Warriors vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (29-8) play against the Dallas Mavericks (18-18) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 5, 2022
Golden State Warriors 82, Dallas Mavericks 99 (Final )
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
FINAL: Warriors fall to the Mavericks, 99-82. Curry’s shooting woes continued, which is a big reason Golden State finished just 5-for-28 from 3-point range. Feels like Klay Thompson’s return might be coming at just the right time. – 10:02 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors’ defense has given them a chance to win every game, their offense has lost them eight of the 37. Final team stats tonight: 82 points, 17 turnovers, 40% shooting, 5/28 on 3s. Record: 29-8 – 10:02 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Another game ahead of us tomorrow pic.twitter.com/NbQtLvGNSc – 10:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Final: Mavs beat the NBA-leading Warriors 99-82
The Mavs have won four consecutive games for the first time under Jason Kidd.
Now comes the real show. – 10:02 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Mavs have held their opponents under 100 points in the last five games — and the last three under 90. Dallas is winning with defense. – 10:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
To cap his fiery 32-point performance against the Heat, Jordan Poole flew to the bucket for an emphatic dunk in the closing minutes on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/04/wat… – 10:00 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Chiozza and Weatherspoon on the floor with 1:19 left. Warriors waving the white flag. This has been a frustrating one for Golden State. – 9:59 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
As bad as Curry was on Mon vs MIA, he’s been far worse tonight. 5-24 FG. 1-9 3pt 5 turnovers. All seemingly avoidable. Just a bunch of loose sloppy play – 9:59 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Doncic tried to go back in for the final 1:33 of what looks like it’ll be a huge home win over Golden State but ended up returning to the bench with an apparent right ankle injury. – 9:59 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Worst offensive night of the season for the Warriors. Steve Kerr pulling the plug with 90 seconds left in Dallas. Warriors only have 80 points on 40% shooting, 17 turnovers, 5-of-28 on 3s. Steph Curry went 5-of-24 shooting. Eighth loss. – 9:58 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic hobbled off the court during the timeout. He appeared to twist his right ankle. He sprained the left ankle earlier this season.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka’s down after that Mavs basket in transition and holding his right ankle, not the one he sprained in November.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Doncic appeared to hurt his right ankle. Limping off the floor. – 9:57 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
I can’t read lips well, but I don’t think Luka was talking about ducks to the officials after that turnover where he thought he got fouled. – 9:56 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
What Curry is doing right now is what old school players said would happen when jump shots stop going in. They were always wrong because Curry was never just a jump shooter. But he’s much closer to just a jump shooter now and the shots aren’t going in. – 9:49 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
With the Mavericks practically waving them to the rim, the Warriors are jacking up 23-footers. They’re 4/24 beyond the arc, 26/50 within it – 9:49 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
After getting within 76-75 with 8:19 left, the Warriors gave up a 12-0 run to fall behind 88-75. Really rough stretch right now on both sides of the ball for Golden State. Curry is now 5-for-22 from the field, including 4-for-15 from inside the arc. – 9:48 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
How big is the playoff margin for error for the Warriors if Steph is a 38-39 percent shooter from 3 compared to 42-43? – 9:47 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
I believe this is the first social justice slogan jersey from the bubble that I’ve actually seen in public, and it’s an Andre Iguodala “GROUP ECONOMICS” Heat jersey in Portland. pic.twitter.com/WlWk8b96lx – 9:46 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
One significant bright spot from the Warriors tonight is GPII, who has his third career double-double with 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting and 10 rebounds. A plus-7 in 21 minutes. – 9:44 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Aaron Wiggins has hit double digits in 6 straight games.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry’s trying to get to the rim and even to the mid-range a bit more tonight. Only seven of his 22 shots are 3s. But he’s 4-of-15 inside the line. Now 5-of-22 total. Mavericks up six with seven minutes left. – 9:40 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Gary Payton II has his third career double-double with 11 points to go with a season-high 10 rebounds. – 9:38 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
JTA and Luka talking trash to each other is the best part about this game – 9:37 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
How do you limit” Steph Curry in the fourth quarter, coach? Heard enuf. Back to Yellowstone… – 9:35 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Seth Curry in pick-and-roll is pretty unique. When the big is back, he throws the ball way out there in front of him. Does two things:
1. Creates separation from his defender
