Rockets vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (11-28) play against the Washington Wizards (19-19) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 5, 2022
Houston Rockets 114, Washington Wizards 111 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Stephen Silas on hugging Kevin Porter Jr. after game-winner: “There’s times where you wanna hug a guy like that. And that was the perfect opportunity. I would’ve hugged him that way, make or miss. One of the best moments of the year.” #Rockets – 9:57 PM
Stephen Silas on hugging Kevin Porter Jr. after game-winner: “There’s times where you wanna hug a guy like that. And that was the perfect opportunity. I would’ve hugged him that way, make or miss. One of the best moments of the year.” #Rockets – 9:57 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
“C-Wood played about as focused as he has all season…he was so good tonight…Scoot struggled (shooting), but makes the game-winner. It’s just funny how life is. Prior to the game, everybody is talking about our culture. It’s just life.” – #Rockets HC Silas after 114-111 win pic.twitter.com/I0wovC0c5G – 9:51 PM
“C-Wood played about as focused as he has all season…he was so good tonight…Scoot struggled (shooting), but makes the game-winner. It’s just funny how life is. Prior to the game, everybody is talking about our culture. It’s just life.” – #Rockets HC Silas after 114-111 win pic.twitter.com/I0wovC0c5G – 9:51 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards 3-point shooting vs. Rockets
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 5/9 (56%)
Rest: 5/30 (17%) – 9:50 PM
Wizards 3-point shooting vs. Rockets
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 5/9 (56%)
Rest: 5/30 (17%) – 9:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
In return from suspension, Kevin Porter Jr. hits game-winning 3-pointer nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/05/in-… – 9:49 PM
In return from suspension, Kevin Porter Jr. hits game-winning 3-pointer nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/05/in-… – 9:49 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
well… that was fun 😏
@ATT | #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/tkWm9KMJhS – 9:49 PM
well… that was fun 😏
@ATT | #LightTheFuse pic.twitter.com/tkWm9KMJhS – 9:49 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards lose on a three at the buzzer for the second time in less than a week. This one from Kevin Porter Jr. to give Houston a 114-111 win.
Wiz have got to be happy to be getting Dinwiddie and Holiday back ASAP. That was one tired lookin game – 9:46 PM
The Wizards lose on a three at the buzzer for the second time in less than a week. This one from Kevin Porter Jr. to give Houston a 114-111 win.
Wiz have got to be happy to be getting Dinwiddie and Holiday back ASAP. That was one tired lookin game – 9:46 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
CLUTCH! 🔥
@Kevin Porter x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/0UmapUQIPe – 9:45 PM
CLUTCH! 🔥
@Kevin Porter x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/0UmapUQIPe – 9:45 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Calvin Murphy joking about KPJ and Christian Wood: “What did I tell you about these two individuals that had a little controversy coming into this game? All is forgiven because they had great games!” – 9:40 PM
Calvin Murphy joking about KPJ and Christian Wood: “What did I tell you about these two individuals that had a little controversy coming into this game? All is forgiven because they had great games!” – 9:40 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Combined salary of Pacers starting backcourt tonight (Kiefer Sykes and Duane Washington Jr.):
less than $1 million
Combined salary of Nets starting backcourt tonight (James Harden and Kyrie Irving):
more than $78 million – 9:38 PM
Combined salary of Pacers starting backcourt tonight (Kiefer Sykes and Duane Washington Jr.):
less than $1 million
Combined salary of Nets starting backcourt tonight (James Harden and Kyrie Irving):
more than $78 million – 9:38 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tough ending..
#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/NdAXqqobak – 9:38 PM
Tough ending..
#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/NdAXqqobak – 9:38 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Wizards have struggled with small teams that switch 1-5 all season, dating all the way back to the fourth quarter of the (otherwise great) season opener against Toronto. Bite them in the ass again. – 9:37 PM
Wizards have struggled with small teams that switch 1-5 all season, dating all the way back to the fourth quarter of the (otherwise great) season opener against Toronto. Bite them in the ass again. – 9:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kevin Porter Jr:
— Left game at half-time on Saturday
— Suspended for one game
— Hit a game winner tonight pic.twitter.com/W5tBdv1Yct – 9:37 PM
Kevin Porter Jr:
— Left game at half-time on Saturday
— Suspended for one game
— Hit a game winner tonight pic.twitter.com/W5tBdv1Yct – 9:37 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Kevin Porter Jr., coming off the suspension, had missed 10 of his last 11 shots before milking the clock and hitting the three at the horn for the win.
Talk about going from a career low to a career high. Great moment for KPJ. – 9:37 PM
Kevin Porter Jr., coming off the suspension, had missed 10 of his last 11 shots before milking the clock and hitting the three at the horn for the win.
Talk about going from a career low to a career high. Great moment for KPJ. – 9:37 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Kevin Porter Jr’s week
– left a game at halftime
– got suspended
– hit the game winning 3 tonight in DC – 9:36 PM
Kevin Porter Jr’s week
– left a game at halftime
– got suspended
– hit the game winning 3 tonight in DC – 9:36 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Kevin Porter Jr. hits game-winning step-back 3. pic.twitter.com/ILt2qwKErZ – 9:35 PM
Kevin Porter Jr. hits game-winning step-back 3. pic.twitter.com/ILt2qwKErZ – 9:35 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Raul Neto is 4 inches shorter than KCP. Really good job by Porter to get the switch and shoot over the smaller guy – 9:35 PM
Raul Neto is 4 inches shorter than KCP. Really good job by Porter to get the switch and shoot over the smaller guy – 9:35 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
KEVIN PORTER JR. FIRST GAME BACK FROM THE SUSPENSION FOR THE WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/RzSbz8e2D9 – 9:35 PM
KEVIN PORTER JR. FIRST GAME BACK FROM THE SUSPENSION FOR THE WIN!!! pic.twitter.com/RzSbz8e2D9 – 9:35 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
KEVIN PORTER JR BUZZER BEATER
SIDE STEP CRAZY.
