Jazz vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (28-10) play against the Denver Nuggets (18-18) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 5, 2022
Utah Jazz 115, Denver Nuggets 109 (Final )
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
a nice, round number 🖤
𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐑𝐓𝐘 4-year scholarships earned this season.
#UtahJazzScholarship pic.twitter.com/NnB5XpV3B0 – 12:28 AM
a nice, round number 🖤
𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐑𝐓𝐘 4-year scholarships earned this season.
#UtahJazzScholarship pic.twitter.com/NnB5XpV3B0 – 12:28 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
How I feel watching Jokic playing his best basketball during a hopeless season. pic.twitter.com/m2DjERvIU9 – 12:27 AM
How I feel watching Jokic playing his best basketball during a hopeless season. pic.twitter.com/m2DjERvIU9 – 12:27 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
NEW STORY:
Tonight, I spoke with new RSL owners David Blitzer and Ryan Smith, along with MLS commissioner Don Garber.
Why did Blitzer buy in to Salt Lake? What do they want to accomplish with RSL?
Oh, and are the Utah Royals coming back?
sltrib.com/sports/rsl/202… – 12:26 AM
NEW STORY:
Tonight, I spoke with new RSL owners David Blitzer and Ryan Smith, along with MLS commissioner Don Garber.
Why did Blitzer buy in to Salt Lake? What do they want to accomplish with RSL?
Oh, and are the Utah Royals coming back?
sltrib.com/sports/rsl/202… – 12:26 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nikola Jokic tonight:
26 PTS
21 REB
11 AST
10-17 FG
He is the only player with multiple 25/20/11 games since the three-point era (1980). pic.twitter.com/M1WKTpmgDx – 12:25 AM
Nikola Jokic tonight:
26 PTS
21 REB
11 AST
10-17 FG
He is the only player with multiple 25/20/11 games since the three-point era (1980). pic.twitter.com/M1WKTpmgDx – 12:25 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This will be 10 consecutive wins on the road for the Jazz. They move to 14-3 away from home, the best in the league. They are 17-4 in their last 21 games, the best record in the league over that time span. The trip gets tougher from here. Three in four nights and brutal travel – 12:24 AM
This will be 10 consecutive wins on the road for the Jazz. They move to 14-3 away from home, the best in the league. They are 17-4 in their last 21 games, the best record in the league over that time span. The trip gets tougher from here. Three in four nights and brutal travel – 12:24 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz beat Nuggets 115-109. Without Rudy Gobert, without Hassan Whiteside, without Joe Ingles, Jazz get a win against Denver on the road.
Jokic had 26 points, 21 rebs, 11 assists. Bogdanovic had 36 points on 12-20 FG, including 11-14 from 2-point range. – 12:24 AM
Jazz beat Nuggets 115-109. Without Rudy Gobert, without Hassan Whiteside, without Joe Ingles, Jazz get a win against Denver on the road.
Jokic had 26 points, 21 rebs, 11 assists. Bogdanovic had 36 points on 12-20 FG, including 11-14 from 2-point range. – 12:24 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz defeat the Nuggets 115-109 in a candidate for win of the year. Utah survives Jokic without Gobert or Whiteside. Bogdanovic goes bonkers. Gay makes shots. Dok turns in impressive minutes. Utah moves to 28-10 on the season. Trip moves to Toronto and the raptors on Friday – 12:23 AM
The Jazz defeat the Nuggets 115-109 in a candidate for win of the year. Utah survives Jokic without Gobert or Whiteside. Bogdanovic goes bonkers. Gay makes shots. Dok turns in impressive minutes. Utah moves to 28-10 on the season. Trip moves to Toronto and the raptors on Friday – 12:23 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Quietly, Will Barton worked things back to a pretty solid performance. 20 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 7/17 shooting and zero turnovers. – 12:22 AM
Quietly, Will Barton worked things back to a pretty solid performance. 20 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 7/17 shooting and zero turnovers. – 12:22 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
That’ll do it. #Nuggets fall to 18-18 with 115-109 loss to Utah.
Spoiled Joker’s 26/21/11 line. – 12:22 AM
That’ll do it. #Nuggets fall to 18-18 with 115-109 loss to Utah.
Spoiled Joker’s 26/21/11 line. – 12:22 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic with another ridiculous night: 26 points, 21 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 blocks
Nuggets fall 115-109 and back to .500 – 12:22 AM
Nikola Jokic with another ridiculous night: 26 points, 21 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 blocks
Nuggets fall 115-109 and back to .500 – 12:22 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz beat Nuggets, 115-109, and they do it without their starting and backup centers. – 12:22 AM
Jazz beat Nuggets, 115-109, and they do it without their starting and backup centers. – 12:22 AM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Pretty much flawless night by Monte Morris in his return will be overshadowed by that questionable shot.
Nikola Jokic was not happy about it. – 12:22 AM
Pretty much flawless night by Monte Morris in his return will be overshadowed by that questionable shot.
Nikola Jokic was not happy about it. – 12:22 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Jazz 115, Nuggets 109. No Gobert, Whiteside, Ingles? Yeah, Utah will take this. 10 straight road wins, 28-10 overall. Bogey 36/13/4. Gay 18/7. Royce 13/11/5. Mike 10/6a/4r. Don 17p. JC 13p. Jokic an absurd 26/21/11. Jazz road trip continues Friday in Toronto. – 12:22 AM
FINAL: Jazz 115, Nuggets 109. No Gobert, Whiteside, Ingles? Yeah, Utah will take this. 10 straight road wins, 28-10 overall. Bogey 36/13/4. Gay 18/7. Royce 13/11/5. Mike 10/6a/4r. Don 17p. JC 13p. Jokic an absurd 26/21/11. Jazz road trip continues Friday in Toronto. – 12:22 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Bojan Bogdanovic: 36 points. 13 rebounds. 12-20 from the field. He made one three. 11-13 from the line. Just a monstrous effort from the small forward – 12:21 AM
Bojan Bogdanovic: 36 points. 13 rebounds. 12-20 from the field. He made one three. 11-13 from the line. Just a monstrous effort from the small forward – 12:21 AM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
26 points.
21 rebounds.
11 assists.
#NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Y88WQipDx8 – 12:21 AM
26 points.
21 rebounds.
11 assists.
#NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Y88WQipDx8 – 12:21 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Bogdanovic to the line with a Jazz 4 point lead, 9 seconds left… looks done.
He has 36 points, 13 rebounds, truly great performance. – 12:20 AM
Bogdanovic to the line with a Jazz 4 point lead, 9 seconds left… looks done.
He has 36 points, 13 rebounds, truly great performance. – 12:20 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 113-104, Mitchell hits a midranger, timeout, Denver.
“He must be on a roll, because that was butter,” Mark Jones says. – 12:17 AM
Jazz up 113-104, Mitchell hits a midranger, timeout, Denver.
