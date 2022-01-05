76ers vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (21-16) play against the Orlando Magic (32-32) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 5, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 116, Orlando Magic 106 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris on his experience with @Philadelphia 76ers fans, noting that with boos, also come the loudest cheers in the league:
“I don’t want anybody to get it twisted – I love our fanbase… With praise, you also have to be willing to take criticism as well.” – 10:01 PM
Tobias Harris on his experience with @Philadelphia 76ers fans, noting that with boos, also come the loudest cheers in the league:
“I don’t want anybody to get it twisted – I love our fanbase… With praise, you also have to be willing to take criticism as well.” – 10:01 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Talking Doc Rivers, Adam Silver and Ben Simmons with @SpikeEskin in an hour. Drop by, listen, ask Qs callin.com/link/pDCltoXBII – 10:00 PM
Talking Doc Rivers, Adam Silver and Ben Simmons with @SpikeEskin in an hour. Drop by, listen, ask Qs callin.com/link/pDCltoXBII – 10:00 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Magic Postgame Show | Powered by @betonline_ag, @Calm & @HireOnLinkedIn twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 9:54 PM
LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Magic Postgame Show | Powered by @betonline_ag, @Calm & @HireOnLinkedIn twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 9:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown won Boston the Orlando game, kept them close in this one, but he was a mess down the stretch of this game. Head down with no plan but barrel to the rim. – 9:51 PM
Jaylen Brown won Boston the Orlando game, kept them close in this one, but he was a mess down the stretch of this game. Head down with no plan but barrel to the rim. – 9:51 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid had been eagerly waiting to share the court with Andre Drummond:
“Joel was so excited. When we did it, you could just see him – he was over the moon about it.” – 9:42 PM
Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid had been eagerly waiting to share the court with Andre Drummond:
“Joel was so excited. When we did it, you could just see him – he was over the moon about it.” – 9:42 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Georges Niang was plus-28 in 29 minutes in tonight’s 10-point win. Danny Green was -13 in 24. #Sixers – 9:41 PM
Georges Niang was plus-28 in 29 minutes in tonight’s 10-point win. Danny Green was -13 in 24. #Sixers – 9:41 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
FINAL BOX: Philadelphia 116, Orlando 106 pic.twitter.com/8occUWePu9 – 9:37 PM
FINAL BOX: Philadelphia 116, Orlando 106 pic.twitter.com/8occUWePu9 – 9:37 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
An interesting one down in Orlando, with the Sixers winning their fifth straight in spite of almost all their guards being out. They still have the big guy, though, and that’s what counts phillyvoice.com/sixers-magic-i… – 9:36 PM
An interesting one down in Orlando, with the Sixers winning their fifth straight in spite of almost all their guards being out. They still have the big guy, though, and that’s what counts phillyvoice.com/sixers-magic-i… – 9:36 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The player grades following a win in Orlando #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-p… via @SixersWire #NBA – 9:36 PM
The player grades following a win in Orlando #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/sixers-p… via @SixersWire #NBA – 9:36 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The Sixers come back to win in Orlando, 116-106. They are 21-16 on the season and have won five in a row. The turning point was, believe it or not, going to the two center lineup. One of Drummond’s better games. – 9:36 PM
The Sixers come back to win in Orlando, 116-106. They are 21-16 on the season and have won five in a row. The turning point was, believe it or not, going to the two center lineup. One of Drummond’s better games. – 9:36 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Seth Curry in pick-and-roll is pretty unique. When the big is back, he throws the ball way out there in front of him. Does two things:
1. Creates separation from his defender
2. Lets him get his steps right, like he’s taking a catch-and-shoot off a 1-2. Essentially a self-pass. pic.twitter.com/qam3yTzo7Z – 9:35 PM
Seth Curry in pick-and-roll is pretty unique. When the big is back, he throws the ball way out there in front of him. Does two things:
1. Creates separation from his defender
2. Lets him get his steps right, like he’s taking a catch-and-shoot off a 1-2. Essentially a self-pass. pic.twitter.com/qam3yTzo7Z – 9:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid just tossed his game jersey into the crowd on his way to the tunnel. – 9:33 PM
Joel Embiid just tossed his game jersey into the crowd on his way to the tunnel. – 9:33 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Final: 76ers 116, Magic 106
Joel Embiid: 31 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists
Tobias Harris: 22 points, 9 rebounds
Cole Anthony: 26 points
Mo Bamba: 19 points – 9:31 PM
Final: 76ers 116, Magic 106
Joel Embiid: 31 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists
Tobias Harris: 22 points, 9 rebounds
Cole Anthony: 26 points
Mo Bamba: 19 points – 9:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Danny Green in 24 minutes tonight:
0 PTS
0 REB
0 AST
0 STL
0 BLK
That’s the most minutes by a player with a 0/0/0/0/0 game since Tony Snell in 2017. pic.twitter.com/oCyfhhO0ed – 9:31 PM
Danny Green in 24 minutes tonight:
0 PTS
0 REB
0 AST
0 STL
0 BLK
That’s the most minutes by a player with a 0/0/0/0/0 game since Tony Snell in 2017. pic.twitter.com/oCyfhhO0ed – 9:31 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
i’ll take a block & a bucket for a W please. pic.twitter.com/skyhzdGXJF – 9:31 PM
i’ll take a block & a bucket for a W please. pic.twitter.com/skyhzdGXJF – 9:31 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Cole Anthony just challenged Joel Embiid at the rim with the game on the line. Would post the highlight but dont want to get banned for graphic content. – 9:29 PM
Cole Anthony just challenged Joel Embiid at the rim with the game on the line. Would post the highlight but dont want to get banned for graphic content. – 9:29 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid and @Philadelphia 76ers fans in Orlando, a love story pic.twitter.com/vVJp9p35hG – 9:29 PM
Joel Embiid and @Philadelphia 76ers fans in Orlando, a love story pic.twitter.com/vVJp9p35hG – 9:29 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
There are tons of @Philadelphia 76ers fans in Orlando tonight.
