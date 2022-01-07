Bucks vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (25-15) play against the Brooklyn Nets (12-12) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday January 7, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 44, Brooklyn Nets 36 (Q2 05:26)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Two blocks now to go with 20 points and 7 rebounds for Bobby Portis. – 8:28 PM
Two blocks now to go with 20 points and 7 rebounds for Bobby Portis. – 8:28 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas just challenged Bobby Portis at the rim and landed directly on his tailbone. Portis helped him up and he’s fine, but that’s one Cam will assuredly feel in the morning. – 8:28 PM
Cam Thomas just challenged Bobby Portis at the rim and landed directly on his tailbone. Portis helped him up and he’s fine, but that’s one Cam will assuredly feel in the morning. – 8:28 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Bobby Portis scored a total of 12 points in just 58 minutes during the Bucks-Nets series last summer. He’s got 18 points in 13 minutes tonight. – 8:26 PM
Bobby Portis scored a total of 12 points in just 58 minutes during the Bucks-Nets series last summer. He’s got 18 points in 13 minutes tonight. – 8:26 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden has two points on 1-of-6 shooting and zero calls. He can’t beat this #Bucks defense, or lure them into fouls. Meanwhile, Bobby Portis has 18 for Milwaukee and the #Nets trail 39-30 with 7:55 left in the half. – 8:26 PM
James Harden has two points on 1-of-6 shooting and zero calls. He can’t beat this #Bucks defense, or lure them into fouls. Meanwhile, Bobby Portis has 18 for Milwaukee and the #Nets trail 39-30 with 7:55 left in the half. – 8:26 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Bobby Portis just dominating the Nets early. He’s got 18 points in 13 minutes and is getting anything he wants around the rim. Portis has found a hell of a niche for himself in Milwaukee. He looks so happy on the floor these days. – 8:26 PM
Bobby Portis just dominating the Nets early. He’s got 18 points in 13 minutes and is getting anything he wants around the rim. Portis has found a hell of a niche for himself in Milwaukee. He looks so happy on the floor these days. – 8:26 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Bobby Portis is dominating the paint tonight. He’s up to 18 points and six rebounds, and is giving Milwaukee a huge boost with Giannis Antetokounmpo in foul trouble and Jrue Holiday out. – 8:25 PM
Bobby Portis is dominating the paint tonight. He’s up to 18 points and six rebounds, and is giving Milwaukee a huge boost with Giannis Antetokounmpo in foul trouble and Jrue Holiday out. – 8:25 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Portis strips Harden under one basket and then scores on a lay-up down the other end seconds later. Harden (who believed he was fouled) failed to make it across half court. – 8:24 PM
Portis strips Harden under one basket and then scores on a lay-up down the other end seconds later. Harden (who believed he was fouled) failed to make it across half court. – 8:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash calls timeout. James Harden is not off to a good start. He’s 1-for-6 from the field with no free throw attempts. Also has five rebounds and two assists. Bucks lead 39-30 with 7:55 left in the first half. – 8:24 PM
Nash calls timeout. James Harden is not off to a good start. He’s 1-for-6 from the field with no free throw attempts. Also has five rebounds and two assists. Bucks lead 39-30 with 7:55 left in the first half. – 8:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis is having himself one so far – 18 points and 6 rebounds as the #Bucks are up 39-30. – 8:23 PM
Bobby Portis is having himself one so far – 18 points and 6 rebounds as the #Bucks are up 39-30. – 8:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Nets: James Harden is 1-of-6 from the field and the Bucks are playing great defense on his drives. Bobby Portis is up to 18 points, and the Bucks lead, 39-30. Giannis has his 3rd foul and may sit this entire quarter. – 8:23 PM
Timeout, Nets: James Harden is 1-of-6 from the field and the Bucks are playing great defense on his drives. Bobby Portis is up to 18 points, and the Bucks lead, 39-30. Giannis has his 3rd foul and may sit this entire quarter. – 8:23 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Giannis to the bench with three fouls with 9:24 left in the first half in Brooklyn. – 8:20 PM
Giannis to the bench with three fouls with 9:24 left in the first half in Brooklyn. – 8:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up back to back cheap fouls and heads to the bench early in the second quarter with three of them. – 8:20 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up back to back cheap fouls and heads to the bench early in the second quarter with three of them. – 8:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas with another basket and the foul on Giannis. He’s got seven points after the FT and the Nets have Milwaukee’s lead down to four. – 8:20 PM
Cam Thomas with another basket and the foul on Giannis. He’s got seven points after the FT and the Nets have Milwaukee’s lead down to four. – 8:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wow. Giannis Antetokounmpo went to challenge Cam Thomas’ midrange floater – and was whistled for his third foul. 9:24 to go in the first half. – 8:20 PM
Wow. Giannis Antetokounmpo went to challenge Cam Thomas’ midrange floater – and was whistled for his third foul. 9:24 to go in the first half. – 8:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas hits a floater and now Giannis Antetokounmpo has 3 fouls at the 9:24 mark in the 2nd quarter. He is headed to the bench. – 8:20 PM
Cam Thomas hits a floater and now Giannis Antetokounmpo has 3 fouls at the 9:24 mark in the 2nd quarter. He is headed to the bench. – 8:20 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets note that Kevin Durant has moved past NYK legend Patrick Ewing (24,815 points) into 23rd place on NBA’s all-time scoring list.
