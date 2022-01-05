Raptors vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (17-17) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (14-14) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 5, 2022
Toronto Raptors 110, Milwaukee Bucks 96 (Q4 07:06)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
I spoke to Pascal Siakam after he returned from shoulder surgery; he said his goal wasn’t just to get back to pre-injury form, but pre-pandemic All-Star/All-NBA form. He’s done that, and then some. That’s how good he’s been over the last 7 weeks. Best basketball he’s ever played. – 10:02 PM
I spoke to Pascal Siakam after he returned from shoulder surgery; he said his goal wasn’t just to get back to pre-injury form, but pre-pandemic All-Star/All-NBA form. He’s done that, and then some. That’s how good he’s been over the last 7 weeks. Best basketball he’s ever played. – 10:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday also has 7 turnovers tonight. That’s weird. He has 12 points and 9 assists. #Bucks have 16 turnovers total. – 10:02 PM
Jrue Holiday also has 7 turnovers tonight. That’s weird. He has 12 points and 9 assists. #Bucks have 16 turnovers total. – 10:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Raptors now have 18 second chance points and they’re up 110-96 on the #Bucks with 7:06 to play. – 10:01 PM
The #Raptors now have 18 second chance points and they’re up 110-96 on the #Bucks with 7:06 to play. – 10:01 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I can’t believe how much time I spend thinking about what Chris Boucher could run a 400m in. – 9:58 PM
I can’t believe how much time I spend thinking about what Chris Boucher could run a 400m in. – 9:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Not only are the #Raptors still shooting 50% from the floor (and from three) they have 17 points off 14 #Bucks turnovers. – 9:56 PM
Not only are the #Raptors still shooting 50% from the floor (and from three) they have 17 points off 14 #Bucks turnovers. – 9:56 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors buying even 3 minutes without VanVleet and not paying dearly feels like a win right now – 9:55 PM
Raptors buying even 3 minutes without VanVleet and not paying dearly feels like a win right now – 9:55 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Basketball is weird. Raptors lead. Gave up 77 in first two quarters, 11 in third. – 9:49 PM
Basketball is weird. Raptors lead. Gave up 77 in first two quarters, 11 in third. – 9:49 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
After allowing 77 1st-half points, the Raptors held Milwaukee without a FG over the final 7:21 of the 3rd quarter, outscoring them 24-11 in the frame. Bucks shot 3-for-21 and missed all 8 of their 3s (after going 13-for-21 in the 1st half). Toronto by 4 going into the 4th. – 9:49 PM
After allowing 77 1st-half points, the Raptors held Milwaukee without a FG over the final 7:21 of the 3rd quarter, outscoring them 24-11 in the frame. Bucks shot 3-for-21 and missed all 8 of their 3s (after going 13-for-21 in the 1st half). Toronto by 4 going into the 4th. – 9:49 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Celtics had a chance, but a missed attempt at the rim is how it ends. That one is going to sting.
Boston falls to San Antonio, a team that had lost four in a row and played in Toronto last night. – 9:48 PM
Celtics had a chance, but a missed attempt at the rim is how it ends. That one is going to sting.