pic.twitter.com/QULXxOAtjE – 9:35 PM
KEVIN PORTER JR BUZZER BEATER
SIDE STEP CRAZY.
pic.twitter.com/QULXxOAtjE – 9:35 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Stephen Silas and Kevin Porter Jr. with a long embrace at center court. – 9:33 PM
Stephen Silas and Kevin Porter Jr. with a long embrace at center court. – 9:33 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kevin Porter Jr. hit the game-winning 3 as time expired to lift Houston over Washington 114-111. – 9:33 PM
Kevin Porter Jr. hit the game-winning 3 as time expired to lift Houston over Washington 114-111. – 9:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wow. The Wizards lose on a buzzer-beater three for the second time in three games, this one by Kevin Porter Jr. of the Rockets. That’s tough. – 9:33 PM
Wow. The Wizards lose on a buzzer-beater three for the second time in three games, this one by Kevin Porter Jr. of the Rockets. That’s tough. – 9:33 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
I get that it wasn’t plan A, but the Wizwrds posting up Avdija against Jae’Sean Tate with a minute left in a close game shouldn’t even be Plan
Z. – 9:33 PM
I get that it wasn’t plan A, but the Wizwrds posting up Avdija against Jae’Sean Tate with a minute left in a close game shouldn’t even be Plan
Z. – 9:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. buzzer beater. Rockets win, 114-111. End eight-game losing streak. – 9:32 PM
Kevin Porter Jr. buzzer beater. Rockets win, 114-111. End eight-game losing streak. – 9:32 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
111-111 with 22.6 sec left. Rockets ball.
Get the ball to Jalen Green, please. Massive growth opportunity here. – 9:30 PM
111-111 with 22.6 sec left. Rockets ball.
Get the ball to Jalen Green, please. Massive growth opportunity here. – 9:30 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Another thriller at Capital One Arena. It’s 111-111 with 22.6 sec left in the 4th. Rockets ball. Stream the finish here: smart.link/5bb65a2b6cedb?… – 9:30 PM
Another thriller at Capital One Arena. It’s 111-111 with 22.6 sec left in the 4th. Rockets ball. Stream the finish here: smart.link/5bb65a2b6cedb?… – 9:30 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Why would you throw a bounce pass on a Wood slip when the Wizards’ tallest guy is 6’9??? But hey I’ll take it. – 9:30 PM
Why would you throw a bounce pass on a Wood slip when the Wizards’ tallest guy is 6’9??? But hey I’ll take it. – 9:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets turn it over, their 21st. Neto scores to tie it on a goaltending call. Under review with 22.6 left. – 9:30 PM
Rockets turn it over, their 21st. Neto scores to tie it on a goaltending call. Under review with 22.6 left. – 9:30 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
“Don’t need to take a three here. You don’t need to take a three here.”
*KCP takes a 3 after one second and makes it.
Sorry, I laughed. – 9:28 PM
“Don’t need to take a three here. You don’t need to take a three here.”
*KCP takes a 3 after one second and makes it.
Sorry, I laughed. – 9:28 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Man, I hope Eric Gordon gets to a contender at the deadline. He could still be a very valuable player for a contender. – 9:26 PM
Man, I hope Eric Gordon gets to a contender at the deadline. He could still be a very valuable player for a contender. – 9:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Tate hits a pair of free throws, making the Rockets a passable and uncharacteristic 25 of 32 from the line (78.1 %) and giving them a five-point lead with 48.5 left. – 9:26 PM
Tate hits a pair of free throws, making the Rockets a passable and uncharacteristic 25 of 32 from the line (78.1 %) and giving them a five-point lead with 48.5 left. – 9:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Houston mayor Sylvester Turner honors former Rockets broadcaster Bill Worrell ift.tt/3zrUc8V – 9:24 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Houston mayor Sylvester Turner honors former Rockets broadcaster Bill Worrell ift.tt/3zrUc8V – 9:24 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jalen Green being unable to guard Raul Neto in an isolation is suboptimal – 9:24 PM
Jalen Green being unable to guard Raul Neto in an isolation is suboptimal – 9:24 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets have made 3 of 10 shots with three turnovers in the six minutes since Beal fouled out. Still lead by two as Silas gets a time out with 3:19 left. – 9:21 PM
Rockets have made 3 of 10 shots with three turnovers in the six minutes since Beal fouled out. Still lead by two as Silas gets a time out with 3:19 left. – 9:21 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers now up 98-81 after a corner 3 by Duane Washington Jr. 3:01 left in 3Q. – 9:16 PM
#Pacers now up 98-81 after a corner 3 by Duane Washington Jr. 3:01 left in 3Q. – 9:16 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Jae’Sean Tate motioned ‘too small’ to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope after that post up bucket – 9:16 PM
Jae’Sean Tate motioned ‘too small’ to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope after that post up bucket – 9:16 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
This is the first time Bradley Beal has fouled out in a game since 2017 and just the 5th time in his career. – 9:14 PM
This is the first time Bradley Beal has fouled out in a game since 2017 and just the 5th time in his career. – 9:14 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Stephen Silas challenged a foul called on Nwaba. Send Neto to the line with 6:38 still left, Rockets holding a shaky five-point lead. Call stands. – 9:14 PM
Stephen Silas challenged a foul called on Nwaba. Send Neto to the line with 6:38 still left, Rockets holding a shaky five-point lead. Call stands. – 9:14 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with a 3 plus the foul and Bradley Beal exploded off the Wizards bench pumped off and flexing – 9:10 PM
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with a 3 plus the foul and Bradley Beal exploded off the Wizards bench pumped off and flexing – 9:10 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
