Damian Lillard out for the next three games

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard will undergo further evaluation and consultation concerning his lower abdominal tendinopathy, the team announced today. Lillard will miss Portland’s next three games against Miami (Jan. 5), Cleveland (Jan. 7) and Sacramento (Jan. 9). He will be reevaluated next week.
Source: NBA.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Portland Trail Blazers announce that Damian Lillard will miss the next three games vs Miami (tonight), Cleveland (Thursday) and Sacramento (Saturday). Lillard plans to undergo more evaluation and consultation on his lower abdominal tendinopathy and then get reevaluated next week – 12:48 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Damian Lillard will miss Portland’s next three games against Miami (Jan. 5), Cleveland (Jan. 7) and Sacramento (Jan. 9). He will be re-evaluated next week and will undergo further evaluation and consultation concerning his lower abdominal tendinopathy, Blazers say. – 12:48 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Blazers say Damian Lillard will be out at least one more week as he undergoes further evaluation and consultation concerning his lower abdominal tendinopathy.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Damian Lillard will undergo further evaluation and consultation concerning his lower abdominal tendinopathy, Blazers say. Lillard will be reevaluated next week. – 12:48 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
#Blazers announce that Damian Lillard will undergo further evaluation and consultation on his lower abdominal tendinopathy. Lillard will miss Portland’s next three games against Miami, Cleveland, and Sacramento. He’ll be reevaluated next week. @RipCityRadio620 – 12:47 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Damian Lillard out tonight vs. Heat: si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 10:59 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Billups on Lillard maybe taking extended time off: “I think what we’re gonna do is just kind of meet, put all our heads together soon and then talk through some of those things. I think that’s probably gonna be the route that we go if he doesn’t get some kind of relief there.” – 9:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Trail Blazers have ruled out Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Cody Zeller for tomorrow’s game vs. Heat. Larry Nance Jr. is doubtful because of health and safety protocols. – 9:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Blazers’ injury report for Wednesday vs. Heat:
Damian Lillard (out) abdominal
CJ McCollum (out) lung
Larry Nance Jr. (doubtful) protocols
Cody Zeller (out) protocols – 9:01 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
I asked Chauncey Billups if there’s been any talk of shutting Damian Lillard down for an extended period of time since the ab injury isn’t improving. He said they’re going to have a meeting “soon” putting “all heads together” (presumably those two+Cronin) to talk that all through – 8:46 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Larry Nance Jr. is doubtful for Wednesday’s game against Miami because he is in the league’s health & safety protocols. Damian Lillard (abdomen), CJ McCollum (lung) and Cody Zeller (health and safety) are out. – 8:25 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Larry Nance Jr. (health & safety protocols) is doubtful.
Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy – injury management), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax), and Cody Zeller (health & safety protocols) are out for Wednesday’s game vs. Miami. – 8:25 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
It’s Larry Nance JR’s turn to enter protocols. Damian Lillard will miss a second consecutive game. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/SiLPSuouaQ – 8:24 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Larry Nance Jr. (health & safety protocols) is doubtful while Damian Lillard (abdominal tendinopathy – injury management), CJ McCollum (right lung pneumothorax) and Cody Zeller (health & safety protocols) are out for Wednesday’s game versus Miami. – 8:23 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard (abdominal) will miss his second consecutive game on Wednesday versus the Miami Heat, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 7:11 PM
More on this storyline
It is clear that Lillard is not right at the moment. His numbers of 24.0 points per game (Lillard’s lowest since 2014-15) on 40.2 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from deep (both the worst of Lillard’s entire pro career) reflect that. While there is definitely something at stake here for Lillard this season, it sounds like the Blazers may be faced with the tough decision of whether to ultimately shut Lillard down for the season and get him healthy. -via Larry Brown Sports / January 5, 2022
Jay Allen: Chauncey Billups says Damian Lillard is “still about the same. No news.” -via Twitter @PDXjay / January 4, 2022