Stephen Curry unlikely to play vs. Pelicans

Anthony Slater: Steph Curry said the way his left quad is feeling, he is “not optimistic” he will play tomorrow against the Pelicans. Doesn’t believe it’ll be an issue that lingers too long, but don’t expect to see him in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/jitkJgYiRi
Steph Curry went 8-of-41 shooting the last two games. Curry, Kerr and Draymond discussed Curry’s recent slump postgame in Dallas. theathletic.com/3053781/2022/0… – 2:48 AM
Steph Curry suffered a quad contusion that “sucked” and could keep him out at New Orleans tomorrow on the second of a back-to-back espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:12 AM
Draymond Green on the possible ways to get Steph Curry going a bit more: “I think maybe get him off the ball more. These defenses have ramped up even more than they have been (with the trapping.” pic.twitter.com/0cQy3njvqY – 10:59 PM
Steph Curry on his recent shooting issues pic.twitter.com/IdPwB4XFeB – 10:55 PM
Draymond Green said that, to get Curry going, the Warriors need to get him off the ball more. – 10:48 PM
Draymond Green on Steph Curry’s shooting struggles: “He’s been missing some the past few games, but no worries. There’s probably a 10-for-14 coming soon. So, it’s all good.” – 10:48 PM
Steph Curry said the way his left quad is feeling, he is “not optimistic” he will play tomorrow against the Pelicans. Doesn’t believe it’ll be an issue that lingers too long, but don’t expect to see him in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/jitkJgYiRi – 10:42 PM
Steph Curry on Dirk: “An icon. Everyone talks about changing the game and he definitely did that… he opened up the gates for international players… just the art form of shooting the basketball with his height and touch, something no one has ever seen before.” – 10:42 PM
Stephen Curry on his quad and playing tomorrow:
“The way it feels right now, I’m not optimistic but we’ll see.” – 10:40 PM
Steph Curry on whether he’ll miss tomorrow’s game with a bruised quad: “The way it feels right now, I’m not optimistic. But we’ll see.” – 10:39 PM
Steph Curry on his quad contusion and if he can play tomorrow night in New Orleans: “Yeah that sucked. The way it feels right now, I am not optimistic but we’ll see.” – 10:38 PM
Stephen Curry on his shooting struggles: “The ball is not going in. … The last stretch has not been great. … You’ve just got to stick with the program. I’ve never been reactive in terms of tough shooting nights.” – 10:35 PM
Steve Kerr on if Stephen Curry will sit out tomorrow night:
“Yeah, there’s a chance. He got a pretty good quad contusion. Those generally get worse overnight with a flight and everything. So there’s a chance he won’t play tomorrow.” – 10:28 PM
Per Warriors coach Steve Kerr: ‘There’s a chance’ Stephen Curry (quad contusion) will sit tomorrow night at New Orleans – 10:23 PM
Steph Curry suffered a left quad contusion tonight. Steve Kerr said “there’s a chance” the Warriors rest him in New Orleans tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/atDQ8ZB730 – 10:22 PM
Steve Kerr says Steph Curry suffered a pretty bag quad contusion today, so there’s a chance he won’t play tomorrow in New Orleans. – 10:22 PM
Steph Curry has a quad contusion. Kerr said there’s a chance he won’t play tomorrow in New Orleans. – 10:21 PM
Steve Kerr says Steph Curry has a pretty good quad contusion and there is a chance Steph doesn’t play in the second of a back-to-back tomorrow night. – 10:21 PM
Kerr on Steph Curry’s shooting struggles: “Everyone is throwing everything at him. … I thought tonight, he pressed a little bit. … He had at least four shots that were in and out.” Said all those misses were the same: grazed front rim, then back rim, then out. – 10:18 PM
Mavericks’ defense outshines Curry, Warriors — 99-82 victory is their fourth win in a row and a nice setup for Dirk’s jersey retirement. Details here:
mavs.com/mavs-crank-up-… – 10:08 PM
Coming into tonight’s game, Stephen Curry was averaging 34.7 mpg., his most since 2013-14 … when he was 25. – 10:06 PM
FINAL: Warriors fall to the Mavericks, 99-82. Curry’s shooting woes continued, which is a big reason Golden State finished just 5-for-28 from 3-point range. Feels like Klay Thompson’s return might be coming at just the right time. – 10:02 PM
As bad as Curry was on Mon vs MIA, he’s been far worse tonight. 5-24 FG. 1-9 3pt 5 turnovers. All seemingly avoidable. Just a bunch of loose sloppy play – 9:59 PM
Worst offensive night of the season for the Warriors. Steve Kerr pulling the plug with 90 seconds left in Dallas. Warriors only have 80 points on 40% shooting, 17 turnovers, 5-of-28 on 3s. Steph Curry went 5-of-24 shooting. Eighth loss. – 9:58 PM
