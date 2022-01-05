Pistons vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (7-29) play against the Charlotte Hornets (19-19) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 5, 2022
Detroit Pistons 111, Charlotte Hornets 140 (Final)
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Trey Lyles said he didn’t experience any symptoms while he was in COVID protocols, so he was able to stay in shape and practice at home by himself. – 9:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Trey Lyles: “We came out lackadaisical. They were getting open shots. Our switches were soft. The first quarter hurt us and we were chasing that.” – 9:52 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Trey Lyles: “We came out lackadaisical on the defensive end — and it showed. Our switches were soft, and they took advantage of it.” – 9:52 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Coming off our best game of the season and riding the season’s first back-to-back wins, the #Pistons got taken out of it early tonight against the NBA’s second-highest scoring team.
Coming off our best game of the season and riding the season’s first back-to-back wins, the #Pistons got taken out of it early tonight against the NBA’s second-highest scoring team.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on the lack of defensive intensity: “All that stuff that happened in the third and fourth quarter, it started at the beginning of the game with the starters.” – 9:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Kelly: 32 PTS, 9 3PT, 6 REB
Gordon: 19 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
Miles: 19 PTS, 3 AST, 3 3PT
Terry: 16 PTS, 6 AST
PJ: 14 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST
LaMelo: 12 PTS, 12 AST, 8 REB
Hornets: Win
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said they wanted to get an extended look at Micah Potter and Justin Robinson, both of whom are nearing the end of their 10-day contracts. – 9:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on if it was a hot night for the Hornets: “It’s us. We didn’t come out with the right disposition. We didn’t switch properly. You have to come out with the right attitude and focus with a team that lost two teams in a row.” – 9:31 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on the loss: “We didn’t come out with the right disposition … we didn’t have the right attitude an focus. That’s what a young team has to learn.” – 9:31 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Potter: “I’ve enjoyed every second of it. They’ve done a good job helping me get acclimated quickly.” Said it’s tough coming into a situation with a brand new team of guys getting used to each other, but the Pistons did a good job getting everyone up to speed. – 9:29 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Micah Potter on his 10-day stint so far: “I’ve enjoyed every second of it. They’ve done a really good job of helping me get acclimated quickly. I feel like I’ve adjusted quickly to learning the scheme defensively and new plays offensively.” – 9:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Micah Potter on joining Detroit: “This is what you work for.” Said he’s thankful for the opportunity Detroit has given him and he hopes to build on this. – 9:28 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Micah Potter is at the podium. “This is what you work for. I’ve been working for this my entire life. Thankful for the Pistons for this opportunity. Thankful for the opportunity and hopefully I’ll be working for this for a long time.” – 9:28 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets’ Kelly Oubre, Jr., scored 24 of his 32 points against Detroit in the fourth quarter tonight. Tied Kemba Walker (WAS, 12/29/18) for the most points in a quarter in franchise history. Oubre also was the fifth player in @NBA history with 8+ 3s in a quarter, per @EliasSports – 9:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
With a career-high in threes made, tonight’s @HusqvarnaUSA Player of the Game is @Kelly Oubre! 😘
With a career-high in threes made, tonight’s @HusqvarnaUSA Player of the Game is @Kelly Oubre! 😘
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
KELLY OUBRE JR. IS GOING OFF 🚨
He’s hit 8 threes in the 4th which is one off the all-time record for a single quarter 👀🎯
KELLY OUBRE JR. IS GOING OFF 🚨
He’s hit 8 threes in the 4th which is one off the all-time record for a single quarter 👀🎯
StatMuse @statmuse
Kelly Oubre tonight:
32 PTS
9 3PT (8 in 4Q)
Kelly Oubre tonight:
32 PTS
9 3PT (8 in 4Q)
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Final. Memphis tomorrow.
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 17 PTS / 7 REB / 1 AST / 7-13 PG
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 16 PTS / 2 REB / 7 AST / 6-12 FG
Final. Memphis tomorrow.
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 17 PTS / 7 REB / 1 AST / 7-13 PG
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 16 PTS / 2 REB / 7 AST / 6-12 FG
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
FINAL: Hornets 140, Pistons 111. Charlotte shot 59.3% overall, 57.1% from 3 and got 24 points and eight 3-pointer from Kelly Oubre — in the fourth quarter.
Lyles: 17 points, 7 rebounds
Cunningham: 16 points, 7 assists
FINAL: Hornets 140, Pistons 111. Charlotte shot 59.3% overall, 57.1% from 3 and got 24 points and eight 3-pointer from Kelly Oubre — in the fourth quarter.