KD just dunked all on Myles Turner. Wow. But the Duane Washington comes right back with a layup. #Pacers – 9:08 PM
KD just dunked all on Myles Turner. Wow. But the Duane Washington comes right back with a layup. #Pacers – 9:08 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal has fouled out for the first time in over 4 years (11/29/2017) pic.twitter.com/nTLET6GECs – 9:07 PM
Bradley Beal has fouled out for the first time in over 4 years (11/29/2017) pic.twitter.com/nTLET6GECs – 9:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal has fouled out with 9:10 left in the game. Got called for pushing off on a stepback jumper. The Wizards are down 7 in the 4th and will have to try a comeback without him. – 9:06 PM
Bradley Beal has fouled out with 9:10 left in the game. Got called for pushing off on a stepback jumper. The Wizards are down 7 in the 4th and will have to try a comeback without him. – 9:06 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Gotta challenge that if you’re Unseld. Likely a play-on, and even if you had 25% odds of overturn it’s worth it to potentially get 9 minutes of Beal. – 9:06 PM
Gotta challenge that if you’re Unseld. Likely a play-on, and even if you had 25% odds of overturn it’s worth it to potentially get 9 minutes of Beal. – 9:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Beal gets called for the pushoff for his 6th with 9 mins left in the 4th. That’s been a point of education for a couple of years now. Unseld is challenging. – 9:05 PM
Beal gets called for the pushoff for his 6th with 9 mins left in the 4th. That’s been a point of education for a couple of years now. Unseld is challenging. – 9:05 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Bradley Beal fouls out with 9:10 remaining in the 4th on an offensive foul with a push-off on Josh Christopher. Wes Unseld Jr. will challenge. – 9:04 PM
Bradley Beal fouls out with 9:10 remaining in the 4th on an offensive foul with a push-off on Josh Christopher. Wes Unseld Jr. will challenge. – 9:04 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Beal fouls out pushing off on Christopher. The Wizards are challenging the call. Rockets up seven with 9:10 left. Beal has 27 points in 29 minutes. – 9:04 PM
Beal fouls out pushing off on Christopher. The Wizards are challenging the call. Rockets up seven with 9:10 left. Beal has 27 points in 29 minutes. – 9:04 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal has fouled out with 9:10 remaining in the fourth quarter on an offensive foul. The Wizards have challenged the call. – 9:04 PM
Bradley Beal has fouled out with 9:10 remaining in the fourth quarter on an offensive foul. The Wizards have challenged the call. – 9:04 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Bradley Beal picks up his 6th foul. There are 9 minutes left in this game and Washington is down 7. – 9:04 PM
Bradley Beal picks up his 6th foul. There are 9 minutes left in this game and Washington is down 7. – 9:04 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wow, Bradley Beal steps up to take a charge that could have easily been his 6th and final foul the way this one has been officiated – 9:03 PM
Wow, Bradley Beal steps up to take a charge that could have easily been his 6th and final foul the way this one has been officiated – 9:03 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
The Rockets open up the 4th quarter on a 7-0 run. They are back up 10. – 8:58 PM
The Rockets open up the 4th quarter on a 7-0 run. They are back up 10. – 8:58 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Rockets start the 4th quarter on a 7-0 run and Wizards are down 93-83 – 8:58 PM
Rockets start the 4th quarter on a 7-0 run and Wizards are down 93-83 – 8:58 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
12 minutes to get back in front.
Beal: 25 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
Kuzma: 18 PTS, 7 REB
KCP: 17 PTS, 3-5 3P, 7 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:58 PM
12 minutes to get back in front.
Beal: 25 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
Kuzma: 18 PTS, 7 REB
KCP: 17 PTS, 3-5 3P, 7 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:58 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Biggest takeaway tonight has been the aggressiveness Jalen Green has played with on the defensive glass, getting the rebound or lookahead pass, and quickly getting the #Rockets into the offense.
Green-Wood empty PnR is very difficult to defend, especially if ran in transition. pic.twitter.com/SnFLw8J0Gp – 8:56 PM
Biggest takeaway tonight has been the aggressiveness Jalen Green has played with on the defensive glass, getting the rebound or lookahead pass, and quickly getting the #Rockets into the offense.
Green-Wood empty PnR is very difficult to defend, especially if ran in transition. pic.twitter.com/SnFLw8J0Gp – 8:56 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 86, Wizards 83 after 3. Rockets gave up nine points in 2 1/2 minutes after Beal picked up his fifth. Wood with 20, Green 19. Rockets 8-4 when leading heading into the fourth quarter. – 8:55 PM
Rockets 86, Wizards 83 after 3. Rockets gave up nine points in 2 1/2 minutes after Beal picked up his fifth. Wood with 20, Green 19. Rockets 8-4 when leading heading into the fourth quarter. – 8:55 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Spencer Dinwiddie rocking a @CalaxyApp hoodie on the Wizards bench same as when he was in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/KOkkbuMpQ1 – 8:55 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie rocking a @CalaxyApp hoodie on the Wizards bench same as when he was in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/KOkkbuMpQ1 – 8:55 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Washington trails Houston 86-83 entering the fourth quarter. With Bradley Beal one personal foul away from fouling out, can the Wizards erase their deficit? – 8:55 PM
Washington trails Houston 86-83 entering the fourth quarter. With Bradley Beal one personal foul away from fouling out, can the Wizards erase their deficit? – 8:55 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
One more to go!
Rockets: 86
Wizards: 83
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/0v5XdQtVBr – 8:54 PM
One more to go!