“He must be on a roll, because that was butter,” Mark Jones says. – 12:17 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Pretty blueprint performance for the Jazz without Gobert. Be great offensively. Fight like hell on the defensive end and get as many stops as possible. The Nuggets were going to score, but the Jazz just kept scoring whenever needed. This would be a good win – 12:17 AM
Pretty blueprint performance for the Jazz without Gobert. Be great offensively. Fight like hell on the defensive end and get as many stops as possible. The Nuggets were going to score, but the Jazz just kept scoring whenever needed. This would be a good win – 12:17 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
This hasn’t been Don’s best game, but that pull-up jumper to stretch the Jazz’s lead to 113-104 with 1:11 remaining is sending the Ball Arena crowd to the exits. – 12:17 AM
This hasn’t been Don’s best game, but that pull-up jumper to stretch the Jazz’s lead to 113-104 with 1:11 remaining is sending the Ball Arena crowd to the exits. – 12:17 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Encouraging how well Monte Morris has played in his first game back from covid protocols. – 12:15 AM
Encouraging how well Monte Morris has played in his first game back from covid protocols. – 12:15 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
I think this is the best that the “Rudy Gay at the 5” offense has looked all season – 12:07 AM
I think this is the best that the “Rudy Gay at the 5” offense has looked all season – 12:07 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Royce O’Neale should be the short roller in any small ball Jazz lineups. He’s literally phenomenal on the short roll. Makes the right read almost every time. Jazz up 105-95…..4:54 remaining – 12:07 AM
Royce O’Neale should be the short roller in any small ball Jazz lineups. He’s literally phenomenal on the short roll. Makes the right read almost every time. Jazz up 105-95…..4:54 remaining – 12:07 AM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic has a triple double of 22 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists.
There’s still over seven minutes left in the game.
That’s just absurd. – 12:05 AM
Nikola Jokic has a triple double of 22 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists.
There’s still over seven minutes left in the game.
That’s just absurd. – 12:05 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Bojan Bogdanovic has three career double-doubles and two of them have come in the last four games. – 12:05 AM
Bojan Bogdanovic has three career double-doubles and two of them have come in the last four games. – 12:05 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Monte Morris bangs his fifth 3-pointer of the night to seal Nikola Jokic’s 7th triple-double of the season.
He’s got 22/18/10 … and the #Nuggets are closing. – 12:03 AM
Monte Morris bangs his fifth 3-pointer of the night to seal Nikola Jokic’s 7th triple-double of the season.
He’s got 22/18/10 … and the #Nuggets are closing. – 12:03 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz offense has gone cold. Almost as cold as the Thursday forecast in Denver. – 12:02 AM
Jazz offense has gone cold. Almost as cold as the Thursday forecast in Denver. – 12:02 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Barton and Monte should be able to get those 10-footers every time down with how the Jazz are guarding Jokic. – 11:58 PM
Barton and Monte should be able to get those 10-footers every time down with how the Jazz are guarding Jokic. – 11:58 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
9:09 remaining: the Jazz lead the Nuggets 94-86…..Jokic back for the remainder of this one – 11:56 PM
9:09 remaining: the Jazz lead the Nuggets 94-86…..Jokic back for the remainder of this one – 11:56 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bones is slumping on both ends too. Denver’s backcourt is a disaster. – 11:56 PM
Bones is slumping on both ends too. Denver’s backcourt is a disaster. – 11:56 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jokic back in with 9:31 to go. Jazz maintained their 10p advantage. – 11:55 PM
Jokic back in with 9:31 to go. Jazz maintained their 10p advantage. – 11:55 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder decides to pay small with Rudy Gay at center.
Popeye Jones counters with Will Barton at the five. – 11:55 PM
Quin Snyder decides to pay small with Rudy Gay at center.
Popeye Jones counters with Will Barton at the five. – 11:55 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
11 threes and a quarter to go 🌧
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/r3NKiWJAk3 – 11:52 PM
11 threes and a quarter to go 🌧
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/r3NKiWJAk3 – 11:52 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Denver’s down 10 entering the 4h — that Barton buzzer-beater wasn’t in time — but if the Nuggets can keep their deficit to 10 or less over the next few minutes they’ve got a chance. Jokic started to assert his dominance in the 3rd. He’ll be back in around the 8/9-minute mark. – 11:48 PM
Denver’s down 10 entering the 4h — that Barton buzzer-beater wasn’t in time — but if the Nuggets can keep their deficit to 10 or less over the next few minutes they’ve got a chance. Jokic started to assert his dominance in the 3rd. He’ll be back in around the 8/9-minute mark. – 11:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
As it turns out, Barton got that off late. So the Jazz lead the Nuggets 88-78 – 11:48 PM
As it turns out, Barton got that off late. So the Jazz lead the Nuggets 88-78 – 11:48 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Jazz 88, Nuggets 80. Last basket under review. Huuuuuge quarter for Bogey, who dominated in the midrange (he’s up to 30p, 9r, 3a). Don came alive, too, now at 15/2/2. – 11:48 PM
End 3Q: Jazz 88, Nuggets 80. Last basket under review. Huuuuuge quarter for Bogey, who dominated in the midrange (he’s up to 30p, 9r, 3a). Don came alive, too, now at 15/2/2. – 11:48 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Bojan with a season-high 30 points and there’s a quarter to go 🎶
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/fWQR3cbt85 – 11:47 PM
Bojan with a season-high 30 points and there’s a quarter to go 🎶
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/fWQR3cbt85 – 11:47 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jeff Green would have been good to have in this game. He’s a natural matchup for defending Bogdanovic. – 11:45 PM
Jeff Green would have been good to have in this game. He’s a natural matchup for defending Bogdanovic. – 11:45 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
When a color commentator makes a mistake and says the wrong thing, someone at the network typically corrects them and they apologize.
Does NOBODY know how to say Jokic at ESPN? – 11:44 PM
When a color commentator makes a mistake and says the wrong thing, someone at the network typically corrects them and they apologize.