Boston falls to San Antonio, a team that had lost four in a row and played in Toronto last night. – 9:48 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps lead 92-88 after 3. Bucks score just 11 in the quarter. I’m guessing the Raptors stick to Boucher, Champagnie and Boucher off bench. – 9:48 PM
Raps lead 92-88 after 3. Bucks score just 11 in the quarter. I’m guessing the Raptors stick to Boucher, Champagnie and Boucher off bench. – 9:48 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors by 4 heading into the fourth
Weird game, this basketball is
Almost like it’s a game of runs or something – 9:48 PM
Raptors by 4 heading into the fourth
Weird game, this basketball is
Almost like it’s a game of runs or something – 9:48 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
He’s been doin his plyometric training fo’ sho
@Fred VanVleet | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/fmvittkrZA – 9:46 PM
He’s been doin his plyometric training fo’ sho
@Fred VanVleet | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/fmvittkrZA – 9:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
DeMarcus Cousins has 15 points and 10 rebounds for the #Bucks. It’s his second double-double of the season. – 9:45 PM
DeMarcus Cousins has 15 points and 10 rebounds for the #Bucks. It’s his second double-double of the season. – 9:45 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tornado P
@Pascal Siakam | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/bMxaxUA559 – 9:44 PM
Tornado P
@Pascal Siakam | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/bMxaxUA559 – 9:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks haven’t hit a shot since the 7:21 mark of the quarter. – 9:44 PM
The #Bucks haven’t hit a shot since the 7:21 mark of the quarter. – 9:44 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
If Siakam gets to be “Pascal Rodman” then VanVleet will now be known as “Fred Mutombo” pic.twitter.com/BjDFS7xpjI – 9:43 PM
If Siakam gets to be “Pascal Rodman” then VanVleet will now be known as “Fred Mutombo” pic.twitter.com/BjDFS7xpjI – 9:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
No one could have expected either team to shoot around 60% all game but the #Bucks have now dipped below 50% here in the third quarter. They trail 88-86. – 9:42 PM
No one could have expected either team to shoot around 60% all game but the #Bucks have now dipped below 50% here in the third quarter. They trail 88-86. – 9:42 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors just aren’t into making that early pass in transition. – 9:41 PM
Raptors just aren’t into making that early pass in transition. – 9:41 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Wizards have struggled with small teams that switch 1-5 all season, dating all the way back to the fourth quarter of the (otherwise great) season opener against Toronto. Bite them in the ass again. – 9:37 PM
Wizards have struggled with small teams that switch 1-5 all season, dating all the way back to the fourth quarter of the (otherwise great) season opener against Toronto. Bite them in the ass again. – 9:37 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
See it now, the floor level cameras sure make the Raptors uniforms a washed-out red or orange for sure – 9:33 PM
See it now, the floor level cameras sure make the Raptors uniforms a washed-out red or orange for sure – 9:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews now has four fouls also for the #Bucks.
Milwaukee’s 14-point lead has now been wiped away. Game is tied at 85. – 9:32 PM
Wesley Matthews now has four fouls also for the #Bucks.
Milwaukee’s 14-point lead has now been wiped away. Game is tied at 85. – 9:32 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Between Giannis and his teammate, #54, Bucks are ‘team scrabble’. – 9:29 PM
Between Giannis and his teammate, #54, Bucks are ‘team scrabble’. – 9:29 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks and #Raptors are currently 30-for-54 from the floor and 13-for-23 from the three-point line.
Weird. – 9:28 PM
The #Bucks and #Raptors are currently 30-for-54 from the floor and 13-for-23 from the three-point line.
Weird. – 9:28 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets previous season-high allowed through three was 100 vs. Toronto on Dec. 14. They trail 101-90 with :36.7 left in the third and KD going to the line. – 9:22 PM
#Nets previous season-high allowed through three was 100 vs. Toronto on Dec. 14. They trail 101-90 with :36.7 left in the third and KD going to the line. – 9:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis picks up his fourth foul a minute into the third quarter. Wesley Matthews has three fouls. #Bucks up 77-71. – 9:20 PM
Bobby Portis picks up his fourth foul a minute into the third quarter. Wesley Matthews has three fouls. #Bucks up 77-71. – 9:20 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I thought Scottie Barnes had a really low-impact first half, which is usually a thought I think before he has a big third quarter. – 9:16 PM
I thought Scottie Barnes had a really low-impact first half, which is usually a thought I think before he has a big third quarter. – 9:16 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Spurs have lost four games in a row and are coming off of a back-to-back last night in Toronto. Very big quarter coming up here for the healthy Celtics. – 9:15 PM
Spurs have lost four games in a row and are coming off of a back-to-back last night in Toronto. Very big quarter coming up here for the healthy Celtics. – 9:15 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
This man is hotter than the oven at 450!
@Fred VanVleet | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/SvcOiItUnq – 9:12 PM
This man is hotter than the oven at 450!