Rockets: 86
Wizards: 83
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/0v5XdQtVBr – 8:54 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma took a spill and looks to be favoring his right hamstring or glute, but he is staying in the game – 8:53 PM
Kyle Kuzma took a spill and looks to be favoring his right hamstring or glute, but he is staying in the game – 8:53 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Bradley Beal with his fifth foul with 2:36 left in third quarter. – 8:47 PM
Bradley Beal with his fifth foul with 2:36 left in third quarter. – 8:47 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards are down 80-74 in the third against the Rockets and Beal just picked up his fifth foul. – 8:47 PM
The Wizards are down 80-74 in the third against the Rockets and Beal just picked up his fifth foul. – 8:47 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
2:36 remaining in the 3rd and Bradley Beal picks up his 5th personal – 8:46 PM
2:36 remaining in the 3rd and Bradley Beal picks up his 5th personal – 8:46 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Rockets entered tonight leading the NBA in free throw attempts per game (24.3). No wonder, then, that defending without fouling was one of the priorities the Wizards’ coaching staff set for tonight. Late in the third quarter, the Rockets already are 18 of 23 from the line. – 8:46 PM
The Rockets entered tonight leading the NBA in free throw attempts per game (24.3). No wonder, then, that defending without fouling was one of the priorities the Wizards’ coaching staff set for tonight. Late in the third quarter, the Rockets already are 18 of 23 from the line. – 8:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Christian Wood up to 20 points, 11 rebounds, with three steals, one shy of his career high. He is 6 of 6 from the line. – 8:46 PM
Christian Wood up to 20 points, 11 rebounds, with three steals, one shy of his career high. He is 6 of 6 from the line. – 8:46 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder on Danuel House:
“Seems like we played against him a lot when he was with the Rockets. I think he’s something that gives us another three point threat,
He’s got good size on the wing — athleticism.
I’ve always been impressed with him when we’ve played him.” – 8:45 PM
Quin Snyder on Danuel House:
“Seems like we played against him a lot when he was with the Rockets. I think he’s something that gives us another three point threat,
He’s got good size on the wing — athleticism.
I’ve always been impressed with him when we’ve played him.” – 8:45 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal called for his 5th foul with 2:36 left in the third quarter
Wizards down 80-76 to the 10-28 Rockets – 8:45 PM
Bradley Beal called for his 5th foul with 2:36 left in the third quarter
Wizards down 80-76 to the 10-28 Rockets – 8:45 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal now has 5 fouls with 2:36 left in the 3rd quarter as the Wizards trail 80-74. Not ideal. – 8:45 PM
Bradley Beal now has 5 fouls with 2:36 left in the 3rd quarter as the Wizards trail 80-74. Not ideal. – 8:45 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Former Wizard Garrison Mathews now has drawn four offensive fouls by the Wizards in this game, which is late in the third quarter. – 8:44 PM
Former Wizard Garrison Mathews now has drawn four offensive fouls by the Wizards in this game, which is late in the third quarter. – 8:44 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
C-Wood is GOING IN! 😤
RT to vote for @Christian Wood! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/RaMw8fTGbf – 8:43 PM
C-Wood is GOING IN! 😤
RT to vote for @Christian Wood! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/RaMw8fTGbf – 8:43 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Gaff cleaning it up!
#DCAboveAll | @Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/Sn3Kfsr7I5 – 8:42 PM
Gaff cleaning it up!
#DCAboveAll | @Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/Sn3Kfsr7I5 – 8:42 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Charles Leno agreeing to extension with Washington tonight (per NFL Net), now only a few appealing left tackles available to Dolphins in free agency. A look at what’s available at LT, WR, RB, center: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:42 PM
With Charles Leno agreeing to extension with Washington tonight (per NFL Net), now only a few appealing left tackles available to Dolphins in free agency. A look at what’s available at LT, WR, RB, center: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:42 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wes Unseld Jr.’s tiny ball lineup
Raul Neto
Craig Sword
Bradley Beal
Corey Kispert
Kyle Kuzma – 8:40 PM
Wes Unseld Jr.’s tiny ball lineup
Raul Neto
Craig Sword
Bradley Beal
Corey Kispert
Kyle Kuzma – 8:40 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
C-Wood doing it all! 🔥
RT to vote for @Christian Wood! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/LyV20v0Rva – 8:31 PM
C-Wood doing it all! 🔥
RT to vote for @Christian Wood! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/LyV20v0Rva – 8:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green getting better off the dribble nearly every game. Off to a good start in the second half, up to 17 points in 20 minutes. Long way to go for this, but if he scores 31, it would a career high and make him the top scorer among rookies this season. – 8:30 PM
Jalen Green getting better off the dribble nearly every game. Off to a good start in the second half, up to 17 points in 20 minutes. Long way to go for this, but if he scores 31, it would a career high and make him the top scorer among rookies this season. – 8:30 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Jalen Green is not only using his quick first step to get past by the defender off the dribble hand-off, he’s putting the defender on his Big and shielding the block or disruption of his shot around the rim. Great game for him. – 8:29 PM
Jalen Green is not only using his quick first step to get past by the defender off the dribble hand-off, he’s putting the defender on his Big and shielding the block or disruption of his shot around the rim. Great game for him. – 8:29 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Walking on air! 🤯
RT to vote for @Jalen Green! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/xL7qcchLeN – 8:27 PM
Walking on air! 🤯
RT to vote for @Jalen Green! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/xL7qcchLeN – 8:27 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here’s a look at the Rockets’ first-half shot chart against the Wizards (per NBA-dot-com). The Rockets attempted just one shot that was not in the paint or was not a 3. Houston shot just 42 percent from the field but also went 12 for 16 from the free-throw line. pic.twitter.com/IUOlwUyav1 – 8:18 PM
Here’s a look at the Rockets’ first-half shot chart against the Wizards (per NBA-dot-com). The Rockets attempted just one shot that was not in the paint or was not a 3. Houston shot just 42 percent from the field but also went 12 for 16 from the free-throw line. pic.twitter.com/IUOlwUyav1 – 8:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Garrison Mathews returns to sixth-man role ift.tt/3eVpkUO – 8:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Garrison Mathews returns to sixth-man role ift.tt/3eVpkUO – 8:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ game vs. Wizards a reunion for Stephen Silas, Wes Unseld Jr. ift.tt/31tc4DG – 8:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ game vs. Wizards a reunion for Stephen Silas, Wes Unseld Jr. ift.tt/31tc4DG – 8:18 PM
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
Great first half homies let’s toughen the screws on defense some an we pull away @Washington Wizards – 8:18 PM
Great first half homies let’s toughen the screws on defense some an we pull away @Washington Wizards – 8:18 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
A strong second quarter!
