Luka Doncic doubtful for tomorrow

Tim MacMahon: Mavs are listing Luka Doncic as doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs. Rockets due to a right ankle sprain. He turned the ankle late in last night’s win over the Warriors. Doncic missed time due to a sprained left ankle earlier this season.
Luka Doncic (right ankle sprain) doubtful for Friday’s game at Houston dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:28 PM
Mavs list Luka Doncic as doubtful for tomorrow against Houston with a right ankle sprain after he rolled it late in last night’s game. Still, I’m told that Doncic should be good in terms of this not being anything major. And Doncic told @CassidyHubbarth that he’s fine. – 3:50 PM
Mavs are listing Luka Doncic as doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs. Rockets due to a right ankle sprain. He turned the ankle late in last night’s win over the Warriors. Doncic missed time due to a sprained left ankle earlier this season. – 3:47 PM
Dallas Mavericks are listing Luka Doncic as doubtful for tomorrows game vs the Houston Rockets because of a right ankle sprain – 3:46 PM
The Mavericks say Luka Dončić (right ankle sprain) is doubtful for tomorrow night’s game in Houston. – 3:45 PM
Mavs’ Luka Doncic receives second-most fan ballots among West guards in first return of NBA All-Star voting: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:05 PM
If Ja can hold steady in third WC guards All-Star voting, he will have a decent chance to be a starter.
He’ll have to beat out Doncic in player and media votes (he should, right?), then hold off the players behind him on Suns/Jazz. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 1:46 PM
Luka Doncic is second among Western Conference guards in the first release of up to date All-Star game fan voting. Fan voting accounts for 50% of the selection process for All-Star starters along with 25% players and 25% media. pic.twitter.com/zvk3wBgjCN – 1:22 PM
First returns of All-Star fan voting are in.
Fan starters as of now…
West: Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Paul George
East: James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid
Derrick Rose makes a cameo. 7th in guard voting. pic.twitter.com/u0dkH6ycJq – 1:04 PM
– Luka Doncic lifts the Mavs over the Warriors
– Bojan Bogdanovic posts season-high 36 points in W over the Nuggets
– Kyrie Irving has 22 points in season debut
NBA recap ⬇
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 4:35 AM
Luka Doncic, Mavs extend season-long win streak by shutting down the West-best Warriors on Dirk Night dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:09 AM
Luka on watching Dirk’s jersey retirement and clips of the Mavs’ 2011 championship: “That’s what I want to do one day.” – 11:27 PM
Luka Samanic scored 26 points and grabbed 9 boards tonight for the Westchester Knicks in his first game back from foot injury…
This means he’ll be available if Knicks frontcourt gets hit with another COVID outbreak or other injury issues
pic.twitter.com/CZc6BYNpkv – 10:47 PM
“No, no, it’s good. I just turned it by myself. I think it’s quick. A little bit of pain, but I’ll be fine.” — Luka Doncic to @CassidyHubbarth when asked about the right ankle he twisted late in the Mavs’ win over the Warriors – 10:16 PM
Luka Doncic tried to go back in for the final 1:33 of what looks like it’ll be a huge home win over Golden State but ended up returning to the bench with an apparent right ankle injury. – 9:59 PM
Luka Doncic hobbled off the court during the timeout. He appeared to twist his right ankle. He sprained the left ankle earlier this season.
Doncic is staying in the game. – 9:58 PM
Luka’s down after that Mavs basket in transition and holding his right ankle, not the one he sprained in November.
Limping off with Dionne Calhoun. – 9:57 PM
Doncic appeared to hurt his right ankle. Limping off the floor. – 9:57 PM
I can’t read lips well, but I don’t think Luka was talking about ducks to the officials after that turnover where he thought he got fouled. – 9:56 PM
JTA and Luka talking trash to each other is the best part about this game – 9:37 PM
Mavs end 3rd on a 14-4 run to take a 70-67 lead, Mavs 16-5 leading after 3. Warriors are 5-4 when trailing. Doncic 23 leads all scorers. Curry and Wiggins 12 for GS. 4th qtr not @theeagledallas – 9:28 PM
Luka has 21 points against the Warriors, but it doesn’t seem like it at all. – 9:15 PM
Q3 scoring midway through the period:
Warriors: 24
Luka: 6
Rest of the Mavs: 0 – 9:13 PM
Warriors have begun blitzing Luka whenever they can to get the ball away from him. It’s working as GS has moved ahead 57-56. – 9:10 PM
Warriors 15-6 to start the 3rd Hitting 3-3 from 3 after 1-15 in 1st half, they’re moving it mavs defense struggling. Doncic with all six Dallas pts but also some ball stopping, and that’s not going to cut it – 9:07 PM
Luka Garza just checked in for the first time. Pistons got an extended look at Micah Potter, who has eight points and six rebounds in 16 minutes. – 8:57 PM
Normally, if Mavs shoot 34.9% and 4-18 from 3pt. You’d think they’d be down by 10+. Instead they lead GS 50-39. Holding GS to just 39% shooting and forcing 10 TO. If they > 5pts off those TO, the Margin could be much bigger. Doncic 15. Curry just 5 on 1-10 FG after 3-17 vs MIA – 8:46 PM
Dorian Finney-Smith with the play of the game so far, a fantastic block on Draymond Green’s would-be slam in the last two minutes of the half. Luka at the line trying to put Mavericks up by 14. – 8:40 PM
20-point quarters this season
LeBron: 0
Durant: 0
Giannis: 0
Jokic: 0
Luka: 0
Embiid: 0
Harden: 0
Booker: 0
Trae: 0
Tatum: 0
Dame: 0
LANCE STEPHENSON: 1 – 8:38 PM
Mavericks survived 28.6 percent shooting in the first quarter and a tied at 21 going into the second. They gave GS only one offensive rebound. Luka with nine points, three rebounds. – 8:13 PM
Doncic, Harden, Westbrook, T.Young, LeBron James (2015 Finals), Lillard all great players. But over years, Warriors’ defense has done great against teams with ball-dominant players. – 8:09 PM
Luka rubbing his left hammie after that last bucket in the paint. Seems OK, but never a good sign. – 7:48 PM
Luka’s grabbing at his left hamstring, wincing after making his first bucket. – 7:47 PM
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
GS starters: Wiggins, Green, Looney, Payton, Curry
6:45 Tip @theeagledallas – 7:09 PM
Luka warmed up in a Dirk shirt … and already got fouled by Draymond. pic.twitter.com/ODfREtWfCC – 6:57 PM
Chris Finch had a cool answer pregame when asked about Josh Giddey:
“He’s fearless for a young player. Got a lot of game to him. He reminds me a little bit of a combination of a little bit of LaMelo and a little bit of Luka. He just has this command of the ball.” – 6:36 PM
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @UnderdogFantasy
Kyrie Returns
Luka vs. Steph
We’re breaking it all down, taking your questions before tonight’s 11-game slate, and Justin’s world-famous Fastest 5 Minutes in the NBA: “Who *IS* Playing Tonight?”
➡️ https://t.co/dQzWBA05mj pic.twitter.com/a0jOU1CYbb – 6:30 PM
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Josh Giddey has a little LaMelo and a little Luka in him.
Finch: “They found themselves a really nice player.” – 6:21 PM
Jason Kidd: “When you talk about Dirk, two things stand out: work and win. Those are the only things he cared about. … Luka has the perfect big brother mentor.” – 5:59 PM
