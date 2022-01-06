Daily statistical milestones: Jrue Holiday moves past Mitch Richmond and more

USA Today Sports

Milestones

January 6, 2022

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Bojan Bogdanovic No. 87 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jameer Nelson with 1,154 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Metta World Peace

Jrue Holiday No. 88 in steals now

Moved ahead of Mitch Richmond with 1,212 steals. He’s now 7 away from Robert Parish

Rudy Gay No. 95 in steals now

Moved ahead of Ray Williams with 1,199 steals. He’s now tied with Grant Long

Myles Turner No. 106 in blocks now

Moved ahead of LaSalle Thompson with 974 blocks. He’s now 8 away from Bobby Jones

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 111 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala, Marcus Morris and Derek Harper with 1,075 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Lindsey Hunter

Gordon Hayward No. 131 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Danny Ainge with 1,003 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Danny Granger

Kevin Durant No. 134 in assists now

Moved ahead of Monta Ellis with 3,859 assists. He’s now 7 away from Johnny Moore

Jordan Clarkson No. 139 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Scottie Pippen, Al Harrington, Walt Williams and Mark Price with 979 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Matt Barnes

Louis Williams No. 142 in assists now

Moved ahead of DJ Augustin with 3,724 assists. He’s now 30 away from Sam Lacey

Bradley Beal No. 173 in points now

Moved ahead of Jerry Lucas and Dave DeBusschere with 14,073 points. He’s now 19 away from Anthony Davis

Kyrie Irving No. 179 in assists now

Moved ahead of Allen Leavell with 3,340 assists. He’s now 24 away from Mike Newlin

Rudy Gay No. 183 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Tristan Thompson with 5,989 rebounds. He’s now 6 away from Andre Iguodala

Terry Rozier No. 191 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Nate Robinson with 813 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Chris Mullin

Blake Griffin No. 192 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Neil Johnston with 5,857 rebounds. He’s now 10 away from Vin Baker

Kyrie Irving No. 202 in points now

Moved ahead of Jermaine O’Neal with 13,315 points. He’s now 46 away from Luol Deng

Draymond Green No. 203 in steals now

Moved ahead of Elton Brand, Dudley Bradley, Gerald Henderson and Louis Williams with 941 steals. He’s now tied with George Gervin

PJ Tucker No. 204 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rick Fox with 772 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Byron Scott and Jodie Meeks

Andrew Wiggins No. 208 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mario Chalmers with 756 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Ben McLemore

Andre Drummond No. 211 in steals now

Moved ahead of Darrell Griffith with 933 steals. He’s now tied with Jason Williams

Jrue Holiday No. 214 in points now

Moved ahead of Bob Boozer with 12,967 points. He’s now 9 away from Stephen Jackson

Al Horford No. 215 in assists now

Moved ahead of Jeff Mullins with 3,025 assists. He’s now 1 away from Shaquille O’Neal

Jayson Tatum No. 234 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of with 690 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Rodney Rogers

Nikola Jokic No. 234 in assists now

Moved ahead of Vernon Maxwell, Dave Cowens, Gilbert Arenas and KC Jones with 2,914 assists. He’s now 6 away from Don Buse

DeMarcus Cousins No. 236 in points now

Moved ahead of Marc Gasol with 12,526 points. He’s now 15 away from Jack Marin

Dennis Schroeder No. 241 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mickael Pietrus with 680 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Kent Bazemore

Wesley Matthews No. 246 in steals now

Moved ahead of Rodney Rogers with 869 steals. He’s now tied with Ron Lee and Jerry Stackhouse

Fred VanVleet No. 249 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Isaiah Rider, Lamar Odom and Kenny Smith with 669 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Doug McDermott


