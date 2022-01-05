Daily statistical milestones: Chris Paul moves past Mitch Richmond and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Chris Paul No. 43 in points now
Moved ahead of Mitch Richmond with 20,500 points. He’s now 208 away from George Gervin
Kevin Love No. 49 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Dan Majerle with 1,361 three-pointers. He’s now 25 away from Antoine Walker
Buddy Hield No. 58 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Terry Porter with 1,298 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Mike Dunleavy
Harrison Barnes No. 155 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Tobias Harris with 931 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Chucky Atkins
Devin Booker No. 168 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Wilson Chandler and Joe Harris with 876 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Courtney Lee
Avery Bradley No. 187 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Eddie House with 818 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Bruce Bowen
Steven Adams No. 222 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Greg Anderson with 591 blocks. He’s now tied with Tom Burleson
Taj Gibson No. 230 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Mark West with 5,352 rebounds. He’s now 7 away from Brook Lopez
Garrett Temple No. 243 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Danny Ferry with 678 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Carlos Delfino
West Starters:
G: Stephen Curry
G: Donovan Mitchell
F: Nikola Jokic
F: LeBron James
F: Rudy Gobert
Reserves:
G: Ja Morant
G: Chris Paul
F: Anthony Davis
F: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Kristaps Porzingis
WC: Devin Booker
WC: Devin Booker
WC: Luka Doncic
It’s the 98th time Paul has recorded at least 15 assists in a game, tying Isiah Thomas for the fifth-most such games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/IGwpdgvZ8m – 9:21 AM