Is Durant the best player to ever play for an NYC-based NBA team?
If not, who is ahead of him?
Next up on all-time list: Jerry West (25,192 pts) – 8:20 PM
Nets note that Kevin Durant has moved past NYK legend Patrick Ewing (24,815 points) into 23rd place on NBA’s all-time scoring list.
Is Durant the best player to ever play for an NYC-based NBA team?
If not, who is ahead of him?
Next up on all-time list: Jerry West (25,192 pts) – 8:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Kevin Durant with two personal fouls. – 8:18 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Kevin Durant with two personal fouls. – 8:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
We heard the ball hit Nic Claxton in the head up in section 115, which was on the opposite side of the court. – 8:17 PM
We heard the ball hit Nic Claxton in the head up in section 115, which was on the opposite side of the court. – 8:17 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
That last jumper gave Giannis Antetokounmpo 10 first quarter points to match Bobby Portis. James Harden was 0-for-3 in nine minutes, Kevin Durant 2-for-6 for the #Nets – 8:16 PM
That last jumper gave Giannis Antetokounmpo 10 first quarter points to match Bobby Portis. James Harden was 0-for-3 in nine minutes, Kevin Durant 2-for-6 for the #Nets – 8:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Bucks hold a 29-21 lead after the first quarter. Another slow start by the Nets. Both teams shooting poorly from 3, but for the Bucks, both Giannis and and Portis have 10. KD scored 8 but 0 points and 1 assist to 1 turnover for Harden in Q1. #Nets – 8:14 PM
The Bucks hold a 29-21 lead after the first quarter. Another slow start by the Nets. Both teams shooting poorly from 3, but for the Bucks, both Giannis and and Portis have 10. KD scored 8 but 0 points and 1 assist to 1 turnover for Harden in Q1. #Nets – 8:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Bucks lead the Nets 29-21. Scoreless quarter for James Harden. Durant has eight. Nets shooting just 32 percent from the field and 1-for-6 from deep. Giannis and Portis with 10 apiece. – 8:14 PM
End of the first quarter: Bucks lead the Nets 29-21. Scoreless quarter for James Harden. Durant has eight. Nets shooting just 32 percent from the field and 1-for-6 from deep. Giannis and Portis with 10 apiece. – 8:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Bucks lead Brooklyn 29-21 after one, behind ten points each from Giannis and Bobby Portis. The #Nets shot just 8-of-25, 1-of-6 from deep. – 8:14 PM
The #Bucks lead Brooklyn 29-21 after one, behind ten points each from Giannis and Bobby Portis. The #Nets shot just 8-of-25, 1-of-6 from deep. – 8:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks clear it out for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who hits an 18-footer to end the quarter. Milwaukee is up 29-21 after one in Brooklyn. – 8:13 PM
#Bucks clear it out for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who hits an 18-footer to end the quarter. Milwaukee is up 29-21 after one in Brooklyn. – 8:13 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant has passed Patrick Ewing (24,815 points) into 23rd place on the #NBA‘s all-time scoring list. Next up? Jerry West (25,192 points). #Nets – 8:11 PM
Kevin Durant has passed Patrick Ewing (24,815 points) into 23rd place on the #NBA‘s all-time scoring list. Next up? Jerry West (25,192 points). #Nets – 8:11 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis got plenty of room for this jam. pic.twitter.com/5a581jzDRq – 8:11 PM
Giannis got plenty of room for this jam. pic.twitter.com/5a581jzDRq – 8:11 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets forward Kevin Durant (five points) has now scored 24,817 career points. KD has moved past Patrick Ewing (24,815 points) into 23rd place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Next up: Jerry West (25,192 points). – 8:07 PM
Nets forward Kevin Durant (five points) has now scored 24,817 career points. KD has moved past Patrick Ewing (24,815 points) into 23rd place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Next up: Jerry West (25,192 points). – 8:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Kevin Durant (five points) has now scored 24,817 career points.