2. Lets him get his steps right, like he’s taking a catch-and-shoot off a 1-2. Essentially a self-pass. pic.twitter.com/qam3yTzo7Z – 9:35 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Nobody on the Warriors has been more effective than GP2 tonight – 9:34 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
The Greatest Maverick of All Time
Golden State Warriors @warriors
one more quarter to get it done 🔒 pic.twitter.com/CMq7WN97Qy – 9:29 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs end 3rd on a 14-4 run to take a 70-67 lead, Mavs 16-5 leading after 3. Warriors are 5-4 when trailing. Doncic 23 leads all scorers. Curry and Wiggins 12 for GS. 4th qtr not @theeagledallas – 9:28 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q3: Warriors trail the Mavericks, 70-67. After shooting 1-for-10 from the field (0-for-5 from 3) through the first two quarters, Curry went 3-for-9 (1-for-2 from 3) in the third. – 9:28 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks escape a very shaky third quarter with a 70-67 lead. Both teams have played terrific defense, although the Mavericks did give up 28 in the third. Should be an entertaining finish leading up to the main event. – 9:28 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
That’s a hecuba answer by the Mavericks a 10-0 run after Golden State hit them with a 16-0 run earlier in the quarter – 9:23 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
After taking a 63-56 lead, the Warriors gave up a 10-0 run to dig a three-point hole. Pretty raucous environment on Dirk night here in Dallas. – 9:22 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Patrick Beverley has connected on a season-high 5 three-pointers, his 12th career game with 5 or more treys. His career-high from long range is 6 (2x; MR: vs. Dallas on 11/22/14).
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Luka has 21 points against the Warriors, but it doesn’t seem like it at all. – 9:15 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
third quarter dubs with all the momentum 🗣 pic.twitter.com/E3A3R8yRMQ – 9:15 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
TOUCHDOWN DUBS!
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Q3 scoring midway through the period:
Warriors: 24
Luka: 6
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Midway through the third, Gary Payton II has a career-high-tying nine rebounds. He’s so good at so many things not necessarily expected from a guard. – 9:13 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It’s now 24-6, Warriors, in the third quarter and they have completely sucked the life out of AAC crowd. – 9:13 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
This is @Philadelphia 76ers @Seth Curry‘s third career double-double, with 15 points and 10 assists. He’s only posted one other double-digit assist game in his career (15).
Curry also has a season-high seven rebounds tonight.
h/t @Stathead – 9:13 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Warriors have begun blitzing Luka whenever they can to get the ball away from him. It’s working as GS has moved ahead 57-56. – 9:10 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
⚠️ Warning: @Jalen Brunson will cross you ⚠️
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry getting his left knee checked out by Rick Celebrini during the last timeout. He banged it pretty hard. pic.twitter.com/f9Swf9hnUs – 9:07 PM
Steph Curry getting his left knee checked out by Rick Celebrini during the last timeout. He banged it pretty hard. pic.twitter.com/f9Swf9hnUs – 9:07 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Warriors 15-6 to start the 3rd Hitting 3-3 from 3 after 1-15 in 1st half, they’re moving it mavs defense struggling. Doncic with all six Dallas pts but also some ball stopping, and that’s not going to cut it – 9:07 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Warriors off to a 15-6 surge to start the third quarter, closing the gap to 56-54. Timeout Mavs, which was an opportunity to show video clips of several Warriors players congratulating Dirk on the jersey retirement. Steph Curry among those to use the word “legendary.” – 9:06 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors open third with a 15-6 burst.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Stephen Curry getting his left knee looked at by Rick Celebrini on the sideline. – 9:05 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steph Curry is hobbling a little bit after appearing to knock his left knee on a drive with a defender but he has stayed in the game and has tried running it off. – 9:05 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry just banged his left knee. Trying to limp it off and keep playing, but it’s hurting him. Also trying to will his way out of this slump. Hit a 3 to open the second half. Missed a layup and was on the referee for the no call. – 9:04 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Starting the second half with a #SPLASH💦
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
The Warriors were held to only 39 points in the 1st half, their second-lowest scoring half of the season.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Luka Garza just checked in for the first time. Pistons got an extended look at Micah Potter, who has eight points and six rebounds in 16 minutes. – 8:57 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dirk has arrived, just now taking the court with Mark Cuban and Cynt Marshall to accept $250,000 check from the Mavericks for the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation. – 8:52 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Some champions in the building 🏆
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
LOL Josh Giddey’s pass to Aaron Wiggins was beautiful. Let Giddey cook. – 8:50 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At the half: Warriors trail Mavs 50-39.