Lyles: 17 points, 7 rebounds
Cunningham: 16 points, 7 assists
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
HORNETS WIN!
HORNETS WIN!
HORNETS WIN!
HORNETS WIN!
HORNETS WIN!
HORNETS WIN!
HORNETS WIN!
HORNETS WIN!
HORNETS WIN!
HORNETS WIN!
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Final: #Hornets 140, #Pistons 111
Lyles: 17 pts, 7 rebs
Cunningham: 16 pts, 7 assts
J. Jackson: 15 pts, 5 rebs
Final: #Hornets 140, #Pistons 111
Lyles: 17 pts, 7 rebs
Cunningham: 16 pts, 7 assts
J. Jackson: 15 pts, 5 rebs
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: Hornets 140, Pistons 111. Charlotte made a franchise-record 24 3s.
Cade Cunningham: 16p, 7a
Trey Lyles: 17p, 7r
Josh Jackson: 15p, 5r
FINAL: Hornets 140, Pistons 111. Charlotte made a franchise-record 24 3s.
Cade Cunningham: 16p, 7a
Trey Lyles: 17p, 7r
Josh Jackson: 15p, 5r
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
CAREER-HIGH – 9️⃣ 3PM FOR @Kelly Oubre!
CAREER-HIGH – 9️⃣ 3PM FOR @Kelly Oubre!
Rod Boone @rodboone
Kelly Oubre has made a franchise record 6 three-pointers here in the fourth quarter. He has 18 points in the fourth quarter and has tied his career high with 7 made threes. pic.twitter.com/fO2oIxfuvH – 9:02 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Hornets Kelly Oubre has six 3-pointers … in the fourth quarter. – 9:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Luka Garza just checked in for the first time. Pistons got an extended look at Micah Potter, who has eight points and six rebounds in 16 minutes. – 8:57 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Hornets are on an 18-0 run and have the lead to 31.
#Hornets are on an 18-0 run and have the lead to 31.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
STAND UP, Y’ALL! 👏 Let’s finish strong.
STAND UP, Y’ALL! 👏 Let’s finish strong.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Last frame coming up next.
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 17 PTS / 7 REB / 1 AST / 7-13 FG
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 16 PTS / 2 REB / 7 AST / 6-12 FG
Last frame coming up next.
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 17 PTS / 7 REB / 1 AST / 7-13 FG
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 16 PTS / 2 REB / 7 AST / 6-12 FG
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 3Q: Hornets 100, Pistons 75. Feels like Charlotte has made every shot outside of 10 feet.
Cunningham: 16p, 7a
Lyles: 17p, 7r
Bey: 11p
Diallo: 9p
END OF 3Q: Hornets 100, Pistons 75. Feels like Charlotte has made every shot outside of 10 feet.
Cunningham: 16p, 7a
Lyles: 17p, 7r
Bey: 11p
Diallo: 9p
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 3Q: #Hornets 100, #Pistons 75
Lyles: 17 pts, 7 rebs
Cunningham: 16 pts, 7 assts
End 3Q: #Hornets 100, #Pistons 75
Lyles: 17 pts, 7 rebs
Cunningham: 16 pts, 7 assts
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Hornets 100, Pistons 75. Charlotte is shooting 57% overall and 15-30 from 3.
Lyles: 17 points, 7 rebounds
Cunningham: 16 points, 7 assists
Bey: 11 points
End of 3: Hornets 100, Pistons 75. Charlotte is shooting 57% overall and 15-30 from 3.
Lyles: 17 points, 7 rebounds
Cunningham: 16 points, 7 assists
Bey: 11 points
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Love Aleksej Pokusevski paying homage to Thunder legend Hamidou Diallo. – 8:47 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons are shooting 47% overall, 36% from 3, only 10 turnovers and are down 24. Just one of those games. – 8:46 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Back to back buckets for @Killian Hayes 🏀
Back to back buckets for @Killian Hayes 🏀
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
That’s tough T-Ro‼️ 👌
That’s tough T-Ro‼️ 👌
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
…and just like that, Pistons deficit down to 13.
…and just like that, Pistons deficit down to 13.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are scoring, but Hornets are making some TOUGH shots. Lead back out to 20 just that quick. – 8:29 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🔥 Swipe and a slam for @Cade Cunningham 🔥
🔥 Swipe and a slam for @Cade Cunningham 🔥
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
AND ONE JAM! 💥
AND ONE JAM! 💥
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons cut deficit to 13 after a Killian Hayes 3. Just got a steal. – 8:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Kid sitting a few rows behind bench with an Isaiah Stewart jersey got his wish of an autograph pic.twitter.com/9W9F4NosC2 – 8:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Kevin Durant tallied a team-high 16 points (6-of-10 FG) in the first quarter, marking the most points scored by a Net in a first quarter this season.
