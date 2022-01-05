Thomas Bryant expected to return in a week or two

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Thomas Bryant (knee rehab) is probably one or two weeks away from being available to play, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:33 PM
Thomas Bryant (knee rehab) is probably one or two weeks away from being available to play, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. said Thomas Bryant is expected to return in a week or two from his rehab from ACL surgery. Rui Hachimura will travel on the road trip. Both will be back soon. – 5:28 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. said Thomas Bryant is expected to return in a week or two from his rehab from ACL surgery. Rui Hachimura will travel on the road trip. Both will be back soon. – 5:28 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Raul Neto is back for the Wizards on Wednesday vs. Rockets
7 players remain out in health and safety protocols
Spencer Dinwiddie
Anthony Gill
Rui Hachimura
Montrezl Harrell
Aaron Holiday
Brad Wanamaker
Tremont Waters
Thomas Bryant remains out recovering from his left ACL injury – 5:31 PM
Raul Neto is back for the Wizards on Wednesday vs. Rockets
7 players remain out in health and safety protocols
Spencer Dinwiddie
Anthony Gill
Rui Hachimura
Montrezl Harrell
Aaron Holiday
Brad Wanamaker
Tremont Waters
Thomas Bryant remains out recovering from his left ACL injury – 5:31 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Thomas Bryant back on the sidelines tonight as he’s cleared protocols, as Unseld said today. – 7:11 PM
Thomas Bryant back on the sidelines tonight as he’s cleared protocols, as Unseld said today. – 7:11 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Raul Neto and Thomas Bryant are now OUT of Health and Safety protocol. Neto could play as soon as Wednesday. – 5:29 PM
Raul Neto and Thomas Bryant are now OUT of Health and Safety protocol. Neto could play as soon as Wednesday. – 5:29 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Thomas Bryant and Raul Neto have exited the league protocols, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Unseld said there is hope Neto will be able to play Wednesday. – 5:29 PM
Thomas Bryant and Raul Neto have exited the league protocols, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Unseld said there is hope Neto will be able to play Wednesday. – 5:29 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says both Raul Neto and Thomas Bryant have cleared health and safety protocols. Neto is likely to return Wed., while Bryant still has to clear the 5-on-5 hurdle in his rehab from ACL surgery. – 5:29 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. says both Raul Neto and Thomas Bryant have cleared health and safety protocols. Neto is likely to return Wed., while Bryant still has to clear the 5-on-5 hurdle in his rehab from ACL surgery. – 5:29 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards have 7 players in health and safety protocols
Spencer Dinwiddie
Anthony Gill
Rui Hachimura
Montrezl Harrell
Aaron Holiday
Brad Wanamaker
Tremont Waters
Raul Neto and Thomas Bryant are out of protocols. Wes Unseld Jr. hope to have Neto available on Wednesday. – 5:28 PM
Wizards have 7 players in health and safety protocols
Spencer Dinwiddie
Anthony Gill
Rui Hachimura
Montrezl Harrell
Aaron Holiday
Brad Wanamaker
Tremont Waters
Raul Neto and Thomas Bryant are out of protocols. Wes Unseld Jr. hope to have Neto available on Wednesday. – 5:28 PM
More on this storyline
Chase Hughes: Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. says the Wizards expect Thomas Bryant to return from his ACL injury in January. There had been some talk from the team about December, but it sounds like he needs a little more time. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / December 15, 2021
Chase Hughes: Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. says of Thomas Bryant: “He looks well ahead of schedule.” Bryant is coming back from ACL surgery with an expected return in December. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / October 15, 2021