Does NOBODY know how to say Jokic at ESPN? – 11:44 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jokic (who’s up to 22/16/8) checks out for a bit. Let’s see what the Jazz do during this stretch. – 11:43 PM
Jokic (who’s up to 22/16/8) checks out for a bit. Let’s see what the Jazz do during this stretch. – 11:43 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jokic is taking over this game….it’s crazy that he’s got 21, 16 and 8 and has only really exerted himself in the last few possessions – 11:41 PM
Jokic is taking over this game….it’s crazy that he’s got 21, 16 and 8 and has only really exerted himself in the last few possessions – 11:41 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
This is a wild lineup of Nikola, Monte, Bones, Rayjon and Davon. Anyway, Jokic up to 19/16/8. – 11:38 PM
This is a wild lineup of Nikola, Monte, Bones, Rayjon and Davon. Anyway, Jokic up to 19/16/8. – 11:38 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
JC finds Royce for the triple! 👀
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Gd9xPTtfhi – 11:37 PM
JC finds Royce for the triple! 👀
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Gd9xPTtfhi – 11:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz open 3Q on a 20-9 run, and their lead is up to 77-65. Popeye Jones calls timeout, looking to stop the bleeding. Don is suddenly up to 15p. – 11:33 PM
Jazz open 3Q on a 20-9 run, and their lead is up to 77-65. Popeye Jones calls timeout, looking to stop the bleeding. Don is suddenly up to 15p. – 11:33 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mitchell has taken advantage of Jokic in the midrange this third quarter. Just coming hard off screens, reading his drop and hitting floaters. Jazz up 77-65….5:27 remaining in the third quarter – 11:33 PM
Mitchell has taken advantage of Jokic in the midrange this third quarter. Just coming hard off screens, reading his drop and hitting floaters. Jazz up 77-65….5:27 remaining in the third quarter – 11:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Donovan Mitchell scoring with so much ease right now. Utah opens up 77-65 lead, with 20-9 scoring edge in the third quarter. #Nuggets offering no resistance and playing clunky, predictable offense. – 11:33 PM
Donovan Mitchell scoring with so much ease right now. Utah opens up 77-65 lead, with 20-9 scoring edge in the third quarter. #Nuggets offering no resistance and playing clunky, predictable offense. – 11:33 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
making the clock work for you 🕷
#NBAAllStar | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/q6ZK4b4STC – 11:26 PM
making the clock work for you 🕷
#NBAAllStar | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/q6ZK4b4STC – 11:26 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray came out to end halftime and made a free throw and the Ball Arena crowd went nuts.
I miss this. – 11:25 PM
Jamal Murray came out to end halftime and made a free throw and the Ball Arena crowd went nuts.
I miss this. – 11:25 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I’m just happy I get to watch Jokic play basketball. What a player. – 11:25 PM
I’m just happy I get to watch Jokic play basketball. What a player. – 11:25 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Pretty sure Mitchell is gonna be a lot more aggressive in looking for his offense in the third quarter – 11:19 PM
Pretty sure Mitchell is gonna be a lot more aggressive in looking for his offense in the third quarter – 11:19 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
They just did a Jumbotron weather report and part of tomorrow in Denver will be ZERO degrees. I believe I’ll go to Toronto instead. pic.twitter.com/pRXWzHadFY – 11:19 PM
They just did a Jumbotron weather report and part of tomorrow in Denver will be ZERO degrees. I believe I’ll go to Toronto instead. pic.twitter.com/pRXWzHadFY – 11:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Your halftime entertainment: Facu Campazzo gets four-straight stops vs. Jamal Murray 1-on-1. pic.twitter.com/NNZrJWe6Wl – 11:18 PM
Your halftime entertainment: Facu Campazzo gets four-straight stops vs. Jamal Murray 1-on-1. pic.twitter.com/NNZrJWe6Wl – 11:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Nuggets guard Jamal Murray out on the court getting a tiny bit of work in. Crowd went nuts every time he made a shot (all of which were pre-this video 😂) pic.twitter.com/faOsbAkbtb – 11:17 PM
Nuggets guard Jamal Murray out on the court getting a tiny bit of work in. Crowd went nuts every time he made a shot (all of which were pre-this video 😂) pic.twitter.com/faOsbAkbtb – 11:17 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
10 PTS | 10 REB | 7 AST
In the first half.
⭐️ RT to vote #NikolaJokic to #NBAAllStar ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/bj9T7hd9Az – 11:15 PM
10 PTS | 10 REB | 7 AST
In the first half.
⭐️ RT to vote #NikolaJokic to #NBAAllStar ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/bj9T7hd9Az – 11:15 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
This ESPN broadcast for Jazz-Nuggets hit the first-half trifecta:
✅ Pronounced the MVP’s name as “Djokovic”
✅ Told TWO stories about how Jokic used to be fat as a kid
✅ Asked if LeBron was ROBBED of player of the month (Donovan Mitchell won) – 11:13 PM
This ESPN broadcast for Jazz-Nuggets hit the first-half trifecta:
✅ Pronounced the MVP’s name as “Djokovic”
✅ Told TWO stories about how Jokic used to be fat as a kid
✅ Asked if LeBron was ROBBED of player of the month (Donovan Mitchell won) – 11:13 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
defense ➡️ offense
#TakeNote | @Bojan Bogdanovic pic.twitter.com/sjbd6oXeSv – 11:12 PM
defense ➡️ offense
#TakeNote | @Bojan Bogdanovic pic.twitter.com/sjbd6oXeSv – 11:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets who trail the Utah Jazz 57-56.
-Jokić a +5 in his minutes at 10-10-7 lol. Nuggets -6 without him
-Barton is 1/8, and there’s not a whole lot to like about the rest of his game
-Facu was very good, started bad defensively but still good pic.twitter.com/vMaZ9fLEsC – 11:07 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets who trail the Utah Jazz 57-56.
-Jokić a +5 in his minutes at 10-10-7 lol. Nuggets -6 without him
-Barton is 1/8, and there’s not a whole lot to like about the rest of his game
-Facu was very good, started bad defensively but still good pic.twitter.com/vMaZ9fLEsC – 11:07 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s first half: 10 points on 4-5 shooting, 10 rebounds, 7 assists. Jazz have doubled him hard all night. – 11:07 PM
Nikola Jokic’s first half: 10 points on 4-5 shooting, 10 rebounds, 7 assists. Jazz have doubled him hard all night. – 11:07 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Bojan with 19 points at the break 💛
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/DWntfTpPb8 – 11:07 PM
Bojan with 19 points at the break 💛
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/DWntfTpPb8 – 11:07 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets trail the Gobert-less Jazz 57-56 at the half.
Gordon leads the Nuggets with 13 points, Monte has knocked down 3 triples in his return and Jokic is up to 10 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists.
If you’re Coach Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 11:07 PM
Nuggets trail the Gobert-less Jazz 57-56 at the half.
Gordon leads the Nuggets with 13 points, Monte has knocked down 3 triples in his return and Jokic is up to 10 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists.
If you’re Coach Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 11:07 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 57, Nuggets 56. Bogey is Utah’s leading scorer (19) AND rebounder (5). Jazz went 10-27 from 3. They also got nice performances from Mike and Rudy Gay. Don had a fairly anonymous 7p/2r/1a half. Joker leading Denver 10/10/7. Aaron Gordon 13p. – 11:05 PM
HALFTIME: Jazz 57, Nuggets 56. Bogey is Utah’s leading scorer (19) AND rebounder (5). Jazz went 10-27 from 3. They also got nice performances from Mike and Rudy Gay. Don had a fairly anonymous 7p/2r/1a half. Joker leading Denver 10/10/7. Aaron Gordon 13p. – 11:05 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: Hawks lead the Kings 54-45. The Hawks are only shooting 39.6%, but the Kings are shooting just 33.3%. Davion Mitchell is 0 of 8. Marvin Bagley III is 1 of 6. Tyrese Haliburton is 2 of 7. – 11:05 PM
Halftime: Hawks lead the Kings 54-45. The Hawks are only shooting 39.6%, but the Kings are shooting just 33.3%. Davion Mitchell is 0 of 8. Marvin Bagley III is 1 of 6. Tyrese Haliburton is 2 of 7. – 11:05 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Monte Morris with 9 off the bench in the first half. #Nuggets were missing his 3-point shooting/composure. Also, couple really nice assists from Rayjon Tucker to close the half.