Beal: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
KCP: 14 PTS, 6-8 FG
Kuzma: 12 PTS, 3 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:11 PM
A strong second quarter!
Beal: 16 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
KCP: 14 PTS, 6-8 FG
Kuzma: 12 PTS, 3 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:11 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Wizards 55, Rockets 54 at half. Wood and Green with 12 apiece. Rockets just 4 of 15 on 3s, making 2 of past 12 since getting a double-digit lead early. – 8:09 PM
Wizards 55, Rockets 54 at half. Wood and Green with 12 apiece. Rockets just 4 of 15 on 3s, making 2 of past 12 since getting a double-digit lead early. – 8:09 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Wizards 55, Rockets 54
Beal: 16 pts., 5 rebs., 4 assts.
Caldwell-Pope: 14 pts., 2 rebs.
Wood and Green: 12 pts. apiece
Turnovers (opp. pts.): Wizards 10 (8 pts.), Rockets 10 (12 pts.) – 8:08 PM
Halftime: Wizards 55, Rockets 54
Beal: 16 pts., 5 rebs., 4 assts.
Caldwell-Pope: 14 pts., 2 rebs.
Wood and Green: 12 pts. apiece
Turnovers (opp. pts.): Wizards 10 (8 pts.), Rockets 10 (12 pts.) – 8:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
HALF: Wizards lead the Rockets 55-54. Beal has 16, KCP has 14 and Kuzma has 12. The Wizards are 5-18 3PT and have 10 TOs, but still lead. – 8:08 PM
HALF: Wizards lead the Rockets 55-54. Beal has 16, KCP has 14 and Kuzma has 12. The Wizards are 5-18 3PT and have 10 TOs, but still lead. – 8:08 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
High flying Jalen Green! 🛫
RT to vote for @Jalen Green! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/g5thjlHiFj – 8:03 PM
High flying Jalen Green! 🛫
RT to vote for @Jalen Green! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/g5thjlHiFj – 8:03 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Smooth, @Corey Kispert 👌
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/uUXJfGTUf3 – 8:00 PM
Smooth, @Corey Kispert 👌
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/uUXJfGTUf3 – 8:00 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Kispert’s 3 gives the Wizards their first lead of the game, 44-42, just over 4 mins remaining in the first half. – 7:54 PM
Kispert’s 3 gives the Wizards their first lead of the game, 44-42, just over 4 mins remaining in the first half. – 7:54 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Former Wizard Garrison Mathews already has drawn three offensive fouls by the Wizards, including a charge just now by Bradley Beal. – 7:53 PM
Former Wizard Garrison Mathews already has drawn three offensive fouls by the Wizards, including a charge just now by Bradley Beal. – 7:53 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Garrison Mathews has missed the two shots he has attempted in his return to D.C. but has drawn three charges in 14 minutes as he takes a seat. – 7:53 PM
Garrison Mathews has missed the two shots he has attempted in his return to D.C. but has drawn three charges in 14 minutes as he takes a seat. – 7:53 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Garrison Mathews has drawn his THIRD charge of the game with 4:50 remaining in the first half. – 7:52 PM
Garrison Mathews has drawn his THIRD charge of the game with 4:50 remaining in the first half. – 7:52 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Garrison Mathews has already taken two charges in the first half. I know Wizards fans remember that lol. – 7:52 PM
Garrison Mathews has already taken two charges in the first half. I know Wizards fans remember that lol. – 7:52 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards say Davis Bertans is questionable to return tonight with a sprained left foot. – 7:49 PM
The Wizards say Davis Bertans is questionable to return tonight with a sprained left foot. – 7:49 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Davis Bertans sustained a sprain to his left foot and is questionable to return to tonight’s game, the Wizards said. – 7:49 PM
Davis Bertans sustained a sprain to his left foot and is questionable to return to tonight’s game, the Wizards said. – 7:49 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Davis Bertans has a sprained left foot and is questionable to return to tonight’s game, the Wizards say. – 7:49 PM
Davis Bertans has a sprained left foot and is questionable to return to tonight’s game, the Wizards say. – 7:49 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Davis Bertans (left foot sprain) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 7:48 PM
Davis Bertans (left foot sprain) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 7:48 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The amount of space @Bradley Beal creates with this step-back 🤯
#NBAAllStar | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/VYORBmiBvd – 7:45 PM
The amount of space @Bradley Beal creates with this step-back 🤯
#NBAAllStar | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/VYORBmiBvd – 7:45 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
What Bradley Beal just did to Josh Christopher is cruel and unusual.
Nasty stepback. pic.twitter.com/HK3GD7dJka – 7:40 PM
What Bradley Beal just did to Josh Christopher is cruel and unusual.
Nasty stepback. pic.twitter.com/HK3GD7dJka – 7:40 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wiz fend off a hot start from the Rockets to trail 29-26 after one. They’ve got six turnovers early…
Beal: 12p 4r 4a – 7:36 PM
Wiz fend off a hot start from the Rockets to trail 29-26 after one. They’ve got six turnovers early…
Beal: 12p 4r 4a – 7:36 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of the 1st.
Rockets: 29
Wizards: 26
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/13mkiQo7EF – 7:35 PM
End of the 1st.
