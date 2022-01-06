Suns are keeping Bismack Biyombo for the rest of the season

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Phoenix Suns are signing center Bismack Biyombo for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. Biyombo has made an impact in his two games on a 10-day deal: 13.5 points, six rebounds and two blocks.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bismack Biyombo said there were several teams he turned down joining before coming to Phoenix. After the passing of his father he said he really wanted to be in the right environment and have the right feeling about his next team. Felt good about the Suns and what they want to do – 1:25 PM
Bismack Biyombo said there were several teams he turned down joining before coming to Phoenix. After the passing of his father he said he really wanted to be in the right environment and have the right feeling about his next team. Felt good about the Suns and what they want to do – 1:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Report: #Suns signing Bismack Biyombo for remainder of season azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:21 PM
Report: #Suns signing Bismack Biyombo for remainder of season azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bismack Biyombo said it’s been an easy process for him getting acclimated with the Suns despite only joining the team on Saturday: “You really have no choice but to blend in.” – 1:21 PM
Bismack Biyombo said it’s been an easy process for him getting acclimated with the Suns despite only joining the team on Saturday: “You really have no choice but to blend in.” – 1:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bismack Biyombo didn’t get into the news of him reportedly getting a deal for the remainder of the season with the #Suns, saying he’s focused on the moment. – 1:20 PM
Bismack Biyombo didn’t get into the news of him reportedly getting a deal for the remainder of the season with the #Suns, saying he’s focused on the moment. – 1:20 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Suns keep Bismack Biyombo for the season sportando.basketball/en/suns-keep-b… – 12:09 PM
Suns keep Bismack Biyombo for the season sportando.basketball/en/suns-keep-b… – 12:09 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Phoenix Suns are signing center Bismack Biyombo for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. Biyombo has made an impact in his two games on a 10-day deal: 13.5 points, six rebounds and two blocks. – 11:36 AM
The Phoenix Suns are signing center Bismack Biyombo for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. Biyombo has made an impact in his two games on a 10-day deal: 13.5 points, six rebounds and two blocks. – 11:36 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Biz just came from the crib.”
Chris Paul on Bismack Biyombo going for 16 points, 6 boards, three blocks, three assists and two steals in #Suns win over #Pelicans.
“I heard Chris tell him after the game he’s made a lot of bigs a lot of 💰 and that’s the truth.” Devin Booker. pic.twitter.com/uvGZ3S1zDj – 12:15 AM
“Biz just came from the crib.”
Chris Paul on Bismack Biyombo going for 16 points, 6 boards, three blocks, three assists and two steals in #Suns win over #Pelicans.
“I heard Chris tell him after the game he’s made a lot of bigs a lot of 💰 and that’s the truth.” Devin Booker. pic.twitter.com/uvGZ3S1zDj – 12:15 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges talking about “No Bizzy” aka Bismack Biyombo, who came up big in 4th quarter of #Suns win over #Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/IBGkQdtTWo – 11:54 PM
Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges talking about “No Bizzy” aka Bismack Biyombo, who came up big in 4th quarter of #Suns win over #Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/IBGkQdtTWo – 11:54 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges said Bismack Biyombo (a.k.a. “No Bizzy”) is one of those guys that it feels like he’s played around him for months with his veteran know-how and how quickly he’s fit in with the Suns’ culture – 11:07 PM
Mikal Bridges said Bismack Biyombo (a.k.a. “No Bizzy”) is one of those guys that it feels like he’s played around him for months with his veteran know-how and how quickly he’s fit in with the Suns’ culture – 11:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Per Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, the nickname for Bismack Biyombo around the team is “No Bizzy.”
I would like to venture this is somewhere along the lines of “we are no longer open for service our business hours are closed.”
Adjust accordingly. – 11:07 PM
Per Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, the nickname for Bismack Biyombo around the team is “No Bizzy.”
I would like to venture this is somewhere along the lines of “we are no longer open for service our business hours are closed.”
Adjust accordingly. – 11:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul called Bismack Biyombo a consummate pro and said he’s a perfect fit for the Suns’ culture – 10:55 PM
Chris Paul called Bismack Biyombo a consummate pro and said he’s a perfect fit for the Suns’ culture – 10:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
ICYMI, I wrote about how Bismack Biyombo and the Suns found each other at the perfect time yesterday. Just as relevant tonight: bit.ly/32Kxywv – 10:33 PM
ICYMI, I wrote about how Bismack Biyombo and the Suns found each other at the perfect time yesterday. Just as relevant tonight: bit.ly/32Kxywv – 10:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bismack Biyombo’s first 2 games for the Suns:
13.3 PPG
6.0 RPG
2.0 APG
2.0 BPG
1.5 SPG
11-13 FG
+27 in 47 total minutes pic.twitter.com/jPO40PVwWF – 10:28 PM
Bismack Biyombo’s first 2 games for the Suns:
13.3 PPG
6.0 RPG
2.0 APG
2.0 BPG
1.5 SPG
11-13 FG
+27 in 47 total minutes pic.twitter.com/jPO40PVwWF – 10:28 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 123, NOP 110
Booker: 33 Pts, 9 Reb, 12-24 FG
Bridges: 23 Pts, 9-13 FG
Cam Johnson: 18 Pts, 6 Reb
Biyombo: 16-6-3-3-2, 6-6 FG
Paul: 11 Pts, 15 Ast, 5 Reb
Graham: 28 Pts – 10:23 PM
Final: PHX 123, NOP 110
Booker: 33 Pts, 9 Reb, 12-24 FG
Bridges: 23 Pts, 9-13 FG
Cam Johnson: 18 Pts, 6 Reb
Biyombo: 16-6-3-3-2, 6-6 FG
Paul: 11 Pts, 15 Ast, 5 Reb
Graham: 28 Pts – 10:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bismack Biyombo has 16-6-3-2-2 on 6-of-6 shooting on Tuesday after 11-6-1-1-1 on Sunday.