57-56 Utah at the break. – 11:04 PM
Monte Morris with 9 off the bench in the first half. #Nuggets were missing his 3-point shooting/composure. Also, couple really nice assists from Rayjon Tucker to close the half.
57-56 Utah at the break. – 11:04 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of the first half in Denver. The Jazz lead the Nuggets 57-56….Bogdanovic leads everyone with 19….Jokic nearly has a first half triple double. 10, 10 rebounds and 7 assists – 11:04 PM
End of the first half in Denver. The Jazz lead the Nuggets 57-56….Bogdanovic leads everyone with 19….Jokic nearly has a first half triple double. 10, 10 rebounds and 7 assists – 11:04 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The Magician always has a trick up his sleeve 🪄 pic.twitter.com/jGLg9Sv7TU – 11:01 PM
The Magician always has a trick up his sleeve 🪄 pic.twitter.com/jGLg9Sv7TU – 11:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Gordon/Jokic/Rivers/Campazzo are a combined 14-of-18 in the first half. – 10:59 PM
Gordon/Jokic/Rivers/Campazzo are a combined 14-of-18 in the first half. – 10:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
When the Nuggets build a statue of Nikola Jokić, what pose should he be doing? – 10:58 PM
When the Nuggets build a statue of Nikola Jokić, what pose should he be doing? – 10:58 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
1 RT = 1 Vote 🌟
#NBAAllStar | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/EHDCVOIUgY – 10:54 PM
1 RT = 1 Vote 🌟
#NBAAllStar | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/EHDCVOIUgY – 10:54 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic has a chance to grab the triple-double by halftime.
9-9-7 with 3 minutes left. – 10:54 PM
Jokic has a chance to grab the triple-double by halftime.
9-9-7 with 3 minutes left. – 10:54 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic has 9 points, 7 assists and 9 rebounds with 3:40 left in the first half. – 10:53 PM
Nikola Jokic has 9 points, 7 assists and 9 rebounds with 3:40 left in the first half. – 10:53 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jordan Clarkson just threw a temper tantrum on the court and somehow avoided a tech lol – 10:51 PM
Jordan Clarkson just threw a temper tantrum on the court and somehow avoided a tech lol – 10:51 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jordan Clarkson gets called for the foul, falls at the feet of the official who looks at him like a parent would look at a toddler in the middle of a tantrum – 10:50 PM
Jordan Clarkson gets called for the foul, falls at the feet of the official who looks at him like a parent would look at a toddler in the middle of a tantrum – 10:50 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Don and Bogey running into each other as Aaron Gordon goes in for an uncontested dunk is *probably* not what was supposed to happen there – 10:49 PM
Don and Bogey running into each other as Aaron Gordon goes in for an uncontested dunk is *probably* not what was supposed to happen there – 10:49 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
give him a ⁱᵗᵗˡᵉ room ☮️
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/k1uKrRDWia – 10:45 PM
give him a ⁱᵗᵗˡᵉ room ☮️
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/k1uKrRDWia – 10:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gay is 3-4 from 3, the Jazz are 8-17 from 3, and WHO NEEDS CENTERS ANYWAY?!?! Jazz lead is 36-28. – 10:44 PM
Rudy Gay is 3-4 from 3, the Jazz are 8-17 from 3, and WHO NEEDS CENTERS ANYWAY?!?! Jazz lead is 36-28. – 10:44 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gay is cooking and the Jazz have a 36-28 lead with 8:27 remaining in the first half. Conley has been directing the second unit beautifully….they are getting a good shot every possession with him on the floor – 10:44 PM
Rudy Gay is cooking and the Jazz have a 36-28 lead with 8:27 remaining in the first half. Conley has been directing the second unit beautifully….they are getting a good shot every possession with him on the floor – 10:44 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
I’m not sure the last time Bol Bol scored at Ball Arena in non-novelty minutes. Had a nice floater along the baseline, and the crowd let him hear it.
Will reiterate: I think, especially with Vlatko out, Bol has a little runway. – 10:44 PM
I’m not sure the last time Bol Bol scored at Ball Arena in non-novelty minutes. Had a nice floater along the baseline, and the crowd let him hear it.
Will reiterate: I think, especially with Vlatko out, Bol has a little runway. – 10:44 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The fact that Quin Snyder isn’t giving us a Udoka Azubuike vs. Bol Bol matchup right now is one of the great lost opportunities in NBA history.
Unforgivable really. – 10:43 PM
The fact that Quin Snyder isn’t giving us a Udoka Azubuike vs. Bol Bol matchup right now is one of the great lost opportunities in NBA history.
Unforgivable really. – 10:43 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
N🚫 ENTRY
@BallCorpHQ x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/4QRxn8X6Wc – 10:40 PM
N🚫 ENTRY
@BallCorpHQ x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/4QRxn8X6Wc – 10:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bol Bol is checking in to start the second quarter. He’ll roll with J-Myke, Bones, Monte and Barton. – 10:38 PM
Bol Bol is checking in to start the second quarter. He’ll roll with J-Myke, Bones, Monte and Barton. – 10:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
JaMychal Green’s block at the first-quarter buzzer woke Ball Arena up a bit. Strong start for Green off the bench — 6 points, 1 rebound in 2 minutes. Also, Bol Bol’s back in the rotation tonight. Starting the second quarter alongside Green, Hyland, Barton and Morris. – 10:37 PM
JaMychal Green’s block at the first-quarter buzzer woke Ball Arena up a bit. Strong start for Green off the bench — 6 points, 1 rebound in 2 minutes. Also, Bol Bol’s back in the rotation tonight. Starting the second quarter alongside Green, Hyland, Barton and Morris. – 10:37 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Back and forth in this one 🏀
#NBAAllStar | @Mike Conley pic.twitter.com/eobWMgtvK3 – 10:37 PM
Back and forth in this one 🏀
#NBAAllStar | @Mike Conley pic.twitter.com/eobWMgtvK3 – 10:37 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz and Nuggets tied at 26 after 1Q. So far, so good for the Jazz, who have managed to look pretty decent so far without Gobert or Whiteside. – 10:37 PM
Jazz and Nuggets tied at 26 after 1Q. So far, so good for the Jazz, who have managed to look pretty decent so far without Gobert or Whiteside. – 10:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 26, Nuggets 26. Denver closes on a 12-4 run to tie things up. Bogey leads the Jazz with 8p on 3-6 shooting. JaMychal Green a team-high 6p for the Nuggets. Jokic only 2p, but 6r, 5a. Jazz only outrebounded 14-12 w/o their centers. Also helped by 5-12 from 3. – 10:36 PM
End 1Q: Jazz 26, Nuggets 26. Denver closes on a 12-4 run to tie things up. Bogey leads the Jazz with 8p on 3-6 shooting. JaMychal Green a team-high 6p for the Nuggets. Jokic only 2p, but 6r, 5a. Jazz only outrebounded 14-12 w/o their centers. Also helped by 5-12 from 3. – 10:36 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Really quality minutes from JaMychal Green to close that quarter. Six points and just sent Mike Conley packing.