-Second time in 4 gms Warriors finish half in the 30s.
-No pace/rhythm
-Curry slumbering (1/10 FG, 0/5 3p)
-9 assists, 10 turnovers
-1/15 from deep (Lee, corner)
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Solid half on @Dirk Nowitzki‘s night
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
This Curry slump is not about him just missing shots. He does not create the same kind of shots he used to. He doesn’t get away from defenders as much for those flips and runners in the paint. He doesn’t handle into midranges. Even his stepback doesn’t create quite the same space – 8:47 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Per Elias, Warriors guard Stephen Curry’s 14-straight misses in the first half against Dallas matches the longest streak within a season in his career, done 2 other times (Jan. 10, 2021 and Nov. 24-25, 2017). Curry has missed nine of 10 field goal attempts and all five 3-pointers – 8:47 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Normally, if Mavs shoot 34.9% and 4-18 from 3pt. You’d think they’d be down by 10+. Instead they lead GS 50-39. Holding GS to just 39% shooting and forcing 10 TO. If they > 5pts off those TO, the Margin could be much bigger. Doncic 15. Curry just 5 on 1-10 FG after 3-17 vs MIA – 8:46 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Brutal first half on offense for the Warriors, shooting 38% from the floor and just 6.7% from three. Trail DAL by 11. Steph Curry continues to have the worst stretch of his career: 1-of-10 FG, 0-of-5 from three. The one positive for the Warriors from the first half: defense. – 8:46 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
HALFTIME: Warriors trail the Mavericks, 50-39. Dallas closed the half on a 14-7 run. Steph Curry’s shooting woes continue. He’s just 1-for-10 from the field (0-for-5 from 3). – 8:45 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs lead the Warriors 50-39 at half.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry is going through one of the emptiest patches of his career: 1-of-10 in the first half tonight, missed all five of his 3s, now 4-of-27 the last six quarters, 1-of-15 from 3. Brutal offensive half from the Warriors in Dallas. Only 39 points. Down 11. – 8:43 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
As non-basketball moves go, Steph Curry just had one as he jumped sideways into Reggie Bullock. But he missed the first of two free throws, so maybe Ball Don’t Lie. Mavericks up 50-39 at the break. – 8:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
On consecutive possessions, Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith have blocked Steph Curry and Draymond Green into, like, outer space. – 8:40 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Dorian Finney-Smith with the play of the game so far, a fantastic block on Draymond Green’s would-be slam in the last two minutes of the half. Luka at the line trying to put Mavericks up by 14. – 8:40 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
20-point quarters this season
LeBron: 0
Durant: 0
Giannis: 0
Jokic: 0
Luka: 0
Embiid: 0
Harden: 0
Booker: 0
Trae: 0
Tatum: 0
Dame: 0
20-point quarters this season
LeBron: 0
Durant: 0
Giannis: 0
Jokic: 0
Luka: 0
Embiid: 0
Harden: 0
Booker: 0
Trae: 0
Tatum: 0
Dame: 0
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Steph Curry finally has a basket. He’d missed his first six shots. He’s 0-of-4 from 3-point range and the Warriors are 1-of-14. Mavericks reaping the benefits with a 45-36 lead. – 8:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Popeye Jones just addressed his postgame comment in Dallas about Bones Hyland knowing the playbook: “Bones has been terrific. He flew into Dallas at 4:30 am and was ready to play. We know he’s not a point guard. He’s more or a two. He’s more of a combo…” – 8:34 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors so far: More turnovers, fewer rebounds, fewer 3-balls, down 8 despite holding DAL to 34pct shooting – 8:33 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Chef Timmy is startin’ to cook 👨🍳 pic.twitter.com/6emXks52VO – 8:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Popeye Jones recants his comment after the Dallas game about Bones not knowing the playbook. Said Bones flew in at 4:30 p.m. before the game. Popeye took responsibility and said he should’ve given him more plays to run. – 8:22 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Tim Hardaway Jr goes coast to coast, strolls thru 5 flat-footed Warriors for a warmup layup.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
