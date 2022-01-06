Daily statistical milestones: Jrue Holiday moves past Mitch Richmond and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Bojan Bogdanovic No. 87 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jameer Nelson with 1,154 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Metta World Peace
Jrue Holiday No. 88 in steals now
Moved ahead of Mitch Richmond with 1,212 steals. He’s now 7 away from Robert Parish
Rudy Gay No. 95 in steals now
Moved ahead of Ray Williams with 1,199 steals. He’s now tied with Grant Long
Myles Turner No. 106 in blocks now
Moved ahead of LaSalle Thompson with 974 blocks. He’s now 8 away from Bobby Jones
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 111 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala, Marcus Morris and Derek Harper with 1,075 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Lindsey Hunter
Gordon Hayward No. 131 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Danny Ainge with 1,003 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Danny Granger
Kevin Durant No. 134 in assists now
Moved ahead of Monta Ellis with 3,859 assists. He’s now 7 away from Johnny Moore
Jordan Clarkson No. 139 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Scottie Pippen, Al Harrington, Walt Williams and Mark Price with 979 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Matt Barnes
Louis Williams No. 142 in assists now
Moved ahead of DJ Augustin with 3,724 assists. He’s now 30 away from Sam Lacey
Bradley Beal No. 173 in points now
Moved ahead of Jerry Lucas and Dave DeBusschere with 14,073 points. He’s now 19 away from Anthony Davis
Kyrie Irving No. 179 in assists now
Moved ahead of Allen Leavell with 3,340 assists. He’s now 24 away from Mike Newlin
Rudy Gay No. 183 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Tristan Thompson with 5,989 rebounds. He’s now 6 away from Andre Iguodala
Terry Rozier No. 191 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Nate Robinson with 813 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Chris Mullin
Blake Griffin No. 192 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Neil Johnston with 5,857 rebounds. He’s now 10 away from Vin Baker
Kyrie Irving No. 202 in points now
Moved ahead of Jermaine O’Neal with 13,315 points. He’s now 46 away from Luol Deng
Draymond Green No. 203 in steals now
Moved ahead of Elton Brand, Dudley Bradley, Gerald Henderson and Louis Williams with 941 steals. He’s now tied with George Gervin
PJ Tucker No. 204 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rick Fox with 772 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Byron Scott and Jodie Meeks
Andrew Wiggins No. 208 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mario Chalmers with 756 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Ben McLemore
Andre Drummond No. 211 in steals now
Moved ahead of Darrell Griffith with 933 steals. He’s now tied with Jason Williams
Jrue Holiday No. 214 in points now
Moved ahead of Bob Boozer with 12,967 points. He’s now 9 away from Stephen Jackson
Al Horford No. 215 in assists now
Moved ahead of Jeff Mullins with 3,025 assists. He’s now 1 away from Shaquille O’Neal
Jayson Tatum No. 234 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of with 690 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Rodney Rogers
Nikola Jokic No. 234 in assists now
Moved ahead of Vernon Maxwell, Dave Cowens, Gilbert Arenas and KC Jones with 2,914 assists. He’s now 6 away from Don Buse
DeMarcus Cousins No. 236 in points now
Moved ahead of Marc Gasol with 12,526 points. He’s now 15 away from Jack Marin
Dennis Schroeder No. 241 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mickael Pietrus with 680 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Kent Bazemore
Wesley Matthews No. 246 in steals now
Moved ahead of Rodney Rogers with 869 steals. He’s now tied with Ron Lee and Jerry Stackhouse
Fred VanVleet No. 249 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Isaiah Rider, Lamar Odom and Kenny Smith with 669 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Doug McDermott
Beal tied the franchise single-game record for points held by Gilbert Arenas. It was his fourth 50-point game, breaking a tie with Arenas for the most such games in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/bY7sEGlDQj – 2:01 PM
1. Warriors’ Stephen Curry
2. Nets’ Kevin Durant
3. Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo
4. Lakers’ LeBron James
5. Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/kURl4rp8OU – 1:05 PM
Fan starters as of now…
West: Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Paul George
East: James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid
Derrick Rose makes a cameo. 7th in guard voting. pic.twitter.com/u0dkH6ycJq – 1:04 PM
The next NBA All-Star fan voting update will be shared Thursday, Jan. 13. pic.twitter.com/s5mLuTNvAx – 1:01 PM
Former #Nets Shooting Guard @Kerry_Kittles30 tells @talkhoops & @Rosalyn Gold-Onwude why Brooklyn needs Kyrie Irving as a full-time player to reach the NBA Finals #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/QaTnmNwWIE – 12:52 PM
NBA scout on Kyrie Irving’s return after Irving puts up 22 points in first NBA game since early June. More here: on.sny.tv/Qbr74He – 11:58 AM
Takeaway No. 1? Lance Stephenson’s return to Indy nearly spoiling Kyrie Irving’s season debut. #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 11:53 AM
5 takeaways: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 10:40 AM
🔂 Kyrie returns, Lance strums guitar
🤠 Dejounte Murray holds off Cs
🎷 No Gobert, no problem for Jazz vs Jokic’s 20-20-10 game
🎙 @Will Guillory
💻 @DaveDuFourNBA
📲 podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
🟢 open.spotify.com/episode/1bRGvq… – 10:23 AM
– K. Durant: 39 pts, 8 reb, 7 ast
– Boj. Bogdanovic: 36 pts, 13 reb, 4 ast
– P. Siakam: 33 pts, 5 reb, 6 ast
– D. Sabonis: 32 pts, 12 reb, 10 ast
– K. Oubre Jr: 32 pts, 6 reb, 24 min
– N. Jokic: 26 pts, 21 reb, 11 ast
– D. Murray: 22 pts, 9 reb, 12 ast – 10:12 AM
Kyrie Irving returns in fairy tale fashion to lead Nets to win, but has no plans to get vaccinated anytime soon nj.com/nets/2022/01/k… – 10:07 AM
👉🏼 https://t.co/mfOCtgWsqC pic.twitter.com/VE7NbrsxVn – 10:03 AM
This is essentially the thing. The team has set a precedent in catering to a star player. It could work out! But if it doesn’t, a blow to the credibility of the organization.
https://t.co/qNG2hOSfTK pic.twitter.com/Z8SrqKWzKE – 9:50 AM
How Lance Stephenson Nearly Stole The Show From Kyrie Irving In His Return To Indiana via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 9:28 AM
✅ 39 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 7 AST
Durant has scored at least 25 points in 64.9% of his career games, the second-highest such percentage in NBA history (Michael Jordan, 71.7%). pic.twitter.com/JEcqbKCpdX – 9:21 AM
newsday.com/sports/columni… – 9:04 AM
Wrote about Irving and where the Nets go from here, for @FOXSports/@FOX Sports News:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ky… – 8:58 AM
– Bojan Bogdanovic posts season-high 36 points in W over the Nuggets
– Kyrie Irving has 22 points in season debut
NBA recap ⬇
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 4:35 AM
