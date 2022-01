Pelicans supervising Zion Williamson's rehab from afar

Adrian Wojnarowski: The rehab process has moved from New Orleans to Portland, Oregon, and the Pelicans and Zion Williamson agreed on this and work together to get him to Portland and Zion’s trying to come back now from a foot fracture. You know, that’s included a couple of setbacks in terms of the timeline. But I’m told that the intention, and the expectation remains that Zion Williamson will play this season for the Pelicans. But he’s in Portland now. The team is still supervising his regimen there. But he’s gotten away from town, and so he’ll continue to work there Source: YouTube