KD has moved past Patrick Ewing (24,815 points) into 23rd place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
Next up: Jerry West (25,192 points). – 8:07 PM
From @BKN_NETSPR: Kevin Durant (five points) has now scored 24,817 career points.
KD has moved past Patrick Ewing (24,815 points) into 23rd place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
Next up: Jerry West (25,192 points). – 8:07 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Movin’ on up⬆️
@Kevin Durant #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/igkaiREeze – 8:07 PM
Movin’ on up⬆️
@Kevin Durant #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/igkaiREeze – 8:07 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
This Brooklyn O is running at a snails pace with Harden at PG.
If you notice, every possession starts with 15-16 on the clock because Harden takes the full 8 seconds to cross half court. – 8:05 PM
This Brooklyn O is running at a snails pace with Harden at PG.
If you notice, every possession starts with 15-16 on the clock because Harden takes the full 8 seconds to cross half court. – 8:05 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Some want to laugh but I’m still jealous of Bobby Portis having the ability to miss a dunk with ease like that. – 8:04 PM
Some want to laugh but I’m still jealous of Bobby Portis having the ability to miss a dunk with ease like that. – 8:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis now has 10 points and four rebounds in about 10 minutes of action – #Bucks lead 23-13 with 2:49 to go in the first quarter. – 8:04 PM
Bobby Portis now has 10 points and four rebounds in about 10 minutes of action – #Bucks lead 23-13 with 2:49 to go in the first quarter. – 8:04 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Bobby Portis hitting everything in the halfcourt, already with 10 points, and then missed a breakaway dunk. – 8:03 PM
Bobby Portis hitting everything in the halfcourt, already with 10 points, and then missed a breakaway dunk. – 8:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bobby Portis just missed a wide open two-handed dunk off a breakaway with no one within feet of him and the Nets bench just exploded. – 8:02 PM
Bobby Portis just missed a wide open two-handed dunk off a breakaway with no one within feet of him and the Nets bench just exploded. – 8:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bobby Portis went for style points and just blew a wide open transition dunk. The Nets would have had to call a timeout had he made it. – 8:02 PM
Bobby Portis went for style points and just blew a wide open transition dunk. The Nets would have had to call a timeout had he made it. – 8:02 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Former @SetonHallMBB guy @Sandro Mamukelashvili now in for the Bucks vs the Nets
He had a huge preseason game there in October – 8:00 PM
Former @SetonHallMBB guy @Sandro Mamukelashvili now in for the Bucks vs the Nets
He had a huge preseason game there in October – 8:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis has now drawn two fouls on Kevin Durant in the first quarter. #Bucks up 17-9. – 8:00 PM
Bobby Portis has now drawn two fouls on Kevin Durant in the first quarter. #Bucks up 17-9. – 8:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili just checked into the game for the Bucks. Mamu hung 20 on the Nets these teams’ preseason matchup. – 7:59 PM
Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili just checked into the game for the Bucks. Mamu hung 20 on the Nets these teams’ preseason matchup. – 7:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas and LaMarcus Aldridge are your first two off the bench tonight. – 7:59 PM
Cam Thomas and LaMarcus Aldridge are your first two off the bench tonight. – 7:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bobby Portis just hit a side-step baseline shot over Nic Claxton then had something to say to the Nets’ bench. – 7:58 PM
Bobby Portis just hit a side-step baseline shot over Nic Claxton then had something to say to the Nets’ bench. – 7:58 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Bala Pat
@Patrick Mills #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/UGqUi1r6ic – 7:55 PM
Bala Pat
