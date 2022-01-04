Suns vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (28-8) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (24-24) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 4, 2022
Phoenix Suns 44, New Orleans Pelicans 40 (Q2 08:11)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Garrett Temple nails his first shot attempt, a three. He was absolutely en fuego during his pregame workout. – 8:45 PM
Garrett Temple nails his first shot attempt, a three. He was absolutely en fuego during his pregame workout. – 8:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sometimes if you just stand in front of a big guy and lean on him a little bit, he’ll not go nearly as hard on the offensive glass.
Looks like that’s what happened with Payton on Valanciunas.
#Suns up 44-33 as Payton found Bridges on backcut on other end. – 8:44 PM
Sometimes if you just stand in front of a big guy and lean on him a little bit, he’ll not go nearly as hard on the offensive glass.
Looks like that’s what happened with Payton on Valanciunas.
#Suns up 44-33 as Payton found Bridges on backcut on other end. – 8:44 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Don’t know if this’ll be a segment at some point on the show but quick thoughts on the SKC
1) Pelicans have been doing much more in court fun stuff during timeouts
2) Attendance has been BAD recently – 8:42 PM
Don’t know if this’ll be a segment at some point on the show but quick thoughts on the SKC
1) Pelicans have been doing much more in court fun stuff during timeouts
2) Attendance has been BAD recently – 8:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns open 2nd quarter with Payton, Bridges, Payne, Biyombo and Jackson. – 8:41 PM
#Suns open 2nd quarter with Payton, Bridges, Payne, Biyombo and Jackson. – 8:41 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans trailing the Suns 42-31 after the first quarter, though Jose Alvarado was real fun the last few seconds in making all 4 of his FT attempts with a steal sandwiched in between.
Phoenix on pace for 60 made field goals, 20 of them 3s and 28 makes from the free throw line. – 8:40 PM
Pelicans trailing the Suns 42-31 after the first quarter, though Jose Alvarado was real fun the last few seconds in making all 4 of his FT attempts with a steal sandwiched in between.
Phoenix on pace for 60 made field goals, 20 of them 3s and 28 makes from the free throw line. – 8:40 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Suns 42, Pelicans 31
Valanciunas 6 pts & 3 rebs
Graham 5 pts
Hayes 5 pts
The Pels surrender 42 points in the 1st, the most they’ve given up in any quarter this season. Phoenix shot 62.5 percent from the field. – 8:40 PM
End of the 1st: Suns 42, Pelicans 31
Valanciunas 6 pts & 3 rebs
Graham 5 pts
Hayes 5 pts
The Pels surrender 42 points in the 1st, the most they’ve given up in any quarter this season. Phoenix shot 62.5 percent from the field. – 8:40 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
First 12 on home court 🏀
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/NFJjzUyGxn – 8:40 PM
First 12 on home court 🏀
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/NFJjzUyGxn – 8:40 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns score 42 points in the first quarter after 36 in Charlotte on Sunday. They lead the Pelicans by 12. – 8:40 PM
Suns score 42 points in the first quarter after 36 in Charlotte on Sunday. They lead the Pelicans by 12. – 8:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 42, NOP 31
Booker: 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast
Smith: 10 Pts, 4-4 FG
Cam Johnson: 5 Pts
Valanciunas: 6 Pts, 3 Reb – 8:39 PM
End of 1Q: PHX 42, NOP 31
Booker: 13 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast
Smith: 10 Pts, 4-4 FG
Cam Johnson: 5 Pts
Valanciunas: 6 Pts, 3 Reb – 8:39 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
The last time Phoenix played in this arena it scored 41 pts in 4Q of a February win. Suns follow that up with 42 in 1Q tonight. Jose Alvarado making a couple plays for #Pelicans to end the period with a little momentum – 8:38 PM
The last time Phoenix played in this arena it scored 41 pts in 4Q of a February win. Suns follow that up with 42 in 1Q tonight. Jose Alvarado making a couple plays for #Pelicans to end the period with a little momentum – 8:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns had a two-time All-Star, backup point guard, backup forward and two 10-day players on the floor before the starting three replaced the backup forward.
#Suns up 15 with 4.1 seconds left in 1st. Have 42 points. – 8:37 PM
#Suns had a two-time All-Star, backup point guard, backup forward and two 10-day players on the floor before the starting three replaced the backup forward.
#Suns up 15 with 4.1 seconds left in 1st. Have 42 points. – 8:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Don’t let him shoot.” #Pelicans fan.
