76ers to keep Paul Reed

Michael Scotto: The Philadelphia 76ers plan to keep Paul Reed and fully guarantee his contract for this season, league sources told @hoopshype.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Philadelphia 76ers plan to keep Paul Reed and fully guarantee his contract for this season, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. – 4:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Sixers’ Danny Green (left calf tightness) & Isaiah Joe (back pain) are questionable for tonight’s game vs. #Spurs, while Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed & Jaden Springer remain in COVID-19 protocols. Shake Milton (back) & Ben Simmons are still out. – 7:07 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Danny Green is questionable for tomorrow with left calf tightness
Isaiah Joe is also questionable with pain on the right side of his back
Shake Milton is out due to the back contusion
Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed, and Jaden Springer remain out in the health protocols #Sixers – 6:23 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton, Paul Reed, and Jaden Springer are out for tomorrow’s game vs. #Spurs
Danny Green (calf tightness) and Isaiah Joe (right side of back leg pain) are questionable. Looks like Matisse Thybulle is cleared and ready to play #Sixers – 5:22 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers-Spurs injury report: Danny Green (left calf tightness) and Isaiah Joe (“right side of back pain”) are questionable.
Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed, Jaden Springer (H&S protocols) and Shake Milton (back contusion) are still out.
Matisse Thybulle isn’t listed. – 4:35 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Via the injury report, Paul Reed is now in the health and safety protocols and Shake Milton is also out with a lower back contusion.
With Tyrese Maxey already out, Milton’s injury leaves the Sixers very shorthanded on ball-handlers. Curry and Korkmaz, maybe some Point Embiid. – 8:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers reserve post player Paul Reed is in the #NBA COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will miss tomorrow’s game against the #OrlandoMagic. – 6:11 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Paul Reed, and Jaden Springer are out vs. #Magic in the health and safety protocol.
Shake Milton is out with a back contusion while Myles Powell is questionable to return #Sixers – 5:43 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Paul Reed is the latest #Sixers player added to the health and safety protocol. He’s out for tomorrow’s game. – 5:42 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers injury report shows that Paul Reed has been added to the health and safety protocols and is out tomorrow. Shake Milton (back contusion) is out, too.
Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Jaden Springer (protocols) are still sidelined. Myles Powell upgraded to questionable. – 5:34 PM
