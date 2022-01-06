Warriors vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (29-8) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (25-25) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday January 6, 2022
Golden State Warriors 2, New Orleans Pelicans 4 (Q1 10:46)
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
On the night of his No. 41 jersey retirement in Dallas, members of the Warriors paid tribute to Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/05/wat… – 8:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Game day feelin’
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
30 mins away! 😀
🕧: 7 pm CT
📺: @BallySportsNO
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Make sure you download the Pelicans app presented by @Verizon to keep up with all of tonight's game action and more!
▪️ Game tracker
▪️ Stats
▪️ Photos and games
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Let’s ball 🏀
Golden State Warriors @warriors
corner on lock 🔒
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on what makes Steph Curry and Klay Thompson together special:
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Pregame Kerr joked he’s “making the decision right now, sorry Bob (Myers)” that the Warriors will guarantee Gary Payton II’s contract for the rest of the year, ahead of the Jan 10 deadline. No surprise the Warriors reward GPII’s great play this season. – 6:56 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Play for your chance to win a signed Brandon Ingram jersey! 🙌
Check out the Courtside Challenge on the home page of the Pelicans app >> https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Pelicans were given a gift tonight. No Steph Curry. No Draymond Green. Somehow Klay didn’t make his return against the Pels. Gotta win this one – 6:50 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said Steph Curry is “pretty sore” after taking that knee right above his knee, but thinks tonight also provides a good mental rest for him. Sounds optimistic he will be back Sunday. pic.twitter.com/DIHtMiBxMF – 6:40 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Kerr took any suspense out, said GPII will have his contract guaranteed for the rest of the season. Added that GPII will be a rotation guy in any lineup. – 6:40 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors do the expected: GP2’s contract guarantee for this season is a lock. Steve Kerr spoke for the front office – 6:38 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Poole and Porter will get the starts with Curry and Green out tonight. – 6:37 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Gary Payton II, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr, and Kevon Looney will start tonight against the Pelicans. – 6:37 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors’ starting five:
Jordan Poole
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Otto Porter Jr.
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Per Steve Kerr, Warriors will start Poole and Porter in place of Curry and Green in starting lineup vs. #Pelicans. Other Golden State starters remain the same (Payton, Wiggins, Looney) from last night in Dallas – 6:35 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors lineup tonight: Poole, Payton, Wiggins, Porter, Looney – 6:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight in New Orleans
Jordan Poole
Gary Payton II
Andrew Wiggins
Otto Porter Jr.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Kerr said Curry is “pretty sore.” The hope is he’ll be good to go Sunday. – 6:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Two kings return tonight: @KingCakeBaby and @NTGraff on radio!
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says in pregame that he’s had several conversations with Zion and he’s reiterating just how difficult it’s been for Williamson to be held down by this foot injury for such a lengthy period of time. – 6:19 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
📍 New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The COVID requirements in Canada might end up being a competitive advantage for the Raps. Catching some infections that may not have been caught, e.g. Gobert, or teams pull a GSW and just choose a rest rather than go thru Canadian protocols and risk getting stuck there – 6:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors’ 115-108 win over the Heat on Monday, Warriors Wire handed out a report card with player grades and a game ball award. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 6:00 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
With Klay Thompson’s return quickly approaching, Steph Curry, in his own words, on his Splash Brother: pic.twitter.com/9ij5qDEUX8 – 4:08 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Stephen Curry is shooting just 36.7% from the field over his last 16 games, the worst FG% over any 16-game span in his career.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors posted a cold shooting night in a rough loss to the Mavs, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here is a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Wednesday: warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Power Rankings: Clutch Bulls take No. 1 spot from Warriors; Lakers on the rise; Knicks suffer steep fall
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs are listing Luka Doncic as doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs. Rockets due to a right ankle sprain. He turned the ankle late in last night’s win over the Warriors. Doncic missed time due to a sprained left ankle earlier this season. – 3:47 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Golden State Warriors will be without a trio of players due to injury on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/06/inj… – 3:41 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked on Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion will rehab away from the Pelicans
🏀 Why did the team even release this statement?
🏀 Something else going on or is this a non-story?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
With Curry, Green and Toscano-Anderson out tonight in New Orleans, I’m curious for your thoughts: What will the starting lineup look like? sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 3:21 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
After 116-106 win against Orlando, Rivers addresses why Sixers are warriors on the road, instead of at home inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Best, worst from Sixers-Magic: Seth Curry and Tobias Harris turn it up inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:16 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Thursday night hoops in NOLA
🏀 GSW at NOP
🕔 5pm PT
📺 @NBCSAuthentic
📻 @957thegame
📲 https://t.co/ZkjPJj14fy
📝 https://t.co/Uxd1vgioNW
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Warriors say Stephen Curry (quad contusion), Draymond Green (rest) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) will all sit out Golden State’s game in New Orleans tonight to complete a back-to-back.
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Only one team has two All-Star starters on my “for now” ballot. Thoughts on Klay/Kyrie, Cade/Mobley and Myles Turner to the Knicks (my idea): yhoo.it/3qRyc3u – 2:51 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Villanova today announced that it will retire the jersey of former Wildcats’ consensus first team All-American Josh Hart at halftime of its game on Jan. 19 vs. Marquette at Finneran Pavilion – 2:39 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
No Stephen Curry and no Draymond Green for the Warriors in tonight’s matchup vs the Pels, per the league’s latest injury report.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is the play that’ll force Steph Curry to miss tonight’s game against the Pelicans. Dorian Finney-Smith’s left knee to right above his right knee. Quad issue.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry (quad), Draymond Green (hip) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) all out tonight for Warriors at Pelicans. – 2:26 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steph Curry is out tonight against New Orleans with a quad contusion. Draymond Green also will not play in the second of the back to back. – 2:26 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
One more look at last night’s game & then it’s on to the next.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Juan Toscano-Anderson are out tonight in New Orleans. Quad for Curry, left hip for Green, left ankle for JTA. – 2:24 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Villanova announced that it will be retiring Josh Hart’s jersey at their game vs Marquette on Jan. 19. pic.twitter.com/BBYFJeGbvi – 2:06 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
I see a lot of talk about how this is the best “defensive” or “passing” or “all-around” season of Curry’s career. It isn’t. I’ll hear the argument for defense, but this guy was an absolute wizard with the ball for years. The passes he used to make regularly were ridiculous – 2:00 PM