What Curry is doing right now is what old school players said would happen when jump shots stop going in. They were always wrong because Curry was never just a jump shooter. But he’s much closer to just a jump shooter now and the shots aren’t going in. – 9:49 PM
After getting within 76-75 with 8:19 left, the Warriors gave up a 12-0 run to fall behind 88-75. Really rough stretch right now on both sides of the ball for Golden State. Curry is now 5-for-22 from the field, including 4-for-15 from inside the arc. – 9:48 PM
Steph Curry’s trying to get to the rim and even to the mid-range a bit more tonight. Only seven of his 22 shots are 3s. But he’s 4-of-15 inside the line. Now 5-of-22 total. Mavericks up six with seven minutes left. – 9:40 PM
How do you limit” Steph Curry in the fourth quarter, coach? Heard enuf. Back to Yellowstone… – 9:35 PM
Seth Curry in pick-and-roll is pretty unique. When the big is back, he throws the ball way out there in front of him. Does two things:
1. Creates separation from his defender
2. Lets him get his steps right, like he’s taking a catch-and-shoot off a 1-2. Essentially a self-pass. pic.twitter.com/qam3yTzo7Z – 9:35 PM
Mavs end 3rd on a 14-4 run to take a 70-67 lead, Mavs 16-5 leading after 3. Warriors are 5-4 when trailing. Doncic 23 leads all scorers. Curry and Wiggins 12 for GS. 4th qtr not @theeagledallas – 9:28 PM
END OF Q3: Warriors trail the Mavericks, 70-67. After shooting 1-for-10 from the field (0-for-5 from 3) through the first two quarters, Curry went 3-for-9 (1-for-2 from 3) in the third. – 9:28 PM
Steph Curry getting his left knee checked out by Rick Celebrini during the last timeout. He banged it pretty hard. pic.twitter.com/f9Swf9hnUs – 9:07 PM
Warriors off to a 15-6 surge to start the third quarter, closing the gap to 56-54. Timeout Mavs, which was an opportunity to show video clips of several Warriors players congratulating Dirk on the jersey retirement. Steph Curry among those to use the word “legendary.” – 9:06 PM
Stephen Curry getting his left knee looked at by Rick Celebrini on the sideline. – 9:05 PM
Steph Curry is hobbling a little bit after appearing to knock his left knee on a drive with a defender but he has stayed in the game and has tried running it off. – 9:05 PM
At the half: Warriors trail Mavs 50-39.
-Second time in 4 gms Warriors finish half in the 30s.
-No pace/rhythm
-Curry slumbering (1/10 FG, 0/5 3p)
-9 assists, 10 turnovers
-1/15 from deep (Lee, corner)
-Defense keeping it semi-respectable – 8:50 PM
This Curry slump is not about him just missing shots. He does not create the same kind of shots he used to. He doesn’t get away from defenders as much for those flips and runners in the paint. He doesn’t handle into midranges. Even his stepback doesn’t create quite the same space – 8:47 PM
Per Elias, Warriors guard Stephen Curry’s 14-straight misses in the first half against Dallas matches the longest streak within a season in his career, done 2 other times (Jan. 10, 2021 and Nov. 24-25, 2017). Curry has missed nine of 10 field goal attempts and all five 3-pointers – 8:47 PM
Normally, if Mavs shoot 34.9% and 4-18 from 3pt. You’d think they’d be down by 10+. Instead they lead GS 50-39. Holding GS to just 39% shooting and forcing 10 TO. If they > 5pts off those TO, the Margin could be much bigger. Doncic 15. Curry just 5 on 1-10 FG after 3-17 vs MIA – 8:46 PM
Brutal first half on offense for the Warriors, shooting 38% from the floor and just 6.7% from three. Trail DAL by 11. Steph Curry continues to have the worst stretch of his career: 1-of-10 FG, 0-of-5 from three. The one positive for the Warriors from the first half: defense. – 8:46 PM
HALFTIME: Warriors trail the Mavericks, 50-39. Dallas closed the half on a 14-7 run. Steph Curry’s shooting woes continue. He’s just 1-for-10 from the field (0-for-5 from 3). – 8:45 PM
Steph Curry is going through one of the emptiest patches of his career: 1-of-10 in the first half tonight, missed all five of his 3s, now 4-of-27 the last six quarters, 1-of-15 from 3. Brutal offensive half from the Warriors in Dallas. Only 39 points. Down 11. – 8:43 PM
As non-basketball moves go, Steph Curry just had one as he jumped sideways into Reggie Bullock. But he missed the first of two free throws, so maybe Ball Don’t Lie. Mavericks up 50-39 at the break. – 8:43 PM
On consecutive possessions, Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith have blocked Steph Curry and Draymond Green into, like, outer space. – 8:40 PM
Steph Curry finally has a basket. He’d missed his first six shots. He’s 0-of-4 from 3-point range and the Warriors are 1-of-14. Mavericks reaping the benefits with a 45-36 lead. – 8:36 PM
Felt like a pretty standard Sixers half as of late.
