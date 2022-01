Suns are keeping Bismack Biyombo for the rest of the season

Well, as this newspaper has learned, one of the names that appear on the table of the sports management of Baskonia is Bismack Biyombo , a center currently without a team but with a lustrous past after having played the last ten seasons in the NBA distributed in three different franchises (two spells with the Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic). -via noticiasdealava.eus / November 14, 2021