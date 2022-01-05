Thunder vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (13-23) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-20) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 5, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 83, Minnesota Timberwolves 88 (Q4 03:32)
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Name a better in-bounds passer than Josh Giddey, I’ll wait.
Forever. – 10:01 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mike Wilks and Josh Giddey pointed at each other after that inbounds play to Kenrich. – 9:59 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Ant’s first step is too quick
#NBAAllStar @Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/eAQkPOQBab – 9:58 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Having Jaylen Nowell to kick to when KAT gets doubled makes a big difference. Not just a catch and shoot option (like Beasley), but also the ability to attack a closeout all the way to rim. – 9:58 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey has his 8th double double of the season in 32 games played.
Giddey gets a double double (or triple double) in 25% of his games. – 9:55 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Kenny Hustle, difference maker. pic.twitter.com/NmdjLAdOmS – 9:55 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC was down 21 in the first half and the takes were extra hot.
It’s a 2 point game with 7:17 left in the 4th quarter.
Just Thunder things. – 9:51 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
good to have you back
#NBAAllStar @Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/FaTDU2Vazd – 9:49 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Ooo buddy — Josh Giddey clears out for a mismatch on KAT, hits a stepback 3, then puts 3 fingers up in KAT’s face as they run the other way. – 9:48 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves were winning 30-10 after the 1st Q, started feelin themselves a bit. Thunder thoroughly out-hustled them since.
We’re in the 4th and it’s now 76-74 – 9:46 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder has 12 offensive rebounds. Kenrich Williams has five of them. Josh Giddey has four. – 9:43 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Aaron Wiggins has hit double digits in 6 straight games.
That’s not normal for a rookie picked at #55. – 9:43 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of three quarters of play, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 69-63.
After missing the last six games, Towns notched his 16th double-double of the season (308th career) with 13 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. – 9:40 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Finch calling numerous scripted plays — something he rarely does — trying to get Malik Beasley going.
Beasley is 0-7 from 3 through three quarters. – 9:39 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA is heating up, and suddenly this is a game again, although not a very good one.
Wolves lead 69-63 after three. – 9:38 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
no 🖤
@Jeremiah Robinson-Earl | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/OwGpGUVceU – 9:34 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
THIS ANGLE IS CRAZY @Patrick Beverley pic.twitter.com/0K6D91F2ru – 9:34 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
🐜 🐜 🐜
#NBAAllStar @Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/iwFDUpVyde – 9:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Patrick Beverley has connected on a season-high 5 three-pointers, his 12th career game with 5 or more treys. His career-high from long range is 6 (2x; MR: vs. Dallas on 11/22/14).
Minnesota leads 61-43 with 7:26 left in the third quarter. – 9:20 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Patrick Beverley is 5-of-7 from three. One make shy of tying his career high. – 9:19 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
PATBEV LOOKED AWAY BEFORE THE THREE WENT IN 😳 pic.twitter.com/KM5PgwJlqx – 9:19 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that stepback was filthy 👀
#NBAAllStar @Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/mQ3HtNYSgv – 9:17 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
The @Minnesota Timberwolves forced 12 Oklahoma City turnovers in the first half, the 34th straight game forcing 10+ opponent turnovers, the @NBA‘s longest active streak. – 9:12 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Giddey with 6 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists at halftime.
He could make history as the two youngest players to record a triple double. – 9:00 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder’s 36 points ties its lowest-scoring half of the season (the Memphis game). – 8:59 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
It is a credit to the coaching staff, and the young players, OKC’s ability to snap and clear (or get back to 0-0, as Mark Daigneault would say) and forget about a terrible quarter and bounce back is incredible. That is a key to long-term success. – 8:56 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
big man doing work 💪
#NBAAllStar @Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/uShcWJROFw – 8:55 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Finch tweaking rotation tonight to give KAT + DLo shorter stints that led to a 2nd Q group that really lacked spunk.
KAT + Prince + McDaniels + Beasley + DLo
Was 22-8 when Vando + Pat Bev checked out. Now 46-34.
Think Finch missed a TO to get Ant + Pat Bev + Vando in sooner. – 8:54 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey already has six points, eight rebounds and four assists. And three turnovers. – 8:53 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
saucyyyy
#NBAAllStar @D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/NQ1GzCOeFm – 8:52 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Anyone who buried the Thunder after the 1st quarter hasn’t watched the Thunder this season. – 8:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
LOL Josh Giddey’s pass to Aaron Wiggins was beautiful. Let Giddey cook. – 8:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Love Aleksej Pokusevski paying homage to Thunder legend Hamidou Diallo. – 8:47 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Predictable let-up from the Wolves and now Josh Giddey has it going a little bit. Really fun player. – 8:42 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey passes better with his off-hand than 99% of the league passes with their on-hand. – 8:42 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
NBA podcasters taking a peek at this Thunder game tonight pic.twitter.com/0yJqqmDrge – 8:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 30-10.