From @BKN_NETSPR: Kevin Durant tallied a team-high 16 points (6-of-10 FG) in the first quarter, marking the most points scored by a Net in a first quarter this season.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Halftime.
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 13 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST / 5-7 FG
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 11 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 9 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST
Halftime.
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 13 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST / 5-7 FG
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 11 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 9 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Thanks to Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey (also the Hornets coming back down to Earth shooting the ball), Pistons give themselves a manageable deficit. Down 14 going into the break.
Cunningham: 13 points
Bey: 11 points
Lyles: 9 points
Thanks to Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey (also the Hornets coming back down to Earth shooting the ball), Pistons give themselves a manageable deficit. Down 14 going into the break.
Cunningham: 13 points
Bey: 11 points
Lyles: 9 points
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Hornets 65, #Pistons 51
Cunningham: 13 pts
Bey: 11 pts
Lyles: 9 pts, 4 rebs
Half: #Hornets 65, #Pistons 51
Cunningham: 13 pts
Bey: 11 pts
Lyles: 9 pts, 4 rebs
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Hornets 65, Pistons 51.
Cunningham: 13 points
Bey: 11 points
Halftime: Hornets 65, Pistons 51.
Cunningham: 13 points
Bey: 11 points
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade has 13 points on 5-6 overall shooting, 3-4 from 3. He might have to shoot a lot more for Detroit to get back in this – 8:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
M3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣LO!
@LaMelo Ball x #NBAAllStar
M3️⃣3️⃣3️⃣LO!
@LaMelo Ball x #NBAAllStar
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Killian Hayes has flashes of being aggressive with the ball — and you just wish he did them more. – 7:58 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons were down 26, but are currently on a 13-2 run. Down 51-36 with 6:01 to go until halftime – 7:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Rodney McGruder and Micah Potter are going to put an end to this losing streak – 7:49 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
10-0 Pistons run after the layup by McGruder. Pistons cut the deficit to 16 – 7:49 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
T-Ro doing T-Ro things
T-Ro doing T-Ro things
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Hornets are shooting 65% FG and 67% 3FG … you tend to win games like that.
#Hornets are shooting 65% FG and 67% 3FG … you tend to win games like that.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
👀 @Cade Cunningham with eyes on the back of his head!
👀 @Cade Cunningham with eyes on the back of his head!
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons going with Lee-Robinson-J. Jackson-McGruder-Potter to start the second quarter. This is a lineup – 7:39 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
One quarter through.
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 8 PTS / 1 REB / 2 AST / 3-4 FG
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 8 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST
One quarter through.
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 8 PTS / 1 REB / 2 AST / 3-4 FG
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 8 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Your Hornets are startin’ out HOT! 🥵
Your Hornets are startin’ out HOT! 🥵
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Hornets 37, Pistons 19
Charlotte shot 59.1 percent from field and 63.6 percent from 3. It’ll cool down, but that’s a lot of damage done to start.
END OF 1Q: Hornets 37, Pistons 19
Charlotte shot 59.1 percent from field and 63.6 percent from 3. It’ll cool down, but that’s a lot of damage done to start.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Hornets 37, Pistons 19. Charlotte shot 59.1% overall and 63.6% (7-11) from 3. Lights out.
End of 1: Hornets 37, Pistons 19. Charlotte shot 59.1% overall and 63.6% (7-11) from 3. Lights out.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Hornets 37, #Pistons 19
Bey/Cunningham: 8 pts each
End 1Q: #Hornets 37, #Pistons 19
Bey/Cunningham: 8 pts each
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Welcome back 3️⃣J! 🉑
Welcome back 3️⃣J! 🉑
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hornets are 7-9 from 3, and are up 14. They’ll cool off eventually, probably. Pistons have played well but Charlotte has been automatic – 7:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are shooting 50 percent from 3. Good. Great. Hornets are shooting 75 percent lol – 7:30 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
These 3-pointers from #PIstons Cade Cunningham are looking pretty effortless.
These 3-pointers from #PIstons Cade Cunningham are looking pretty effortless.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are going to Justin Robinson and Micah Potter first off the bench. Getting use of every cent of those 10-days. – 7:28 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
#NBAAllStar is calling his name!
RT & VOTE for @Miles Bridges! 🗳⭐️
#NBAAllStar is calling his name!
