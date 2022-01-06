Kyrie Irving on vaccine stance: I'm praying we're able to come to some collective agreement

Brian Lewis: Kyrie Irving on whether he’d reconsider getting vaccinated; “I’m just taking it one day at a time. It’s not an ideal situation, and I’m always praying that things get figured out and we’re able to come to some collective agreement.” #Nets #NBA
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
James Harden @JHarden13
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
StatMuse @statmuse
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Joe Vardon @joevardon
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Ian Begley @IanBegley
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tom Lorenzo @TomLorenzo
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