Too late.
Cam Johnson 3. #Suns 5-of-7 from deep. Up 16. – 8:34 PM
“Don’t let him shoot.” #Pelicans fan.
Too late.
Cam Johnson 3. #Suns 5-of-7 from deep. Up 16. – 8:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I hope the “Feed DA” crowd has noticed how productive McGee, Stix, Biyombo, etc. have been — not as a knock on Ayton in any way, shape or form, but as a refutation of the idea that the Suns don’t run offense for him.
The system puts centers in positions to succeed – 8:33 PM
I hope the “Feed DA” crowd has noticed how productive McGee, Stix, Biyombo, etc. have been — not as a knock on Ayton in any way, shape or form, but as a refutation of the idea that the Suns don’t run offense for him.
The system puts centers in positions to succeed – 8:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
We in here.
Been working on Monty Williams story. Finally at my seat.
#Suns up 35-24 late in 1st quarter.
Justin Jackson seeing his first action on 10-day. Jalen Smith 10 already on 4-of-4 FGs.
Booker 9 and 4 assists.
PHX 65% FG (5-of-7 on 3s).
NOP 47.1 FG (1-of- on 3s). pic.twitter.com/xVe0APbR6D – 8:33 PM
We in here.
Been working on Monty Williams story. Finally at my seat.
#Suns up 35-24 late in 1st quarter.
Justin Jackson seeing his first action on 10-day. Jalen Smith 10 already on 4-of-4 FGs.
Booker 9 and 4 assists.
PHX 65% FG (5-of-7 on 3s).
NOP 47.1 FG (1-of- on 3s). pic.twitter.com/xVe0APbR6D – 8:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Watch Biyombo for a few possessions off the ball. It’s delightful. He tales every opportunity to bump his man and get better position for anything. Just a very strong man. – 8:31 PM
Watch Biyombo for a few possessions off the ball. It’s delightful. He tales every opportunity to bump his man and get better position for anything. Just a very strong man. – 8:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“Use what the Lord blessed you with!” – @adaniels33
📺 : @BallySportsNO pic.twitter.com/WztKh3l4xb – 8:28 PM
“Use what the Lord blessed you with!” – @adaniels33
📺 : @BallySportsNO pic.twitter.com/WztKh3l4xb – 8:28 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Nifty reverse by Jaxson Hayes on the fast break. He really can contort his body like a guard. Pelicans still trailing by double digits cause Phoenix is hotter than the sun. – 8:27 PM
Nifty reverse by Jaxson Hayes on the fast break. He really can contort his body like a guard. Pelicans still trailing by double digits cause Phoenix is hotter than the sun. – 8:27 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
COMING IN HOT 🔨
@Brandon Ingram | #NBAAllstar pic.twitter.com/Y4fAmqdJ5T – 8:25 PM
COMING IN HOT 🔨
@Brandon Ingram | #NBAAllstar pic.twitter.com/Y4fAmqdJ5T – 8:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jalen Smith with 10 points on 4-4 FG in his first 7-minute stint. Dude has been unreal over the last week – 8:25 PM
Jalen Smith with 10 points on 4-4 FG in his first 7-minute stint. Dude has been unreal over the last week – 8:25 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Phoenix second-year center Jalen Smith playing like a guy who had been waiting a long time to get a chance to play. 10 pts in 7 mins. Jaxson Hayes subs in at center for #Pelicans – 8:24 PM
Phoenix second-year center Jalen Smith playing like a guy who had been waiting a long time to get a chance to play. 10 pts in 7 mins. Jaxson Hayes subs in at center for #Pelicans – 8:24 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Is it too late for Jalen Smith to enter the Most Improved Player discussion, my column: – 8:24 PM
Is it too late for Jalen Smith to enter the Most Improved Player discussion, my column: – 8:24 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Fighting through contact. 💥
@Devin Booker ➡️ #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/kXOs1ZBJys – 8:23 PM
Fighting through contact. 💥
@Devin Booker ➡️ #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/kXOs1ZBJys – 8:23 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Herb Jones stuffs Devin Booker on a midrange jumper attempt. His 16th straight game with a block. Herb DiMaggio IMO. – 8:22 PM
Herb Jones stuffs Devin Booker on a midrange jumper attempt. His 16th straight game with a block. Herb DiMaggio IMO. – 8:22 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Herb Jones just absolutely ate UP Devin Booker on a midrange jumper attempt. Hell of a block! – 8:22 PM
Herb Jones just absolutely ate UP Devin Booker on a midrange jumper attempt. Hell of a block! – 8:22 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Wow. Herb out there blocking a Devin Booker baseline jumper – 8:22 PM
Wow. Herb out there blocking a Devin Booker baseline jumper – 8:22 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
We get a Not on Herb moment early in this one, with Herb blocking a Devin Booker shot on the baseline.
