Nets vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (23-12) play against the Indiana Pacers (24-24) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 5, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 129, Indiana Pacers 117 (Q4 00:30)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
As fans start chanting “We want Lance,” Lance Stephenson checks back in likely to finish this game for the Pacers. – 9:34 PM
As fans start chanting “We want Lance,” Lance Stephenson checks back in likely to finish this game for the Pacers. – 9:34 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tony East @TEastNBA
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Dakota Schmidt @RidicUpside
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
StatMuse @statmuse
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Tony East @TEastNBA
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Ian Begley @IanBegley
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Tom Lorenzo @TomLorenzo
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tony East @TEastNBA
Tony East @TEastNBA
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