@Fred VanVleet | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/SvcOiItUnq – 9:12 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors got 49 1st-half pts from VanVleet/Siakam/Anunoby (on 18-27 FG, 10-13 3P) and still trail by 9! Bench was outscored 29-7, Cousins found the fountain of youth, and the defence has been atrocious. 77 points for the Bucks – the most Raps have given up in a half this season. – 9:07 PM
Raptors got 49 1st-half pts from VanVleet/Siakam/Anunoby (on 18-27 FG, 10-13 3P) and still trail by 9! Bench was outscored 29-7, Cousins found the fountain of youth, and the defence has been atrocious. 77 points for the Bucks – the most Raps have given up in a half this season. – 9:07 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors just scored 68 points in a half, made 12 3s and shot 54 per cent from the field
And they’re lucky to be in the game, only down 9 to Milwaukee – 9:04 PM
Raptors just scored 68 points in a half, made 12 3s and shot 54 per cent from the field
And they’re lucky to be in the game, only down 9 to Milwaukee – 9:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
I covered @PaulGoydosPGA shooting a 59 at the John Deere Classic. Amazing. Incredible shot making. Yet…@stevestricker shot a 60. Goydos was amazing, but didn’t pull away.
The #Bucks just dropped 77 in the first half on the #Raptors and shot 62.8% from the floor yet lead by 9. – 9:04 PM
I covered @PaulGoydosPGA shooting a 59 at the John Deere Classic. Amazing. Incredible shot making. Yet…@stevestricker shot a 60. Goydos was amazing, but didn’t pull away.
The #Bucks just dropped 77 in the first half on the #Raptors and shot 62.8% from the floor yet lead by 9. – 9:04 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet from 3 over the last 10 quarters: 19-for-33. I mean, damn. – 9:03 PM
Fred VanVleet from 3 over the last 10 quarters: 19-for-33. I mean, damn. – 9:03 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors have now given up more points in a half than any other this season
Was 72 in Cleveland on Boxing Day – 9:01 PM
Raptors have now given up more points in a half than any other this season
Was 72 in Cleveland on Boxing Day – 9:01 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
If Fred had won jump ball vs. Boogie, forget All-Star, he’s the real MVP. – 9:00 PM
If Fred had won jump ball vs. Boogie, forget All-Star, he’s the real MVP. – 9:00 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
No, this is not a double post. The Boy @Fred VanVleet just keeps making 3’s | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Dkq0hb3Eyi – 8:58 PM
No, this is not a double post. The Boy @Fred VanVleet just keeps making 3’s | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Dkq0hb3Eyi – 8:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks are STILL shooting 60% from the floor with 4:16 to go in the first half.
Khris Middleton and DeMarcus Cousins have 11 points each to lead the team. Toronto (52%) has three players in double figures. – 8:55 PM
The #Bucks are STILL shooting 60% from the floor with 4:16 to go in the first half.
