Bucks to sign Langston Galloway

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
So #Bucks at #Nets tomorrow is the Langston Galloway Revenge Game. – 3:18 PM
So #Bucks at #Nets tomorrow is the Langston Galloway Revenge Game. – 3:18 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent guard Langston Galloway plans to sign a 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Galloway played in four games for the Brooklyn Nets over two 10-days this season. – 3:03 PM
Free agent guard Langston Galloway plans to sign a 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Galloway played in four games for the Brooklyn Nets over two 10-days this season. – 3:03 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Milwaukee Bucks plan to sign Langston Galloway to a 10-day hardship deal, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. Galloway recently signed multiple 10-day deals with the Brooklyn Nets. – 3:03 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks plan to sign Langston Galloway to a 10-day hardship deal, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. Galloway recently signed multiple 10-day deals with the Brooklyn Nets. – 3:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
NBA 10-Day hardship contracts that expired today:
Chaundee Brown – ATL
Rob Edwards – OKC
Langston Galloway – BKN
Jordan Goodwin – WAS
Hassani Gravett – ORL
Scotty Hopson – OKC
Greg Monroe – MIN
Olivier Sarr – OKC
Admiral Schofield – ORL
Xavier Sneed – MEM – 8:27 AM
NBA 10-Day hardship contracts that expired today:
Chaundee Brown – ATL
Rob Edwards – OKC
Langston Galloway – BKN
Jordan Goodwin – WAS
Hassani Gravett – ORL
Scotty Hopson – OKC
Greg Monroe – MIN
Olivier Sarr – OKC
Admiral Schofield – ORL
Xavier Sneed – MEM – 8:27 AM
More on this storyline
Adam Zagoria: The Nets announced they have signed Langston Galloway to a 2nd 10-Day Contract -via Twitter @AdamZagoria / December 27, 2021
Shams Charania: The Nets are signing hardship guard Langston Galloway to a second 10-day contract, sources tell me and @Alex__Schiffer . Galloway’s first 10-day expired today. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 26, 2021
The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard Langston Galloway to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Galloway (6’1”, 200) has appeared in 445 career games (62 starts) across seven seasons with Phoenix (2020-21), Detroit (2017-20), Sacramento (2017), New Orleans (2016-17) and New York (2014-16), recording averages of 8.2 points on 39.8 percent shooting from the field, 37.0 percent shooting from 3-point range and 81.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.9 minutes per contest. -via NBA.com / December 16, 2021