Jamal Murray burst off the bench to show Green some love at the end of the quarter.
26-26 after one. – 10:35 PM
Really quality minutes from JaMychal Green to close that quarter. Six points and just sent Mike Conley packing.
Jamal Murray burst off the bench to show Green some love at the end of the quarter.
26-26 after one. – 10:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Very impressive interior minutes for JaMychal Green, who’s currently the biggest player on the floor. – 10:35 PM
Very impressive interior minutes for JaMychal Green, who’s currently the biggest player on the floor. – 10:35 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz and Nuggets are tied at 26-26 at the end of the first quarter. – 10:35 PM
The Jazz and Nuggets are tied at 26-26 at the end of the first quarter. – 10:35 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Giannis or not…
That’s an impressive win.
Raps w/ 4-straight Ws.
4-2 this yr on 2nd night of back to back.
Siakam (33) sensational (& taking many of your apologies now).
Trent & OG each w/ 22.
Toronto holds MIL to 34 pts in 2nd half.
Raptors above .500; host Utah on Fri – 10:32 PM
Giannis or not…
That’s an impressive win.
Raps w/ 4-straight Ws.
4-2 this yr on 2nd night of back to back.
Siakam (33) sensational (& taking many of your apologies now).
Trent & OG each w/ 22.
Toronto holds MIL to 34 pts in 2nd half.
Raptors above .500; host Utah on Fri – 10:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Vlatko Cancar is on the #Nuggets bench wearing a boot over his fractured foot. pic.twitter.com/iSw076BR8s – 10:32 PM
Vlatko Cancar is on the #Nuggets bench wearing a boot over his fractured foot. pic.twitter.com/iSw076BR8s – 10:32 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz have been great at sending double-teams at Jokic and not letting him kill them in the paint. Problem is, he’s already got 5 assists. – 10:30 PM
Jazz have been great at sending double-teams at Jokic and not letting him kill them in the paint. Problem is, he’s already got 5 assists. – 10:30 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Feels like Rudy Gay shoots 1.000 from three above the break and 0.004 in the corners. – 10:28 PM
Feels like Rudy Gay shoots 1.000 from three above the break and 0.004 in the corners. – 10:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Great strip by Davon Reed who took the ball right out of Donovan Mitchell’s hands on a drive just now. Nuggets need his perimeter defense tonight against Mitchell, Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson. Jazz open tonight shooting just 5-17 from the floor. – 10:26 PM
Great strip by Davon Reed who took the ball right out of Donovan Mitchell’s hands on a drive just now. Nuggets need his perimeter defense tonight against Mitchell, Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson. Jazz open tonight shooting just 5-17 from the floor. – 10:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets up 14-13 with five minutes left in the first. All 14 have come in the paint. Last bucket came after Davon Reed ripped Donovan Mitchell and kicked out to Barton for a layup. Jazz open just 5-of-17 from the field. – 10:25 PM
#Nuggets up 14-13 with five minutes left in the first. All 14 have come in the paint. Last bucket came after Davon Reed ripped Donovan Mitchell and kicked out to Barton for a layup. Jazz open just 5-of-17 from the field. – 10:25 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Well, you can see the immediate effect of no (rotation) Jazz big men: Denver is 5 of 5 at the rim and 7 of 9 in the paint. Nuggets lead 14-13 with 5:01 left 1Q. – 10:25 PM
Well, you can see the immediate effect of no (rotation) Jazz big men: Denver is 5 of 5 at the rim and 7 of 9 in the paint. Nuggets lead 14-13 with 5:01 left 1Q. – 10:25 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
5:01 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the Nuggets 14-13 – 10:23 PM
5:01 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the Nuggets 14-13 – 10:23 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Aaron Gordon entered tonight 10th in points per possession on post-ups among players with at least 2 post-ups per game. He’s been great at attacking mismatches out of the post. – 10:19 PM
Aaron Gordon entered tonight 10th in points per possession on post-ups among players with at least 2 post-ups per game. He’s been great at attacking mismatches out of the post. – 10:19 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, Denver’s just gotta attack the paint relentlessly tonight. If they don’t, it will lead to a loss and a major disappointment.
There’s no resistance at the rim. – 10:19 PM
Alright, Denver’s just gotta attack the paint relentlessly tonight. If they don’t, it will lead to a loss and a major disappointment.
There’s no resistance at the rim. – 10:19 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Nuggets on an 8-0 run, targeting Bogey petty consistently, and they now lead the Jazz 10-7 with 7:14 left 1Q. Dok with 2p, 0r, 0a, 0b on 1-2 FGs. – 10:18 PM
Nuggets on an 8-0 run, targeting Bogey petty consistently, and they now lead the Jazz 10-7 with 7:14 left 1Q. Dok with 2p, 0r, 0a, 0b on 1-2 FGs. – 10:18 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Aaron Gordon drives past Donovan Mitchell for a dunk, giving the Nuggets an early 10-7 lead over the Jazz. Denver’s 0-3 from 3 but is 5-6 inside the arc. – 10:17 PM
Aaron Gordon drives past Donovan Mitchell for a dunk, giving the Nuggets an early 10-7 lead over the Jazz. Denver’s 0-3 from 3 but is 5-6 inside the arc. – 10:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
8-0 run by the Nuggets as the entire Jazz team looks exhausted lol….Utah trails 10-7….7:14 remaining in the first quarter – 10:17 PM
8-0 run by the Nuggets as the entire Jazz team looks exhausted lol….Utah trails 10-7….7:14 remaining in the first quarter – 10:17 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
As part of our Western Night celebration, @lindsayell is in the building and took the @WesternUnion First Shot!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/GKRpGs9l1B – 10:16 PM
As part of our Western Night celebration, @lindsayell is in the building and took the @WesternUnion First Shot!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/GKRpGs9l1B – 10:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Austin Rivers missed a wide-open corner look off a no-looker from Nikola Jokic.
Ball Arena saw the whole thing, and buzzed at Jokic’s pass. They know what they’re watching. – 10:16 PM
Austin Rivers missed a wide-open corner look off a no-looker from Nikola Jokic.