@Patrick Mills #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/UGqUi1r6ic – 7:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead 13-9 in the early going in Brooklyn. The #Nets are off to a 4-for-14 start from the floor. Khris Middleton (0-for-1) has three rebounds while Giannis Antetokounmpo (2-for-4) has 4 points, 2 assists. – 7:55 PM
#Bucks lead 13-9 in the early going in Brooklyn. The #Nets are off to a 4-for-14 start from the floor. Khris Middleton (0-for-1) has three rebounds while Giannis Antetokounmpo (2-for-4) has 4 points, 2 assists. – 7:55 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
With no Jrue Holiday (protocols) tonight, Wes Matthews has guarded Kevin Durant and Khris Middleton has been on James Harden for Milwaukee. Bucks out to an early 13-9 lead. – 7:53 PM
With no Jrue Holiday (protocols) tonight, Wes Matthews has guarded Kevin Durant and Khris Middleton has been on James Harden for Milwaukee. Bucks out to an early 13-9 lead. – 7:53 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Bucks are 4-of-5 out of the gate, Brooklyn just 2-of-7. The #Nets trail 9-4 early – 7:50 PM
#Bucks are 4-of-5 out of the gate, Brooklyn just 2-of-7. The #Nets trail 9-4 early – 7:50 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Thought Nash summed up his team’s mindset well prior to tonight’s game — as they get set to play without Kyrie (again) at home. “We wish we had him all the time, but we’re happy that we have him half the time.” – 7:48 PM
Thought Nash summed up his team’s mindset well prior to tonight’s game — as they get set to play without Kyrie (again) at home. “We wish we had him all the time, but we’re happy that we have him half the time.” – 7:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant dribbled through 2 defenders trying to pick his pockets then faded for a shot over Wesley Matthews (or was it Middleton?). Either way, it was beautiful – 7:48 PM
Kevin Durant dribbled through 2 defenders trying to pick his pockets then faded for a shot over Wesley Matthews (or was it Middleton?). Either way, it was beautiful – 7:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nets and Bucks squaring off tonight at Barclays Center for the first time since Game 7 of the East semifinals back in June. Several different pieces on both sides tonight. – 7:46 PM
Nets and Bucks squaring off tonight at Barclays Center for the first time since Game 7 of the East semifinals back in June. Several different pieces on both sides tonight. – 7:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I spy with my little eye, Langston Galloway, who finished a second 10-day contract with the Nets, then signed one with the Bucks. – 7:45 PM
I spy with my little eye, Langston Galloway, who finished a second 10-day contract with the Nets, then signed one with the Bucks. – 7:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Good number of Giannis Antetokounmpo/Bucks fans in the building and a decent Greek demographic here at Barclays Center tonight. – 7:41 PM
Good number of Giannis Antetokounmpo/Bucks fans in the building and a decent Greek demographic here at Barclays Center tonight. – 7:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets shooting coach Kyle Korver is in the house for tonight’s game. – 7:37 PM
Nets shooting coach Kyle Korver is in the house for tonight’s game. – 7:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Milwaukee: Durant, Harden, Claxton, Mills, Duke Jr. – 7:32 PM
Nets starters vs. Milwaukee: Durant, Harden, Claxton, Mills, Duke Jr. – 7:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Bucks tip shortly. First meeting since opening night. Does it go better for Brooklyn? Nets have yet to beat a top-four seed in the either conference this year. Is tonight the night? Updates to follow. – 7:27 PM
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Bucks tip shortly. First meeting since opening night. Does it go better for Brooklyn? Nets have yet to beat a top-four seed in the either conference this year. Is tonight the night? Updates to follow. – 7:27 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
We got you !
@Brooklyn Nets v @Milwaukee Bucks on @NetsOnYES pic.twitter.com/fgw5zHegSh – 7:21 PM
We got you !
