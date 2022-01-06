Rudy Gobert, Jrue Holiday enter health and safety protocols

Shams Charania: Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has entered health and safety protocols, team says.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The COVID requirements in Canada might end up being a competitive advantage for the Raps. Catching some infections that may not have been caught, e.g. Gobert, or teams pull a GSW and just choose a rest rather than go thru Canadian protocols and risk getting stuck there – 6:02 PM
The COVID requirements in Canada might end up being a competitive advantage for the Raps. Catching some infections that may not have been caught, e.g. Gobert, or teams pull a GSW and just choose a rest rather than go thru Canadian protocols and risk getting stuck there – 6:02 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
In the span of one week, the Raptors have faced/will face the Clippers, Knicks, Spurs, Bucks and Jazz without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Julius Randle, Dejounte Murray, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic. – 5:53 PM
In the span of one week, the Raptors have faced/will face the Clippers, Knicks, Spurs, Bucks and Jazz without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Julius Randle, Dejounte Murray, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic. – 5:53 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Rudy Gobert enters NBA health and safety protocols and Jazz injury report grows https://t.co/5ojTaCdJ8V pic.twitter.com/j54RCnl9aP – 5:46 PM
Rudy Gobert enters NBA health and safety protocols and Jazz injury report grows https://t.co/5ojTaCdJ8V pic.twitter.com/j54RCnl9aP – 5:46 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Rudy Gobert has entered the league’s health and safety protocols, the Jazz announce. pic.twitter.com/R7k9TXjkIZ – 5:40 PM
Rudy Gobert has entered the league’s health and safety protocols, the Jazz announce. pic.twitter.com/R7k9TXjkIZ – 5:40 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz will be extremely shorthanded tomorrow against the @Toronto Raptors including Rudy Gobert entering the NBA protocol. pic.twitter.com/UFbCmdQBCd – 5:37 PM
The @Utah Jazz will be extremely shorthanded tomorrow against the @Toronto Raptors including Rudy Gobert entering the NBA protocol. pic.twitter.com/UFbCmdQBCd – 5:37 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
All of the Jazz players listed as out are not traveling to Toronto and will meet the team in Indiana.
Conley, Mitchell, Bogdanovic, Gobert, and Ingles all skipping the trip. – 5:37 PM
All of the Jazz players listed as out are not traveling to Toronto and will meet the team in Indiana.
Conley, Mitchell, Bogdanovic, Gobert, and Ingles all skipping the trip. – 5:37 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Full injury report for the Bucks’ game against the Nets tomorrow night:
OUT (health and safety protocols): Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, George Hill, Jrue Holiday
OUT (left ankle sprain): Donte DiVincenzo
OUT (back surgery): Brook Lopez
Probable: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 5:36 PM
Full injury report for the Bucks’ game against the Nets tomorrow night:
OUT (health and safety protocols): Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, George Hill, Jrue Holiday
OUT (left ankle sprain): Donte DiVincenzo
OUT (back surgery): Brook Lopez
Probable: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 5:36 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Toronto’s last five wins have all come against teams without their best player. They’ll have a chance to add to that tomorrow night against the Gobert-less Jazz – 5:35 PM
Toronto’s last five wins have all come against teams without their best player. They’ll have a chance to add to that tomorrow night against the Gobert-less Jazz – 5:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
According to the #Bucks injury report, Jrue Holiday has entered the league’s health and safety protocol.
Holiday went through it last season as well.
He joins George Hill, Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton in the protocol. – 5:33 PM
According to the #Bucks injury report, Jrue Holiday has entered the league’s health and safety protocol.
Holiday went through it last season as well.
He joins George Hill, Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton in the protocol. – 5:33 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Brooklyn on Friday. – 5:31 PM
Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Brooklyn on Friday. – 5:31 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Gobert returned two rapid negative tests yesterday. But his PCR test overnight came back positive. – 5:30 PM
Gobert returned two rapid negative tests yesterday. But his PCR test overnight came back positive. – 5:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
So, if you are scoring at home
Gobert and ingles are in health and safety. Mitchell and Conley and Bogdanovic are out. Clarkson, Whiteside and O’Neale and Gay are questionable….
Gonna be a skeleton crew for the Jazz tomorrow night against the raptors – 5:26 PM
So, if you are scoring at home
Gobert and ingles are in health and safety. Mitchell and Conley and Bogdanovic are out. Clarkson, Whiteside and O’Neale and Gay are questionable….