That’s just beautiful basketball 😎
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Felt like a pretty standard Sixers half as of late.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Dirk Nowitzki is one of only five players in NBA history to average at least 20 PPG on 50/40/90 shooting in a season:
🎯 Larry Bird, 1986-87 & 1987-88
🎯 Nowitzki, 2006-07
🎯 Kevin Durant, 2012-13
🎯 Stephen Curry, 2015-16
Dirk Nowitzki is one of only five players in NBA history to average at least 20 PPG on 50/40/90 shooting in a season:
🎯 Larry Bird, 1986-87 & 1987-88
🎯 Nowitzki, 2006-07
🎯 Kevin Durant, 2012-13
🎯 Stephen Curry, 2015-16
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Game tied at 21-21. Golden State is 0-for-6 from 3-point range, but it’s playing nice defense. Mavericks are shooting 8-for-28 from the field (1-for-10 from 3-point range). – 8:15 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Tied at 21 after 1. Teams combine to shoot 1-16 from 3pt. Warriors giving mavs a chance to establish a lead they didn’t completely take advantage of. Unable to convert offensive rebs into pts (7 OR/4 pts) Mavs 29th in 2nd chance pts this yr. Force 4 TO get only 5 pts. – 8:14 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
I said Warriors have always done well against TEAMS with a ball-dominant player. – 8:14 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1 in Dallas: Warriors 21, Mavericks 21
-Aesthetically gruesome
-Marvelous defense (DAL 8/28 FG, 1/10 3p)
-16 pts in the paint
-Aggressive Wiggs
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks survived 28.6 percent shooting in the first quarter and a tied at 21 going into the second. They gave GS only one offensive rebound. Luka with nine points, three rebounds. – 8:13 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 62, Magic 59 after Embiid’s 3 at the buzzer rims off. He’s got 18 points and 3 assists. Curry with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and 4 assists. Harris with 14-3-2. Both teams shooting well and turning it over. Sixers have 16 pts off 11 takeaways, but have 9 TOs for 10 pts – 8:13 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Most points in a first quarter this season, per @nbastats:
25 Steph Curry (10/21 vs. LAC)
23 Seth Curry (10/24 @ OKC)
20 Jaylen Brown (10/20 @ NYK)
Most points in a first quarter this season, per @nbastats:
25 Steph Curry (10/21 vs. LAC)
23 Seth Curry (10/24 @ OKC)
20 Jaylen Brown (10/20 @ NYK)
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Warriors guard Gary Payton II gave his former Bucks head coach, Jason Kidd, a hug by the scorer’s table before he checked in. – 8:12 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
What @Luka Doncic wants, he gets 😤
⭐️ 1 RT = 1 VOTE ⭐️
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Doncic, Harden, Westbrook, T.Young, LeBron James (2015 Finals), Lillard all great players. But over years, Warriors’ defense has done great against teams with ball-dominant players. – 8:09 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
With just under 3 minutes left in the first quarter, the Mavs and Warriors are a combined 0-for-10 from 3-point land. Who will warm up first? – 8:05 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors’ 115-108 win over the Heat on Monday, Warriors Wire handed out a report card with player grades and a game ball award. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 8:00 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The latest on James Wiseman, who joined the Warriors for his first road trip since he underwent knee surgery in April: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 7:57 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Cold front definitely has pushed past AAC. Mavs and Warriors combine for 7-of-23 shooting in the early going. Mavs are up 10-8 midway through the opening quarter. Crowd showed up on time, for the most part, for this early tipoff. – 7:56 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
2⃣2⃣ getting things goin’ in transition
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka rubbing his left hammie after that last bucket in the paint. Seems OK, but never a good sign. – 7:48 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka’s grabbing at his left hamstring, wincing after making his first bucket. – 7:47 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
On June 12, 2011, Finals MVP Dirk Nowitzki had 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Mavericks beat the Heat 105-95 in Game 6 to claim their first NBA championship.