Rockets: 29
Wizards: 26
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/13mkiQo7EF – 7:35 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards trail the Rockers 29-26 after one. Beal has 12 pts, 4 reb and 4 ast already. Wizards, though, have 6 TOs. – 7:35 PM
The Wizards trail the Rockers 29-26 after one. Beal has 12 pts, 4 reb and 4 ast already. Wizards, though, have 6 TOs. – 7:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 29, Wizards 26 after 1. Wood with eight points, five rebounds. Green with nine and three rebounds. Beal was sensational, scoring 12 points with four rebounds, four assists. – 7:35 PM
Rockets 29, Wizards 26 after 1. Wood with eight points, five rebounds. Green with nine and three rebounds. Beal was sensational, scoring 12 points with four rebounds, four assists. – 7:35 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards recovered after a shaky start and will enter the second quarter trailing the Rockets 29-26. Bradley Beal leads all scorers with 12 points, and he also has four rebounds and four assists. – 7:34 PM
The Wizards recovered after a shaky start and will enter the second quarter trailing the Rockets 29-26. Bradley Beal leads all scorers with 12 points, and he also has four rebounds and four assists. – 7:34 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters: Keifer Sykes, Justin Holiday, Duane Washington Jr. Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis
#Nets starters: Kyrie Irving (season debut), James Harden, Kevin Durant, David Duke Jr. Nicolas Claxton – 7:34 PM
#Pacers starters: Keifer Sykes, Justin Holiday, Duane Washington Jr. Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis
#Nets starters: Kyrie Irving (season debut), James Harden, Kevin Durant, David Duke Jr. Nicolas Claxton – 7:34 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Jalen Green has typically been good at turning corners and driving downhill, but he’s doing it with more force since returning from injury. Looks to be more assertive with his decision-making. – 7:31 PM
Jalen Green has typically been good at turning corners and driving downhill, but he’s doing it with more force since returning from injury. Looks to be more assertive with his decision-making. – 7:31 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Tate is an absolute 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧 in the paint! 😤 pic.twitter.com/q0HyYeCI4r – 7:29 PM
Tate is an absolute 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧 in the paint! 😤 pic.twitter.com/q0HyYeCI4r – 7:29 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal had scored or assisted on the Wizards first 14 points before Kyle Kuzma takes it to the paint all by himself – 7:26 PM
Bradley Beal had scored or assisted on the Wizards first 14 points before Kyle Kuzma takes it to the paint all by himself – 7:26 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
So 𝙌𝙐𝙄𝘾𝙆! ⚡️
RT to vote for @Jalen Green! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/UYm6cmEm7p – 7:26 PM
So 𝙌𝙐𝙄𝘾𝙆! ⚡️
RT to vote for @Jalen Green! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/UYm6cmEm7p – 7:26 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The overhead bounce pass is on point 👌
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/kAJo0LQ0RJ – 7:25 PM
The overhead bounce pass is on point 👌
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/kAJo0LQ0RJ – 7:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Through seven minutes Beal has scored or assisted all every Wizards point. – 7:25 PM
Through seven minutes Beal has scored or assisted all every Wizards point. – 7:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Garrison Mathews the first Rockets sub. Announced with “Welcome back …” – 7:22 PM
Garrison Mathews the first Rockets sub. Announced with “Welcome back …” – 7:22 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wes Unseld Jr.’s shooting lineup
Bradley Beal
Corey Kispert
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Davis Bertans
Kyle Kuzma – 7:22 PM
Wes Unseld Jr.’s shooting lineup
Bradley Beal
Corey Kispert
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Davis Bertans
Kyle Kuzma – 7:22 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
C-Wood throwing down the hammer! 🔨
RT to vote for @Christian Wood! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/aqZv6hG1BB – 7:22 PM
C-Wood throwing down the hammer! 🔨
RT to vote for @Christian Wood! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/aqZv6hG1BB – 7:22 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
KPJ pulling up! 🎯
RT to vote for @Kevin Porter! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Aindtqt0ee – 7:20 PM
KPJ pulling up! 🎯
RT to vote for @Kevin Porter! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Aindtqt0ee – 7:20 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Rockets — especially Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood — have played these first 5 minutes, 17 seconds with superb energy. The Wizards? Not as much. Houston leads Washington 18-8 at the first timeout. Wood: 6 pts., 4 rebs. Porter: 3 pts., 2 rebs., 1 asst., 2 steals – 7:20 PM
The Rockets — especially Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood — have played these first 5 minutes, 17 seconds with superb energy. The Wizards? Not as much. Houston leads Washington 18-8 at the first timeout. Wood: 6 pts., 4 rebs. Porter: 3 pts., 2 rebs., 1 asst., 2 steals – 7:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets up 18-8 early but it’s weird how quiet it is in here. And that 317 points thing might be in jeopardy the way things have started. – 7:19 PM
Rockets up 18-8 early but it’s weird how quiet it is in here. And that 317 points thing might be in jeopardy the way things have started. – 7:19 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
It sure looks like this game is personal for Kevin Porter Jr and Christian Wood. – 7:16 PM
It sure looks like this game is personal for Kevin Porter Jr and Christian Wood. – 7:16 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
i lowkey am disappointed that it’s been two seasons now and John Wall hasn’t had a chance to get his ovation from DC fans
darn pandemic. but also, JWall should be active and playing somewhere right now – 7:16 PM
i lowkey am disappointed that it’s been two seasons now and John Wall hasn’t had a chance to get his ovation from DC fans
darn pandemic. but also, JWall should be active and playing somewhere right now – 7:16 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
C-Wood getting straight to it! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6t7CO45qCm – 7:14 PM
C-Wood getting straight to it! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6t7CO45qCm – 7:14 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Rockets are up 9-0 on the Wizards in the opening 2 minutes
Washington has more turnovers (3) than shot attempts (2) – 7:14 PM
Rockets are up 9-0 on the Wizards in the opening 2 minutes
Washington has more turnovers (3) than shot attempts (2) – 7:14 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Eerily quiet inside Capital One Arena tonight. Rockets up 9-0 early. Christian Wood is…active. – 7:14 PM
Eerily quiet inside Capital One Arena tonight. Rockets up 9-0 early. Christian Wood is…active. – 7:14 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Christian Wood with 2 buckets in 1st 50 seconds, #Rockets lead 4-0. – 7:13 PM
Christian Wood with 2 buckets in 1st 50 seconds, #Rockets lead 4-0. – 7:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Christian Wood needs 14 seconds to get his first points of 2022. – 7:11 PM
Christian Wood needs 14 seconds to get his first points of 2022. – 7:11 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
The previous time I was in this arena, the Rockets and Wizards combined for 317 points. Expect a high-scoring game tonight, but I’ll to out on a limb and predict fewer than 317. – 6:59 PM
The previous time I was in this arena, the Rockets and Wizards combined for 317 points. Expect a high-scoring game tonight, but I’ll to out on a limb and predict fewer than 317. – 6:59 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
From earlier: Christian Wood’s talent is undeniable, but it’s time for him to grow up if wants to be the star he believes he is: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 6:59 PM
From earlier: Christian Wood’s talent is undeniable, but it’s time for him to grow up if wants to be the star he believes he is: audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 6:59 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
How many are these two combining for tonight?