Gonna be a skeleton crew for the Jazz tomorrow night against the raptors – 5:26 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has entered health and safety protocols, team says. – 5:24 PM
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has entered health and safety protocols, team says. – 5:24 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
We knew it was coming — Jazz injury/H&S report following testing to enter Canada:
Rudy Gobert now joins Joe Ingles in the health and safety protocols. – 5:23 PM
We knew it was coming — Jazz injury/H&S report following testing to enter Canada:
Rudy Gobert now joins Joe Ingles in the health and safety protocols. – 5:23 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Rudy Gobert has entered COVID health and safety protocols. He returned two negative rapid tests yesterday but his PCR came back positive overnight. – 5:23 PM
Rudy Gobert has entered COVID health and safety protocols. He returned two negative rapid tests yesterday but his PCR came back positive overnight. – 5:23 PM
Jrue Holiday @Jrue_Holiday11
I hit @esmartr with a cross over and dropped the price for the holidays.
Get 25% off your sleeve when you use HOLIDAY25. Boom. pic.twitter.com/zoPr9iNvJC – 3:21 PM
I hit @esmartr with a cross over and dropped the price for the holidays.
Get 25% off your sleeve when you use HOLIDAY25. Boom. pic.twitter.com/zoPr9iNvJC – 3:21 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gobert ranks 9th among Western Conference frontcourt players.
Donovan Mitchell ranks 7th among backcourt players. pic.twitter.com/ClQi2visje – 1:12 PM
Rudy Gobert ranks 9th among Western Conference frontcourt players.
Donovan Mitchell ranks 7th among backcourt players. pic.twitter.com/ClQi2visje – 1:12 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell is seventh among Western Conference guards and Rudy Gobert ninth among frontcourt players after the first round of fan voting for the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/P4z5C4LmOE – 1:05 PM
Donovan Mitchell is seventh among Western Conference guards and Rudy Gobert ninth among frontcourt players after the first round of fan voting for the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/P4z5C4LmOE – 1:05 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
🛎 NEW @AthleticNBAShow Daily Ding 🛎
🔂 Kyrie returns, Lance strums guitar
🤠 Dejounte Murray holds off Cs
🎷 No Gobert, no problem for Jazz vs Jokic’s 20-20-10 game
🎙 @Will Guillory
💻 @DaveDuFourNBA
📲 podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
🟢 open.spotify.com/episode/1bRGvq… – 10:23 AM
🛎 NEW @AthleticNBAShow Daily Ding 🛎
🔂 Kyrie returns, Lance strums guitar
🤠 Dejounte Murray holds off Cs
🎷 No Gobert, no problem for Jazz vs Jokic’s 20-20-10 game
🎙 @Will Guillory
💻 @DaveDuFourNBA
📲 podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…
🟢 open.spotify.com/episode/1bRGvq… – 10:23 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Both Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside wound up being ruled out Wednesday for the Utah Jazz’s game in Denver. So, lots of small-ball from Rudy Gay … and a surprise start for the just-returned Udoka Azubuike, who thought the Jazz were joking. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 9:22 AM
Both Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside wound up being ruled out Wednesday for the Utah Jazz’s game in Denver. So, lots of small-ball from Rudy Gay … and a surprise start for the just-returned Udoka Azubuike, who thought the Jazz were joking. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 9:22 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Salaries of the five players who have grabbed 16 rebounds in at least three consecutive games this season:
Rudy Gobert, $35.3 million
Nikola Jokic, $30.5 million
Nikola Vucevic, $24 million
Clint Capela, $17.1 million
Omer Yurtseven, $1.5 million – 12:53 AM
Salaries of the five players who have grabbed 16 rebounds in at least three consecutive games this season:
Rudy Gobert, $35.3 million
Nikola Jokic, $30.5 million
Nikola Vucevic, $24 million
Clint Capela, $17.1 million
Omer Yurtseven, $1.5 million – 12:53 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Some @OmerYurtseven5 notes…
– 3rd Heat player with 10 straight games of 10 rebounds (Whiteside, Seikaly)
– 3rd Heat player with 3 straight games of 16 rebounds (also Whiteside, Seikaly)
– 5th player with 3 straight 16-rebound games this season (Gobert, Jokic, Capela, Vucevic) – 12:48 AM
Some @OmerYurtseven5 notes…
– 3rd Heat player with 10 straight games of 10 rebounds (Whiteside, Seikaly)
– 3rd Heat player with 3 straight games of 16 rebounds (also Whiteside, Seikaly)
– 5th player with 3 straight 16-rebound games this season (Gobert, Jokic, Capela, Vucevic) – 12:48 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz beat Nuggets 115-109. Without Rudy Gobert, without Hassan Whiteside, without Joe Ingles, Jazz get a win against Denver on the road.