Khris Middleton and DeMarcus Cousins have 11 points each to lead the team. Toronto (52%) has three players in double figures. – 8:55 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Bucks have 66 points on 60 per cent shooting in 20 minutes
Doesn’t matter what you do offensively, you give up those numbers and winning is impossible – 8:54 PM
Bucks have 66 points on 60 per cent shooting in 20 minutes
Doesn’t matter what you do offensively, you give up those numbers and winning is impossible – 8:54 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Pascal lookin at Middleton the way DeMar does tbqh pic.twitter.com/jUvvx1DGDO – 8:54 PM
Pascal lookin at Middleton the way DeMar does tbqh pic.twitter.com/jUvvx1DGDO – 8:54 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Another new GT Cut PE for Khris Middleton tonight. 👀 pic.twitter.com/5Ba5FHpTsM – 8:52 PM
Another new GT Cut PE for Khris Middleton tonight. 👀 pic.twitter.com/5Ba5FHpTsM – 8:52 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Bucks by 11; they’ve made 11 3s so far; some tough ones but the Raptors defence has been, well, suspect would be a word – 8:49 PM
Bucks by 11; they’ve made 11 3s so far; some tough ones but the Raptors defence has been, well, suspect would be a word – 8:49 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Danuel House is not available tonight. Quin Snyder said they are hopeful he’ll be ready to play against Toronto. – 8:46 PM
Danuel House is not available tonight. Quin Snyder said they are hopeful he’ll be ready to play against Toronto. – 8:46 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin said that Danuel House “won’t be ready to play tonight, but hopefully Toronto” on Friday. – 8:44 PM
Quin said that Danuel House “won’t be ready to play tonight, but hopefully Toronto” on Friday. – 8:44 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Signature Stepback. 🔥
@Khris Middleton x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/bY9cm8gK9t – 8:44 PM
Signature Stepback. 🔥
@Khris Middleton x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/bY9cm8gK9t – 8:44 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
walk down, behind the back, tween tween, side step … My Goodness @Pascal Siakam | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/9QMrj3BC4o – 8:44 PM
walk down, behind the back, tween tween, side step … My Goodness @Pascal Siakam | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/9QMrj3BC4o – 8:44 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
OG Anunoby is looking mighty smooth on offence. His game has evolved a ton to a more natural flow. – 8:43 PM
OG Anunoby is looking mighty smooth on offence. His game has evolved a ton to a more natural flow. – 8:43 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
20-point quarters this season
LeBron: 0
Durant: 0
Giannis: 0
Jokic: 0
Luka: 0
Embiid: 0
Harden: 0
Booker: 0
Trae: 0
Tatum: 0
Dame: 0
LANCE STEPHENSON: 1 – 8:38 PM
20-point quarters this season
LeBron: 0
Durant: 0
Giannis: 0
Jokic: 0
Luka: 0
Embiid: 0
Harden: 0
Booker: 0
Trae: 0
Tatum: 0
Dame: 0
LANCE STEPHENSON: 1 – 8:38 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Shootout in Milwaukee. The Raptors held the Giannis-less Bucks to 92 points last month. They just gave up 41 first-quarter points to them. Both teams shooting at least 54% from the field and 53% from 3. Raps trail by 6 after 1Q. – 8:37 PM
Shootout in Milwaukee. The Raptors held the Giannis-less Bucks to 92 points last month. They just gave up 41 first-quarter points to them. Both teams shooting at least 54% from the field and 53% from 3. Raps trail by 6 after 1Q. – 8:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks PA announced Jrue Holiday’s long two at 1:00 minute left in the quarter was changed to a three to make it 42-35 Milwaukee after one.
But of course, NBA live stats does not recognize that so some may still be seeing 41-35…. – 8:37 PM
#Bucks PA announced Jrue Holiday’s long two at 1:00 minute left in the quarter was changed to a three to make it 42-35 Milwaukee after one.
But of course, NBA live stats does not recognize that so some may still be seeing 41-35…. – 8:37 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Bucks up 41-35 after a quarter. 13 total 3s. Some of the Jrue 3s you live with, but some wide open ones for rollers. Raps were also briefly mystified by the Bucks’ zone. – 8:36 PM
Bucks up 41-35 after a quarter. 13 total 3s. Some of the Jrue 3s you live with, but some wide open ones for rollers. Raps were also briefly mystified by the Bucks’ zone. – 8:36 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Bucks making everything they look at, Raptors not particularly quick — or good — on defence.
Milwaukee by 6 after a quarter – 8:36 PM
Bucks making everything they look at, Raptors not particularly quick — or good — on defence.
