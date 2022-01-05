Heat vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (23-15) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (22-22) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 5, 2022
Miami Heat 112, Portland Trail Blazers 102 (Q4 00:59)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Highkin @highkin
Herro shoved Nurkic and then Nurkic threw a bunch and then a bunch of hold-me-back – 12:28 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Replay looks like Herro pushed Nurkic in the back (couldn’t see anything before that), the typical bravado kicked in, both sides left for their benches, PJ Tucker had to be pulled away and now they’ll review for hostile act. – 12:28 AM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Damn, Jusuf Nurkic fired a rabbit punch at Tyler Herro. Last 24 hours in the NBA have been insanity – 12:27 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Looks like Nurkic threw a punch at Herro hence the instant ejection – 12:27 AM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tyler hits both of his free throws and the HEAT lead is now 112-102 – 12:26 AM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Heat moving the ball and as a result are back to racking up assists like they did with Lowry in the first half. – 12:23 AM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
Having Covington on the floor instead of Nance late in the game mattered a lot – 12:22 AM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Back to back 3s from Strus boost the Heat lead back to 10, but let’s not forget that huge offensive rebound from Yurtseven that made the first one happen. – 12:19 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
A 12-2 run, with last 6 coming on Max Strus 3s, gives the Heat a 102-92 lead with 4:40 to play. Blazers with 2 points in the last 4 minutes of play. – 12:17 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
feels like Caleb Martin has one big offensive rebound late in every game. – 12:13 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This run from Portland leaves you looking around at the Heat’s team for who can come in and save them
But this is it
Casey Holdahl @CHold
After trailing by as many as 19 in the first half and 14 in the third quarter, the Blazers have tied the game at 90-90 with 9:41 to play in regulation. – 12:01 AM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Larry Nance Jr. (right knee injury) will not return. – 12:01 AM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers say, Larry Nance Jr. (right knee injury) will not return. – 12:00 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Larry Nance Jr. suffered a right knee injury and will not return. – 12:00 AM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
Third Quarter Box Score: Heat 83, Trail Blazers 80
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
weaving through traffic like a seasoned Miami driver pic.twitter.com/8tMmZnPowc – 11:56 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Anfernee Simons scored 20 points in the third quarter on 7-of-10 shooting while making 4 of 6 threes. He has 26 points on the night. Blazers trail Miami 83-80. – 11:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami needs a Tyler Herro 4th quarter display to close this one out
Not to the same degree as previous games either
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
33 point 3rd quarter.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Heat 83, Blazers 80: end of third quarter. 26 points (21 in the quarter), 5 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 14 points, 3 rebounds for @Norman Powell. 12 points, 11 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 9 points, 2 assists/rebounds/steals for @Larry Nance Jr. – 11:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Kyle Lowry ejected in first half, Heat go into fourth up 83-80 on Blazers. Will Heat have a closer? Herro is 3 of 16 from field. Strus with 16 points. – 11:53 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Larry Nance Jr. missed a short shot. Came up limping. Left the game. – 11:51 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
PJ Tucker has shifted into a Draymond Green-like playmaking role for the Lowry-less Heat and I’m all for it. – 11:51 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Say what you want about the Trail Blazers organization, but they are physically incapable of producing a jersey that is anything less than awesome. – 11:48 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Has Kyle Guy parlayed his jersey number into a fast casual burger chain sponsorship? pic.twitter.com/m54OMG9RKV – 11:47 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Simons is singlehandedly erasing what used to be a double-digit Heat lead, which at one point was up to 19 in the second quarter. – 11:41 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
After scoring just 6 points in the first half, Anfernee. Simons just put up 15 in the first six minutes of the third quarter. Blazers trail Miami, 74-68. – 11:40 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
at what point do we rename the 3rd quarter after Anfernee? – 11:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The way PJ Tucker can essentially plug every player’s game on the roster right now, after previously having “offensive limitations,” is still so wild
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Ant should probably get no less than a third of Portland’s attempts in the second half – 11:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Lowry ejected, Herro started the second half at point guard. – 11:28 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro in his last 14 quarters: 10 of 43 shooting. The Heat need him to step up in the second half in Portland, especially without Jimmy Butler and now Kyle Lowry. – 11:28 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Blazers shot 19 more free throws (26-7) than Heat in the first half tonight.