Herb’s block streak extends to 17 games, a franchise rookie record. – 8:22 PM
We get a Not on Herb moment early in this one, with Herb blocking a Devin Booker shot on the baseline.
Herb’s block streak extends to 17 games, a franchise rookie record. – 8:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
A deep look into #Suns head coach Monty Williams return after being out four games in #NBA health and safety protocols with COVID-19 virus (w/pregame video from Williams) #NBA #NBA75
https://t.co/SSPtkmHi3H via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/fRsUg9A9Qx – 8:18 PM
A deep look into #Suns head coach Monty Williams return after being out four games in #NBA health and safety protocols with COVID-19 virus (w/pregame video from Williams) #NBA #NBA75
https://t.co/SSPtkmHi3H via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/fRsUg9A9Qx – 8:18 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram thought he got fouled on Pels last possession (looked like he was cracked in the back of his head) and the Suns wound up with a transition dunk. Willie Green stood and glared at the referee for a solid 4 seconds.
Phoenix has missed just one shot and are up 16-5. – 8:15 PM
Brandon Ingram thought he got fouled on Pels last possession (looked like he was cracked in the back of his head) and the Suns wound up with a transition dunk. Willie Green stood and glared at the referee for a solid 4 seconds.
Phoenix has missed just one shot and are up 16-5. – 8:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns up 16-5 early, everyone getting involved on offense. Man this team is fun to watch – 8:15 PM
Suns up 16-5 early, everyone getting involved on offense. Man this team is fun to watch – 8:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
That’s 16 points for the Suns in less than 3 minutes to start the game.
Another strong start for Jalen Smith.
Timeout Pelicans. – 8:15 PM
That’s 16 points for the Suns in less than 3 minutes to start the game.
Another strong start for Jalen Smith.
Timeout Pelicans. – 8:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JV 💪
@Jonas Valanciunas | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/iD1zJ6ObrX – 8:14 PM
JV 💪
@Jonas Valanciunas | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/iD1zJ6ObrX – 8:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Lots of this from CP3 last game and it continues tonight pic.twitter.com/KqXYLuyHCu – 8:13 PM
Lots of this from CP3 last game and it continues tonight pic.twitter.com/KqXYLuyHCu – 8:13 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
“We Back!” – @adaniels33
@JoelMeyersNBA returns to the @BallySportsNO broadcast 📺 pic.twitter.com/hfA7fdnkCQ – 8:07 PM
“We Back!” – @adaniels33
@JoelMeyersNBA returns to the @BallySportsNO broadcast 📺 pic.twitter.com/hfA7fdnkCQ – 8:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Can you guess whose kicks these are? 👀
#Pelicans | @spacerunnersnft – 8:01 PM
Can you guess whose kicks these are? 👀
#Pelicans | @spacerunnersnft – 8:01 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Things ya love to see:
A smiling @JoelMeyersNBA and a turtle-necked @adaniels33 📺
@BallySportsNO pic.twitter.com/4JIacxDzFx – 7:52 PM
Things ya love to see:
A smiling @JoelMeyersNBA and a turtle-necked @adaniels33 📺
@BallySportsNO pic.twitter.com/4JIacxDzFx – 7:52 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Suns coach Monty Williams said in pregame that he scouted Herb Jones as a freshman & thought he was Alabama’s best player at the time. He was a worker then, too.
“I walked into the gym early just to see who was going to be there & it was Herb. He was there working on his shot.” pic.twitter.com/aYYZzOW380 – 7:41 PM
Suns coach Monty Williams said in pregame that he scouted Herb Jones as a freshman & thought he was Alabama’s best player at the time. He was a worker then, too.
“I walked into the gym early just to see who was going to be there & it was Herb. He was there working on his shot.” pic.twitter.com/aYYZzOW380 – 7:41 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Back on the call tonight for @BallySportsNO: @JoelMeyersNBA 🙌
pic.twitter.com/xd4eEkwmFF – 7:39 PM
Back on the call tonight for @BallySportsNO: @JoelMeyersNBA 🙌
pic.twitter.com/xd4eEkwmFF – 7:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Then you got to go to commercials and all that type or stuff. It was driving me nuts.”
