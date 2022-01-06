Pistons vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (7-29) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (14-14) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday January 6, 2022
Detroit Pistons 0, Memphis Grizzlies 2 (Q1 11:07)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LET’S RIDE.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/HMXJwqEWaF – 8:11 PM
LET’S RIDE.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/HMXJwqEWaF – 8:11 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies Starting 5️⃣ vs. the Pistons:
Ja Morant 🥷
Dillon Brooks 🦹🏼♂️
Zaire Williams 🙅♂️
Jaren Jackson Jr. 🦄
Steven Adams 🥝
#GrizNxtGen pic.twitter.com/4fuDORPIMM – 8:04 PM
Grizzlies Starting 5️⃣ vs. the Pistons:
Ja Morant 🥷
Dillon Brooks 🦹🏼♂️
Zaire Williams 🙅♂️
Jaren Jackson Jr. 🦄
Steven Adams 🥝
#GrizNxtGen pic.twitter.com/4fuDORPIMM – 8:04 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
starting 5 vs. @Detroit Pistons
🏠 @Ja Morant
🏠 @Dillon Brooks
🏠 @Ziaire Williams
🏠 @jarenjacksonjr
🏠 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/AsC9guKcRP – 8:03 PM
starting 5 vs. @Detroit Pistons
🏠 @Ja Morant
🏠 @Dillon Brooks
🏠 @Ziaire Williams
🏠 @jarenjacksonjr
🏠 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/AsC9guKcRP – 8:03 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Seeing a bunch of the new ‘Welcome to the Dark’ hoodies around the FedExForum today. Here is Tee Morant rocking his.
Ja Morant got the quote from Grizzlies assistant coach Blake Ahearn, who got it from the “Win in the Dark” book. pic.twitter.com/k7029X0ALn – 8:02 PM
Seeing a bunch of the new ‘Welcome to the Dark’ hoodies around the FedExForum today. Here is Tee Morant rocking his.
Ja Morant got the quote from Grizzlies assistant coach Blake Ahearn, who got it from the “Win in the Dark” book. pic.twitter.com/k7029X0ALn – 8:02 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for Pistons vs. Grizzlies: DET: Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo, Isaiah Stewart, Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes. Grizz: Ziaire, JJJ, Adams, Dillon Brooks (returns from health and safety), Ja. Bane is out with left quad soreness. – 7:54 PM
Here are your starters for Pistons vs. Grizzlies: DET: Saddiq Bey, Hamidou Diallo, Isaiah Stewart, Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes. Grizz: Ziaire, JJJ, Adams, Dillon Brooks (returns from health and safety), Ja. Bane is out with left quad soreness. – 7:54 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizz starting lineup:
J. Morant
D. Brooks
Z. Williams
JJJ
S. Adams – 7:53 PM
Grizz starting lineup:
J. Morant
D. Brooks
Z. Williams
JJJ
S. Adams – 7:53 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Oh, boy Oh, boy, this is the best and the worst of referee nights for @badunclep …Your officials for Pistons vs. Grizzlies — Marec Davis, Lauren Holtkamp and Brandon Schwab. Unk cussed early and then swooned. – 7:51 PM
Oh, boy Oh, boy, this is the best and the worst of referee nights for @badunclep …Your officials for Pistons vs. Grizzlies — Marec Davis, Lauren Holtkamp and Brandon Schwab. Unk cussed early and then swooned. – 7:51 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Hayes, Cunningham, Diallo, Bey and Stewart – 7:45 PM
Pistons starters: Hayes, Cunningham, Diallo, Bey and Stewart – 7:45 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Stew is back on the menu 👀
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/f7DGmQv5oO – 7:45 PM
Stew is back on the menu 👀
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/f7DGmQv5oO – 7:45 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons starters at #Grizzlies: Hayes, Cunningham, Diallo, Bey and Stewart. #DFS – 7:42 PM
#Pistons starters at #Grizzlies: Hayes, Cunningham, Diallo, Bey and Stewart. #DFS – 7:42 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
⭐️1 RT = 1 Vote ⭐️
@Ja Morant | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/3QxRcSn2qF – 7:40 PM
⭐️1 RT = 1 Vote ⭐️
@Ja Morant | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/3QxRcSn2qF – 7:40 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Grizzlies say Dillon Brooks and De’Anthony Melton (previously Health & Safety Protocols) are active and available. – 7:37 PM
Grizzlies say Dillon Brooks and De’Anthony Melton (previously Health & Safety Protocols) are active and available. – 7:37 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
furry coats only💧
@cintronworld | @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/9xWViQglzH – 7:11 PM
furry coats only💧
@cintronworld | @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/9xWViQglzH – 7:11 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Show us your best #Pistons drip in our @UWMLife Reppin’ the D fan shoutout → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/TfUugtnXAn – 7:00 PM
Show us your best #Pistons drip in our @UWMLife Reppin’ the D fan shoutout → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/TfUugtnXAn – 7:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Memphis Grizzlies: pic.twitter.com/yRBHuO7Er9 – 6:45 PM
