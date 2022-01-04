Vlatko Cancar to miss time with right foot fracture

Ryan Blackburn: The Nuggets have announced that Vlatko Čančar has a fracture in his right foot.
Source: Twitter @NBABlackburn
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Vlatko Cancar fractured his right foot last night, per the injury report. No timetable for his return is available yet. Austin Rivers and Zeke Nnaji are questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Utah. The Jazz will be without Joe Ingles (health and safety protocols), per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/rFy4ybcB7l – 5:58 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Vlatko Cancar (right foot fracture) is now on the injury report & out.
Zeke Nnaji (H&S protocols) is upgraded to questionable.
Austin Rivers (right thumb sprain) is questionable after leaving last game.
Murray, Dozier, Howard, Porter, Morris & Jeff Green are all still out. pic.twitter.com/5EkDYjTEt3 – 5:53 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Vlatko Cancar has a right foot fracture, team says on its injury report.
Devastating for Vlatko, who the #Nuggets needed as they navigate so many injuries/ COVID cases. Not to mention, he was playing really well. – 5:50 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
More injury news for Denver: Vlatko Cancar has a fracture in his right foot. Imaging after last night’s loss in Dallas where Cancar got hurt and left the game confirmed the injury. Cancar’s next steps (surgery, etc.) are still being discussed, but he’ll be sidelined for a while. – 5:42 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Vlatko Cancar with a right foot injury will not return to this game – 10:41 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets down potentially two more rotation players. Austin Rivers is questionable to return with a right thumb sprain. Vlatko Cancar just had to be carried off the floor after injuring his right foot. Don’t expect to see him again tonight. – 10:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bones Hyland should be available for the Nuggets tonight in Dallas as @Michael Singer reported. Austin Rivers (sprained right thumb) and Vlatko Cancar (nasal fracture) are also expected to be available. Zeke Nnaji, Jeff Green and Monte Morris are still in health and safety protocols. – 3:53 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Vlatko Cancar takes an MMA-level elbow to the face, blood gushes out of his nose.
Refs: was that a foul? Don’t think so. Play on… wait, maybe stop play so they can mop some blood up, then play on. – 10:01 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Vlatko Cancar just converted one of the best euro’s I’ve seen from a Nuggets player and;
It’s fitting – 8:46 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Austin Rivers, Aaron Gordon and Vlatko Cancar are all available tonight, team announces.
That’s 12 healthy players available. #Nuggets are now deep. – 7:03 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Popeye Jones says Aaron Gordon should be available tonight. Vlatko Cancar will be able to play short 2-3 minute stints. Sounds like Austin Rivers is a game-time decision. Jones also sent Bol Bol a text today and told him to be ready: “There may be a Bol Bol sighting tonight.” – 6:43 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Popeye Jones said that Aaron Gordon should be back tonight and that Vlatko Cancar can play short stints. Jones also texted Bol to be ready for minutes. – 6:38 PM
Harrison Wind: PJ Dozier (left elbow sprain) is probable for the Nuggets tonight in Utah. Vlatko Cancar (left hip strain) is out. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / October 26, 2021