Ball Arena saw the whole thing, and buzzed at Jokic’s pass. They know what they’re watching. – 10:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets announce head coach is Michael Malone … yet Popeye Jones is acting head coach for third straight game. pic.twitter.com/LI1qHouOoD – 10:10 PM
Nuggets announce head coach is Michael Malone … yet Popeye Jones is acting head coach for third straight game. pic.twitter.com/LI1qHouOoD – 10:10 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Always thinking of our neighbors ❤️
👉 https://t.co/zny2mIc2AW pic.twitter.com/44I0Tc89ns – 10:09 PM
Always thinking of our neighbors ❤️
👉 https://t.co/zny2mIc2AW pic.twitter.com/44I0Tc89ns – 10:09 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Ooo I actually really liked Denver’s intro video. I would like to know who was narrating, any idea @Michael Singer ? – 10:08 PM
Ooo I actually really liked Denver’s intro video. I would like to know who was narrating, any idea @Michael Singer ? – 10:08 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
At the announcement of Udoka Azubuike as the Jazz”s starting center, a couple of Nuggets fans next to me laughed aloud and one said, “It’s gonna be a long night for you, bro.” Probably wrong only inasmuch as Dok is on a minutes restriction. – 10:07 PM
At the announcement of Udoka Azubuike as the Jazz”s starting center, a couple of Nuggets fans next to me laughed aloud and one said, “It’s gonna be a long night for you, bro.” Probably wrong only inasmuch as Dok is on a minutes restriction. – 10:07 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I love when the Jazz are on the road when the opposing team plays actual jazz music in introducing them. It’s fun shade and funny and great – 10:06 PM
I love when the Jazz are on the road when the opposing team plays actual jazz music in introducing them. It’s fun shade and funny and great – 10:06 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs end the game on 23-7 run. Win it 99-82. Like Den on Mon, finished with a flourish as they hold GS to their lowest scoring total of the season (Was 86 vs DEN). Mavs shoot 37.9% first time since an OT win in bubble vs SAC have shot that low FG% and still won. – 10:05 PM
Mavs end the game on 23-7 run. Win it 99-82. Like Den on Mon, finished with a flourish as they hold GS to their lowest scoring total of the season (Was 86 vs DEN). Mavs shoot 37.9% first time since an OT win in bubble vs SAC have shot that low FG% and still won. – 10:05 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Lance injected life into the team and the fan base, scoring 30, but the Nets ultimately won out 129-121.
Pacers led by as many as 19, but were were outscored by 15 in the 4th. Sabonis had 32/12/10. Durant scored 39.
Up next: vs Jazz on Sat. – 10:04 PM
Lance injected life into the team and the fan base, scoring 30, but the Nets ultimately won out 129-121.
Pacers led by as many as 19, but were were outscored by 15 in the 4th. Sabonis had 32/12/10. Durant scored 39.
Up next: vs Jazz on Sat. – 10:04 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets hold moment of silence before tip-off for the Boulder County fires. pic.twitter.com/yZqXqclo7L – 10:03 PM
#Nuggets hold moment of silence before tip-off for the Boulder County fires. pic.twitter.com/yZqXqclo7L – 10:03 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Aaron Gordon has mastered the art of the cut and the Nuggets are loving it.
He understands the moving off of Nikola Jokić leads to great things. Check it out here ⬇️
pic.twitter.com/tNIabAJHFr – 10:02 PM
Aaron Gordon has mastered the art of the cut and the Nuggets are loving it.
He understands the moving off of Nikola Jokić leads to great things. Check it out here ⬇️
pic.twitter.com/tNIabAJHFr – 10:02 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Programming note:
I’m back on @AltitudeSR tonight with Koz!
Tune in for Nuggets vs Jazz! – 10:00 PM
Programming note:
I’m back on @AltitudeSR tonight with Koz!
Tune in for Nuggets vs Jazz! – 10:00 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We’ve got Lovebug, Happy Times, and Miss Rodeo Colorado from @NationalWestern in the house for Western Night! 🐴🤠
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/RSK3PzJVmb – 9:58 PM
We’ve got Lovebug, Happy Times, and Miss Rodeo Colorado from @NationalWestern in the house for Western Night! 🐴🤠
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/RSK3PzJVmb – 9:58 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Udoka getting his first start in Denver 🖤
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/i3jzQwPouC – 9:57 PM
Udoka getting his first start in Denver 🖤
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/i3jzQwPouC – 9:57 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
One thing to watch tonight is how well Utah’s offense functions without Gobert’s screening…..Mitchell and Clarkson and bogdanovic and Conley are gonna have to work harder with the ball in their hands to free themselves – 9:53 PM
One thing to watch tonight is how well Utah’s offense functions without Gobert’s screening…..Mitchell and Clarkson and bogdanovic and Conley are gonna have to work harder with the ball in their hands to free themselves – 9:53 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
New addition to the @BallArenaDenver in-game experience 👀
@clmbr_official x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/huA3v6izqU – 9:47 PM
New addition to the @BallArenaDenver in-game experience 👀
@clmbr_official x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/huA3v6izqU – 9:47 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Looks like the Jazz are starting Conley, Mitchell, Bogdanovic, O’Neale, and Udoka Azubuike at center tonight. – 9:35 PM
Looks like the Jazz are starting Conley, Mitchell, Bogdanovic, O’Neale, and Udoka Azubuike at center tonight. – 9:35 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Tonight’s starters vs. @Utah Jazz 🏀
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Fg3xt3W17K – 9:31 PM
Tonight’s starters vs. @Utah Jazz 🏀
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Fg3xt3W17K – 9:31 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Wearing a Jokic jersey to a Blazers-Heat game, presumably to intimidate Markieff Morris? pic.twitter.com/eqOd1JzGiA – 9:28 PM
Wearing a Jokic jersey to a Blazers-Heat game, presumably to intimidate Markieff Morris? pic.twitter.com/eqOd1JzGiA – 9:28 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Keys: Nuggets vs Jazz
All defense tonight!
🔑 Defend Paint – 70% of Utah’s points come in the paint.
🔑 Defend w/out fouling – Utah leads the NBA in FTM/game
🔑 Defend 3 – Utah leads the NBA on the road in 3PA (41) and makes (15)
#milehighbasketball
pic.twitter.com/KQiuAVUMJX – 9:21 PM
Keys: Nuggets vs Jazz
All defense tonight!
🔑 Defend Paint – 70% of Utah’s points come in the paint.
🔑 Defend w/out fouling – Utah leads the NBA in FTM/game
🔑 Defend 3 – Utah leads the NBA on the road in 3PA (41) and makes (15)
#milehighbasketball
pic.twitter.com/KQiuAVUMJX – 9:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Austin Rivers is playing and in the Nuggets’ starting lineup tonight, I’m told. He was questionable (right thumb sprain). – 9:10 PM
Austin Rivers is playing and in the Nuggets’ starting lineup tonight, I’m told. He was questionable (right thumb sprain). – 9:10 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The heartwarming content you’re here for 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Nas9nrhMWr – 9:03 PM
The heartwarming content you’re here for 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Nas9nrhMWr – 9:03 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
What was your favorite Donovan play of December?