Monty Williams on watching his team on TV as he missed four games under #NBA health and safety protocols. #Suns pic.twitter.com/OKE4PEdPac – 7:33 PM
“Then you got to go to commercials and all that type or stuff. It was driving me nuts.”
Monty Williams on watching his team on TV as he missed four games under #NBA health and safety protocols. #Suns pic.twitter.com/OKE4PEdPac – 7:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said he got to meet Bismack Biyombo through some NBA-related activities in Africa a few years ago and “had an affinity towards him just on the person he is.” – 7:32 PM
Monty Williams said he got to meet Bismack Biyombo through some NBA-related activities in Africa a few years ago and “had an affinity towards him just on the person he is.” – 7:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Once I processed it, I was like, ‘Man, I got to call Kev.'”
Monty Williams on calling associate head coach Kevin Young morning of Memphis game he was going into health/safety protocols.
Young was acting head coach for last 4 games. Williams back tonight at #Pelicans. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Ou4dm627Xo – 7:29 PM
“Once I processed it, I was like, ‘Man, I got to call Kev.'”
Monty Williams on calling associate head coach Kevin Young morning of Memphis game he was going into health/safety protocols.
Young was acting head coach for last 4 games. Williams back tonight at #Pelicans. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Ou4dm627Xo – 7:29 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:26 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Starting 5️⃣ 🙌
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/2cp1LBYML7 – 7:26 PM
Starting 5️⃣ 🙌
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/2cp1LBYML7 – 7:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I went through a few things. It wasn’t like mild, but it wasn’t so severe that I had to even think about going to the hospital, but it did knock me on my butt for a few days.” Monty Williams on having COVID-19.
Said his thoughts were with those without “medical means.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/o8QTWknpef – 7:20 PM
“I went through a few things. It wasn’t like mild, but it wasn’t so severe that I had to even think about going to the hospital, but it did knock me on my butt for a few days.” Monty Williams on having COVID-19.
Said his thoughts were with those without “medical means.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/o8QTWknpef – 7:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
You could win 2 club tickets to a #Pelicans game by playing Courtside Challenge on our app thanks to @SeatGeek!
📲: https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/kkFc1CcZkL – 7:13 PM
You could win 2 club tickets to a #Pelicans game by playing Courtside Challenge on our app thanks to @SeatGeek!
📲: https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/kkFc1CcZkL – 7:13 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
In light of Miye Oni no longer being a Jazz player, I will take a page out of @Andy Larsen‘s book and share the stories that never got told from my end.
Oni was very possibly the busiest Jazz player. …. – 7:09 PM
In light of Miye Oni no longer being a Jazz player, I will take a page out of @Andy Larsen‘s book and share the stories that never got told from my end.
Oni was very possibly the busiest Jazz player. …. – 7:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s seen everything.”
Willie Green on Chris Paul as he said Pelicans have to not only be selective on how “they approach” the #Suns point guard, but show him different looks defensively and “make him work” on offense. pic.twitter.com/hpWyeA6cl2 – 6:59 PM
“He’s seen everything.”
Willie Green on Chris Paul as he said Pelicans have to not only be selective on how “they approach” the #Suns point guard, but show him different looks defensively and “make him work” on offense. pic.twitter.com/hpWyeA6cl2 – 6:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m happy to see him get some time.and get some minutes and play well.” #Pelicans coach Willie Green on Jalen Smith. #Suns pic.twitter.com/DexaIo2hd4 – 6:59 PM
“I’m happy to see him get some time.and get some minutes and play well.” #Pelicans coach Willie Green on Jalen Smith. #Suns pic.twitter.com/DexaIo2hd4 – 6:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Don’t let the smooth taste fool you.” Monty Williams on Willie Green, saying his former lead assistant has “some fire” as Green got his first technical as #Pelicans head coach. #Suns pic.twitter.com/TWu3r2XclB – 6:53 PM
“Don’t let the smooth taste fool you.” Monty Williams on Willie Green, saying his former lead assistant has “some fire” as Green got his first technical as #Pelicans head coach. #Suns pic.twitter.com/TWu3r2XclB – 6:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he’s glad to see Jalen Smith “ball” with this opportunity. #Suns – 6:46 PM
Monty Williams said he’s glad to see Jalen Smith “ball” with this opportunity. #Suns – 6:46 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Suns depth was one reason they made 2021 #NBA Finals. With numerous players out of the lineup tonight, reserve group has very different look, with these players available: Paris Bass, Bismack Biyombo, Chandler Hutchinson, Justin Jackson, Cam Payne, Ish Wainright, MJ Walker – 6:44 PM
Suns depth was one reason they made 2021 #NBA Finals. With numerous players out of the lineup tonight, reserve group has very different look, with these players available: Paris Bass, Bismack Biyombo, Chandler Hutchinson, Justin Jackson, Cam Payne, Ish Wainright, MJ Walker – 6:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said COVID-19 wiped him out for a few days. #Suns pic.twitter.com/NqHbaWm8N6 – 6:41 PM
Monty Williams said COVID-19 wiped him out for a few days. #Suns pic.twitter.com/NqHbaWm8N6 – 6:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s tough.”