Jokic had 26 points, 21 rebs, 11 assists. Bogdanovic had 36 points on 12-20 FG, including 11-14 from 2-point range. – 12:24 AM
Jazz beat Nuggets 115-109. Without Rudy Gobert, without Hassan Whiteside, without Joe Ingles, Jazz get a win against Denver on the road.
Jokic had 26 points, 21 rebs, 11 assists. Bogdanovic had 36 points on 12-20 FG, including 11-14 from 2-point range. – 12:24 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz defeat the Nuggets 115-109 in a candidate for win of the year. Utah survives Jokic without Gobert or Whiteside. Bogdanovic goes bonkers. Gay makes shots. Dok turns in impressive minutes. Utah moves to 28-10 on the season. Trip moves to Toronto and the raptors on Friday – 12:23 AM
The Jazz defeat the Nuggets 115-109 in a candidate for win of the year. Utah survives Jokic without Gobert or Whiteside. Bogdanovic goes bonkers. Gay makes shots. Dok turns in impressive minutes. Utah moves to 28-10 on the season. Trip moves to Toronto and the raptors on Friday – 12:23 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Jazz 115, Nuggets 109. No Gobert, Whiteside, Ingles? Yeah, Utah will take this. 10 straight road wins, 28-10 overall. Bogey 36/13/4. Gay 18/7. Royce 13/11/5. Mike 10/6a/4r. Don 17p. JC 13p. Jokic an absurd 26/21/11. Jazz road trip continues Friday in Toronto. – 12:22 AM
FINAL: Jazz 115, Nuggets 109. No Gobert, Whiteside, Ingles? Yeah, Utah will take this. 10 straight road wins, 28-10 overall. Bogey 36/13/4. Gay 18/7. Royce 13/11/5. Mike 10/6a/4r. Don 17p. JC 13p. Jokic an absurd 26/21/11. Jazz road trip continues Friday in Toronto. – 12:22 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Pretty blueprint performance for the Jazz without Gobert. Be great offensively. Fight like hell on the defensive end and get as many stops as possible. The Nuggets were going to score, but the Jazz just kept scoring whenever needed. This would be a good win – 12:17 AM
Pretty blueprint performance for the Jazz without Gobert. Be great offensively. Fight like hell on the defensive end and get as many stops as possible. The Nuggets were going to score, but the Jazz just kept scoring whenever needed. This would be a good win – 12:17 AM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets trail the Gobert-less Jazz 57-56 at the half.
Gordon leads the Nuggets with 13 points, Monte has knocked down 3 triples in his return and Jokic is up to 10 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists.
If you’re Coach Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 11:07 PM
Nuggets trail the Gobert-less Jazz 57-56 at the half.
Gordon leads the Nuggets with 13 points, Monte has knocked down 3 triples in his return and Jokic is up to 10 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists.