@Bradley Beal x @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/UA454qDKfN – 6:49 PM
How many are these two combining for tonight?
@Bradley Beal x @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/UA454qDKfN – 6:49 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Wizards: Gordon, Green, Tate, Porter Jr., Wood – 6:37 PM
#Rockets starters vs Wizards: Gordon, Green, Tate, Porter Jr., Wood – 6:37 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood – 6:36 PM
Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood – 6:36 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Gordon, Green, Tate, Wood and Porter Jr. to start for the #Rockets in Washington. – 6:34 PM
Gordon, Green, Tate, Wood and Porter Jr. to start for the #Rockets in Washington. – 6:34 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards host the Rockets tonight. Bradley Beal vs. Jalen Green should be fun. 7 pm on @NBCSWashington.
Here are my 3 keys to the game (plus a nice shot by Deni Avdija) with help from special guest @Andrew_Gillis70: pic.twitter.com/SihxGH5cqQ – 6:33 PM
The Wizards host the Rockets tonight. Bradley Beal vs. Jalen Green should be fun. 7 pm on @NBCSWashington.
Here are my 3 keys to the game (plus a nice shot by Deni Avdija) with help from special guest @Andrew_Gillis70: pic.twitter.com/SihxGH5cqQ – 6:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Gordon, Wood, Green, Porter Jr.
Wizards: Kuzma, Avdija, Gafford, Caldwell-Pope, Beal. – 6:33 PM
Rockets starters: Tate, Gordon, Wood, Green, Porter Jr.
Wizards: Kuzma, Avdija, Gafford, Caldwell-Pope, Beal. – 6:33 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Stepping into the office 💼
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Bb2CgwGUmD – 6:31 PM
Stepping into the office 💼
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Bb2CgwGUmD – 6:31 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
the weather isn’t the only thing that’s cold in Washington, D.C. 🥶
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/bIuUsaQOMC – 6:26 PM
the weather isn’t the only thing that’s cold in Washington, D.C. 🥶
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/bIuUsaQOMC – 6:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs DET
PJ Washington & Scottie Lewis (return from H&S Protocols) are available.
Vernon Carey Jr. (H&S Protocols) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/MzapyzpsNf – 6:07 PM
INJURY REPORT vs DET
PJ Washington & Scottie Lewis (return from H&S Protocols) are available.
Vernon Carey Jr. (H&S Protocols) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/MzapyzpsNf – 6:07 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wizards availability update before they host Houston tn:
– Neto will return tonight, on a loose min restriction, ~30
– Holiday, Dinwiddie and Hachimura cleared protocols. Unseld is hopeful Holiday and Dinwiddie will be available on this weekend’s road trip. – 6:00 PM
Wizards availability update before they host Houston tn:
– Neto will return tonight, on a loose min restriction, ~30
– Holiday, Dinwiddie and Hachimura cleared protocols. Unseld is hopeful Holiday and Dinwiddie will be available on this weekend’s road trip. – 6:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
About that time!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
About that time!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Two officials again tonight for the Thunder. Third time that’s happened in the last week.
Tom Washington is in health and safety protocols. Ed Malloy and Brent Haskill will officiate. – 5:50 PM
Two officials again tonight for the Thunder. Third time that’s happened in the last week.
Tom Washington is in health and safety protocols. Ed Malloy and Brent Haskill will officiate. – 5:50 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Stephen Silas was asked if Christian Wood has done enough to be the All-Star that he considers himself to be. There was a long pause. “That’s a good question.”
Silas said he believes All Stars are based on their consistency and he believes Wood can get there. – 5:43 PM
Stephen Silas was asked if Christian Wood has done enough to be the All-Star that he considers himself to be. There was a long pause. “That’s a good question.”
Silas said he believes All Stars are based on their consistency and he believes Wood can get there. – 5:43 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Some flex scheduling: NBA TV now televising the Warriors-Cavs game on Sunday instead of the Timberwolves-Rockets game – 5:39 PM
Some flex scheduling: NBA TV now televising the Warriors-Cavs game on Sunday instead of the Timberwolves-Rockets game – 5:39 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Thomas Bryant (knee rehab) is probably one or two weeks away from being available to play, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:33 PM
Thomas Bryant (knee rehab) is probably one or two weeks away from being available to play, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. said Thomas Bryant is expected to return in a week or two from his rehab from ACL surgery. Rui Hachimura will travel on the road trip. Both will be back soon. – 5:28 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. said Thomas Bryant is expected to return in a week or two from his rehab from ACL surgery. Rui Hachimura will travel on the road trip. Both will be back soon. – 5:28 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Raul Neto will return tonight but will not start. He is on a loose minutes restriction (~30), per Wes Unseld Jr. – 5:24 PM
Raul Neto will return tonight but will not start. He is on a loose minutes restriction (~30), per Wes Unseld Jr. – 5:24 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura, Spencer Dinwiddie and Aaron Holiday have all been cleared from health and safety protocol, clearing the way for all of them to play soon, but not tonight. – 5:22 PM
Rui Hachimura, Spencer Dinwiddie and Aaron Holiday have all been cleared from health and safety protocol, clearing the way for all of them to play soon, but not tonight. – 5:22 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Raul Neto is back tonight vs. Rockets. Holiday, Dinwiddie, Hachimura are also out of the protocol, but only Neto will play tonight. – 5:21 PM
Raul Neto is back tonight vs. Rockets. Holiday, Dinwiddie, Hachimura are also out of the protocol, but only Neto will play tonight. – 5:21 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington and guard Scottie Lewis (return from H&S protocols) listed as questionable, have been upgraded and are available tonight vs DET. #AllFly – 5:16 PM
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington and guard Scottie Lewis (return from H&S protocols) listed as questionable, have been upgraded and are available tonight vs DET. #AllFly – 5:16 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
#Rockets coverage begins TONIGHT at 5:00PM on @ATTSportsNetSW. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/0t5qrEWWfs – 5:00 PM
#Rockets coverage begins TONIGHT at 5:00PM on @ATTSportsNetSW. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/0t5qrEWWfs – 5:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kuz has been clutch all season!