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Half Box Score: Heat 58, Trail Blazers 47
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Max leading all scorers with 11 at the half pic.twitter.com/9hsjzRUEnL – 11:16 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Kyle Lowry tried to assist the referee and gets ejected for it just before halftime. – 11:14 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Halftime in PDX.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Heat 58, Blazers 47: halftime. 10 points, 8 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 9 points, 2 rebounds for @Larry Nance Jr. 7 points, 2 rebounds for @Norman Powell. 6 points, 2 assists for @Anfernee Simons. – 11:13 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Up 19 in second, Heat go into half up 58-47. Lowry ejected with two technical fouls. – 11:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Seemed like that ref was just waiting for Kyle Lowry to do something wrong
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Lowry gets ejected after getting hit his second tech. Duncan Robinson couldn’t believe it. And then Coach Spo hit with a technical foul. – 11:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry ejected with second technical with 1:14 left in first half. – 11:08 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
The new Guy has learned already… we don’t need shoes around here. Word to @Mike Miller. #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/B92Af2DnZT – 11:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I said this when he was signed, but I think Haywood Highsmith will make his way back on this Heat team in the future – 11:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
A 9-0 Blazers run, so of course Haywood Highsmith then drains a 3. (He plays for the Heat.) – 11:06 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Heat with 18 made FGs from 16 assists, and Kyle Lowry has half of them. – 11:05 PM
Heat with 18 made FGs from 16 assists, and Kyle Lowry has half of them. – 11:05 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Kyle Lowry called for a technical that he’s been working on since midway through the first quarter – 11:03 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score: Heat 30, Trail Blazers 23
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Huerter and Gallinari had some rust to shake off in Portland in game 1 post-protocols. Both look much crisper in tonight’s proceedings. – 11:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Now eight assists for Lowry in his 12 minutes. Blazers have six as a team. – 10:59 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Currently on a 13-3 run and take a 45-31 lead into the timeout. 6:30 remaining in Q2. – 10:55 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Shoutout to Kyle Guy losing a shoe then trying to get back on defense holding the shoe. – 10:52 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
9 triples so far tonight, including this one from #6MOTYLER pic.twitter.com/QvDpoNhozs – 10:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Now three fouls on Silva, which has long been an issue with Chris. Beyond Yurtseven, Tucker only true power player available (Adebayo, Dedmon, Haslem out, with Okpala injured). – 10:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat 6 of 9 from three at the end of the first
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Larry’s leading us with 7 points.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Heat 30, Blazers 23: end of first quarter. 7 points, 1 rebound for @Larry Nance Jr. 6 points, 1 rebound for @Anfernee Simons. POR shooting 35 percent, MIA 46 percent. – 10:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 30, Blazers 23 at end of one. Strus with eight points, Lowry with six assists. – 10:39 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Duncan checks in, Duncan cashes in from 3
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again:
If this continues with Max Strus, there’s absolutely no way possible he can be shelved with a healthy roster
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
What’s better than one block in a possession? Two! pic.twitter.com/Uf56scuYy3 – 10:21 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat obviously think they have a speed advantage and have been pushing the ball down the floor. Yurtseven out-running Nurkic and being thrown lobs. Hasn’t all worked out well, but Miami leads 14-10. – 10:21 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Opponents the Spurs have held below 100 points in a game this season (9-1):
Opponents the Spurs have held below 100 points in a game this season (9-1):
Orlando x 2
Milwaukee
Oklahoma City (Lost)
Boston x 2
Washington
Portland
New Orleans
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That pass from Lowry to Martin couldn’t have been placed any better
Sean Highkin @highkin
Norm just had one of the most hilarious attempts to draw a shooting foul on ex-teammate Kyle Lowry that I’ve ever seen. Refs weren’t buying it. – 10:15 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
As we see in the first possession, Jimmy out and PJ in means the wing post playmaking offensive structure is worked through Pj Tucker – 10:13 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kyrie Irving had 22 points tonight in his first NBA game since early June. Ten of his 22 came in 4th Q in midst of Nets comeback win at Indy. Irving, ineligible to play at Barclays Center due to his vaccination status, will be able to take the floor next on Monday at Portland. – 10:10 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Happy to have y’all with us tonight #HEATTwitter, let’s do this pic.twitter.com/BfCDpiPjJO – 10:09 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Miami 88, Syracuse 87, final.