We’ll talk about it on the Jazz Pregame Show at 7:30PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM 📺 pic.twitter.com/f6ielvQxGW – 9:02 PM
What was your favorite Donovan play of December?
We’ll talk about it on the Jazz Pregame Show at 7:30PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM 📺 pic.twitter.com/f6ielvQxGW – 9:02 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
My guess at the starting lineup tonight for the Jazz: Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gay, Royce O’Neale – 8:56 PM
My guess at the starting lineup tonight for the Jazz: Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gay, Royce O’Neale – 8:56 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles and Hassan Whiteside are out for Utah tonight in Denver. Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Royce O’Neale are available. – 8:48 PM
Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles and Hassan Whiteside are out for Utah tonight in Denver. Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Royce O’Neale are available. – 8:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
So as you may have seen, no Gobert, no Whiteside, no Ingles tonight for the Jazz…..against Jokic….but Dok is playing….. – 8:45 PM
So as you may have seen, no Gobert, no Whiteside, no Ingles tonight for the Jazz…..against Jokic….but Dok is playing….. – 8:45 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Dok is on a minutes restriction, Paschall has not been with the team for a few games, Rudy Gay has only been playing about 20 minutes a game and Quin Snyder points to all this as things that will make things different and difficult tonight. – 8:44 PM
Dok is on a minutes restriction, Paschall has not been with the team for a few games, Rudy Gay has only been playing about 20 minutes a game and Quin Snyder points to all this as things that will make things different and difficult tonight. – 8:44 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin said that Dok’s injury was not as bad as initially feared, and that he’s been working hard to return. Said he was cleared even before the other centers were ruled out. Added that Rudy Gobert had a fever of 102 degrees today. – 8:44 PM
Quin said that Dok’s injury was not as bad as initially feared, and that he’s been working hard to return. Said he was cleared even before the other centers were ruled out. Added that Rudy Gobert had a fever of 102 degrees today. – 8:44 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Quin Snyder reveals why Eric Paschall has been away from the team: “We need to congratulate him; he just had a baby boy. We were lucky he was able to get in here today.” – 8:42 PM
Quin Snyder reveals why Eric Paschall has been away from the team: “We need to congratulate him; he just had a baby boy. We were lucky he was able to get in here today.” – 8:42 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon should play 32-34 minutes tonight, Popeye Jones says. – 8:41 PM
Aaron Gordon should play 32-34 minutes tonight, Popeye Jones says. – 8:41 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Also, even though Dok has not played yet after returning from his ankle injury, he will get an opportunity to play tonight.
Going to be some tough minutes for the Jazz tonight. – 8:41 PM
Also, even though Dok has not played yet after returning from his ankle injury, he will get an opportunity to play tonight.
Going to be some tough minutes for the Jazz tonight. – 8:41 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Eric Paschall has been out for personal reasons. The reason is the birth of a baby boy. He rejoined the team today in Denver. He will@play tonight. – 8:41 PM
Eric Paschall has been out for personal reasons. The reason is the birth of a baby boy. He rejoined the team today in Denver. He will@play tonight. – 8:41 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Eric Paschall just had a baby boy, Snyder says. (Those must have been the personal reasons that made him inactive the last few games.) – 8:41 PM
Eric Paschall just had a baby boy, Snyder says. (Those must have been the personal reasons that made him inactive the last few games.) – 8:41 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Eric Paschall has been away from the team due to the birth of his son.
He will play tonight. – 8:40 PM
Eric Paschall has been away from the team due to the birth of his son.
He will play tonight. – 8:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Zeke Nnaji is out on the court warming up, but won’t be available tonight as he gets back from H&S, I’m told. pic.twitter.com/WClJzYg31P – 8:40 PM
Zeke Nnaji is out on the court warming up, but won’t be available tonight as he gets back from H&S, I’m told. pic.twitter.com/WClJzYg31P – 8:40 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Quin Snyder said Hassan Whiteside was feeling good this morning, but experienced concussion symptoms again after the Jazz had already gone through shootaround. – 8:40 PM
Quin Snyder said Hassan Whiteside was feeling good this morning, but experienced concussion symptoms again after the Jazz had already gone through shootaround. – 8:40 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Quin Snyder says Hassan Whiteside went through shootaround, and the team planned to have him tonight if Gobert was absent, but he began to experience symptoms again after the shootaround. – 8:40 PM
Quin Snyder says Hassan Whiteside went through shootaround, and the team planned to have him tonight if Gobert was absent, but he began to experience symptoms again after the shootaround. – 8:40 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Sounds like the @Utah Jazz were extra caught off guard by not having Hassan Whiteside who went through shoot around this morning.
This is from Quin Snyder:
“He felt better this morning and had some symptoms after shoot around.” – 8:40 PM
Sounds like the @Utah Jazz were extra caught off guard by not having Hassan Whiteside who went through shoot around this morning.
This is from Quin Snyder:
“He felt better this morning and had some symptoms after shoot around.” – 8:40 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder said that Hassan Whiteside felt good at shootaround this morning and the Jazz were preparing for him to play, but he developed concussion symptoms as the day went on. – 8:39 PM
Quin Snyder said that Hassan Whiteside felt good at shootaround this morning and the Jazz were preparing for him to play, but he developed concussion symptoms as the day went on. – 8:39 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
20-point quarters this season
LeBron: 0
Durant: 0
Giannis: 0
Jokic: 0
Luka: 0
Embiid: 0
Harden: 0
Booker: 0
Trae: 0
Tatum: 0
Dame: 0
LANCE STEPHENSON: 1 – 8:38 PM
20-point quarters this season
LeBron: 0
Durant: 0
Giannis: 0
Jokic: 0
Luka: 0
Embiid: 0
Harden: 0
Booker: 0
Trae: 0
Tatum: 0
Dame: 0
LANCE STEPHENSON: 1 – 8:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Popeye Jones just addressed his postgame comment in Dallas about Bones Hyland knowing the playbook: “Bones has been terrific. He flew into Dallas at 4:30 am and was ready to play. We know he’s not a point guard. He’s more or a two. He’s more of a combo…” – 8:34 PM
Popeye Jones just addressed his postgame comment in Dallas about Bones Hyland knowing the playbook: “Bones has been terrific. He flew into Dallas at 4:30 am and was ready to play. We know he’s not a point guard. He’s more or a two. He’s more of a combo…” – 8:34 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Monte Morris will come off the bench tonight for the Nuggets, but they’ll look to play him 24-26 minutes tonight against the Jazz. Morris is coming off of health and safety protocols. – 8:26 PM
Monte Morris will come off the bench tonight for the Nuggets, but they’ll look to play him 24-26 minutes tonight against the Jazz. Morris is coming off of health and safety protocols. – 8:26 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Monte Morris is available for Denver tonight but will come off the bench. Facu Campazzo will start again. Popeye Jones says Morris will be able to play 24-26 minutes in his first game back from health and safety protocols. – 8:26 PM
Monte Morris is available for Denver tonight but will come off the bench. Facu Campazzo will start again. Popeye Jones says Morris will be able to play 24-26 minutes in his first game back from health and safety protocols. – 8:26 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, Hassan Whiteside, and Joe Ingles are all OUT for the Jazz tonight. Everyone else is AVAILABLE (including Udoka Azubuike). – 8:26 PM
Rudy Gobert, Hassan Whiteside, and Joe Ingles are all OUT for the Jazz tonight. Everyone else is AVAILABLE (including Udoka Azubuike). – 8:26 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
During pregame media, Popeye Jones amended some of his comments on Bones Hyland not knowing the playbook. Explained that Bones knows the 2 really well, that asking him to play the 1 was a lot for him.
