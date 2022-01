LeBron James wanted Malik Monk all along

So why weren’t other teams interested? Monk’s reputation as a high-volume, low-efficiency shooter with questionable maturity followed him into 2021 free agency. “It kind of hit me hard when nobody really wanted me besides the Lakers, man,” he said. “So I just put fuel in my tank and just held it in until the time until I get time to play, man, and prove I can play for a long period of time. That’s what I’m doing right now.” -via Orange County Register / January 4, 2022