#Pelicans coach Willie Green on Monty Williams being out under protocols.
Said he checked up on Williams during that time and plans to give him “a big hug” and talk to him after the game. pic.twitter.com/endZuczWkm – 6:33 PM
“It’s tough.”
#Pelicans coach Willie Green on Monty Williams being out under protocols.
Said he checked up on Williams during that time and plans to give him “a big hug” and talk to him after the game. pic.twitter.com/endZuczWkm – 6:33 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Nickeil Alexander-Walker warming up in some Zion 1s tonight. pic.twitter.com/lII4paExcH – 6:31 PM
Nickeil Alexander-Walker warming up in some Zion 1s tonight. pic.twitter.com/lII4paExcH – 6:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Willie Green on the support he received from Monty Williams and Chris Paul to get the job in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/DUtSbuhOW5 – 6:28 PM
Willie Green on the support he received from Monty Williams and Chris Paul to get the job in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/DUtSbuhOW5 – 6:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s bittersweet.” Willie Green on facing #Suns as he was the lead assistant in Phoenix under Monty Williams. pic.twitter.com/ukKMzsrUSz – 6:23 PM
“It’s bittersweet.” Willie Green on facing #Suns as he was the lead assistant in Phoenix under Monty Williams. pic.twitter.com/ukKMzsrUSz – 6:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Willie Green said you can see Jalen Smith’s progression this year. Is happy Smith is getting some time on the court and said the Pelicans have to be aware of what Smith does tonight. – 6:19 PM
Willie Green said you can see Jalen Smith’s progression this year. Is happy Smith is getting some time on the court and said the Pelicans have to be aware of what Smith does tonight. – 6:19 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:17 PM
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:17 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Bringing the heat ☀️
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/nFT2yLKnlv – 5:49 PM
Bringing the heat ☀️
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/nFT2yLKnlv – 5:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
My West All-Star starters: Steph Curry, Chris Paul, LeBron James, Draymond Green & Nikola Jokic https://t.co/0icNylOwWX pic.twitter.com/WGRf4jm9Ed – 5:46 PM
My West All-Star starters: Steph Curry, Chris Paul, LeBron James, Draymond Green & Nikola Jokic https://t.co/0icNylOwWX pic.twitter.com/WGRf4jm9Ed – 5:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns have waived Chandler Hutchison. Not surprising given his lack of minutes for a severely shorthanded team pic.twitter.com/PWowkZd9aa – 5:14 PM
The Suns have waived Chandler Hutchison. Not surprising given his lack of minutes for a severely shorthanded team pic.twitter.com/PWowkZd9aa – 5:14 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Pelicans are 7-point underdogs for tonight’s home game vs. Phoenix. – 5:10 PM
The Pelicans are 7-point underdogs for tonight’s home game vs. Phoenix. – 5:10 PM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Final “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds” book event at Moda Center is Friday Jan. 7 before & during halftime of @Portland Trail Blazers vs. @Miami Heat. Joining me to sign books & greet fans will be @k_kersey25, Jerome’s daughter. Proceeds go to JK Scholarship Fund at Longwood (Va.) U. pic.twitter.com/7fL9JJffwD – 5:03 PM
Final “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds” book event at Moda Center is Friday Jan. 7 before & during halftime of @Portland Trail Blazers vs. @Miami Heat. Joining me to sign books & greet fans will be @k_kersey25, Jerome’s daughter. Proceeds go to JK Scholarship Fund at Longwood (Va.) U. pic.twitter.com/7fL9JJffwD – 5:03 PM
David ‘Dubi’ Pick @IAmDPick
Ws in @BasketballCL for the good guys at @SanPabloBurgos and @jdadijonbasket .