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Memphis Grizzlies: pic.twitter.com/yRBHuO7Er9 – 6:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dwane Casey on the Grizzlies:
“I can’t say enough good things about them. They should be at the top of the Western Conference when it’s all said and done.” – 6:42 PM
Dwane Casey on the Grizzlies:
“I can’t say enough good things about them. They should be at the top of the Western Conference when it’s all said and done.” – 6:42 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said that they’ll continue to monitor the minutes of players coming out of protocols, but that each player’s situation is different, and they’ll judge them on a case-by-case basis. – 6:40 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey said that they’ll continue to monitor the minutes of players coming out of protocols, but that each player’s situation is different, and they’ll judge them on a case-by-case basis. – 6:40 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Dwane Casey on the youthful Pistons: “We’re so young. These guys should be playing for Memphis State.” – 6:38 PM
Dwane Casey on the youthful Pistons: “We’re so young. These guys should be playing for Memphis State.” – 6:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Asked Casey about the approach of containing Ja Morant: “It’s gotta be on us. We’ve gotta take charges, go vertical at the rim, and most of all do a good job of keeping him in front of us. Mix in some blitzes.” – 6:37 PM
Asked Casey about the approach of containing Ja Morant: “It’s gotta be on us. We’ve gotta take charges, go vertical at the rim, and most of all do a good job of keeping him in front of us. Mix in some blitzes.” – 6:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said the Grizzlies’ hustle stats stand out. Mentioned that they not only create turnovers, but they capitalize with points. – 6:36 PM
Casey said the Grizzlies’ hustle stats stand out. Mentioned that they not only create turnovers, but they capitalize with points. – 6:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Asked Casey about the process of evaluating players on 10-day contracts. “We’ve known those guys, scouts have followed their career.” Said they brought Micah Potter in during the draft process, and he followed Justin Robinson at Virginia Tech. – 6:34 PM
Asked Casey about the process of evaluating players on 10-day contracts. “We’ve known those guys, scouts have followed their career.” Said they brought Micah Potter in during the draft process, and he followed Justin Robinson at Virginia Tech. – 6:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said they brought Micah Potter in during the draft process, they followed Justin Robinson through college (believe Weaver has followed him through AAU). – 6:34 PM
Casey said they brought Micah Potter in during the draft process, they followed Justin Robinson through college (believe Weaver has followed him through AAU). – 6:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Isaiah Stewart is available tonight, after exiting health and safety protocols a couple of days ago. – 6:33 PM
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Isaiah Stewart is available tonight, after exiting health and safety protocols a couple of days ago. – 6:33 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
At it ☝🏿 more time on the @GrizzOnBally TV broadcast tonight with my guy @thefishnation. On the call as @Memphis Grizzlies look to extend 6-game win streak at home vs Pistons. pic.twitter.com/jtCdD42fzb – 6:30 PM
At it ☝🏿 more time on the @GrizzOnBally TV broadcast tonight with my guy @thefishnation. On the call as @Memphis Grizzlies look to extend 6-game win streak at home vs Pistons. pic.twitter.com/jtCdD42fzb – 6:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Cade Cunningham: “He plays with great poise. He had great command with the ball in his hands.” Said he’s a great shooter and comfortable off the bounce, and has great potential as a playmaker. – 6:22 PM
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on Cade Cunningham: “He plays with great poise. He had great command with the ball in his hands.” Said he’s a great shooter and comfortable off the bounce, and has great potential as a playmaker. – 6:22 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins says that ALL Grizzlies players who were in health and safety protocols have been removed. – 6:22 PM
Taylor Jenkins says that ALL Grizzlies players who were in health and safety protocols have been removed. – 6:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on the Pistons: “They’re a super scrappy team. We’re going to need to be that for 48 minutes.” – 6:21 PM
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on the Pistons: “They’re a super scrappy team. We’re going to need to be that for 48 minutes.” – 6:21 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
peep the hoodie ✊
@Desmond Bane | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Jw5WVFVjhE – 6:19 PM
peep the hoodie ✊
@Desmond Bane | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Jw5WVFVjhE – 6:19 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I’ll be home tonight for the Grizzlies game thanks to COVID protocols. I feel fine, but I was exposed and getting tested is absolutely bananas at the moment.