He was signed on Saturday. – 10:19 PM
Bismack Biyombo has 16-6-3-2-2 on 6-of-6 shooting on Tuesday after 11-6-1-1-1 on Sunday.
He was signed on Saturday. – 10:19 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Suns signed the Raptors playoff version of Bismack Biyombo to a 10-day hardship deal. – 10:16 PM
The Suns signed the Raptors playoff version of Bismack Biyombo to a 10-day hardship deal. – 10:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo dunk off Paul assist.
Fouled on play by Valanciunas.
Wow.
Has 16 on 6-of-6 shooting and five rebounds, two steals, two blocks and two assists. – 10:16 PM
Biyombo dunk off Paul assist.
Fouled on play by Valanciunas.
Wow.
Has 16 on 6-of-6 shooting and five rebounds, two steals, two blocks and two assists. – 10:16 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram settling for a tough shot attempt over Chris Paul from beyond the FT line isn’t very good offense.
Meanwhile Chris Paul continues to make Bismack Biyombo look like a 30+ minute center.
🤷🏻♂️ – 10:15 PM
Brandon Ingram settling for a tough shot attempt over Chris Paul from beyond the FT line isn’t very good offense.
Meanwhile Chris Paul continues to make Bismack Biyombo look like a 30+ minute center.
🤷🏻♂️ – 10:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Like literally, Bismack Biyombo is taking over.
Has scored #Suns last 5 points after #Pelicans cut lead to 2.
Offensive rebound led to FTs
Blocked Ingram’s drive.
Then found Booker for 3.
#Suns up eight with 4:17 left.
Again, he’s trying to stay beyond this 10-day. #Suns – 10:12 PM
Like literally, Bismack Biyombo is taking over.
Has scored #Suns last 5 points after #Pelicans cut lead to 2.
Offensive rebound led to FTs
Blocked Ingram’s drive.
Then found Booker for 3.
#Suns up eight with 4:17 left.
Again, he’s trying to stay beyond this 10-day. #Suns – 10:12 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I do not pretend to speak for Bismack Biyombo but I am guessing that he enjoys playing with Chris Paul.
Suns went to that two-man game the last couple possessions and it’s working. – 10:09 PM
I do not pretend to speak for Bismack Biyombo but I am guessing that he enjoys playing with Chris Paul.
Suns went to that two-man game the last couple possessions and it’s working. – 10:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bismack Biyombo has given the Suns pretty great minutes at a pretty dire stretch of the season for the center spot. Hadn’t played a game in 10 months before this – 10:09 PM
Bismack Biyombo has given the Suns pretty great minutes at a pretty dire stretch of the season for the center spot. Hadn’t played a game in 10 months before this – 10:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo taking over.
Dunks inside on next trip.
Then gets offensive rebound and is fouled.
Splits FTs. #Suns up five.
Guy is playing like he wants to stay beyond 10 days. – 10:09 PM
Biyombo taking over.
Dunks inside on next trip.
Then gets offensive rebound and is fouled.
Splits FTs. #Suns up five.
Guy is playing like he wants to stay beyond 10 days. – 10:09 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
You did not have Bismack Biyombo fourth-quarter offensive force on your BINGO card. #Pelicans have been wise to hack him a couple times to send him to foul line – 10:09 PM
You did not have Bismack Biyombo fourth-quarter offensive force on your BINGO card. #Pelicans have been wise to hack him a couple times to send him to foul line – 10:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Who comes out of the timeout and scores for #Suns?
Devin Booker? Nope.
Mikal Bridges? Nah.
Bismack Biyombo. #Suns – 10:06 PM
Who comes out of the timeout and scores for #Suns?
Devin Booker? Nope.
Mikal Bridges? Nah.
Bismack Biyombo. #Suns – 10:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Denied.
Brandon Ingram looked to dunk over Jalen Smith.
No that time.
#Suns up 95-89 as Booker and Biyombo enter game for Smith and Wainright. – 9:55 PM
Denied.