Compared him to someone like Jordan Clarkson in the opposite locker room. – 8:25 PM
During pregame media, Popeye Jones amended some of his comments on Bones Hyland not knowing the playbook. Explained that Bones knows the 2 really well, that asking him to play the 1 was a lot for him.
Compared him to someone like Jordan Clarkson in the opposite locker room. – 8:25 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Popeye Jones said Monte Morris should be able to play 24-26 minutes tonight against Utah. Sounds like he’ll keep starting Facundo Campazzo will get another start tonight with Morris available off the bench. – 8:24 PM
Popeye Jones said Monte Morris should be able to play 24-26 minutes tonight against Utah. Sounds like he’ll keep starting Facundo Campazzo will get another start tonight with Morris available off the bench. – 8:24 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
The plan for Monte Morris, who returns tonight, is to play him 24-26 minutes in a reserve role. #Nuggets – 8:23 PM
The plan for Monte Morris, who returns tonight, is to play him 24-26 minutes in a reserve role. #Nuggets – 8:23 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Popeye Jones recants his comment after the Dallas game about Bones not knowing the playbook. Said Bones flew in at 4:30 p.m. before the game. Popeye took responsibility and said he should’ve given him more plays to run. – 8:22 PM
Popeye Jones recants his comment after the Dallas game about Bones not knowing the playbook. Said Bones flew in at 4:30 p.m. before the game. Popeye took responsibility and said he should’ve given him more plays to run. – 8:22 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside are both out tonight. Joe is out in health and safety protocols and the rest of the team is available. – 8:20 PM
Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside are both out tonight. Joe is out in health and safety protocols and the rest of the team is available. – 8:20 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert (non-Covid illness), Hassan Whiteside (concussion), and Joe Ingles (Covid protocols) are all out tonight.
Everyone else is available, including Udoka Azubuike. – 8:20 PM
Rudy Gobert (non-Covid illness), Hassan Whiteside (concussion), and Joe Ingles (Covid protocols) are all out tonight.
Everyone else is available, including Udoka Azubuike. – 8:20 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Gobert, Whiteside, and Ingles are all out tonight.
Everyone else is available.
Dok going to have to defend Jokic? – 8:20 PM
Gobert, Whiteside, and Ingles are all out tonight.
Everyone else is available.
Dok going to have to defend Jokic? – 8:20 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson, who has never tested positive for COVID-19, is more concerned with the virus now nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:07 PM
Mitchell Robinson, who has never tested positive for COVID-19, is more concerned with the virus now nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:07 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
When Lance Stephenson does that guitar-strum thing, I like to think he’s playing that fun little ditty from the airtrain at Denver Intl Airport. – 7:57 PM
When Lance Stephenson does that guitar-strum thing, I like to think he’s playing that fun little ditty from the airtrain at Denver Intl Airport. – 7:57 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
I doubt the Mavericks will force 26 turnovers like Monday night vs DEN, but the Warriors WILL throw them the ball, 29th in turnovers at 15.9 per game. It’s on the Mavericks to make them pay for the extra possessions they will get. – 7:35 PM
I doubt the Mavericks will force 26 turnovers like Monday night vs DEN, but the Warriors WILL throw them the ball, 29th in turnovers at 15.9 per game. It’s on the Mavericks to make them pay for the extra possessions they will get. – 7:35 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Former Pistons forward Tony Mitchell is signing a deal in Uruguay with Club Trouville, source tells @HoopsRumors. The 29-year-old last played in Venezuela. – 5:59 PM
Former Pistons forward Tony Mitchell is signing a deal in Uruguay with Club Trouville, source tells @HoopsRumors. The 29-year-old last played in Venezuela. – 5:59 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Highlight package of Donovan Mitchell in honor of winning Western Conference player of the month for December @ Utah Jazz instagram.com/p/CYXaUmthE0N/… – 5:53 PM
Highlight package of Donovan Mitchell in honor of winning Western Conference player of the month for December @ Utah Jazz instagram.com/p/CYXaUmthE0N/… – 5:53 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🌟 𝚆𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚙𝚊𝚙𝚎𝚛 𝘞𝘦𝘥𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘥𝘢𝘺 🌟
Which ones are you saving? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/IU4D7zKuxf – 5:04 PM
🌟 𝚆𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚙𝚊𝚙𝚎𝚛 𝘞𝘦𝘥𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘥𝘢𝘺 🌟
Which ones are you saving? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/IU4D7zKuxf – 5:04 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Bucks have dealt with a ton of injuries this year but it’s also wild how easy their schedule has been. Here are their wins vs. .500+ teams (8-6):
Nets (home)
Cavs (home)
Hornets (home)
Lakers (no LeBron)
Nuggets (no Jokic)
Sixers (no Embiid)
Heat (no Jimmy/Bam)
Mavs (no Luka) – 4:49 PM
Bucks have dealt with a ton of injuries this year but it’s also wild how easy their schedule has been. Here are their wins vs. .500+ teams (8-6):
Nets (home)
Cavs (home)
Hornets (home)
Lakers (no LeBron)
Nuggets (no Jokic)
Sixers (no Embiid)
Heat (no Jimmy/Bam)
Mavs (no Luka) – 4:49 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Over/Under 25 points for Nikola tonight?
Sign up and bet $1 on any NBA game with @PointsBetUSA and get $100 in Free Bets!
➡️ bit.ly/3kjwftV
#MileHighBasketball – 4:38 PM
Over/Under 25 points for Nikola tonight?
Sign up and bet $1 on any NBA game with @PointsBetUSA and get $100 in Free Bets!
➡️ bit.ly/3kjwftV
#MileHighBasketball – 4:38 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
There were 15 Pac-12 basketball games scheduled for this week. Only 8 remain thanks to COVID.
Utah’s two games this week, all of Utah’s game this season, have remained untouched up to this point: sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 4:02 PM
There were 15 Pac-12 basketball games scheduled for this week. Only 8 remain thanks to COVID.
Utah’s two games this week, all of Utah’s game this season, have remained untouched up to this point: sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 4:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: 2022 Prospective; GSW/UTA Thoughts; News Catch-Up w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/debyMX6Pvk – 4:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: 2022 Prospective; GSW/UTA Thoughts; News Catch-Up w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/debyMX6Pvk – 4:00 PM