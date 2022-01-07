Bucks guaranteeing Wesley Matthews' contract for rest of campaign

Eric Nehm: The Milwaukee Bucks are guaranteeing guard Wesley Matthews‘ contract for the remainder of the season, per a league source.
Source: Twitter @eric_nehm
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant dribbled through 2 defenders trying to pick his pockets then faded for a shot over Wesley Matthews (or was it Middleton?). Either way, it was beautiful – 7:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews now has four fouls also for the #Bucks.
Milwaukee’s 14-point lead has now been wiped away. Game is tied at 85. – 9:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis picks up his fourth foul a minute into the third quarter. Wesley Matthews has three fouls. #Bucks up 77-71. – 9:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Sandro Mamukelashvili was the #Bucks sixth man tonight, subbing in for Wesley Matthews (two fouls). – 8:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews is getting a start tonight or the #Bucks, joining Jrue Holiday, Jordan Nwora, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews thought he might sign to play basketball this month. Or next.
He was willing to wait.
And, to wait on the #Bucks.
The reunion may have come earlier than he expected, but it’s paying off so far. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 12:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
For Wesley Matthews and the Milwaukee #Bucks the reunion was worth the wait jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel #mubb – 9:10 PM
“Wesley is a proven veteran whose shooting, defense and experience will help us,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “He is familiar with Coach Bud’s system and our team. We’re excited to have him back with us.” -via NBA.com / December 3, 2021
Shams Charania: Free agent Wesley Matthews plans to sign a deal with the Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 12-year veteran, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, is set to return to Milwaukee. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 3, 2021