The @Philadelphia 76ers bench is LOVING them.
The fans and bench alike are on their feet after that pair of missed FTs. – 9:25 PM
There are tons of @Philadelphia 76ers fans in Orlando tonight.
The @Philadelphia 76ers bench is LOVING them.
The fans and bench alike are on their feet after that pair of missed FTs. – 9:25 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Embiid got Carter across the face with that foul. I wonder if they’ll review for a flagrant. – 9:23 PM
Embiid got Carter across the face with that foul. I wonder if they’ll review for a flagrant. – 9:23 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
Per @Stathead, @Joel Embiid has joined Hall of Famer @Allen Iverson as the only @Philadelphia 76ers ever to score 30-or-more points in at least eight consecutive road games. pic.twitter.com/OrSiQsyapv – 9:23 PM
Per @Stathead, @Joel Embiid has joined Hall of Famer @Allen Iverson as the only @Philadelphia 76ers ever to score 30-or-more points in at least eight consecutive road games. pic.twitter.com/OrSiQsyapv – 9:23 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
bears repeating: Mo Bamba’s motor has not been an issue at all this season – 9:22 PM
bears repeating: Mo Bamba’s motor has not been an issue at all this season – 9:22 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic have the lead down to 107-102 following a 3-pointer by Franz Wagner. Philadelphia calls a timeout with 3:18 left. – 9:19 PM
The Magic have the lead down to 107-102 following a 3-pointer by Franz Wagner. Philadelphia calls a timeout with 3:18 left. – 9:19 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
a bucket 🔥
📺: https://t.co/u9SYNO3MFi pic.twitter.com/kVP66bsVbh – 9:19 PM
a bucket 🔥
📺: https://t.co/u9SYNO3MFi pic.twitter.com/kVP66bsVbh – 9:19 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Danny Green really Snelling it up out there against the Magic pic.twitter.com/1mRiPgSRrh – 9:16 PM
Danny Green really Snelling it up out there against the Magic pic.twitter.com/1mRiPgSRrh – 9:16 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
This is @Philadelphia 76ers @Seth Curry‘s third career double-double, with 15 points and 10 assists. He’s only posted one other double-digit assist game in his career (15).
Curry also has a season-high seven rebounds tonight.
h/t @Stathead – 9:13 PM
This is @Philadelphia 76ers @Seth Curry‘s third career double-double, with 15 points and 10 assists. He’s only posted one other double-digit assist game in his career (15).
Curry also has a season-high seven rebounds tonight.
h/t @Stathead – 9:13 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The absurdity of the big ball lineup aside (and it worked!), Drummond has been really good tonight – 9:07 PM
The absurdity of the big ball lineup aside (and it worked!), Drummond has been really good tonight – 9:07 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Woof. That stretch between Harris’ early finish and that Niang reverse was rough. But the Sixers have a 97-94 lead with 7:17 to play, and I imagine Embiid will check back in soon. – 9:07 PM
Woof. That stretch between Harris’ early finish and that Niang reverse was rough. But the Sixers have a 97-94 lead with 7:17 to play, and I imagine Embiid will check back in soon. – 9:07 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
The Magic are 3-3 this year when leading after the third quarter. The Sixers are 4-14 when trailing after three. – 9:01 PM
The Magic are 3-3 this year when leading after the third quarter. The Sixers are 4-14 when trailing after three. – 9:01 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris with a 5-0 run of his own to bring the @Philadelphia 76ers back ahead, 90-89, in the opening seconds of the fourth. – 9:01 PM
Tobias Harris with a 5-0 run of his own to bring the @Philadelphia 76ers back ahead, 90-89, in the opening seconds of the fourth. – 9:01 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
We need a name for the thing where a guy is great for one specific team (in multiple stints) and never impactful anywhere else. Lance in Indy is one, Hedo in Orlando was another. – 9:01 PM
We need a name for the thing where a guy is great for one specific team (in multiple stints) and never impactful anywhere else. Lance in Indy is one, Hedo in Orlando was another. – 9:01 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Orlando 89, Philadelphia 88 pic.twitter.com/g2L0Rc9IgM – 8:59 PM
END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Orlando 89, Philadelphia 88 pic.twitter.com/g2L0Rc9IgM – 8:59 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Mo Bamba through three quarters:
17 PTS
5 REB
2 BLK
2 STL
7-8 FG
2-3 3P
@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/AqyWP1i2Mg – 8:59 PM
Mo Bamba through three quarters:
17 PTS
5 REB
2 BLK
2 STL
7-8 FG
2-3 3P
@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/AqyWP1i2Mg – 8:59 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Magic 89, Sixers 88 at the end of the third after Anthony’s long 3 baaaaaely rims off. Embiid with 27 points and 4 assists. Harris with 17, including the 3 in the final seconds to pull Philly within one. Drummond with 10-5-3 in 12 minutes off the bench. – 8:59 PM
Magic 89, Sixers 88 at the end of the third after Anthony’s long 3 baaaaaely rims off. Embiid with 27 points and 4 assists. Harris with 17, including the 3 in the final seconds to pull Philly within one. Drummond with 10-5-3 in 12 minutes off the bench. – 8:59 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
End 3Q: Magic 89, Sixers 88
Six Magic players have scored in double figures.