Brandon Ingram looked to dunk over Jalen Smith.
No that time.
#Suns up 95-89 as Booker and Biyombo enter game for Smith and Wainright. – 9:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Behind-the-back for the Bismack SMACK
pic.twitter.com/u9TVgfJkdQ – 9:49 PM
Behind-the-back for the Bismack SMACK
pic.twitter.com/u9TVgfJkdQ – 9:49 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Next trip, Paul find Biyombo for bucket. Valanciunas answers.
#Suns up 10 as Bridges hits corner 3.
“Don’t let him shoot.” same Pelicans fan. – 9:39 PM
Next trip, Paul find Biyombo for bucket. Valanciunas answers.
#Suns up 10 as Bridges hits corner 3.
“Don’t let him shoot.” same Pelicans fan. – 9:39 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jalen Smith, Devin Booker and Bismack Biyombo all with 3 fouls for Phoenix.
Brandon Ingram with 3 fouls for New Orleans. – 9:09 PM
Jalen Smith, Devin Booker and Bismack Biyombo all with 3 fouls for Phoenix.
Brandon Ingram with 3 fouls for New Orleans. – 9:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Three fouls on Smith.
Biyombo in for Smith, who couldn’t believe he got called for that foul challenging Valanciunas. #Suns – 9:02 PM
Three fouls on Smith.
Biyombo in for Smith, who couldn’t believe he got called for that foul challenging Valanciunas. #Suns – 9:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo in, gets offensive rebound, finds Paul, who scores.
#Suns up 6. – 8:52 PM
Biyombo in, gets offensive rebound, finds Paul, who scores.
#Suns up 6. – 8:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns open 2nd quarter with Payton, Bridges, Payne, Biyombo and Jackson. – 8:41 PM
#Suns open 2nd quarter with Payton, Bridges, Payne, Biyombo and Jackson. – 8:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I hope the “Feed DA” crowd has noticed how productive McGee, Stix, Biyombo, etc. have been — not as a knock on Ayton in any way, shape or form, but as a refutation of the idea that the Suns don’t run offense for him.
The system puts centers in positions to succeed – 8:33 PM
I hope the “Feed DA” crowd has noticed how productive McGee, Stix, Biyombo, etc. have been — not as a knock on Ayton in any way, shape or form, but as a refutation of the idea that the Suns don’t run offense for him.
The system puts centers in positions to succeed – 8:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Watch Biyombo for a few possessions off the ball. It’s delightful. He tales every opportunity to bump his man and get better position for anything. Just a very strong man. – 8:31 PM
Watch Biyombo for a few possessions off the ball. It’s delightful. He tales every opportunity to bump his man and get better position for anything. Just a very strong man. – 8:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said he got to meet Bismack Biyombo through some NBA-related activities in Africa a few years ago and “had an affinity towards him just on the person he is.” – 7:32 PM
Monty Williams said he got to meet Bismack Biyombo through some NBA-related activities in Africa a few years ago and “had an affinity towards him just on the person he is.” – 7:32 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Suns depth was one reason they made 2021 #NBA Finals. With numerous players out of the lineup tonight, reserve group has very different look, with these players available: Paris Bass, Bismack Biyombo, Chandler Hutchinson, Justin Jackson, Cam Payne, Ish Wainright, MJ Walker – 6:44 PM
Suns depth was one reason they made 2021 #NBA Finals. With numerous players out of the lineup tonight, reserve group has very different look, with these players available: Paris Bass, Bismack Biyombo, Chandler Hutchinson, Justin Jackson, Cam Payne, Ish Wainright, MJ Walker – 6:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bismack Biyombo and the Suns are a perfect fit for each other at the right time – https://t.co/a48mQ2FgSC via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/AWC0GcVDUV – 7:02 PM
Bismack Biyombo and the Suns are a perfect fit for each other at the right time – https://t.co/a48mQ2FgSC via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/AWC0GcVDUV – 7:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Bismack Biyombo’s first NBA game in almost 10 months, why he and the Suns are such a good fit, and how they found each other at the perfect time: bit.ly/32Kxywv – 2:09 PM
On Bismack Biyombo’s first NBA game in almost 10 months, why he and the Suns are such a good fit, and how they found each other at the perfect time: bit.ly/32Kxywv – 2:09 PM
More on this storyline
Kellan Olson: Suns have announced the signing of Bismack Biyombo to a 10-day contract. No. 18 for him. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / January 1, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Phoenix Suns plan to sign free agent C Bismack Biyombo on a 10-day hardship deal. Biyombo, who started 41 games for Charlotte last year, brings some size and strength to Suns’ frontline depth. Deal could be prelude to a longer stay this season. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 1, 2022
Well, as this newspaper has learned, one of the names that appear on the table of the sports management of Baskonia is Bismack Biyombo , a center currently without a team but with a lustrous past after having played the last ten seasons in the NBA distributed in three different franchises (two spells with the Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic). -via noticiasdealava.eus / November 14, 2021