Milwaukee by 6 after a quarter – 8:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks had a 15-0 run there, thanks to a couple of steals from DeMarcus Cousins and six points from Rodney Hood. – 8:33 PM
#Bucks had a 15-0 run there, thanks to a couple of steals from DeMarcus Cousins and six points from Rodney Hood. – 8:33 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors having some issues with the Milwaukee zone. Turnovers on back-to-back possessions before Boucher knocked down that 3. – 8:32 PM
Raptors having some issues with the Milwaukee zone. Turnovers on back-to-back possessions before Boucher knocked down that 3. – 8:32 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Dirk Nowitzki had nine seasons with at least 100 3PM, the most such seasons in NBA history by a player with a listed height of 7’0″ or taller:
9 – Nowitzki
5 – Channing Frye
4 – Brook Lopez
3 – Andrea Bargnani pic.twitter.com/Gn7Ym85v8R – 8:31 PM
Dirk Nowitzki had nine seasons with at least 100 3PM, the most such seasons in NBA history by a player with a listed height of 7’0″ or taller:
9 – Nowitzki
5 – Channing Frye
4 – Brook Lopez
3 – Andrea Bargnani pic.twitter.com/Gn7Ym85v8R – 8:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Sandro Mamukelashvili with seven points in four minutes to help the #Bucks erase an early 10-point deficit. – 8:30 PM
Sandro Mamukelashvili with seven points in four minutes to help the #Bucks erase an early 10-point deficit. – 8:30 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
It Pours … @Pascal Siakam | #NBAAllStar
This should count as 3 votes as ALL of our ALL STARS touched this ball 🙄 pic.twitter.com/0k0H2SRlFk – 8:29 PM
It Pours … @Pascal Siakam | #NBAAllStar
This should count as 3 votes as ALL of our ALL STARS touched this ball 🙄 pic.twitter.com/0k0H2SRlFk – 8:29 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks have chipped away at the lead with some drive-and-kick looks. Three 3s since the last timeout, all created by getting into the paint and then kicking it out.
Nice extra pass from Nwora to Mamukelashvili on one of them. Raptors up, 27-22, with 4:24 left in the first. – 8:29 PM
Bucks have chipped away at the lead with some drive-and-kick looks. Three 3s since the last timeout, all created by getting into the paint and then kicking it out.
Nice extra pass from Nwora to Mamukelashvili on one of them. Raptors up, 27-22, with 4:24 left in the first. – 8:29 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 5, they’ve made 4 3s in about 7.5 minutes; VanVleet’s got two – 8:27 PM
Raptors up 5, they’ve made 4 3s in about 7.5 minutes; VanVleet’s got two – 8:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Raptors are still on fire (60% shooting) but the #Bucks are heating up – they’re up to 50% (9-for-18) in the last few minutes to pull to 27-22. – 8:26 PM
The #Raptors are still on fire (60% shooting) but the #Bucks are heating up – they’re up to 50% (9-for-18) in the last few minutes to pull to 27-22. – 8:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Sandro Mamukelashvili was the #Bucks sixth man tonight, subbing in for Wesley Matthews (two fouls). – 8:24 PM
Sandro Mamukelashvili was the #Bucks sixth man tonight, subbing in for Wesley Matthews (two fouls). – 8:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks racking up some techs in these last few games – a freebie helps the #Raptors go up 19-9. Toronto already 5-for-6 from the free throw line.
Milwaukee is shooting 40% (4 of 10) and 0-for-3 from behind the three-point line. – 8:20 PM
#Bucks racking up some techs in these last few games – a freebie helps the #Raptors go up 19-9. Toronto already 5-for-6 from the free throw line.
Milwaukee is shooting 40% (4 of 10) and 0-for-3 from behind the three-point line. – 8:20 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
When it rain’s .. @OG Anunoby | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Yj6rk0k0Tb – 8:19 PM
When it rain’s .. @OG Anunoby | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Yj6rk0k0Tb – 8:19 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris through traffic.
@Khris Middleton x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/SpyIAjQBl5 – 8:18 PM
Khris through traffic.