Cole Anthony leads Orlando with 19 pts
Joel Embiid leads Philly with 27 pts – 8:59 PM
End 3Q: Magic 89, Sixers 88
Six Magic players have scored in double figures.
Cole Anthony leads Orlando with 19 pts
Joel Embiid leads Philly with 27 pts – 8:59 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 3Q: Magic 89, 76ers 88
Cole Anthony: 19 points
Mo Bamba: 17 points
Joel Embiid: 27 points
Tobias Harris: 17 points – 8:58 PM
End of 3Q: Magic 89, 76ers 88
Cole Anthony: 19 points
Mo Bamba: 17 points
Joel Embiid: 27 points
Tobias Harris: 17 points – 8:58 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Rook of the Month x Player of the Month pic.twitter.com/G57d50r0LQ – 8:52 PM
Rook of the Month x Player of the Month pic.twitter.com/G57d50r0LQ – 8:52 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
They’re playing Drummond and Embiid? At the same time?
On purpose?
#LeaguePassAvert – 8:49 PM
They’re playing Drummond and Embiid? At the same time?
On purpose?
#LeaguePassAvert – 8:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid-Drummond tandem minutes I believe for the first time this season. – 8:47 PM
Embiid-Drummond tandem minutes I believe for the first time this season. – 8:47 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
I get the impression Rich Hollenberg is not impressed with Furkan Korkmaz – 8:46 PM
I get the impression Rich Hollenberg is not impressed with Furkan Korkmaz – 8:46 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Terrence Ross is hitting the floater fairly reliably this season. It’s a good thing to have in the chamber when run off the three-point line. – 8:45 PM
Terrence Ross is hitting the floater fairly reliably this season. It’s a good thing to have in the chamber when run off the three-point line. – 8:45 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Magic telecast says Cole Anthony is getting re-taped and will return to the game. – 8:42 PM
Magic telecast says Cole Anthony is getting re-taped and will return to the game. – 8:42 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
I hadn’t noticed Cole Anthony return from the locker room until I saw him run out to celebrate Mo Bamba’s poster over Joel Embiid. So, Cole is back. – 8:41 PM
I hadn’t noticed Cole Anthony return from the locker room until I saw him run out to celebrate Mo Bamba’s poster over Joel Embiid. So, Cole is back. – 8:41 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
20-point quarters this season
LeBron: 0
Durant: 0
Giannis: 0
Jokic: 0
Luka: 0
Embiid: 0
Harden: 0
Booker: 0
Trae: 0
Tatum: 0
Dame: 0
LANCE STEPHENSON: 1 – 8:38 PM
20-point quarters this season
LeBron: 0
Durant: 0
Giannis: 0
Jokic: 0
Luka: 0
Embiid: 0
Harden: 0
Booker: 0
Trae: 0
Tatum: 0
Dame: 0
LANCE STEPHENSON: 1 – 8:38 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
With 6:43 left in the 3rd, the Magic have a 73-66 lead. They have opened the period on a 14-4 run. – 8:38 PM
With 6:43 left in the 3rd, the Magic have a 73-66 lead. They have opened the period on a 14-4 run. – 8:38 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
14-2 Magic run to start the third. Magic up on Sixers 73-64. All Magic starters in double figures. Terrence Ross off the bench with 11. – 8:37 PM
14-2 Magic run to start the third. Magic up on Sixers 73-64. All Magic starters in double figures. Terrence Ross off the bench with 11. – 8:37 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
I’ll be hosting a House of Strauss with @SpikeEskin tonight at 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT. Talking Doc Rivers’ apathy, Adam Silver’s lack of leadership, the Ben Simmons situation and more. Join us! callin.com/link/pDCltoXBII – 8:35 PM
I’ll be hosting a House of Strauss with @SpikeEskin tonight at 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT. Talking Doc Rivers’ apathy, Adam Silver’s lack of leadership, the Ben Simmons situation and more. Join us! callin.com/link/pDCltoXBII – 8:35 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Franz Wagner is gonna have Dwight Howard’s shoulders from carrying this team through all these injuries – 8:34 PM
Franz Wagner is gonna have Dwight Howard’s shoulders from carrying this team through all these injuries – 8:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Cole Anthony hurt his left ankle and had to be helped off. He landed on Mo Bamba’s foot while hitting a three.