So, as a trade off for the extra caution, I think it’s only fair that this game is as uneventful as possible. – 6:08 PM
I’ll be home tonight for the Grizzlies game thanks to COVID protocols. I feel fine, but I was exposed and getting tested is absolutely bananas at the moment.
So, as a trade off for the extra caution, I think it’s only fair that this game is as uneventful as possible. – 6:08 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
Crossover Thursday. #Lions and #Packers talk with @Peter_Bukowski. Plus, what did Aaron Glenn say about job interviews? #FirstListen. JAN 6. Locked On Lions – Daily Podcast On The Detroit Lions https://t.co/fXaR4DmGkL pic.twitter.com/5Wdo99ky6M – 5:31 PM
Crossover Thursday. #Lions and #Packers talk with @Peter_Bukowski. Plus, what did Aaron Glenn say about job interviews? #FirstListen. JAN 6. Locked On Lions – Daily Podcast On The Detroit Lions https://t.co/fXaR4DmGkL pic.twitter.com/5Wdo99ky6M – 5:31 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
wait till you see @Jaren Jackson Jr.’s jacket.
1000 RT’s and we’ll post it.
#NBAAllStar – 5:24 PM
wait till you see @Jaren Jackson Jr.’s jacket.
1000 RT’s and we’ll post it.
#NBAAllStar – 5:24 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💯 Ja Morant is at the top of his draft class
💯 The Bulls can hang with the giants in the East
💯 Kyrie’s return
💯 Dirk’s legacy
#RealOnes with @Logan Murdock and @Bell19Raja: open.spotify.com/episode/6ixSKt… – 5:11 PM
💯 Ja Morant is at the top of his draft class
💯 The Bulls can hang with the giants in the East
💯 Kyrie’s return
💯 Dirk’s legacy
#RealOnes with @Logan Murdock and @Bell19Raja: open.spotify.com/episode/6ixSKt… – 5:11 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Battle on Beale Street tonight.
⏰ 8PM | 📺 @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/7AtQVHagG3 – 5:00 PM
Battle on Beale Street tonight.
⏰ 8PM | 📺 @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/7AtQVHagG3 – 5:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Kyrie’s Return; HOU/WAS; MEM/CLE w/ @Nate Duncan
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/kfr0XYDsJM – 5:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Kyrie’s Return; HOU/WAS; MEM/CLE w/ @Nate Duncan
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/kfr0XYDsJM – 5:00 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
GIVEAWAY TIME: RT to vote #JaMorant to be an #NBAAllStar in Cleveland next month. One lucky person who RT’s this tweet and responds with their favorite Ja Morant moment will win two tickets to tonight’s game against the Detroit Pistons.
Winner will be chosen at 4:30 – 4:54 PM
GIVEAWAY TIME: RT to vote #JaMorant to be an #NBAAllStar in Cleveland next month. One lucky person who RT’s this tweet and responds with their favorite Ja Morant moment will win two tickets to tonight’s game against the Detroit Pistons.
Winner will be chosen at 4:30 – 4:54 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Mentoring makes a difference.
See the full conversation with Coach Jenkins and Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer tomorrow on YouTube.
For more about mentoring: https://t.co/dvndIcfGAU pic.twitter.com/NeaV8ysQZA – 4:32 PM
Mentoring makes a difference.
