Tomas Satoransky open to returning to Europe

Lukas Kuba: Tomas Satoransky says he will be open to offers from European teams this summer. (Source: Interview with Satoransky on Nova Sport’s NBA Triple show)
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say Brandon Ingram will play tonight.
Pelicans will only be without Tomas Satoransky from the guys who have been playing lately. – 7:30 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram (left Achilles soreness) and Jonas Valanciunas (health and safety protocols) are questionable tomorrow against Utah.
Tomas Satoransky is out. He has been entered into the NBA’s health and safety protocols. – 3:53 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans have added Tomas Satoransky to the league’s health and safety protocols.
Team also lists Jonas Valanciunas as questionable for tomorrow’s game. JV was placed into protocols on prior to leaving for Milwaukee. – 3:52 PM