Anthony has been dealing with a right ankle injury for a while now and was just back in the lineup. – 8:33 PM
Cole Anthony hurt his left ankle and had to be helped off. He landed on Mo Bamba’s foot while hitting a three.
Anthony has been dealing with a right ankle injury for a while now and was just back in the lineup. – 8:33 PM
John Denton @JohnDenton555
Out the past five games with a right ankle sprain, @Orlando Magic G Cole Anthony just landed on the foot of teammate Mo Bamba and sprained his left ankle as he hit a 3. He initially screamed out in pain, but he eventually put weight on the ankle on the way to the locker room. – 8:32 PM
Out the past five games with a right ankle sprain, @Orlando Magic G Cole Anthony just landed on the foot of teammate Mo Bamba and sprained his left ankle as he hit a 3. He initially screamed out in pain, but he eventually put weight on the ankle on the way to the locker room. – 8:32 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Cole Anthony appeared to injure his left ankle while landing on the back of a teammate’s heel after knocking down a 3-point attempt. – 8:31 PM
Cole Anthony appeared to injure his left ankle while landing on the back of a teammate’s heel after knocking down a 3-point attempt. – 8:31 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cole Anthony is down on the court after hitting that 3-pointer. It looks like his left foot landed on Mo Bamba’s foot. He is up now and was able to walk off on his own power. – 8:31 PM
Cole Anthony is down on the court after hitting that 3-pointer. It looks like his left foot landed on Mo Bamba’s foot. He is up now and was able to walk off on his own power. – 8:31 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers guard Isaiah Joe (back of right leg soreness) will not return. – 8:31 PM
#Sixers guard Isaiah Joe (back of right leg soreness) will not return. – 8:31 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Isaiah Joe is out for the rest of the game with “back of right leg soreness,” Sixers say. – 8:31 PM
Isaiah Joe is out for the rest of the game with “back of right leg soreness,” Sixers say. – 8:31 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Isaiah Joe (back of right leg soreness) Will not return tonight #Sixers – 8:30 PM
Isaiah Joe (back of right leg soreness) Will not return tonight #Sixers – 8:30 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Isaiah Joe has right leg soreness and will not return tonight for the #sixers. – 8:30 PM
Isaiah Joe has right leg soreness and will not return tonight for the #sixers. – 8:30 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Cole Anthony rifles in another three-pointer and hits the deck like a ton of bricks. – 8:30 PM
Cole Anthony rifles in another three-pointer and hits the deck like a ton of bricks. – 8:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Gah. Cole Anthony just went down right in front of the Sixers’ bench after hitting a 3. Just yelled “First *bleeping* game back!” while in obvious pain. – 8:30 PM
Gah. Cole Anthony just went down right in front of the Sixers’ bench after hitting a 3. Just yelled “First *bleeping* game back!” while in obvious pain. – 8:30 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Cole Anthony in the first half:
14 PTS
5 AST
50% FG
2-3 3P
@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/bDiTMXs15Y – 8:18 PM
Cole Anthony in the first half:
14 PTS
5 AST
50% FG
2-3 3P
@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/bDiTMXs15Y – 8:18 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Felt like a pretty standard Sixers half as of late.
Led by Embiid, offense flowed well. One of the shooters (Curry) got hot. Perimeter defense was porous to start (Embiid didn’t contest much after picking up two fouls) and the opponent grabbed 40+ percent of their misses. – 8:16 PM
Felt like a pretty standard Sixers half as of late.
Led by Embiid, offense flowed well. One of the shooters (Curry) got hot. Perimeter defense was porous to start (Embiid didn’t contest much after picking up two fouls) and the opponent grabbed 40+ percent of their misses. – 8:16 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Philadelphia 62, Orlando 59 pic.twitter.com/QXE6eE1JZW – 8:13 PM
HALFTIME BOX: Philadelphia 62, Orlando 59 pic.twitter.com/QXE6eE1JZW – 8:13 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 62, Magic 59 after Embiid’s 3 at the buzzer rims off. He’s got 18 points and 3 assists. Curry with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and 4 assists. Harris with 14-3-2. Both teams shooting well and turning it over. Sixers have 16 pts off 11 takeaways, but have 9 TOs for 10 pts – 8:13 PM
Sixers 62, Magic 59 after Embiid’s 3 at the buzzer rims off. He’s got 18 points and 3 assists. Curry with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and 4 assists. Harris with 14-3-2. Both teams shooting well and turning it over. Sixers have 16 pts off 11 takeaways, but have 9 TOs for 10 pts – 8:13 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Most points in a first quarter this season, per @nbastats:
25 Steph Curry (10/21 vs. LAC)
23 Seth Curry (10/24 @ OKC)
20 Jaylen Brown (10/20 @ NYK)
20 Lance Stephenson (1/5 vs. BKN) – 8:12 PM
Most points in a first quarter this season, per @nbastats:
