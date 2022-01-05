Sixers still asking for the moon in Ben Simmons trade discussions

Still, sources say the Sixers — who have been on the lookout for an All-Star in return for Simmons for so long now — have continued to ask for a massive haul in return while frustrating some suitors along the way. As such, some team executives remain convinced that Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is still waiting for Portland’s Damian Lillard or Washington’s Bradley Beal to be made available down the line (i.e. this summer at the earliest).
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers acting coach Dan Burke: ‘I don’t know (if Ben Simmons worked out this afternoon at WFC).’ Says he was meeting with coaches and didn’t see Simmons. – 5:27 PM
Tom Moore: Hearing rumblings Ben Simmons is in the building. Unclear if he’s working out, getting treatment or something else. -via Twitter @TomMoorePhilly / January 3, 2022
Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cleveland Cavaliers could be a team to watch in the Simmons sweepstakes: COVID issues in the league has cooled a lot of thetrade talk around the league, but as players start to get back, teams get their rosters back, you know Ben Simmons in Philadelphia, I think you’ll see the Sixers start to reengage teams. Certainly he is no closer to agreeing to come back to play with the Sixers this season and they don’t have any real traction on atrade yet.Trade deadline is February 10 and you can expect teams who’ve been engaged with Philly previously Indiana, Sacramento, Minnesota among them but but here’s an interesting thing to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers who before they went on this really incredible start to the season had been engaged with Philly on Simmons. They’ve got some really intriguing assets either in a straight deal with Philly or perhaps a three or four team deal and we reported earlier J.B. Bickerstaff agreed to a new extension today through ’26-’27, but this is a team in Cleveland that’s just a game out of third place. -via Sixers Wire / December 26, 2021
Marc Stein: The Sixers have been adamant that they’re not going to trade Ben Simmons until their demands are met in terms of a return package. And I would say that they’ve convinced many, many people around the league that they’re going to stick with that stance, even if that takes them past this trade deadline. And even if that means that they can’t trade Simmons until the offseason. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 26, 2021