RT & VOTE for @Miles Bridges! 🗳⭐️
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons were down 11, but Cade just hit a contested 3 to cut the deficit to six, 18-13. 5:22 left in the 1st – 7:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons are on a 6-0 run and are within 18-13, 5:22 1Q.
#Pistons are on a 6-0 run and are within 18-13, 5:22 1Q.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hornets turnovers, Pistons finally starting to get shots to go, and it’s a five-point Charlotte lead. – 7:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Hornets 16, #Pistons 7, 7:10 1Q
Bey: 3 pts
#Hornets 16, #Pistons 7, 7:10 1Q
Bey: 3 pts
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tag a friend in the comments that you think should be featured in our next @UWMLife Reppin’ the D fan shoutout → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/BIQX5nT0rc – 7:20 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
No #Celtics player has scored 50 or more in back-to-back games. Kevin McHale came the closest to doing so, when he followed up a 56-point game vs Detroit in ’85, with a 42-point performance vs the New York Knicks. – 7:19 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The kid from Michigan ✈️
The kid from Michigan ✈️
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I think #Pistons Killian Hayes just teleported through a double-team.
I think #Pistons Killian Hayes just teleported through a double-team.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes might have just had the sickest double-team split I’ve ever seen live. Wow. – 7:16 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Up first 👇
@LaMelo Ball
@Terry Rozier
@Miles Bridges
@Gordon Hayward
@Mason Plumlee
Up first 👇
@LaMelo Ball
@Terry Rozier
@Miles Bridges
@Gordon Hayward
@Mason Plumlee
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Hayes, Cunningham, Diallo, Bey and Lyles – 7:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
BACK IN THE HIVE!👋
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Detroit Pistons
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
BACK IN THE HIVE!👋
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Detroit Pistons
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First 🖐️ on the floor tonight ⤵️
First 🖐️ on the floor tonight ⤵️
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch had a cool answer pregame when asked about Josh Giddey:
Chris Finch had a cool answer pregame when asked about Josh Giddey:
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
sweatsuit squad 🔥
sweatsuit squad 🔥
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Josh Giddey has a little LaMelo and a little Luka in him.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Josh Giddey has a little LaMelo and a little Luka in him.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Charlotte Hornets: pic.twitter.com/q5AeTB93nn – 6:15 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets back at home tonight going for their 14th straight victory over Detroit, looking to extend the league’s second-longest win streak over a single opponent. pic.twitter.com/RRH2u4C0ji – 6:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs DET
PJ Washington & Scottie Lewis (return from H&S Protocols) are available.
Vernon Carey Jr. (H&S Protocols) is out.
INJURY REPORT vs DET
PJ Washington & Scottie Lewis (return from H&S Protocols) are available.
Vernon Carey Jr. (H&S Protocols) is out.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
✨👑 Royal Drip in Queens City ✨👑
@Cade Cunningham
@SabenLee
@SaddiqBey
@Luke Garza
@Hamidou Diallo
@Isaiah Stewart
✨👑 Royal Drip in Queens City ✨👑
@Cade Cunningham
@SabenLee
@SaddiqBey
@Luke Garza
@Hamidou Diallo
@Isaiah Stewart
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Former Pistons forward Tony Mitchell is signing a deal in Uruguay with Club Trouville, source tells @HoopsRumors. The 29-year-old last played in Venezuela. – 5:59 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
On Today’s Locked on Lions Pod: Happy Anniversary #Lions fans. Can you believe it has been 30 years since Detroit’s last playoff win? Goff update and a new mock. #FirstListen. JAN 5. https://t.co/BeibaElFzv pic.twitter.com/BB2X1hTQ3Z – 5:39 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said Kelly Olynyk is back working. Said he doesn’t have a timetable. “Hopefully sooner rather than later. We’re not going to rush it.” – 5:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Kelly Olynyk and Cory Joseph are working out together at the practice facility. They hope Olynyk can return “sooner rather than later,” but they’re not rushing him. – 5:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Kelly Olynyk is working out at the practice facility, but there’s no timetable on his return to play. – 5:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
In response to a question on the Pistons doing a better job of taking care of the ball better in recent games, Casey crossed his fingers. “You keep teaching, you keep preaching, and you hope it sinks in. And it does.” – 5:37 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on getting Isaiah Stewart and Cory Joseph out of protocols and ending this chapter of COVID issues: “That doesn’t guarantee that this thing doesn’t come around again.” – 5:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on LaMelo Ball: “I’m old enough to remember Pistol Pete, and he has all the traits that he has.” – 5:33 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Jet lag has got the best of me the last few days since getting back from the US. Struggling to stay awake past 9pm and then being wide awake from 3am has been a frustrating them. Hopefully back to normal soon so I can catch some love Hornets – 5:32 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Saddiq Bey is replicating Jerami Grant’s role at power forward, from a scheme standpoint. “I think Saddiq’s been very efficient in what he’s doing and we’re really happy with his growth.” – 5:31 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🔥🚨 The coolest wallpapers for #WallpaperWednesday just dropped!🔥🚨 pic.twitter.com/kW0W3fhqx9 – 5:28 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington and guard Scottie Lewis (return from H&S protocols) listed as questionable, have been upgraded and are available tonight vs DET. #AllFly – 5:16 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Interesting stat: #Pistons Hamidou Diallo became the 1st player in NBA history with consecutive games of at least 30 pts, 10 rebs, 4 assts and 5 stls (in his two games on Dec. 29 and Jan. 1).
