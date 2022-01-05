Hawks vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (16-20) play against the Sacramento Kings (23-23) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 5, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 15, Sacramento Kings 11 (Q1 05:35)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bogdan Bogdanovic @LeaderOfHorde
Congrats on jersey retirement @Dirk Nowitzki !!!
Well deserved!! 👏🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/39FCOUU0yr – 10:16 PM
Congrats on jersey retirement @Dirk Nowitzki !!!
Well deserved!! 👏🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/39FCOUU0yr – 10:16 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
The Kings are subbing out Damian Jones for Alex Len.
Good memories – 10:15 PM
The Kings are subbing out Damian Jones for Alex Len.
Good memories – 10:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Two early fouls on Damian Jones. Alex Len comes on to replace him. – 10:15 PM
Two early fouls on Damian Jones. Alex Len comes on to replace him. – 10:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings: We have to stop giving up offensive rebounds and cut down on turnovers.
Opening possessions: Hawks two offensive rebounds, Kings two turnovers. – 10:15 PM
Kings: We have to stop giving up offensive rebounds and cut down on turnovers.
Opening possessions: Hawks two offensive rebounds, Kings two turnovers. – 10:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Gentry spent the entire pregame press conference talking about offensive rebounds and live ball turnovers. Kings have given up two of each in the first minute. – 10:12 PM
Gentry spent the entire pregame press conference talking about offensive rebounds and live ball turnovers. Kings have given up two of each in the first minute. – 10:12 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs end the game on 23-7 run. Win it 99-82. Like Den on Mon, finished with a flourish as they hold GS to their lowest scoring total of the season (Was 86 vs DEN). Mavs shoot 37.9% first time since an OT win in bubble vs SAC have shot that low FG% and still won. – 10:05 PM
Mavs end the game on 23-7 run. Win it 99-82. Like Den on Mon, finished with a flourish as they hold GS to their lowest scoring total of the season (Was 86 vs DEN). Mavs shoot 37.9% first time since an OT win in bubble vs SAC have shot that low FG% and still won. – 10:05 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
If you want to second screen it tonight while you watch Kings-Hawks, I’ll be on ESPN+ calling the @StocktonKings game:
espn.com/watch/player?i… – 9:57 PM
If you want to second screen it tonight while you watch Kings-Hawks, I’ll be on ESPN+ calling the @StocktonKings game:
espn.com/watch/player?i… – 9:57 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters:
Delon Wright
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Cam Reddish
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 9:45 PM
Hawks starters:
Delon Wright
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Cam Reddish
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 9:45 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are starting Delon Wright, Cam Reddish, TLC, Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela. – 9:38 PM
Hawks are starting Delon Wright, Cam Reddish, TLC, Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela. – 9:38 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Kings
Delon Wright
Cam Reddish
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 9:38 PM
Hawks starters vs. Kings
Delon Wright
Cam Reddish
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 9:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Hawks:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Damian Jones – 9:38 PM
Kings starters vs. Hawks:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Damian Jones – 9:38 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Marvin Bagley
👑 @Damian Jones pic.twitter.com/Vwe0oD10Ez – 9:36 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⬇️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Tyrese Haliburton
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Marvin Bagley
👑 @Damian Jones pic.twitter.com/Vwe0oD10Ez – 9:36 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Missing tonight’s Kings game to be on the call for @StocktonKings basketball on ESPN+ but had to check in on @momoragan.
No night chat tonight so we’ll have special morning chat tomorrow at 10:30am: https://t.co/pEaOzVRIwH pic.twitter.com/r2APZTje53 – 9:34 PM
Missing tonight’s Kings game to be on the call for @StocktonKings basketball on ESPN+ but had to check in on @momoragan.
No night chat tonight so we’ll have special morning chat tomorrow at 10:30am: https://t.co/pEaOzVRIwH pic.twitter.com/r2APZTje53 – 9:34 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Learn how to make the 𝘽𝙖𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙨 𝘼𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙚 𝘽𝙤𝙢𝙗 🥃
@CrownRoyal Cocktail of the Game | https://t.co/aYI6Dl0RSC pic.twitter.com/o145fXtiQ1 – 9:30 PM
Learn how to make the 𝘽𝙖𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙨 𝘼𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙚 𝘽𝙤𝙢𝙗 🥃
@CrownRoyal Cocktail of the Game | https://t.co/aYI6Dl0RSC pic.twitter.com/o145fXtiQ1 – 9:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks – 1/5:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Damian Jones – 9:30 PM
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks – 1/5:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Tyrese Haliburton
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Damian Jones – 9:30 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
hometown drip, but make it artsy 🎨
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/k3Hg4iLPmF – 9:19 PM
hometown drip, but make it artsy 🎨
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/k3Hg4iLPmF – 9:19 PM
Dakota Schmidt @RidicUpside
In his return back to College Park after a stint with Atlanta, Justin Tillman (@JTillman23) had 30 points and 15 rebounds on 14-22 from the field for the team in their 111-107 loss to the Long Island Nets. – 9:18 PM
In his return back to College Park after a stint with Atlanta, Justin Tillman (@JTillman23) had 30 points and 15 rebounds on 14-22 from the field for the team in their 111-107 loss to the Long Island Nets. – 9:18 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
Trae Berhow has eight of UNI’s 13 points in the first five minutes of the game.