@Brooklyn Nets v @Milwaukee Bucks on @NetsOnYES pic.twitter.com/fgw5zHegSh – 7:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
David Duke Jr. is starting his second straight game, this time alongside Kevin Durant, James Harden, Patty Mills and Nic Claxton. – 7:18 PM
David Duke Jr. is starting his second straight game, this time alongside Kevin Durant, James Harden, Patty Mills and Nic Claxton. – 7:18 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Milwaukee has won its last three regular-season games over Brooklyn.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/lKFUR72p7C – 7:18 PM
Milwaukee has won its last three regular-season games over Brooklyn.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/lKFUR72p7C – 7:18 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets will start Harden, Mills, Durant, Duke Jr. and Claxton against the #Bucks tonight in Milwaukee’s first visit to Barclays since last year’s Eastern Conference semifinal Game 7. – 7:07 PM
The #Nets will start Harden, Mills, Durant, Duke Jr. and Claxton against the #Bucks tonight in Milwaukee’s first visit to Barclays since last year’s Eastern Conference semifinal Game 7. – 7:07 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Ahead of Bucks-Nets, catch @Adrian Wojnarowski, @Chiney Ogwumike, @RealMikeWilbon, @Jalen Rose and me on NBA Countdown at 7 PM ET. See you there! pic.twitter.com/t9mX6kESmE – 6:48 PM
Ahead of Bucks-Nets, catch @Adrian Wojnarowski, @Chiney Ogwumike, @RealMikeWilbon, @Jalen Rose and me on NBA Countdown at 7 PM ET. See you there! pic.twitter.com/t9mX6kESmE – 6:48 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jordan Nwora has now reached double figures 11 times this season after doing so just six times as a rookie last season.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/kIkxdtQB2g – 6:47 PM
Jordan Nwora has now reached double figures 11 times this season after doing so just six times as a rookie last season.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/kIkxdtQB2g – 6:47 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jeff Dowtin signed to a two-way contract with Golden State on Oct. 18 and also appeared in 12 games with the Santa Cruz Warriors, where he averaged 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists in 35 minutes per game.
Welcome to, Milwaukee!! pic.twitter.com/DuaepKEgOc – 6:41 PM
Jeff Dowtin signed to a two-way contract with Golden State on Oct. 18 and also appeared in 12 games with the Santa Cruz Warriors, where he averaged 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists in 35 minutes per game.
Welcome to, Milwaukee!! pic.twitter.com/DuaepKEgOc – 6:41 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Joe Harris Could Return To Game Action For the Brooklyn Nets In ‘Next Couple Weeks’: Report via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 6:37 PM
Now on @ForbesSports
Joe Harris Could Return To Game Action For the Brooklyn Nets In ‘Next Couple Weeks’: Report via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 6:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
IKYKTV.
Previously, in Brooklyn.
🔄 @BetwayUSA pic.twitter.com/TeQRqxFy8S – 6:25 PM
IKYKTV.
Previously, in Brooklyn.
🔄 @BetwayUSA pic.twitter.com/TeQRqxFy8S – 6:25 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think it’s to be simple. Two things, I think one, I think keeping it simple is best for everyone. I think two, something’s always going on with our squad and availability so we’re mixing and matching often seemingly.”
-Steve Nash won’t scrap his rotations with Irving back. – 6:22 PM
“I think it’s to be simple. Two things, I think one, I think keeping it simple is best for everyone. I think two, something’s always going on with our squad and availability so we’re mixing and matching often seemingly.”
-Steve Nash won’t scrap his rotations with Irving back. – 6:22 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think it might get their juices going to get in the building on the road be like ‘oh yeah we got Kyrie tonight But I don’t think they’re sitting at home going “no fun at home without Kyrie, fun on the road with Kyrie.”
-Nash – 6:20 PM
“I think it might get their juices going to get in the building on the road be like ‘oh yeah we got Kyrie tonight But I don’t think they’re sitting at home going “no fun at home without Kyrie, fun on the road with Kyrie.”
-Nash – 6:20 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Two is always better than one. Don’t forget 1 vote = 2 votes today! https://t.co/lBkkiRaXR5 pic.twitter.com/xk8a0pcLRI – 6:14 PM
Two is always better than one. Don’t forget 1 vote = 2 votes today! https://t.co/lBkkiRaXR5 pic.twitter.com/xk8a0pcLRI – 6:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable, non-COVID illness) is expected to play for the #Bucks tonight vs. the #Nets – 6:08 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable, non-COVID illness) is expected to play for the #Bucks tonight vs. the #Nets – 6:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks acting head coach Darvin Ham says the team has added guard Jeff Dowtin as well to help offset the personnel losses in the back court. – 6:06 PM
#Bucks acting head coach Darvin Ham says the team has added guard Jeff Dowtin as well to help offset the personnel losses in the back court. – 6:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“But I don’t think they’re sitting at home going ‘no fun at home without Kyrie, fun on the road with Kyrie.'”