Miami moves to 4-0 in the ACC, 12-3 overall headed into a small game Saturday at Durham, North Carolina.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
To cap his fiery 32-point performance against the Heat, Jordan Poole flew to the bucket for an emphatic dunk in the closing minutes on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/04/wat… – 10:00 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
As bad as Curry was on Mon vs MIA, he’s been far worse tonight. 5-24 FG. 1-9 3pt 5 turnovers. All seemingly avoidable. Just a bunch of loose sloppy play – 9:59 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 from PDX.
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
9⃣ @Nassir Little
1⃣1⃣ @Larry Nance Jr
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Look how happy Duncan is to be back on the court 🥲 pic.twitter.com/BWOkn38c1D – 9:50 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
I believe this is the first social justice slogan jersey from the bubble that I’ve actually seen in public, and it’s an Andre Iguodala “GROUP ECONOMICS” Heat jersey in Portland. pic.twitter.com/WlWk8b96lx – 9:46 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Bam Adebayo debuts the Air Jordan 36 Low. pic.twitter.com/NDWH2A7Oxs – 9:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro back to Heat bench tonight.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Strus, Tucker and Robinson back from protocols, Mario Chalmers, Aric Holman and Nik Stauskus are the three COVID-19 replacement players who are inactive tonight. – 9:33 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
StatMuse @statmuse
Danny Green in 24 minutes tonight:
0 PTS
0 REB
0 AST
0 STL
0 BLK
Sean Highkin @highkin
Wearing a Jokic jersey to a Blazers-Heat game, presumably to intimidate Markieff Morris? pic.twitter.com/eqOd1JzGiA – 9:28 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Miami Heat
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
In order to work within revised NBA roster rules, KZ Okpala (wrist) will be listed as an active scratch tonight for the Heat in Portland. – 9:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson exits protocols, rejoins Heat in Portland; Mario Chalmers made inactive. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra on inactive decisions, “There are human emotions to it. I get it if they would be disappointed if they’re not active.” – 9:12 PM
Dwyane Wade @DwyaneWade
My 40th is coming up and I had plans to celebrate it BIG in Miami! But Omicron and Flurona has other plans. Everyone please be safe out here 🙏🏾 – 9:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Mario Chalmers has been made inactive tonight, as have Nik Stauskas and Aric Holman. – 9:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Updated w/Spoelstra comment: Duncan Robinson exits protocols, rejoins Heat in Portland. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “We all kind of feel buoyed just by the guys will be coming back, whether it’s on this road trip or back after. You just feel a sense that guys are getting healthier.” – 8:58 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Normally, if Mavs shoot 34.9% and 4-18 from 3pt. You’d think they’d be down by 10+. Instead they lead GS 50-39. Holding GS to just 39% shooting and forcing 10 TO. If they > 5pts off those TO, the Margin could be much bigger. Doncic 15. Curry just 5 on 1-10 FG after 3-17 vs MIA – 8:46 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
A “Yeezy” colorway of the @Nike Basketball Kobe 8 for @Ben McLemore pic.twitter.com/InrKe2rtQ3 – 8:46 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
20-point quarters this season
LeBron: 0
Durant: 0
Giannis: 0
Jokic: 0
Luka: 0
Embiid: 0
Harden: 0
Booker: 0
Trae: 0
Tatum: 0
Dame: 0
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says Duncan Robinson will play tonight vs Portland
Mentions him and Max Strus won’t play their natural minutes
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Duncan Robinson will play tonight, Spo says. He’ll be on a minutes restriction. Same for Max Strus. – 8:36 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Clocking in
