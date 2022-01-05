USA Today Sports

Daily statistical milestones: Chris Paul moves past Mitch Richmond and more

Milestones

January 5, 2022

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Chris Paul No. 43 in points now

Moved ahead of Mitch Richmond with 20,500 points. He’s now 208 away from George Gervin

Kevin Love No. 49 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Dan Majerle with 1,361 three-pointers. He’s now 25 away from Antoine Walker

Buddy Hield No. 58 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Terry Porter with 1,298 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Mike Dunleavy

Harrison Barnes No. 155 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Tobias Harris with 931 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Chucky Atkins

Devin Booker No. 168 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Wilson Chandler and Joe Harris with 876 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Courtney Lee

Avery Bradley No. 187 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Eddie House with 818 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Bruce Bowen

Steven Adams No. 222 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Greg Anderson with 591 blocks. He’s now tied with Tom Burleson

Taj Gibson No. 230 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Mark West with 5,352 rebounds. He’s now 7 away from Brook Lopez

Garrett Temple No. 243 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Danny Ferry with 678 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Carlos Delfino


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA Me as the credits rolled on this week’s Book of Boba Fett episode. pic.twitter.com/c5AMYoiFW73:37 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux Dunc’d On: How Do the Bulls Match Up in the East? CP or Kawhi All-Time? Time to Trade Lillard? Christian Wood’s Trade Value w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on…2:30 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Checking in on the Reggie Jackson Book Club. 📚 pic.twitter.com/r5Kgo2aEcV1:37 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA Free pod: How Do the Bulls Match Up in the East? CP or Kawhi All-Time? Time to Trade Lillard? Christian Wood’s Trade Value w/ @Danny Leroux https://t.co/fRfkOkizXX
Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/ygPBG0f4cH12:30 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Kings guard Buddy Hield on nearly getting traded to the Lakers last summer: “At the end of the day, I still have a job. I can go to all 30 teams in the league. As long as I have a job, I’m happy.” https://t.co/Z9RTv8Hj4U pic.twitter.com/zayxdoKo1F11:43 AM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux Dunc’d On: How Do the Bulls Match Up in the East? CP or Kawhi All-Time? Time to Trade Lillard? Christian Wood’s Trade Value w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on…11:30 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math If our RPR MVP Predictor determined All-Stars:
West Starters:
G: Stephen Curry
G: Donovan Mitchell
F: Nikola Jokic
F: LeBron James
F: Rudy Gobert
Reserves:
G: Ja Morant
G: Chris Paul
F: Anthony Davis
F: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Kristaps Porzingis
WC: Devin Booker
WC: Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/3XYrpA2vfQ11:20 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA NBA’s best from January 4:
– D. Booker: 33 pts, 9 reb, +15
– F. VanVleet: 33 pts, 7 ast, 2 stl
– R. Barrett: 32 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast
– L. James: 31 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast
– J. Randle: 30 pts, 16 reb, +12
– J. Morant: 26 pts, 5 reb, 6 ast
– C. Paul: 11 pts, 15 ast, +23 – 11:04 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA Free pod: How Do the Bulls Match Up in the East? CP or Kawhi All-Time? Time to Trade Lillard? Christian Wood’s Trade Value w/ @Danny Leroux https://t.co/fRfkOk0Z6p
Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/Kvo4h1NECZ9:30 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko The @Phoenix Suns Chris Paul dished out 15 assists in last night’s 123-110 win over the Pelicans.
It’s the 98th time Paul has recorded at least 15 assists in a game, tying Isiah Thomas for the fifth-most such games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/IGwpdgvZ8m9:21 AM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux Dunc’d On: How Do the Bulls Match Up in the East? CP or Kawhi All-Time? Time to Trade Lillard? Christian Wood’s Trade Value w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on…8:30 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC I’m rocking with @IamKDiddy on the Malik Monk in Sacramento idea. He should be on McNair’s radar this offseason in free agency, especially if the Kings move Buddy Hield. – 7:46 AM