It remains the only title in franchise history. In fact, the Mavericks have not won a playoff series since. pic.twitter.com/uQWj5aDza7 – 7:46 PM
On June 12, 2011, Finals MVP Dirk Nowitzki had 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Mavericks beat the Heat 105-95 in Game 6 to claim their first NBA championship.
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
End 1Q: Magic 33, 76ers 33
Terrence Ross leads Orlando with 9 pts
Seth Curry leads Philly with 11 pts
Orlando shoots 50% FG | 25% 3PT
Philadelphia shoots 61.9% FG | 71.4% 3PT
Magic 20 points in the paint | 13 rebs
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks retiring Dirk’s jersey later. In other news, they first will try for their first four-game win streak of the season against the Warriors, who have the best record in the NBA at 29-7. – 7:37 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers and Magic tied at 33 at the end of the first. An uncharacteristic six turnovers for eight points for Philly. Sixers have also given up 20 points in the paint. Embiid has 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting and Curry has 11 on 3-of-3 from 3. Sixers are 5-of-7 from deep as a team. – 7:37 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: 76ers 33, Magic 33
Seth Curry: 11 points
Joel Embiid: 10 points
Terrence Ross: 9 points (in 4 minutes)
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
I doubt the Mavericks will force 26 turnovers like Monday night vs DEN, but the Warriors WILL throw them the ball, 29th in turnovers at 15.9 per game. It’s on the Mavericks to make them pay for the extra possessions they will get. – 7:35 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Leading off tonight for the Golden State Warriors ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/DD3S9PDaeS – 7:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Road Warriors back in action.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Honoring the 🐐
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
GS starters: Wiggins, Green, Looney, Payton, Curry
6:45 Tip @theeagledallas – 7:09 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Memo to @ESPNNBA, your game tonight is Warriors-Mavs, why are you not promoting your own show as opposed to something else (In this case Kyrie) to start your show? You guys are the masters of promoting your own, why not now? – 7:07 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka warmed up in a Dirk shirt … and already got fouled by Draymond. pic.twitter.com/ODfREtWfCC – 6:57 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Jordan Poole has given #Warriors fans another reason to be excited about Klay Thompson’s return.
#DubNation #NBA
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson and Steph Curry from the left corner pregame in Dallas pic.twitter.com/sFOIuyvEtB – 6:50 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson getting up pregame shots in Dallas at the same time again pic.twitter.com/flKlspkol8 – 6:40 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers is happy to be back on the sidelines and he praised Dan Burke for the job he did while he was away #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/05/doc… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:37 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mike Wilks names the starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Aleksej Pokusevski
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 6:36 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch had a cool answer pregame when asked about Josh Giddey:
“He’s fearless for a young player. Got a lot of game to him. He reminds me a little bit of a combination of a little bit of LaMelo and a little bit of Luka. He just has this command of the ball.” – 6:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Not playing tonight, but Klay Thompson’s return could come as soon as Sunday. pic.twitter.com/cz2yU1jgHI – 6:35 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Derrick Favors (back soreness) is a game-time decision, per Mike Wilks.
Starters:
– Shai
– Giddey
– Wiggins
– Poku
– Robinson-Earl – 6:34 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @UnderdogFantasy
Kyrie Returns
Luka vs. Steph
We’re breaking it all down, taking your questions before tonight’s 11-game slate, and Justin’s world-famous Fastest 5 Minutes in the NBA: “Who *IS* Playing Tonight?”
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Injury Report for Thursday’s game vs Golden State
#Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC
neworlns.co/3G18fEW – 6:22 PM
Injury Report for Thursday’s game vs Golden State
#Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC
neworlns.co/3G18fEW – 6:22 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Josh Giddey has a little LaMelo and a little Luka in him.