If you’re Coach Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 11:07 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz and Nuggets tied at 26 after 1Q. So far, so good for the Jazz, who have managed to look pretty decent so far without Gobert or Whiteside. – 10:37 PM
Jazz and Nuggets tied at 26 after 1Q. So far, so good for the Jazz, who have managed to look pretty decent so far without Gobert or Whiteside. – 10:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday has a double-double with 12 points and 12 assists. #Bucks trying again to rally in the final minutes. – 10:12 PM
Jrue Holiday has a double-double with 12 points and 12 assists. #Bucks trying again to rally in the final minutes. – 10:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday also has 7 turnovers tonight. That’s weird. He has 12 points and 9 assists. #Bucks have 16 turnovers total. – 10:02 PM
Jrue Holiday also has 7 turnovers tonight. That’s weird. He has 12 points and 9 assists. #Bucks have 16 turnovers total. – 10:02 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles and Hassan Whiteside are out for Utah tonight in Denver. Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Royce O’Neale are available. – 8:48 PM
Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles and Hassan Whiteside are out for Utah tonight in Denver. Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Royce O’Neale are available. – 8:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
So as you may have seen, no Gobert, no Whiteside, no Ingles tonight for the Jazz…..against Jokic….but Dok is playing….. – 8:45 PM
So as you may have seen, no Gobert, no Whiteside, no Ingles tonight for the Jazz…..against Jokic….but Dok is playing….. – 8:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin said that Dok’s injury was not as bad as initially feared, and that he’s been working hard to return. Said he was cleared even before the other centers were ruled out. Added that Rudy Gobert had a fever of 102 degrees today. – 8:44 PM
Quin said that Dok’s injury was not as bad as initially feared, and that he’s been working hard to return. Said he was cleared even before the other centers were ruled out. Added that Rudy Gobert had a fever of 102 degrees today. – 8:44 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Quin Snyder says Hassan Whiteside went through shootaround, and the team planned to have him tonight if Gobert was absent, but he began to experience symptoms again after the shootaround. – 8:40 PM
Quin Snyder says Hassan Whiteside went through shootaround, and the team planned to have him tonight if Gobert was absent, but he began to experience symptoms again after the shootaround. – 8:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks PA announced Jrue Holiday’s long two at 1:00 minute left in the quarter was changed to a three to make it 42-35 Milwaukee after one.
But of course, NBA live stats does not recognize that so some may still be seeing 41-35…. – 8:37 PM
#Bucks PA announced Jrue Holiday’s long two at 1:00 minute left in the quarter was changed to a three to make it 42-35 Milwaukee after one.
But of course, NBA live stats does not recognize that so some may still be seeing 41-35…. – 8:37 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Bucks up 41-35 after a quarter. 13 total 3s. Some of the Jrue 3s you live with, but some wide open ones for rollers. Raps were also briefly mystified by the Bucks’ zone. – 8:36 PM
Bucks up 41-35 after a quarter. 13 total 3s. Some of the Jrue 3s you live with, but some wide open ones for rollers. Raps were also briefly mystified by the Bucks’ zone. – 8:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, Hassan Whiteside, and Joe Ingles are all OUT for the Jazz tonight. Everyone else is AVAILABLE (including Udoka Azubuike). – 8:26 PM
Rudy Gobert, Hassan Whiteside, and Joe Ingles are all OUT for the Jazz tonight. Everyone else is AVAILABLE (including Udoka Azubuike). – 8:26 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside are both out tonight. Joe is out in health and safety protocols and the rest of the team is available. – 8:20 PM
Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside are both out tonight. Joe is out in health and safety protocols and the rest of the team is available. – 8:20 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert (non-Covid illness), Hassan Whiteside (concussion), and Joe Ingles (Covid protocols) are all out tonight.
Everyone else is available, including Udoka Azubuike. – 8:20 PM
Rudy Gobert (non-Covid illness), Hassan Whiteside (concussion), and Joe Ingles (Covid protocols) are all out tonight.
Everyone else is available, including Udoka Azubuike. – 8:20 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Gobert, Whiteside, and Ingles are all out tonight.
Everyone else is available.
Dok going to have to defend Jokic? – 8:20 PM
Gobert, Whiteside, and Ingles are all out tonight.
Everyone else is available.
Dok going to have to defend Jokic? – 8:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews is getting a start tonight or the #Bucks, joining Jrue Holiday, Jordan Nwora, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:40 PM
Wesley Matthews is getting a start tonight or the #Bucks, joining Jrue Holiday, Jordan Nwora, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:40 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Acting Milwaukee Bucks coach Darvin Ham says Jrue Holiday is “pound-for-pound the best perimeter defender in the (NBA) bar none.” – 6:23 PM
Acting Milwaukee Bucks coach Darvin Ham says Jrue Holiday is “pound-for-pound the best perimeter defender in the (NBA) bar none.” – 6:23 PM
More on this storyline
Noah Levick: Sixers-Spurs injury report: Danny Green (left calf tightness) and Isaiah Joe (“right side of back pain”) are questionable. Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed, Jaden Springer (H&S; protocols) and Shake Milton (back contusion) are still out. Matisse Thybulle isn’t listed. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / January 6, 2022