Alex Caruso enters COVID protocols

Jamal Collier: Alex Caruso entered health and safety protocols this morning, per Billy Donovan
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso entered health and safety protocols this morning, per Billy Donovan.
He will continue injury recovery in isolation, but Donovan wasn’t clear what that will look like for Caruso this week. – 1:53 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Alex Caruso (foot) is doing great, per Billy Donovan. He’s been doing some individual work, but Bulls want him to have a full contact practice before he plays in a game.
He should have a chance this week before Fridays game – 6:52 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls will play their 6th game in 9 days tonight vs. Orlando. After this, they play just 2 games in the next 8 days.
–No changes to the injury report: Ball, McKinnie are in; Caruso, Green, Cook, Bradley, Simonovic out – 12:19 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Most important returns this week:
4. Billy Donovan, 3. Lonzo Ball, 2. Alex Caruso, 1. Joe Millionaire – 7:10 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Lonzo Ball is no longer listed on Bulls’ injury report.
Javonte Green, Alex Caruso and Tyler Cook are all listed as out vs. Magic with their respective injuries.
Tony Bradley and Marko Simonovic remain in protocols. – 5:37 PM