Finch: “They found themselves a really nice player.” – 6:21 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are hopeful that Kenny Atkinson will be able to travel next week. He’s only been able to be on the bench for home games because of early season leg injury. All the Warriors’ other assistant coaches are out of protocols. – 6:09 PM
Warriors are hopeful that Kenny Atkinson will be able to travel next week. He’s only been able to be on the bench for home games because of early season leg injury. All the Warriors’ other assistant coaches are out of protocols. – 6:09 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Warriors are expecting to have Kenny Atkinson (knee) back on the road next week. – 6:09 PM
Warriors are expecting to have Kenny Atkinson (knee) back on the road next week. – 6:09 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Steve Kerr, wearing a golden 41 pin, calls Dirk “the greatest international player of all-time” and says it’s “incredibly meaningful” for the Warriors to be part of the #41Forever festivities. pic.twitter.com/NieViuM6Va – 6:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr wearing a ‘41’ pin tonight in Dallas as part of Dirk Nowitzki night pic.twitter.com/Rt7ToGvIDo – 6:04 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr going with the same starting five: Curry, Payton II, Wiggins, Green, Looney – 6:03 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors sticking with same starters tonight in Dallas
Steph Curry
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:03 PM
Warriors sticking with same starters tonight in Dallas
Steph Curry
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:03 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd: “When you talk about Dirk, two things stand out: work and win. Those are the only things he cared about. … Luka has the perfect big brother mentor.” – 5:59 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
How will Jason Kidd and the Mavericks juggle the emotions of playing the Warriors and 8 minutes later honoring Dirk? pic.twitter.com/N7X1xm5Xy6 – 5:58 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dallas Mavericks say that Kristaps Porzingis, Trey Burke, Boban Marjanovic and Isaiah Thomas remain out for tonight’s game against the Golden State Warriors because of health and safety protocols – 5:52 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Mavericks say Trey Burke (H&S protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons), Boban Marjanović (H&S protocols), Kristaps Porzingis (H&S protocols) and Isaiah Thomas (H&S protocols) will all miss tonight’s game against Golden State. – 5:52 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
📍 Dallas
#StephenCurry || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Hl8kP8fudJ – 5:51 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Trey Burke (H&S protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons), Boban Marjanović (H&S protocols), Kristaps Porzingis (H&S protocols) and Isaiah Thomas (H&S protocols) will all miss tonight’s game against Golden State. – 5:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Some flex scheduling: NBA TV now televising the Warriors-Cavs game on Sunday instead of the Timberwolves-Rockets game – 5:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Injury Report (1/6 vs. GSW):
Out
Kira Lewis Jr. – Right Knee ACL/MCL Sprain
Didi Louzada – League Suspension
Tomas Satoransky – Health & Safety Protocols
Zion Williamson – Right Foot Fracture – 5:38 PM
Injury Report (1/6 vs. GSW):
Out
Kira Lewis Jr. – Right Knee ACL/MCL Sprain
Didi Louzada – League Suspension
Tomas Satoransky – Health & Safety Protocols
Zion Williamson – Right Foot Fracture – 5:38 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Back when the Warriors played at Oracle, they preserved the hole Dirk punched in the wall during the 2007 playoffs behind glass. He even autographed it for them pic.twitter.com/o3IZZoXhe4 – 5:37 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
NBA TV picks up Cleveland at Golden State on Sunday, which could be Klay Thompson’s return. – 5:32 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: All Star starters predictions, thoughts on Klay/Kyrie, Cade/Mobley and a trade idea for the New York Knicks? sports.yahoo.com/2022-nba-predi… – 5:14 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Bulls climbing fast nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/05/nba… – 5:11 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dirk Nowitzki fights back tears while talking about his relationship with Mavericks fans
WATCH (🎥)
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey will be retired in Dallas tonight. @CassidyHubbarth will be on the sidelines. She stopped by NBA Today with details on the jersey ceremony: pic.twitter.com/A7dlgbyOx7 – 5:00 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Bucks have dealt with a ton of injuries this year but it’s also wild how easy their schedule has been. Here are their wins vs. .500+ teams (8-6):
Nets (home)
Cavs (home)
Hornets (home)
Lakers (no LeBron)
Nuggets (no Jokic)
Sixers (no Embiid)
Heat (no Jimmy/Bam)
Bucks have dealt with a ton of injuries this year but it’s also wild how easy their schedule has been. Here are their wins vs. .500+ teams (8-6):
Nets (home)
Cavs (home)
Hornets (home)
Lakers (no LeBron)
Nuggets (no Jokic)
Sixers (no Embiid)
Heat (no Jimmy/Bam)
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
🏀 HABERSHOW w/ @Amin Elhassan 🏀
It’s Return Week! We talk Klay Thompson, Warriors and whether he should start right away. And we go deep on the history of the triple-double. (Congrats, Josh G’Day!)