@Khris Middleton x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/SpyIAjQBl5 – 8:18 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Warriors guard Gary Payton II gave his former Bucks head coach, Jason Kidd, a hug by the scorer’s table before he checked in. – 8:12 PM
Warriors guard Gary Payton II gave his former Bucks head coach, Jason Kidd, a hug by the scorer’s table before he checked in. – 8:12 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
VanVleet hits his first shot, a 3-ball, because of course he does. – 8:12 PM
VanVleet hits his first shot, a 3-ball, because of course he does. – 8:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews is getting a start tonight or the #Bucks, joining Jrue Holiday, Jordan Nwora, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:40 PM
Wesley Matthews is getting a start tonight or the #Bucks, joining Jrue Holiday, Jordan Nwora, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:40 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby recorded his 12th double-double on Monday giving him as many double-doubles this season as he had all of last season.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/68y3Zk6lHo – 7:39 PM
Bobby recorded his 12th double-double on Monday giving him as many double-doubles this season as he had all of last season.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/68y3Zk6lHo – 7:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Indy. To quote Cornelius Fudge, ‘He’s back.’ Kyrie Irving is playing for the Nets for the first time since spraining his ankle at Milwaukee in Game 3 of the 2020 conference semifinals. He’s starting alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden. The big three returns. – 7:22 PM
Greetings from Indy. To quote Cornelius Fudge, ‘He’s back.’ Kyrie Irving is playing for the Nets for the first time since spraining his ankle at Milwaukee in Game 3 of the 2020 conference semifinals. He’s starting alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden. The big three returns. – 7:22 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
For something new, Raptors are starting VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam tonight in Milwaukee – 7:10 PM
For something new, Raptors are starting VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam tonight in Milwaukee – 7:10 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kyrie Irving will start tonight against the Pacers and is expected to play around 30 minutes. This marks the first time Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden will play together for the Nets since Game 1 versus the Bucks in the playoffs on June 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/Vnk9FWjhTz – 7:00 PM
Kyrie Irving will start tonight against the Pacers and is expected to play around 30 minutes. This marks the first time Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden will play together for the Nets since Game 1 versus the Bucks in the playoffs on June 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/Vnk9FWjhTz – 7:00 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Looking for revenge…
On December 2nd in Toronto, the Raptors were victorious (97-93) over the short-handed Bucks.
🔄 @BetwayUSA pic.twitter.com/YgEbpLlT9s – 6:52 PM
Looking for revenge…
On December 2nd in Toronto, the Raptors were victorious (97-93) over the short-handed Bucks.
🔄 @BetwayUSA pic.twitter.com/YgEbpLlT9s – 6:52 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse expects Scottie Barnes to open tonight’s game on Khris Middleton. Nurse had told us that Scottie asked to defend Middleton just before the Dec. 2 meeting, when Giannis (who’s out again tonight) was a late scratch. – 6:49 PM
Nurse expects Scottie Barnes to open tonight’s game on Khris Middleton. Nurse had told us that Scottie asked to defend Middleton just before the Dec. 2 meeting, when Giannis (who’s out again tonight) was a late scratch. – 6:49 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over his last four games, Fred VanVleet is averaging:
31.5 points,
8.3 assists,
4.5 rebounds,
6.0 made triples,
2.0 steals,
while slashing 50/48/95%
The Raps are 4-0 in those four games. – 6:45 PM
Over his last four games, Fred VanVleet is averaging:
31.5 points,
8.3 assists,
4.5 rebounds,
6.0 made triples,
2.0 steals,
while slashing 50/48/95%
The Raps are 4-0 in those four games. – 6:45 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
If your friends don’t hype you up like this, they ain’t ya real friends
@OG Anunoby | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/kzfOgb5lOa – 6:37 PM
If your friends don’t hype you up like this, they ain’t ya real friends
@OG Anunoby | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/kzfOgb5lOa – 6:37 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
It’s obviously not under the best circumstances, but it’s still great to see Darvin Ham up on the podium for pregame. Have been hoping he would receive a head coaching opportunity in recent years but it’s certainly been the Bucks benefit that he has stayed on the staff. – 6:30 PM
It’s obviously not under the best circumstances, but it’s still great to see Darvin Ham up on the podium for pregame. Have been hoping he would receive a head coaching opportunity in recent years but it’s certainly been the Bucks benefit that he has stayed on the staff. – 6:30 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Acting Milwaukee Bucks coach Darvin Ham says Jrue Holiday is “pound-for-pound the best perimeter defender in the (NBA) bar none.” – 6:23 PM
Acting Milwaukee Bucks coach Darvin Ham says Jrue Holiday is “pound-for-pound the best perimeter defender in the (NBA) bar none.” – 6:23 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Bucks acting head coach Darvin Ham points out he was a coach and GM of New Mexico in D-League.