25 Steph Curry (10/21 vs. LAC)
23 Seth Curry (10/24 @ OKC)
20 Jaylen Brown (10/20 @ NYK)
20 Lance Stephenson (1/5 vs. BKN) – 8:12 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid finished 2nd in MVP voting last year and there have still been noticeable important improvements to his game this season, he’s on some type of roll offensively right now – 8:12 PM
Embiid finished 2nd in MVP voting last year and there have still been noticeable important improvements to his game this season, he’s on some type of roll offensively right now – 8:12 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: 76ers 62, Magic 59
Joel Embiid: 18 points
Tobias Harris: 14 points
Cole Anthony: 14 points
Terrence Ross: 11 points, 5 rebounds – 8:11 PM
Halftime: 76ers 62, Magic 59
Joel Embiid: 18 points
Tobias Harris: 14 points
Cole Anthony: 14 points
Terrence Ross: 11 points, 5 rebounds – 8:11 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
split the defense like it was nothing.🎯 pic.twitter.com/YxeASfNfxd – 7:59 PM
split the defense like it was nothing.🎯 pic.twitter.com/YxeASfNfxd – 7:59 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Franz Wagner is up to 10 points vs. the 76ers. He has now scored in double figures in 21 straight games, the longest streak by a rookie this season. – 7:58 PM
Franz Wagner is up to 10 points vs. the 76ers. He has now scored in double figures in 21 straight games, the longest streak by a rookie this season. – 7:58 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Fighting Hunger and Feeding Hope, @feedhopenow Receives Donation From DeVos Family
@nbacares
✍️ @Josh_Cohen_NBA
#MagicTogether
nba.com/magic/news/fig… – 7:58 PM
Fighting Hunger and Feeding Hope, @feedhopenow Receives Donation From DeVos Family
@nbacares
✍️ @Josh_Cohen_NBA
#MagicTogether
nba.com/magic/news/fig… – 7:58 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Myles Powell the all-time NBA leader in BTPM and it’s not even close. – 7:55 PM
Myles Powell the all-time NBA leader in BTPM and it’s not even close. – 7:55 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
hit ’em with the no-look 👀
📺: https://t.co/u9SYNO3MFi pic.twitter.com/Y6dS49mPFD – 7:54 PM
hit ’em with the no-look 👀
📺: https://t.co/u9SYNO3MFi pic.twitter.com/Y6dS49mPFD – 7:54 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cole Anthony, after missing the last 5 games, has a game-high 14 points early in the second quarter. – 7:48 PM
Cole Anthony, after missing the last 5 games, has a game-high 14 points early in the second quarter. – 7:48 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Logo Cole 🤑
📺: https://t.co/u9SYNO3MFi pic.twitter.com/JC6mS5bXZs – 7:46 PM
Logo Cole 🤑
📺: https://t.co/u9SYNO3MFi pic.twitter.com/JC6mS5bXZs – 7:46 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
….did Myles Powell just ball-tap Cole Anthony and get a flagrant for it lol – 7:44 PM
….did Myles Powell just ball-tap Cole Anthony and get a flagrant for it lol – 7:44 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Wednesday night drive with @Andre Drummond.🚗 pic.twitter.com/Xm3Jvg1uUk – 7:43 PM
Wednesday night drive with @Andre Drummond.🚗 pic.twitter.com/Xm3Jvg1uUk – 7:43 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Rookie Myles Powell, who just returned from protocols, is getting second-quarter minutes. You can read about the Trenton native’s wild road to the Sixers here: inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 7:42 PM
Rookie Myles Powell, who just returned from protocols, is getting second-quarter minutes. You can read about the Trenton native’s wild road to the Sixers here: inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 7:42 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New podcast with @J. Kyle Mann on the implications of LeBron at the 5, Monk, Fox-Haliburton fit, the state of the OKC Thunder, Franz Wagner, our Jabari Smith Jr. evaluation, and much more involving some of the NBA’s oldest and youngest teams. I absolutely loved having this convo. – 7:41 PM
New podcast with @J. Kyle Mann on the implications of LeBron at the 5, Monk, Fox-Haliburton fit, the state of the OKC Thunder, Franz Wagner, our Jabari Smith Jr. evaluation, and much more involving some of the NBA’s oldest and youngest teams. I absolutely loved having this convo. – 7:41 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
End 1Q: Magic 33, 76ers 33
Terrence Ross leads Orlando with 9 pts
Seth Curry leads Philly with 11 pts
Orlando shoots 50% FG | 25% 3PT
Philadelphia shoots 61.9% FG | 71.4% 3PT
Magic 20 points in the paint | 13 rebs
Sixers 12 points in the paint | 7 rebs – 7:38 PM
End 1Q: Magic 33, 76ers 33
Terrence Ross leads Orlando with 9 pts
Seth Curry leads Philly with 11 pts
Orlando shoots 50% FG | 25% 3PT
Philadelphia shoots 61.9% FG | 71.4% 3PT
Magic 20 points in the paint | 13 rebs
Sixers 12 points in the paint | 7 rebs – 7:38 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Terrence Ross shot 2-11 in Philly about a month ago in a game the Sixers barely won. There was no way he was gonna have two bad games against them in a row. – 7:37 PM