The last thing Valpo wants is for him to get hot. That man is ~dangerous~ #EverLoyal – 9:17 PM
Trae Berhow has eight of UNI’s 13 points in the first five minutes of the game.
The last thing Valpo wants is for him to get hot. That man is ~dangerous~ #EverLoyal – 9:17 PM
Eliot Clough @EliotClough
UNI playing five-wide offense with Noah Carter as their starting five. There’s a TON of space in the middle, and who else but Trae Berhow has already buried two threes.
UNI is ON FIRE in the first two minutes #EverLoyal – 9:09 PM
UNI playing five-wide offense with Noah Carter as their starting five. There’s a TON of space in the middle, and who else but Trae Berhow has already buried two threes.
UNI is ON FIRE in the first two minutes #EverLoyal – 9:09 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Hawks have ruled Trae Young (back) out for tonight’s game against the Kings, but Cam Reddish (ankle) will be available. – 9:05 PM
The Hawks have ruled Trae Young (back) out for tonight’s game against the Kings, but Cam Reddish (ankle) will be available. – 9:05 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young (low back contusion) is OUT for tonight’s game.
Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is available. – 9:02 PM
Trae Young (low back contusion) is OUT for tonight’s game.
Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is available. – 9:02 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young is out for tonight’s game.
Cam Reddish is available. – 9:01 PM
Trae Young is out for tonight’s game.
Cam Reddish is available. – 9:01 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young has not taken the floor for his usual shooting time, for what it’s worth. – 8:52 PM
Trae Young has not taken the floor for his usual shooting time, for what it’s worth. – 8:52 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Terence Davis going through a pregame workout despite not playing tonight. Ankle soreness continues to keep him out. pic.twitter.com/m3Ln3KTBsb – 8:46 PM
Terence Davis going through a pregame workout despite not playing tonight. Ankle soreness continues to keep him out. pic.twitter.com/m3Ln3KTBsb – 8:46 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
20-point quarters this season
LeBron: 0
Durant: 0
Giannis: 0
Jokic: 0
Luka: 0
Embiid: 0
Harden: 0
Booker: 0
Trae: 0
Tatum: 0
Dame: 0
LANCE STEPHENSON: 1 – 8:38 PM
20-point quarters this season
LeBron: 0
Durant: 0
Giannis: 0
Jokic: 0
Luka: 0
Embiid: 0
Harden: 0
Booker: 0
Trae: 0
Tatum: 0
Dame: 0
LANCE STEPHENSON: 1 – 8:38 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alvin Gentry says his Kings team has to play much faster – feels it has been better – but nowhere near where it should be with De’Aaron Fox leading the charge. And said his team must play in space better. – 8:38 PM
Alvin Gentry says his Kings team has to play much faster – feels it has been better – but nowhere near where it should be with De’Aaron Fox leading the charge. And said his team must play in space better. – 8:38 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
The expectation is Bogdanovic and Johnson will meet with Hawks medical staff out in LA, go through a workout to see how they’re feeling and be at practice, just like Collins.
Johnson likely has a little bit more to do in terms of conditioning, coming back from COVID. – 8:35 PM
The expectation is Bogdanovic and Johnson will meet with Hawks medical staff out in LA, go through a workout to see how they’re feeling and be at practice, just like Collins.
Johnson likely has a little bit more to do in terms of conditioning, coming back from COVID. – 8:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Acting Hawks coach Joe Prunty says he doesn’t have an update yet on the status of Trae Young and Cam Reddish for tonight’s game vs. the Kings. – 8:34 PM
Acting Hawks coach Joe Prunty says he doesn’t have an update yet on the status of Trae Young and Cam Reddish for tonight’s game vs. the Kings. – 8:34 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
No update yet on Trae Young and Cam Reddish, Joe Prunty said. We’ll wait for the injury report. – 8:33 PM
No update yet on Trae Young and Cam Reddish, Joe Prunty said. We’ll wait for the injury report. – 8:33 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
the dynamic duo, now as your lock screen 🤝
Kings Wallpaper Wednesday presented by @ankr pic.twitter.com/Pan5nnpPCg – 8:32 PM
the dynamic duo, now as your lock screen 🤝
Kings Wallpaper Wednesday presented by @ankr pic.twitter.com/Pan5nnpPCg – 8:32 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In his two games against Sacramento last season, Clint Capela averaged 24.5 PPG and 15.5 RPG on .833 FG% (20-24 FGM), marking his second-highest FG% against a team during the 2020-21 campaign and one of only two teams he averaged 20+ PPG and 15+ RPG. – 8:31 PM
In his two games against Sacramento last season, Clint Capela averaged 24.5 PPG and 15.5 RPG on .833 FG% (20-24 FGM), marking his second-highest FG% against a team during the 2020-21 campaign and one of only two teams he averaged 20+ PPG and 15+ RPG. – 8:31 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
The Hawks are now listing John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jalen Johnson as out for tonight’s game but with the “not with team” tag instead of health and safety protocols.