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups is “definitely hopeful” this one-week shutdown for Damian Lillard will lead to improvements with the abdomen situation but says he’ll “let the chips fall where they may” and “see where it’s at and where it’s not at.” – 8:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Please @basketballgods give us a Kyrie vs. Lance heat check battle – 8:14 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Doncic, Harden, Westbrook, T.Young, LeBron James (2015 Finals), Lillard all great players. But over years, Warriors’ defense has done great against teams with ball-dominant players. – 8:09 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Lance Stephenson getting heat checks and taking over an NBA game for Indy vs. his hometown Nets in 2022 is not even really shocking at this point – which says a whole lot about the insane timeline we are living thru – 8:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors’ 115-108 win over the Heat on Monday, Warriors Wire handed out a report card with player grades and a game ball award. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 8:00 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Update:
Larry Nance Jr. (health & safety protocols) is available for tonight’s game vs. Miami. – 7:55 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Drove out to South Bend for UNC-Notre Dame and a quality guard matchup between rising ND freshman Blake Wesley and Tar Heels sophomore Caleb Love. My first live look at Wesley, who’s gathered real buzz with his early-season play. Good NBA crowd expected in attendance. pic.twitter.com/tLEwXbeyBM – 7:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson exits protocols, rejoins Heat in Portland. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat protocol list down to Vincent, Garrett, Haslem. – 7:47 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
On June 12, 2011, Finals MVP Dirk Nowitzki had 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Mavericks beat the Heat 105-95 in Game 6 to claim their first NBA championship.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Larry Nance Jr. is available for tonight’s game against Miami. He was listed as doubtful on Tuesday after entering health and safety protocols. #ripcity – 7:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Chris Silva admits he was “heartbroken” when the Heat traded him last year. Silva is happy to be back less than a year later, even on a 10-day deal miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Duncan Robinson has cleared protocols and rejoined the team in Portland – 7:28 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
These 3-pointers from #PIstons Cade Cunningham are looking pretty effortless.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard getting more consultation on abdominal injury, out at least three more games nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/05/tra… – 7:20 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Gameday Poster is by @willbryantplz 🎨 pic.twitter.com/OvbUgSZ3SS – 7:15 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat say Duncan Robinson has arrived in Portland and is listed as questionable to play in tonight’s game vs the Blazers. – 6:42 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
UPDATE: Duncan Robinson (health and safety protocols) has arrived in Portland and is listed as questionable to play in tonight’s game vs the Blazers. – 6:42 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Duncan Robinson has arrived in Portland. Questionable for Heat tonight. – 6:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game in Portland. He has missed the last three games while in protocols. – 6:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson (protocols) has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s Heat game in Portland, a sign he is likely to return. – 6:32 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
First time seeing Miami this season.
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
You know it’s coming from our award winning @BallyHEAT broadcast team… the only question is, what time?
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Our bench is deep, Coach Spo definitely has some options. #HEATTwitter whatcha think?
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson is reportedly continuing his rehabilitation in Portland.
Thumbs up for me.
Considering we’re 77 days into a Pelicans season in which Z was supposed to appear in game #1, utilizing another avenue with resources sounds like a good plan. https://t.co/K7A3MwgSjN pic.twitter.com/99mRKUB7x2 – 5:03 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Bucks have dealt with a ton of injuries this year but it’s also wild how easy their schedule has been. Here are their wins vs. .500+ teams (8-6):
Nets (home)
Cavs (home)
Hornets (home)
Lakers (no LeBron)
Nuggets (no Jokic)
Sixers (no Embiid)
Heat (no Jimmy/Bam)
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Exploring the Miami Dolphins’ free agent options to bolster their ailing offense. Some names to chew on: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 4:32 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