Terrence Ross shot 2-11 in Philly about a month ago in a game the Sixers barely won. There was no way he was gonna have two bad games against them in a row. – 7:37 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers and Magic tied at 33 at the end of the first. An uncharacteristic six turnovers for eight points for Philly. Sixers have also given up 20 points in the paint. Embiid has 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting and Curry has 11 on 3-of-3 from 3. Sixers are 5-of-7 from deep as a team. – 7:37 PM
Sixers and Magic tied at 33 at the end of the first. An uncharacteristic six turnovers for eight points for Philly. Sixers have also given up 20 points in the paint. Embiid has 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting and Curry has 11 on 3-of-3 from 3. Sixers are 5-of-7 from deep as a team. – 7:37 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 33, Philadelphia 33 pic.twitter.com/7LS8sVfetD – 7:37 PM
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 33, Philadelphia 33 pic.twitter.com/7LS8sVfetD – 7:37 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: 76ers 33, Magic 33
Seth Curry: 11 points
Joel Embiid: 10 points
Terrence Ross: 9 points (in 4 minutes)
Franz Wagner: 6 points – 7:35 PM
End of 1Q: 76ers 33, Magic 33
Seth Curry: 11 points
Joel Embiid: 10 points
Terrence Ross: 9 points (in 4 minutes)
Franz Wagner: 6 points – 7:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris started 0-for-3 from the floor but just hit a 3 and then converted a tough finish inside. Maybe this snaps him out of his slump. – 7:34 PM
Tobias Harris started 0-for-3 from the floor but just hit a 3 and then converted a tough finish inside. Maybe this snaps him out of his slump. – 7:34 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Gary Harris 🤩
📺: https://t.co/u9SYNO3MFi pic.twitter.com/IJS9sXptMz – 7:34 PM
Gary Harris 🤩
📺: https://t.co/u9SYNO3MFi pic.twitter.com/IJS9sXptMz – 7:34 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Better offense than defense from Embiid to start. This one of his better jab steps, sent the dude flying. pic.twitter.com/Qc7zPZTBgR – 7:31 PM
Better offense than defense from Embiid to start. This one of his better jab steps, sent the dude flying. pic.twitter.com/Qc7zPZTBgR – 7:31 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Bad combination of poor perimeter defense + Embiid trying to avoid fouls at the rim right now. And he ended up picking up his second on the offensive end anyway, so kind of for naught – 7:29 PM
Bad combination of poor perimeter defense + Embiid trying to avoid fouls at the rim right now. And he ended up picking up his second on the offensive end anyway, so kind of for naught – 7:29 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Noticeable MVP chant for Embiid as he steps to the free-throw line after that strong and-1 finish. Sixers fans obviously travel well but there are a LOT here tonight. – 7:25 PM
Noticeable MVP chant for Embiid as he steps to the free-throw line after that strong and-1 finish. Sixers fans obviously travel well but there are a LOT here tonight. – 7:25 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Georges Niang and Isaiah Joe are the Sixers’ first subs tonight. They trail the lowly Magic 22-16 early and are getting outrebounded 9-2 (this is normal) and have three turnovers for six Magic points (this is not). – 7:23 PM
Georges Niang and Isaiah Joe are the Sixers’ first subs tonight. They trail the lowly Magic 22-16 early and are getting outrebounded 9-2 (this is normal) and have three turnovers for six Magic points (this is not). – 7:23 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
📂 things you love to see
└📂 Cole to Franz on the break
📺: https://t.co/u9SYNO3MFi pic.twitter.com/qdeAv8zoLX – 7:17 PM
📂 things you love to see
└📂 Cole to Franz on the break
📺: https://t.co/u9SYNO3MFi pic.twitter.com/qdeAv8zoLX – 7:17 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Franz Wagner is averaging 20.3 points per game since he started wearing a compression shirt under his jersey. – 7:16 PM
Franz Wagner is averaging 20.3 points per game since he started wearing a compression shirt under his jersey. – 7:16 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Not sure we’ve seen this action before from the Magic. Clever stuff out of their base to spring Bamba for a straightaway three pic.twitter.com/mQDtHkNykj – 7:14 PM
Not sure we’ve seen this action before from the Magic. Clever stuff out of their base to spring Bamba for a straightaway three pic.twitter.com/mQDtHkNykj – 7:14 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,168 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:10 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,168 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:10 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
was that a foul?! 👀
the matchup we never knew we needed: @Hennny11 vs. @Joel Embiid😂 pic.twitter.com/gNgtzCMRxh – 7:07 PM
was that a foul?! 👀
the matchup we never knew we needed: @Hennny11 vs. @Joel Embiid😂 pic.twitter.com/gNgtzCMRxh – 7:07 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 Can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander become THE guy?
🗣 Franz Wagner and the Magic
🗣 Jabari Smith Jr.’s NBA potential
‘The Void’ with @KevinOConoorNBA and @J. Kyle Mann: open.spotify.com/episode/4X6iiR… – 7:02 PM
🗣 Can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander become THE guy?
