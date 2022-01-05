Greg Monroe signing with Washington next?

Darren Wolfson: NEWS: Thought otherwise, especially after Celtics game, but assuming #Timberwolves are good Covid-wise today, they won’t sign Greg Monroe to another 10-day. Good news for him is that he will sign a 10-day with the Washington #Wizards.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Nate Knight in the rotation before Greg Monroe tonight against a Lakers team that is going smaller. Monroe was the first big in against a bigger Utah team on Friday night.
No Monroe, Layman, Okogie, Prince, Bolmaro in 1st quarter rotation. – 10:09 PM
Marc J. Spears: The Timberwolves say they have signed center Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / December 27, 2021
Shams Charania: Free agent center Greg Monroe plans to sign a 10-day contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 26, 2021