Interesting stat: #Pistons Hamidou Diallo became the 1st player in NBA history with consecutive games of at least 30 pts, 10 rebs, 4 assts and 5 stls (in his two games on Dec. 29 and Jan. 1).
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Bucks have dealt with a ton of injuries this year but it’s also wild how easy their schedule has been. Here are their wins vs. .500+ teams (8-6):
Nets (home)
Cavs (home)
Hornets (home)
Lakers (no LeBron)
Nuggets (no Jokic)
Sixers (no Embiid)
Heat (no Jimmy/Bam)
Bucks have dealt with a ton of injuries this year but it’s also wild how easy their schedule has been. Here are their wins vs. .500+ teams (8-6):
Nets (home)
Cavs (home)
Hornets (home)
Lakers (no LeBron)
Nuggets (no Jokic)
Sixers (no Embiid)
Heat (no Jimmy/Bam)
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
CoJo, like Isaiah Stewart, has exited health and safety protocols. Neither will play tonight against Charlotte. – 4:31 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📨 @Jerami Grant‘s absence and how the #Pistons to adjust to it as the trade deadline approaches gets the conversation started in the first Pistons Mailbag of 2022.
@Keith_Langlois
📨 @Jerami Grant‘s absence and how the #Pistons to adjust to it as the trade deadline approaches gets the conversation started in the first Pistons Mailbag of 2022.
@Keith_Langlois
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Hamidou Diallo became the 1st player in NBA history with consecutive games of at least 30 pts, 10 rebs, 4 asts, 5 stls (12/29-1/1). Diallo also was the 8th Piston and 1st since Grant Hill with 3-straight games of 13+ FGM (12/26-1/1). #Pistons
Hamidou Diallo became the 1st player in NBA history with consecutive games of at least 30 pts, 10 rebs, 4 asts, 5 stls (12/29-1/1). Diallo also was the 8th Piston and 1st since Grant Hill with 3-straight games of 13+ FGM (12/26-1/1). #Pistons
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cory Joseph has exited health and safety protocols, along with Isaiah Stewart. Both are designated as “return to competition conditioning” on the injury report, but neither will play tonight at #Hornets. – 3:57 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
PJ Washington is back and ready to help the #Hornets against Detroit tonight. While he was out, he noticed something.
“I don’t feel like we have the right mentality right now,” he said, “and that’s why we’ve been losing.”
More from PJ here:
PJ Washington is back and ready to help the #Hornets against Detroit tonight. While he was out, he noticed something.
“I don’t feel like we have the right mentality right now,” he said, “and that’s why we’ve been losing.”
More from PJ here:
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
After winning two-straight, the Pistons aren’t in last place anymore pic.twitter.com/9XGdIRB5Yi – 2:46 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have teamed up with @YMCACharlotte for a multi-year partnership focused on making an impact in the Charlotte community through health equity and youth programming.
OFFICIAL: We have teamed up with @YMCACharlotte for a multi-year partnership focused on making an impact in the Charlotte community through health equity and youth programming.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Boys have been buzzin’ lately.
Boys have been buzzin’ lately.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Kelly Olynyk was recalled from the Motor City Cruise yesterday, per the G League transaction wire. Not sure when he was assigned, but could be a positive sign as he continues working to return from a left knee sprain. – 1:47 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
After snapping a 16-game losing streak to Milwaukee the other night, the Pistons next task comes tonight: ending a random-ass, 13-game losing streak to Charlotte. – 1:42 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🏋️♂️ It’s #WorkoutWednesday! Let’s continue the grind in 2022! 🏋️♂️
🏋️♂️ It’s #WorkoutWednesday! Let’s continue the grind in 2022! 🏋️♂️