Led by Embiid, offense flowed well. One of the shooters (Curry) got hot. Perimeter defense was porous to start (Embiid didn’t contest much after picking up two fouls) and the opponent grabbed 40+ percent of their misses. – 8:16 PM
Dirk Nowitzki is one of only five players in NBA history to average at least 20 PPG on 50/40/90 shooting in a season:
🎯 Larry Bird, 1986-87 & 1987-88
🎯 Nowitzki, 2006-07
🎯 Kevin Durant, 2012-13
🎯 Stephen Curry, 2015-16
🎯 Kyrie Irving, 2020-21 pic.twitter.com/GdDAWuS8cd – 8:16 PM
Sixers 62, Magic 59 after Embiid’s 3 at the buzzer rims off. He’s got 18 points and 3 assists. Curry with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and 4 assists. Harris with 14-3-2. Both teams shooting well and turning it over. Sixers have 16 pts off 11 takeaways, but have 9 TOs for 10 pts – 8:13 PM
Most points in a first quarter this season, per @nbastats:
25 Steph Curry (10/21 vs. LAC)
23 Seth Curry (10/24 @ OKC)
20 Jaylen Brown (10/20 @ NYK)
20 Lance Stephenson (1/5 vs. BKN) – 8:12 PM
End 1Q: Magic 33, 76ers 33
Terrence Ross leads Orlando with 9 pts
Seth Curry leads Philly with 11 pts
Orlando shoots 50% FG | 25% 3PT
Philadelphia shoots 61.9% FG | 71.4% 3PT
Magic 20 points in the paint | 13 rebs
Sixers 12 points in the paint | 7 rebs – 7:38 PM
Sixers and Magic tied at 33 at the end of the first. An uncharacteristic six turnovers for eight points for Philly. Sixers have also given up 20 points in the paint. Embiid has 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting and Curry has 11 on 3-of-3 from 3. Sixers are 5-of-7 from deep as a team. – 7:37 PM
End of 1Q: 76ers 33, Magic 33
Seth Curry: 11 points
Joel Embiid: 10 points
Terrence Ross: 9 points (in 4 minutes)
Franz Wagner: 6 points – 7:35 PM
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
GS starters: Wiggins, Green, Looney, Payton, Curry
6:45 Tip @theeagledallas – 7:09 PM
Klay Thompson and Steph Curry from the left corner pregame in Dallas pic.twitter.com/sFOIuyvEtB – 6:50 PM
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson getting up pregame shots in Dallas at the same time again pic.twitter.com/flKlspkol8 – 6:40 PM
Steve Kerr going with the same starting five: Curry, Payton II, Wiggins, Green, Looney – 6:03 PM
Warriors sticking with same starters tonight in Dallas
Steph Curry
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:03 PM
Stephen Curry’s sustained excellence has left another #NBA MVP astonished.
#Warriors #DubNation
sportscasting.com/stephen-curry-… – 4:16 PM
Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey retirement comes with a bonus for this old sap: Stephen Curry will be in the building, too, doubling count of game-changers on hand.
My piece with the game’s greatest shooter on what Steph studied from its sweetest-shooting big man: marcstein.substack.com/p/a-summit-of-… – 2:21 PM
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined All-Stars:
West Starters:
G: Stephen Curry
G: Donovan Mitchell
F: Nikola Jokic
F: LeBron James
F: Rudy Gobert
Reserves:
G: Ja Morant
G: Chris Paul
F: Anthony Davis
F: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Kristaps Porzingis
WC: Devin Booker
WC: Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/3XYrpA2vfQ – 11:20 AM
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 15.12
2. Stephen Curry: 14.35
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14.24
4. Kevin Durant: 13.97
5. LeBron James: 13.7
6. Trae Young: 13.54
7. Donovan Mitchell: 12.99
8. DeMar DeRozan: 12.78 pic.twitter.com/IZAFd4Hsne – 11:00 AM