#DCAboveAll | @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/b9hFEjIe5J – 4:37 PM
Kuz has been clutch all season!
#DCAboveAll | @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/b9hFEjIe5J – 4:37 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
🔊 Volume UP for these incredible calls!
We’ll be honoring legendary Rockets announcer Bill Worrell this Friday, January 7th!
🎟 https://t.co/DEGQL1klAw pic.twitter.com/PLYbiQJ5RO – 4:30 PM
🔊 Volume UP for these incredible calls!
We’ll be honoring legendary Rockets announcer Bill Worrell this Friday, January 7th!
🎟 https://t.co/DEGQL1klAw pic.twitter.com/PLYbiQJ5RO – 4:30 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
We recently visited Waltrip High School students for a conversation about financial wellness with @HoustonFCU and Rockets legend, Mo Taylor!
If you want to check your own financial wellness, you can learn more by visiting https://t.co/V0NG8NL2lB. pic.twitter.com/gwGkMyvYnP – 4:00 PM
We recently visited Waltrip High School students for a conversation about financial wellness with @HoustonFCU and Rockets legend, Mo Taylor!
If you want to check your own financial wellness, you can learn more by visiting https://t.co/V0NG8NL2lB. pic.twitter.com/gwGkMyvYnP – 4:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma have been on a hot streak!
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/epeNya59sm – 4:00 PM
Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma have been on a hot streak!
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/epeNya59sm – 4:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Keep an eye on these two explosive scorers tonight!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/8xYQF445SB – 3:30 PM
Keep an eye on these two explosive scorers tonight!
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/8xYQF445SB – 3:30 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
PJ Washington is back and ready to help the #Hornets against Detroit tonight. While he was out, he noticed something.
“I don’t feel like we have the right mentality right now,” he said, “and that’s why we’ve been losing.”
More from PJ here:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 3:28 PM
PJ Washington is back and ready to help the #Hornets against Detroit tonight. While he was out, he noticed something.
“I don’t feel like we have the right mentality right now,” he said, “and that’s why we’ve been losing.”
More from PJ here:
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 3:28 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Finishing up this road trip in Washington! 🚀
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/5xiLpGGS2C – 3:00 PM
Finishing up this road trip in Washington! 🚀
⏰ 6:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/5xiLpGGS2C – 3:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Over the last three games, our 78.1 defensive rebounding percentage ranks second in the NBA.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/ZKxFenF1Wj – 3:00 PM
Over the last three games, our 78.1 defensive rebounding percentage ranks second in the NBA.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/ZKxFenF1Wj – 3:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🎙NEW POD
On this week’s episode, @Chris Miller talks with @CapitalCityGoGo head coach Mike Williams about his journey, Go-Go players contributing in the NBA and more!
#DCAboveAll | @AlibabaGroup – 2:30 PM
🎙NEW POD
On this week’s episode, @Chris Miller talks with @CapitalCityGoGo head coach Mike Williams about his journey, Go-Go players contributing in the NBA and more!
#DCAboveAll | @AlibabaGroup – 2:30 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood’s talent is undeniable, but it’s time for him to grow up if wants to be the star he believes he is
audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 2:29 PM
Christian Wood’s talent is undeniable, but it’s time for him to grow up if wants to be the star he believes he is
audacy.com/sportsradio610… – 2:29 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Former Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. to sign with Jazz ift.tt/3t1oL48 – 2:18 PM
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Former Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. to sign with Jazz ift.tt/3t1oL48 – 2:18 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards have 4 of their next 5 games (vs HOU, at ORL, vs OKC vs ORL) against bottom 5 teams in the NBA. Have to take care of business and go minimum 4-1 over the next week to get to at least 23-19 before tougher opponents follow. – 2:12 PM
Wizards have 4 of their next 5 games (vs HOU, at ORL, vs OKC vs ORL) against bottom 5 teams in the NBA. Have to take care of business and go minimum 4-1 over the next week to get to at least 23-19 before tougher opponents follow. – 2:12 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
comin’ at ya with another #WallpaperWednesday 🔥
also, get your All Star votes in! ⬇️
⭐️ RT to vote @Alperen Sengun for #NBAAllStar ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/DFYi48hXHk – 1:58 PM
comin’ at ya with another #WallpaperWednesday 🔥
also, get your All Star votes in! ⬇️
⭐️ RT to vote @Alperen Sengun for #NBAAllStar ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/DFYi48hXHk – 1:58 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
I’ve got a pair of lower bowl #Rockets tickets to give away for Monday’s game against Joel Embiid and the Sixers. If you’re in Houston and can go, retweet and follow for a chance to win them and I’ll pick a winner by Friday at 2pm CT. pic.twitter.com/ZSjGzrCWWY – 1:31 PM
I’ve got a pair of lower bowl #Rockets tickets to give away for Monday’s game against Joel Embiid and the Sixers. If you’re in Houston and can go, retweet and follow for a chance to win them and I’ll pick a winner by Friday at 2pm CT. pic.twitter.com/ZSjGzrCWWY – 1:31 PM