🗣 Franz Wagner and the Magic
🗣 Jabari Smith Jr.’s NBA potential
‘The Void’ with @KevinOConoorNBA and @J. Kyle Mann: open.spotify.com/episode/4X6iiR… – 7:02 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
I wish the circumstances were different, but it’s nonetheless a pleasure to see Paul Kennedy on Magic telecasts again. – 7:01 PM
I wish the circumstances were different, but it’s nonetheless a pleasure to see Paul Kennedy on Magic telecasts again. – 7:01 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Give me one good reason why 76ers players are called sixers but players on the Magic can’t be called magicians – 6:51 PM
Give me one good reason why 76ers players are called sixers but players on the Magic can’t be called magicians – 6:51 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
clocking in 💼
#UltraDrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/hhWrNuTSWd – 6:36 PM
clocking in 💼
#UltraDrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/hhWrNuTSWd – 6:36 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic are starting Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris and Franz Wagner tonight vs. the 76ers. – 6:32 PM
The Magic are starting Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris and Franz Wagner tonight vs. the 76ers. – 6:32 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
January 5 vs Philadelphia
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/WCMMfM7CKB – 6:31 PM
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
January 5 vs Philadelphia
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/WCMMfM7CKB – 6:31 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Danny Green
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Furkan Korkmaz
• @Seth Curry
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/FPTedDpz86 – 6:30 PM
tonight’s starting five:
• @Danny Green
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Furkan Korkmaz
• @Seth Curry
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/FPTedDpz86 – 6:30 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“If I’m a Philadelphia fan, I’d be pissed.”
@TheNBPA Executive Director @MRobertsNBPA tells @Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 she would like the Sixers to do more to resolve the Ben Simmons situation. pic.twitter.com/ZklUzemQKr – 6:03 PM
“If I’m a Philadelphia fan, I’d be pissed.”
@TheNBPA Executive Director @MRobertsNBPA tells @Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 she would like the Sixers to do more to resolve the Ben Simmons situation. pic.twitter.com/ZklUzemQKr – 6:03 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cole Anthony (sprained right ankle) will be available to play tonight, the team announced. – 5:39 PM
Cole Anthony (sprained right ankle) will be available to play tonight, the team announced. – 5:39 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨 INJURY UPDATE:
Cole Anthony (sprained right ankle) will be available to play tonight for the @Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia.
Coverage on @BallyMagic @BallySportsFL begins at 6:30 P.M.
#MagicTogether – 5:38 PM
🚨 INJURY UPDATE:
Cole Anthony (sprained right ankle) will be available to play tonight for the @Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia.
Coverage on @BallyMagic @BallySportsFL begins at 6:30 P.M.
#MagicTogether – 5:38 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris is preparing for work in Orlando #Sixers pic.twitter.com/ETZQdkAGPH – 5:25 PM
Tobias Harris is preparing for work in Orlando #Sixers pic.twitter.com/ETZQdkAGPH – 5:25 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Cole Anthony (right ankle sprain) and Wendell Carter Jr. (non-COVID illness) are both gametime decisions tonight vs. the 76ers.
Jamahl Mosley says things are looking good for the both of them. – 5:22 PM
Cole Anthony (right ankle sprain) and Wendell Carter Jr. (non-COVID illness) are both gametime decisions tonight vs. the 76ers.
Jamahl Mosley says things are looking good for the both of them. – 5:22 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. are still game-time decisions for the Magic, Jamahl Mosley said. – 5:19 PM
Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. are still game-time decisions for the Magic, Jamahl Mosley said. – 5:19 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Franz Wagner and Jamahl Mosley going through a pre-game workout together pic.twitter.com/3x0rXZXedq – 5:14 PM
Franz Wagner and Jamahl Mosley going through a pre-game workout together pic.twitter.com/3x0rXZXedq – 5:14 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Franz Wagner on Joel Embiid:
“𝐇𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐝𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭.”
76ers vs. Magic tonight at 7 p.m. on @BallySportsFL pic.twitter.com/LsxD0GAcl0 – 4:59 PM
Franz Wagner on Joel Embiid:
“𝐇𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐝𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭.”
76ers vs. Magic tonight at 7 p.m. on @BallySportsFL pic.twitter.com/LsxD0GAcl0 – 4:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Does anyone have a #Sixers related question they would like answered in my #Sixers mailbag? I’ll pick five of them. #philaUnite #TrustTheProcess #NBA #76ers @PhillyInquirer – 4:51 PM
Does anyone have a #Sixers related question they would like answered in my #Sixers mailbag? I’ll pick five of them. #philaUnite #TrustTheProcess #NBA #76ers @PhillyInquirer – 4:51 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Bucks have dealt with a ton of injuries this year but it’s also wild how easy their schedule has been. Here are their wins vs. .500+ teams (8-6):
Nets (home)
Cavs (home)
Hornets (home)
Lakers (no LeBron)
Nuggets (no Jokic)
Sixers (no Embiid)
Heat (no Jimmy/Bam)
Mavs (no Luka) – 4:49 PM
Bucks have dealt with a ton of injuries this year but it’s also wild how easy their schedule has been. Here are their wins vs. .500+ teams (8-6):
Nets (home)
Cavs (home)
Hornets (home)
Lakers (no LeBron)
Nuggets (no Jokic)
Sixers (no Embiid)
Heat (no Jimmy/Bam)
Mavs (no Luka) – 4:49 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers cleared COVID-19 protocols and will coach against Orlando Magic inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:36 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers cleared COVID-19 protocols and will coach against Orlando Magic inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:36 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
duty calls! welcome, @Btwice_11 & @CharleskBrownjr! pic.twitter.com/FVnied0ffN – 4:07 PM
duty calls! welcome, @Btwice_11 & @CharleskBrownjr! pic.twitter.com/FVnied0ffN – 4:07 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Gary Harris over his last six games:
19.0 PTS
52.4% FG
45.9% 3P on 6.2 attempts per game
that’s G 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pUm0d4pxy7 – 3:49 PM
Gary Harris over his last six games:
19.0 PTS
52.4% FG
45.9% 3P on 6.2 attempts per game
that’s G 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pUm0d4pxy7 – 3:49 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
“𝗜𝘁’𝘀 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗮 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗴𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗲.”