It marks the 11th time in team history holding a 20+ point lead after the first quarter and the 7th time the Wolves have held an opp. to 10 points or under in the first quarter. – 8:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Thunder with 10 points and 10 turnovers at the end of first quarter.
Wolves look ecstatic to be back at full strength. Didn’t even look competitive in the first. Wolves 30, Thunder 10 – 8:34 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Man the Thunder are careless, but the Wolves are also very active defensively – 8:32 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
THIS WHOLE SEQUENCE
#NBAAllStar @Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/QyHSJRb7xo – 8:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
he finished this 🤯
#NBAAllStar @D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/W5uMl8tiBy – 8:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Honored that the Thunder have elected to pay homage to me in the middle school B team lay up line with their efforts at the rim tonight. – 8:28 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
he’s nice with it
#NBAAllStar @D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/DSxm5D5BsJ – 8:27 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Timberwolves having Jarred Vanderbilt face guard Josh Giddey, denying the pass so Giddey can’t initiate offense.
This makes it so DLo is guarding Poku, which is funky to watch. – 8:21 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Poku just sailed a pass well over the Thunder’s bench. A collective “whoa” from the crowd. – 8:20 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
it’s getting cold in here 🥶
#NBAAllStar @D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/P5KGwzp6Ck – 8:19 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC fans on Patrick Beverley even 9 years and 2 teams later: pic.twitter.com/GuR9y9J5mx – 8:18 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the best shooting big man is BACK
#NBAAllStar @Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/LpvyBsqYkD – 8:17 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
The @Minnesota Timberwolves are on a 12-0 run over the last 1:48 (10:36, 1st quarter to 8:48, 1st quarter) to take a 16-4 lead.
Beverley with 6 of the 16 Wolves points and has added 3 assists. Last game against the Clippers, he dished out a career-high-tying 12 dimes. – 8:17 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that was a close one 😳
#NBAAllStar @Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/91VmGXzp59 – 8:15 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Most points in a first quarter this season, per @nbastats:
25 Steph Curry (10/21 vs. LAC)
23 Seth Curry (10/24 @ OKC)
20 Jaylen Brown (10/20 @ NYK)
20 Lance Stephenson (1/5 vs. BKN) – 8:12 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Derrick Favors (lower back soreness) is out tonight, per the Thunder. – 8:09 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Starting 🖐
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/wM6Ra6XQxm – 8:03 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Lance Stephenson was born to try to steal the Thunder from the Kyrie Irving return game. – 8:01 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell are AVAILABLE.
Greg Monroe (Not With Team) and McKinley Wright IV (G League Two-Way) are OUT. pic.twitter.com/myugrTL61c – 8:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
it’s that time.
@D’Angelo Russell x @Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/fR6QzWnDe7 – 7:49 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New podcast with @J. Kyle Mann on the implications of LeBron at the 5, Monk, Fox-Haliburton fit, the state of the OKC Thunder, Franz Wagner, our Jabari Smith Jr. evaluation, and much more involving some of the NBA’s oldest and youngest teams. I absolutely loved having this convo. – 7:41 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
😺😺😺
#NBAAllStar @Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/wcv6FkZWeQ – 7:32 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
On May 17, 2011, Dirk Nowitzki set an NBA postseason record for most FTM in a game without a miss, sinking 24 in a 121-112 win over the Thunder.
The only player to match Nowitzki in any game, regular season or postseason, is James Harden (Dec. 3, 2019). pic.twitter.com/gnRxZtbWQr – 7:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The TImberwolves starting five is officially back together for the first time since December 15th.
Official starters tonight…
Patrick Beverley
D’Angelo Russell
Anthony Edwards
Jarred Vanderbilt
Karl-Anthony Towns – 7:26 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
🧊🧊🧊
#NBAAllStar @D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/cid94FWYZo – 7:08 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 Can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander become THE guy?
🗣 Franz Wagner and the Magic
🗣 Jabari Smith Jr.’s NBA potential
‘The Void’ with @KevinOConoorNBA and @J. Kyle Mann: open.spotify.com/episode/4X6iiR… – 7:02 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks over/unders for Wolves-Thunder tonight
Giddey over 6.5 asts
– Had 14 in 3 quarters last game
KAT over 22.5 pts + over 5.0 FT makes
– They’ll double, but still great matchup
SGA under 7.0 made FTs
– Wolves foul a lot, but he averages 5.4 per game (+ 1st game back) – 6:48 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder got into Minneapolis yesterday, but Jeremiah Robinson-Earl didn’t fly in until this morning after clearing protocols.