🍎: https://t.co/Q59aZ7a1JL
🏀 HABERSHOW w/ @Amin Elhassan 🏀
It’s Return Week! We talk Klay Thompson, Warriors and whether he should start right away. And we go deep on the history of the triple-double. (Congrats, Josh G’Day!)
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Stephen Curry’s sustained excellence has left another #NBA MVP astonished.
#Warriors #DubNation
Stephen Curry’s sustained excellence has left another #NBA MVP astonished.
#Warriors #DubNation
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: 2022 Prospective; GSW/UTA Thoughts; News Catch-Up w/ @Danny Leroux
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
On today’s episode, Bally Sports New Orleans Studio Host @ImErinHartigan joins @dsallerson to discuss the home stand and tomorrow’s matchup with the Golden State Warriors.
Full episode: https://t.co/Lg4CrEvUI9
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So, after doing some looking, I’ve identified six wings that I think fit in Denver’s playoff rotation. These players may or may not be available at the deadline, but here are the names:
-Justin Holiday
-Torrey Craig
-Kenrich Williams
-Alec Burks
-Reggie Bullock
-Josh Richardson – 3:48 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Very few have changed the game like 41 has.
As Dirk Nowitzki gets his jersey retired tonight in Dallas, the Dubs reflect on an iconic career. pic.twitter.com/K4mhgrcWNq – 3:41 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are sitting both Otto Porter and Andre Iguodala tonight in Dallas on the front side of a back-to-back. Warriors play in New Orleans tomorrow night. – 3:33 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We are in our feels today ☺️
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/2DYGrWeWM4 – 3:08 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
SCAN YOUR TICKET FROM TICKETMASTER AND RECEIVE 1 OF 4 JERSEY NFTS!
TO VIEW YOUR NFT GO TO https://t.co/71JOofpj59!
#41Forever pic.twitter.com/4dfqYHtlr0 – 3:05 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
The Mavericks are retiring Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey tonight against the Warriors.
He made 5,683 mid-range field goals in his career, by far the most since shot location data was first tracked in 1996-97.
Kevin Garnett has the next most during that span with 4,816. – 3:02 PM
The Mavericks are retiring Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey tonight against the Warriors.
He made 5,683 mid-range field goals in his career, by far the most since shot location data was first tracked in 1996-97.
Kevin Garnett has the next most during that span with 4,816. – 3:02 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
I know we’re all excited about the post game tonight. I’m really excited about the game itself. Best team in @NBA with the greatest shooter ever, and one of the most unique players ever in Draymond. A style that is joyous, playing a Mavs team playing the best its played all year – 2:53 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers say Doc Rivers has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will coach tonight against the Magic.
The team went 2-0 with Dan Burke as acting head coach. – 2:26 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey retirement comes with a bonus for this old sap: Stephen Curry will be in the building, too, doubling count of game-changers on hand.
My piece with the game’s greatest shooter on what Steph studied from its sweetest-shooting big man: marcstein.substack.com/p/a-summit-of-… – 2:21 PM
Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey retirement comes with a bonus for this old sap: Stephen Curry will be in the building, too, doubling count of game-changers on hand.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
No new names on the Mavericks’ midday injury updates. Kristaps Porzingis, Boban Marjanovic, Isaiah Thomas out with the protocols. Willie Cauley-Stein still on leave. Trey Burke is questionable. – 2:12 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
GAME DAY!
🆚 @Golden State Warriors
⌚️ 6:30PM CT
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: 2022 Prospective; GSW/UTA Thoughts; News Catch-Up w/ @Nate Duncan