Hawks are getting closer to having a mostly full, regular roster. – 8:23 PM
The Hawks are now listing John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jalen Johnson as out for tonight’s game but with the “not with team” tag instead of health and safety protocols.
Hawks are getting closer to having a mostly full, regular roster. – 8:23 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jalen Johnson have cleared health and safety protocols, I’m told, in addition to John Collins. pic.twitter.com/YJzbZusbXa – 8:23 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jalen Johnson have cleared health and safety protocols, I’m told, in addition to John Collins. pic.twitter.com/YJzbZusbXa – 8:23 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Three updates to injury list to indicate players leaving protocol:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (not with team) is out.
John Collins (not with team) is out.
Jalen Johnson (not with team/return to competition reconditioning) is out. – 8:22 PM
Three updates to injury list to indicate players leaving protocol:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (not with team) is out.
John Collins (not with team) is out.
Jalen Johnson (not with team/return to competition reconditioning) is out. – 8:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis feels better, but he won’t play again tonight for the Kings. – 8:19 PM
Terence Davis feels better, but he won’t play again tonight for the Kings. – 8:19 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says Terence Davis (ankle) remains day-to-day. He will not play tonight vs. the Hawks. – 8:19 PM
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry says Terence Davis (ankle) remains day-to-day. He will not play tonight vs. the Hawks. – 8:19 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks, who currently rank 2nd in 3FG% (.380), 2nd in ORTG (111.7) and 5th in FT% (.907), take on the Sacramento Kings for the first of two regular season games tonight at the Golden 1 Center.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 8:00 PM
The Hawks, who currently rank 2nd in 3FG% (.380), 2nd in ORTG (111.7) and 5th in FT% (.907), take on the Sacramento Kings for the first of two regular season games tonight at the Golden 1 Center.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 8:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Want to join the Kings on court for the National Anthem?
The first 10 @golden1cu members to stop by the Louder Together Booth at Sec. 120 before tonight’s game will get an exclusive “Anthem Flag” experience! pic.twitter.com/IiZKLwt8FM – 8:00 PM
Want to join the Kings on court for the National Anthem?
The first 10 @golden1cu members to stop by the Louder Together Booth at Sec. 120 before tonight’s game will get an exclusive “Anthem Flag” experience! pic.twitter.com/IiZKLwt8FM – 8:00 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Adidas is releasing a special edition Trae Young 1 this spring to celebrate the 45th annual McDonald’s All-American Game.
@Trae Young played in the 2017 @McDAAG. pic.twitter.com/KLkoYR9eFD – 7:35 PM
Adidas is releasing a special edition Trae Young 1 this spring to celebrate the 45th annual McDonald’s All-American Game.
@Trae Young played in the 2017 @McDAAG. pic.twitter.com/KLkoYR9eFD – 7:35 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. Among the talking points, Talen Horton-Tucker’s bounceback against the Kings, and what looked different while succeeding. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/EzuYv9e5I-c?t=… – 5:28 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. Among the talking points, Talen Horton-Tucker’s bounceback against the Kings, and what looked different while succeeding. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/EzuYv9e5I-c?t=… – 5:28 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Hawks on the lookout for a one-for-two type of deal, Gallinari and Reddish candidates on trade block
sportando.basketball/en/hawks-on-th… – 5:11 PM
Hawks on the lookout for a one-for-two type of deal, Gallinari and Reddish candidates on trade block
sportando.basketball/en/hawks-on-th… – 5:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings announce community events for Team Up for Change social justice initiative from @SacBeeSports
sacbee.com/sports/article… – 4:34 PM
Kings announce community events for Team Up for Change social justice initiative from @SacBeeSports
sacbee.com/sports/article… – 4:34 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Hawks interested in consolidation trade with Cam Reddish and Danilo Gallinari as possible package, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/hawks… – 4:01 PM
Hawks interested in consolidation trade with Cam Reddish and Danilo Gallinari as possible package, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/hawks… – 4:01 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Cameron Oliver enters health and safety protocols for the Hawks, per the injury report: pic.twitter.com/D98U1KO1AM – 4:01 PM
Cameron Oliver enters health and safety protocols for the Hawks, per the injury report: pic.twitter.com/D98U1KO1AM – 4:01 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Donating from the charity stripe 🏀
For every free throw the Kings make at home games, @MattressFirm will donate $15 to the National Red Cross. pic.twitter.com/5d2Rad0I3t – 4:00 PM
Donating from the charity stripe 🏀
For every free throw the Kings make at home games, @MattressFirm will donate $15 to the National Red Cross. pic.twitter.com/5d2Rad0I3t – 4:00 PM