Franz Wagner on winning the @NBA’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award 👏 pic.twitter.com/X01wB5TArL – 3:04 PM
“𝗜𝘁’𝘀 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗮 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗴𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗲.”
Franz Wagner on winning the @NBA’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award 👏 pic.twitter.com/X01wB5TArL – 3:04 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Kings are now reportedly open to making De’Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton available if the right deal materializes. Some thoughts on both players, Sixers’ preferences, and what that means for Ben Simmons trade market phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 2:48 PM
The Kings are now reportedly open to making De’Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton available if the right deal materializes. Some thoughts on both players, Sixers’ preferences, and what that means for Ben Simmons trade market phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 2:48 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers say Doc Rivers has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will coach tonight against the Magic.
The team went 2-0 with Dan Burke as acting head coach. – 2:26 PM
Sixers say Doc Rivers has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will coach tonight against the Magic.
The team went 2-0 with Dan Burke as acting head coach. – 2:26 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers will return to the #Sixers‘ bench tonight against the #Magic, a team official confirms @Keith Pompey report – 2:26 PM
Doc Rivers will return to the #Sixers‘ bench tonight against the #Magic, a team official confirms @Keith Pompey report – 2:26 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say Doc Rivers is out of the league’s health and safety protocols and will coach the team tonight in Orlando. – 2:26 PM
The Sixers say Doc Rivers is out of the league’s health and safety protocols and will coach the team tonight in Orlando. – 2:26 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
#sixers head coach Doc Rivers has cleared health and safety protocols and will coach the team in Orlando. – 2:26 PM
#sixers head coach Doc Rivers has cleared health and safety protocols and will coach the team in Orlando. – 2:26 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Doc Rivers is out of the protocols and will coach the #Sixers tonight in Orlando. – 2:25 PM
Doc Rivers is out of the protocols and will coach the #Sixers tonight in Orlando. – 2:25 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say coach Doc Rivers is out of health and safety protocols and is in Orlando to coach tonight’s game. – 2:23 PM
Sixers say coach Doc Rivers is out of health and safety protocols and is in Orlando to coach tonight’s game. – 2:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers is out of the protocols, in Orlando and will coach tonight. #Sixers vs. #Magic – 2:23 PM
Doc Rivers is out of the protocols, in Orlando and will coach tonight. #Sixers vs. #Magic – 2:23 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards have 4 of their next 5 games (vs HOU, at ORL, vs OKC vs ORL) against bottom 5 teams in the NBA. Have to take care of business and go minimum 4-1 over the next week to get to at least 23-19 before tougher opponents follow. – 2:12 PM
Wizards have 4 of their next 5 games (vs HOU, at ORL, vs OKC vs ORL) against bottom 5 teams in the NBA. Have to take care of business and go minimum 4-1 over the next week to get to at least 23-19 before tougher opponents follow. – 2:12 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
I’ve got a pair of lower bowl #Rockets tickets to give away for Monday’s game against Joel Embiid and the Sixers. If you’re in Houston and can go, retweet and follow for a chance to win them and I’ll pick a winner by Friday at 2pm CT. pic.twitter.com/ZSjGzrCWWY – 1:31 PM
I’ve got a pair of lower bowl #Rockets tickets to give away for Monday’s game against Joel Embiid and the Sixers. If you’re in Houston and can go, retweet and follow for a chance to win them and I’ll pick a winner by Friday at 2pm CT. pic.twitter.com/ZSjGzrCWWY – 1:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer would be the 12th NBA coach to enter the league’s health and safety protcols, joining Carlisle (IND), Gentry (SAC), Vogel (LAL), Williams (PHX), Rivers (PHI), Malone (DEN), Billups (POR), Daigenault (OKC), Donovan (CHI), Lue (LAC) and McMillan (ATL). – 1:13 PM
Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer would be the 12th NBA coach to enter the league’s health and safety protcols, joining Carlisle (IND), Gentry (SAC), Vogel (LAL), Williams (PHX), Rivers (PHI), Malone (DEN), Billups (POR), Daigenault (OKC), Donovan (CHI), Lue (LAC) and McMillan (ATL). – 1:13 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
New on @RookieWire: While Franz Wagner turned in a sensational stretch in December, the eighth pick was quick to credit his teammates for winning Rookie of the Month
therookiewire.usatoday.com/2022/01/05/mag… – 1:09 PM
New on @RookieWire: While Franz Wagner turned in a sensational stretch in December, the eighth pick was quick to credit his teammates for winning Rookie of the Month
therookiewire.usatoday.com/2022/01/05/mag… – 1:09 PM