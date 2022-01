Damian Lillard out for the next three games

It is clear that Lillard is not right at the moment. His numbers of 24.0 points per game (Lillard’s lowest since 2014-15) on 40.2 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from deep (both the worst of Lillard’s entire pro career) reflect that. While there is definitely something at stake here for Lillard this season, it sounds like the Blazers may be faced with the tough decision of whether to ultimately shut Lillard down for the season and get him healthy . -via Larry Brown Sports / January 5, 2022