D-LEAGUE COACH OFF TONIGHT LET’S GO – 6:20 PM
Bucks acting head coach Darvin Ham points out he was a coach and GM of New Mexico in D-League.
D-LEAGUE COACH OFF TONIGHT LET’S GO – 6:20 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Good read here by @TylerRickyTynes on Raptors president Masai Ujiri: gq.com/story/gq-hype-… – 5:10 PM
Good read here by @TylerRickyTynes on Raptors president Masai Ujiri: gq.com/story/gq-hype-… – 5:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Just an FYI – if none of three health & safety questionable players clear and are available tonight for the #Bucks, they still have 9 available players for acting head coach Darvin Ham.
The issue, of course, if none of them clear AND another two players go into it before tip. – 5:08 PM
Just an FYI – if none of three health & safety questionable players clear and are available tonight for the #Bucks, they still have 9 available players for acting head coach Darvin Ham.
The issue, of course, if none of them clear AND another two players go into it before tip. – 5:08 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
“I am grateful to be in this position,” Josh Primo said last night in Toronto. “I know there are a lot of people who would love to be here. That’s why I work hard each and every day and try to be grateful each and every time I step on the floor.” pic.twitter.com/JslqhYlJ2S – 4:58 PM
“I am grateful to be in this position,” Josh Primo said last night in Toronto. “I know there are a lot of people who would love to be here. That’s why I work hard each and every day and try to be grateful each and every time I step on the floor.” pic.twitter.com/JslqhYlJ2S – 4:58 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Bucks have dealt with a ton of injuries this year but it’s also wild how easy their schedule has been. Here are their wins vs. .500+ teams (8-6):
Nets (home)
Cavs (home)
Hornets (home)
Lakers (no LeBron)
Nuggets (no Jokic)
Sixers (no Embiid)
Heat (no Jimmy/Bam)
Mavs (no Luka) – 4:49 PM
Bucks have dealt with a ton of injuries this year but it’s also wild how easy their schedule has been. Here are their wins vs. .500+ teams (8-6):
Nets (home)
Cavs (home)
Hornets (home)
Lakers (no LeBron)
Nuggets (no Jokic)
Sixers (no Embiid)
Heat (no Jimmy/Bam)
Mavs (no Luka) – 4:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks guard George Hill has also entered the league’s health and safety protocol. – 4:28 PM
#Bucks guard George Hill has also entered the league’s health and safety protocol. – 4:28 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
#NBAAllStar @Fred VanVleet‘s last 2 games:
35 Pts, 5 Ast, 7 3pm, 0 TO
33 Pts, 7 Ast, 7 3pm, 0 TO
He’s the first player in NBA history to have back-to-back games with 30+ points, 5+ assists, 5+ threes, and no turnovers. pic.twitter.com/XR5mzz6BUQ – 2:33 PM
#NBAAllStar @Fred VanVleet‘s last 2 games:
35 Pts, 5 Ast, 7 3pm, 0 TO
33 Pts, 7 Ast, 7 3pm, 0 TO
He’s the first player in NBA history to have back-to-back games with 30+ points, 5+ assists, 5+ threes, and no turnovers. pic.twitter.com/XR5mzz6BUQ – 2:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Got a BMO Bucks debit card?
Bring your BMO Bucks debit card to the BMO East Entrance at 5:30PM for tonight’s @BMOHarrisBank Blue Carpet Night! Special 20% concession discounts all night for BMO Bucks Debit cardholders. pic.twitter.com/F0BbwNu76b – 2:01 PM
Got a BMO Bucks debit card?
Bring your BMO Bucks debit card to the BMO East Entrance at 5:30PM for tonight’s @BMOHarrisBank Blue Carpet Night! Special 20% concession discounts all night for BMO Bucks Debit cardholders. pic.twitter.com/F0BbwNu76b – 2:01 PM