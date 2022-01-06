Pelicans supervising Zion Williamson's rehab from afar

Adrian Wojnarowski: The rehab process has moved from New Orleans to Portland, Oregon, and the Pelicans and Zion Williamson agreed on this and work together to get him to Portland and Zion’s trying to come back now from a foot fracture. You know, that’s included a couple of setbacks in terms of the timeline. But I’m told that the intention, and the expectation remains that Zion Williamson will play this season for the Pelicans. But he’s in Portland now. The team is still supervising his regimen there. But he’s gotten away from town, and so he’ll continue to work there.
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion will rehab away from the Pelicans
🏀 Why did the team even release this statement?
🏀 Something else going on or is this a non-story?
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion will rehab away from the Pelicans
🏀 Why did the team even release this statement?
🏀 Something else going on or is this a non-story?
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion Williamson will not be with the Pelicans while he continues rehabbing his injured right foot. The 21-year-old star is still weeks — if not months — away from getting back on the floor.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson is reportedly continuing his rehabilitation in Portland.
Thumbs up for me.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“As you can imagine, this has been a very difficult process for me.”
Zion Williamson’s first comments since his foot injury was announced don’t point to a return to basketball any time soon.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Story: Zion Williamson will continue his rehab away from the team. Per @Adrian Wojnarowski, Zion is in Portland, Ore. to continue there.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Here’s the statement from Zion Williamson, released by the team, regarding his continued rehab in Portland.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pelicans star Zion Williamson to continue rehab away from team
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
While the Pelicans did not announce the location, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Williamson is doing his rehab in Portland, Oregon. -via ESPN / January 5, 2022
Michael Scotto: Pelicans star Zion Williamson will dial back his rehab to only partial weight bearing activities, David Griffin said. Zion noted it’s been a “very difficult process” for him and released a full statement below. pic.twitter.com/bvWzUIN2Y2 -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / January 5, 2022
Andrew Lopez: The Pelicans say Zion Williamson has been doing his rehab away from the team. He is still under supervision of the team. Sources say the Pelicans arranged for transportation out of New Orleans for Williamson. Further updates on Zion’s status are expected in the next few weeks. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / January 5, 2022