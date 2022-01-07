Blazers guaranteeing Dennis Smith for rest of season

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Portland Trail Blazers are guaranteeing the contract of guard Dennis Smith Jr., for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Blazers to guarantee Dennis Smith jr contract for remainder of the season
sportando.basketball/en/blazers-to-… – 3:47 PM
Blazers to guarantee Dennis Smith jr contract for remainder of the season
sportando.basketball/en/blazers-to-… – 3:47 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Portland Trail Blazers are guaranteeing the contract of guard Dennis Smith Jr., for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. – 2:43 PM
The Portland Trail Blazers are guaranteeing the contract of guard Dennis Smith Jr., for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. – 2:43 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Guard Dennis Smith Jr., will make the Portland Trail Blazers’ opening night roster, source tells ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 16, 2021