Tyrus McGee: 12 points (75% 3s)
Rashard Kelly: 13 points & 6 boards – 4:28 PM
Ws in @BasketballCL for the good guys at @SanPabloBurgos and @jdadijonbasket .
Tyrus McGee: 12 points (75% 3s)
Rashard Kelly: 13 points & 6 boards – 4:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s crazy. Just the navigating uncertainty thing. This COVID thing is crazy. Taking people. (Protocols) giving us people back, take somebody else. It’s kind of crazy.”
Cameron Payne as Landry Shamet in health/safety protocols after playing Sunday. #Suns https://t.co/n0cF8cTFpN pic.twitter.com/7UrVIbGFQu – 4:01 PM
“It’s crazy. Just the navigating uncertainty thing. This COVID thing is crazy. Taking people. (Protocols) giving us people back, take somebody else. It’s kind of crazy.”
Cameron Payne as Landry Shamet in health/safety protocols after playing Sunday. #Suns https://t.co/n0cF8cTFpN pic.twitter.com/7UrVIbGFQu – 4:01 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Team keeps fighting in loss to the Jazz
🏀 Donovan Mitchell high praise for Herb Jones
🏀 Good minutes for Jaxson Hayes and Jose Alvarado
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/nPiGnkdCz3 – 3:27 PM
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Team keeps fighting in loss to the Jazz
🏀 Donovan Mitchell high praise for Herb Jones
🏀 Good minutes for Jaxson Hayes and Jose Alvarado
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/nPiGnkdCz3 – 3:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Wishing Julie Fie nothing but the best in her new role with the Suns and Mercury. She’s a living legend, gave me the chance to start pursuing my dreams covering the NBA seven years ago and is a world-class human being – 3:21 PM
Wishing Julie Fie nothing but the best in her new role with the Suns and Mercury. She’s a living legend, gave me the chance to start pursuing my dreams covering the NBA seven years ago and is a world-class human being – 3:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns announced a shuffle in their communications team, which includes the legend Julie Fie moving into a role w/ the alumni program after 23 years as VP of basketball communications. She could not have been more respected by the media, players, coaches, etc. and will be missed. – 3:09 PM
Suns announced a shuffle in their communications team, which includes the legend Julie Fie moving into a role w/ the alumni program after 23 years as VP of basketball communications. She could not have been more respected by the media, players, coaches, etc. and will be missed. – 3:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Julie Fie shifting roles to lead alumni relations. #Suns pic.twitter.com/2CUwricK42 – 2:46 PM
Julie Fie shifting roles to lead alumni relations. #Suns pic.twitter.com/2CUwricK42 – 2:46 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Complete injury report for Pelicans-Suns tonight:
– Pelicans with just four out. No restriction / designation for Ingram who came back from Achilles soreness last night.
– Suns still without a lot of their main bigs because of health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/553h2h05bN – 2:39 PM
Complete injury report for Pelicans-Suns tonight:
– Pelicans with just four out. No restriction / designation for Ingram who came back from Achilles soreness last night.
– Suns still without a lot of their main bigs because of health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/553h2h05bN – 2:39 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Greg Oden played in a total of 82 games over his first three NBA seasons.
Zion Williamson, now in his third NBA season, has played in a total of 85 games.
Let’s hope Zion can add some games to his resume sooner rather than later. – 2:28 PM
Greg Oden played in a total of 82 games over his first three NBA seasons.
Zion Williamson, now in his third NBA season, has played in a total of 85 games.
Let’s hope Zion can add some games to his resume sooner rather than later. – 2:28 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Thunder G Josh Giddey & Magic F Franz Wagner are the Western & Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month for December. #Rockets F Alperen Sengun was among the West nominees (also F Herbert Jones (NOP) & G Davion Mitchell (SAC)). – 2:26 PM
Thunder G Josh Giddey & Magic F Franz Wagner are the Western & Eastern Conference Rookies of the Month for December. #Rockets F Alperen Sengun was among the West nominees (also F Herbert Jones (NOP) & G Davion Mitchell (SAC)). – 2:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s #Pelicans Injury Report 🏀
@MorrisBartLLC
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 2:02 PM
Tonight’s #Pelicans Injury Report 🏀
@MorrisBartLLC
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 2:02 PM