See the full conversation with Coach Jenkins and Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer tomorrow on YouTube.
For more about mentoring: https://t.co/dvndIcfGAU pic.twitter.com/NeaV8ysQZA – 4:32 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The NHL announces that due to COVID-related issues affecting the Anaheim Ducks, “tonight’s game versus the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, Jan. 9.” – 4:31 PM
The NHL announces that due to COVID-related issues affecting the Anaheim Ducks, “tonight’s game versus the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, Jan. 9.” – 4:31 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
“You get put on a team with 3 or 4 stars and you gotta figure out how to play a role. Some guys struggle to figure that out…I understand how to be the guy and how to blend in.”
Desmond Bane is flourishing in Memphis but remembers every slight against him https://t.co/LzI9ElQFVO pic.twitter.com/PwAZucqEO8 – 4:10 PM
“You get put on a team with 3 or 4 stars and you gotta figure out how to play a role. Some guys struggle to figure that out…I understand how to be the guy and how to blend in.”
Desmond Bane is flourishing in Memphis but remembers every slight against him https://t.co/LzI9ElQFVO pic.twitter.com/PwAZucqEO8 – 4:10 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: Kyrie’s Return; HOU/WAS; MEM/CLE w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/W7k4nvIdDH – 4:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Kyrie’s Return; HOU/WAS; MEM/CLE w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/W7k4nvIdDH – 4:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🗣 Y’all know about our Swag Cam at #Pistons home games⁉️ ❄️💧 pic.twitter.com/wgM2dufTLr – 3:41 PM
🗣 Y’all know about our Swag Cam at #Pistons home games⁉️ ❄️💧 pic.twitter.com/wgM2dufTLr – 3:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Contract notes for recent Memphis Grizzlies signings:
Killian Tillie got a chunk of the Room MLE in a two-year deal:
21-22: $1,901,625
22-23: $1,901,625
Both seasons are fully guaranteed. No options.
Also: Tyrell Terry signed a two-year Two-Way deal with Memphis.
@spotrac – 3:19 PM
Contract notes for recent Memphis Grizzlies signings:
Killian Tillie got a chunk of the Room MLE in a two-year deal:
21-22: $1,901,625
22-23: $1,901,625
Both seasons are fully guaranteed. No options.
Also: Tyrell Terry signed a two-year Two-Way deal with Memphis.
@spotrac – 3:19 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Kyrie’s Return; HOU/WAS; MEM/CLE w/ @Nate Duncan
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/GMMJOt4QQT – 3:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Kyrie’s Return; HOU/WAS; MEM/CLE w/ @Nate Duncan
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/GMMJOt4QQT – 3:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Frank Jackson, who missed Detroit’s last three games with an ankle sprain, has entered health and safety protocols. He’s the ninth Piston to enter protocols this season.
Isaiah Stewart, who cleared protocols earlier this week, isn’t listed on the report ahead of tonight’s game. – 2:58 PM
Frank Jackson, who missed Detroit’s last three games with an ankle sprain, has entered health and safety protocols. He’s the ninth Piston to enter protocols this season.
Isaiah Stewart, who cleared protocols earlier this week, isn’t listed on the report ahead of tonight’s game. – 2:58 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Frank Jackson has entered the health and safety protocols, and Isaiah Stewart is cleared from return to reconditioning protocols, clearing the way for him to play tonight at #Grizzlies. – 2:47 PM
#Pistons Frank Jackson has entered the health and safety protocols, and Isaiah Stewart is cleared from return to reconditioning protocols, clearing the way for him to play tonight at #Grizzlies. – 2:47 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
On a positive note, Lonnie Walker is rejoining Spurs in Philly after clearing protocols and could return Friday vs. Sixers, a league source said.
Doug McDermott remains in protocols in Detroit.
The Spurs are in the process of trying to a couple of 10-day hardship players. – 2:24 PM
On a positive note, Lonnie Walker is rejoining Spurs in Philly after clearing protocols and could return Friday vs. Sixers, a league source said.
Doug McDermott remains in protocols in Detroit.
The Spurs are in the process of trying to a couple of 10-day hardship players. – 2:24 PM