JRE will get the start. – 6:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Wilks names the starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Aleksej Pokusevski
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 6:36 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch had a cool answer pregame when asked about Josh Giddey:
“He’s fearless for a young player. Got a lot of game to him. He reminds me a little bit of a combination of a little bit of LaMelo and a little bit of Luka. He just has this command of the ball.” – 6:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
😈😈😈
vote 🐺 to All-Star » https://t.co/tIgkWWRSCn pic.twitter.com/m3o0xHxKhZ – 6:35 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Derrick Favors (back soreness) is a game-time decision, per Mike Wilks.
Starters:
– Shai
– Giddey
– Wiggins
– Poku
– Robinson-Earl – 6:34 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch sais pregame that both Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell are IN tonight against Oklahoma City.
Finch said they both will start and that he will use the sam rotation pattern — DLo out early, in w/ 2nd unit — but that they will probably player shorter shifts. – 6:29 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Josh Giddey has a little LaMelo and a little Luka in him.
Finch: “They found themselves a really nice player.” – 6:21 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Karl-Anthony Town and D’Angelo Russell will play tonight, Chris Finch said. – 6:16 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
None of the Thunder’s 10-day guys are here in Minnesota. So no Hopson, Hoard, Edwards or Sarr. – 6:06 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Updated Thunder injury report:
Lu Dort (Knee) OUT
Vit Krejci (GL) OUT
Isaiah Roby (H&S) OUT
Derrick Favird (back) questionable
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (H&S) available – 6:05 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Dirk Nowitzki is the @Dallas Mavericks all-time leader in:
🥇 GP
🥇 GS
🥇 MIN
🥇 FGM
🥇 FGA
🥇 3PM
🥇 3PA
🥇 FTM
🥇 FTA
🥇 OREB
🥇 DREB
🥇 TREB
🥇 BLK
🥇 PTS
Nowitzki scored almost 1,000 more points (31,560) than the next two closest players in franchise history combined (30,573). pic.twitter.com/fBv1iDVucl – 6:01 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wizards availability update before they host Houston tn:
– Neto will return tonight, on a loose min restriction, ~30
– Holiday, Dinwiddie and Hachimura cleared protocols. Unseld is hopeful Holiday and Dinwiddie will be available on this weekend’s road trip. – 6:00 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Two officials again tonight for the Thunder. Third time that’s happened in the last week.
Tom Washington is in health and safety protocols. Ed Malloy and Brent Haskill will officiate. – 5:50 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder center Isaiah Roby has been added to health and safety protocols. – 5:40 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Some flex scheduling: NBA TV now televising the Warriors-Cavs game on Sunday instead of the Timberwolves-Rockets game – 5:39 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mike Wilks will again coach the Thunder tonight. His fifth game as acting head coach. – 5:24 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Catch up on the latest episode of Onward presented by @Verizon.
Episode 5: Back-to-Back Buzzer Beaters ▶️ – 4:30 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Wiesy F. Baby and the F is for Flamethrower 🔥
Joe came in off the bench firing last night! He had 13 PTS, 63% FG and 3 3PM in just 12 min 🥵
@JWieskamp21 | @austin_spurs | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/bfACbQax9b – 3:53 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So, after doing some looking, I’ve identified six wings that I think fit in Denver’s playoff rotation. These players may or may not be available at the deadline, but here are the names:
-Justin Holiday
-Torrey Craig
-Kenrich Williams
-Alec Burks
-Reggie Bullock
-Josh Richardson – 3:48 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder hits the road to kick off a mini-series against the Minnesota Timberwolves following a two-day break between games.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/RMNqooEDlW pic.twitter.com/ja1c4TZ56J – 3:15 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
With Jeremiah Robinson-Earl returning, every Thunder player is now out of Covid protocols. – 2:51 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:
Herb Roasted Chicken
Blackened Yams, Charred Cauliflower, Chili Crunch
Harissa Cream Sauce, Shrimp, Penne
Chicken Wild Rice Soup
@BellecourBakery Dessert – 2:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (health and safety protocols) has been upgraded to available for tonight. – 2:38 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards have 4 of their next 5 games (vs HOU, at ORL, vs OKC vs ORL) against bottom 5 teams in the NBA. Have to take care of business and go minimum 4-1 over the next week to get to at least 23-19 before tougher opponents follow. – 2:12 PM
