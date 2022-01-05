Zion Williamson doing rehab away from Pelicans

Andrew Lopez: The Pelicans say Zion Williamson has been doing his rehab away from the team. He is still under supervision of the team. Sources say the Pelicans arranged for transportation out of New Orleans for Williamson. Further updates on Zion’s status are expected in the next few weeks.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Story: Zion Williamson will continue his rehab away from the team. Per @Adrian Wojnarowski, Zion is in Portland, Ore. to continue there.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Here’s the statement from Zion Williamson, released by the team, regarding his continued rehab in Portland.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pelicans star Zion Williamson to continue rehab away from team
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The Pelicans announce Zion Williamson will be rehabbing from his foot injury away from the team. Forward has yet to play this season after saying he expected to be back for the regular season opener. – 2:32 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans say Zion Williamson has been doing his rehab away from the team. He is still under supervision of the team.
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Worth remembering that Zion Williamson averaged 27 ppg., on 60 percent shooting, and only missed 11 games last year. Goodness. – 1:17 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
If Andrew Wiggins is going to be an NBA All-Star, this would be the year. Injuries to Leonard, George, A. Davis and Z. Williamson open up the door. – 12:55 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
While the Pelicans did not announce the location, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Williamson is doing his rehab in Portland, Oregon. -via ESPN / January 5, 2022
Michael Scotto: Pelicans star Zion Williamson will dial back his rehab to only partial weight bearing activities, David Griffin said. Zion noted it’s been a “very difficult process” for him and released a full statement below. pic.twitter.com/bvWzUIN2Y2 -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / January 5, 2022
Shams Charania on Zion Williamson: From everything I’ve been told, the Pelicans do want him to play this season. I think Zion Williamson in his heart of hearts does want to play this year. So you have two parties that clearly want him back on the floor. -via YouTube / December 23, 2021