Steve Kerr on Gary Payton II: We're going to guarantee him the rest of the year

Payton II has a real-time contract of $3.7 million, but he has room to earn more in free agency this offseason. With defensive specialist guards like Marcus Smart and Alex Caruso being rewarded with lucrative contracts last summer, Payton II could be looking at a long-term deal if he’s a major contributor to a deep Warriors playoff run. They hold his Early Bird rights this offseason, allowing them to re-sign him to up to a four-year deal that would be slightly higher than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception amount. -via HoopsHype / November 27, 2021