-Steve Nash jokes about how much fun his guys will have w/ or w/o Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/2EVpzhO7xL – 5:59 PM
“But I don’t think they’re sitting at home going ‘no fun at home without Kyrie, fun on the road with Kyrie.'”
-Steve Nash jokes about how much fun his guys will have w/ or w/o Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/2EVpzhO7xL – 5:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash adds #Nets can’t bring Patty Mills off the bench when Kyrie Irving is unavailable: “I don’t think we can do that without Joe (Harris).” – 5:54 PM
Steve Nash adds #Nets can’t bring Patty Mills off the bench when Kyrie Irving is unavailable: “I don’t think we can do that without Joe (Harris).” – 5:54 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
When it comes from a legend, you know it’s real 💯.
RT & VOTE for @LaMelo Ball! 🤩⭐️
#NBAAllStar | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/8ZOkLYQZYa – 5:54 PM
When it comes from a legend, you know it’s real 💯.
RT & VOTE for @LaMelo Ball! 🤩⭐️
#NBAAllStar | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/8ZOkLYQZYa – 5:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says the Nets can’t bring Patty Mills off the bench in games Kyrie Irving is unavailable: “I don’t think we can do that without Joe (Harris).” – 5:53 PM
Steve Nash says the Nets can’t bring Patty Mills off the bench in games Kyrie Irving is unavailable: “I don’t think we can do that without Joe (Harris).” – 5:53 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
If Bulls beat Wizards, it’s franchise’s first 9-game win streak since April 13, 2011.
That’s night Kyle Korver scored 19 points to cap 62-20 regular season with victory over NJ Nets.
That team advanced to the ECF. (And the win streak stretched to 10 with next season’s opener.) – 5:52 PM
If Bulls beat Wizards, it’s franchise’s first 9-game win streak since April 13, 2011.
That’s night Kyle Korver scored 19 points to cap 62-20 regular season with victory over NJ Nets.
That team advanced to the ECF. (And the win streak stretched to 10 with next season’s opener.) – 5:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Steve Nash on Kyrie: “We wish we had him all the time, but we’re happy we have him half the time.” – 5:51 PM
Steve Nash on Kyrie: “We wish we had him all the time, but we’re happy we have him half the time.” – 5:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash rocking his Patty Mills shirt ahead of tonight’s promotion. Nash has rocked nearly every shirt giveaway this season. Doing his part for the marketing department. – 5:47 PM
Steve Nash rocking his Patty Mills shirt ahead of tonight’s promotion. Nash has rocked nearly every shirt giveaway this season. Doing his part for the marketing department. – 5:47 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo are on the floor for pregame warmups here in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/mxJd3N2hwv – 5:37 PM
Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo are on the floor for pregame warmups here in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/mxJd3N2hwv – 5:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, probable for tonight’s game vs. the #Nets, is beginning his usual pregame warmup routine. pic.twitter.com/GQfwmsVO2B – 5:26 PM
#Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, probable for tonight’s game vs. the #Nets, is beginning his usual pregame warmup routine. pic.twitter.com/GQfwmsVO2B – 5:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Darvin Ham said he was ready to guide the #Bucks on this three-game road trip if necessary, and that appears to the be case as he’s scheduled to speak pre-game tonight in Brooklyn and on the road in Charlotte.
Mike Budenholzer went into the health and safety protocol Wed. – 5:10 PM
Darvin Ham said he was ready to guide the #Bucks on this three-game road trip if necessary, and that appears to the be case as he’s scheduled to speak pre-game tonight in Brooklyn and on the road in Charlotte.
Mike Budenholzer went into the health and safety protocol Wed. – 5:10 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
In honor of Friday Night Live, @Ciroc is providing a pregame recipe for you. Enjoy happy hour at home and then come out and celebrate with us!
https://t.co/xObNSZ01gy pic.twitter.com/kw5UFkatJm – 4:40 PM
In honor of Friday Night Live, @Ciroc is providing a pregame recipe for you. Enjoy happy hour at home and then come out and celebrate with us!
https://t.co/xObNSZ01gy pic.twitter.com/kw5UFkatJm – 4:40 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
National TV / Bulls: Bulls-Warriors now 6:30 NEXT Friday the 14th ESPN)-also network coverage Wednesday vs. Nets ( ESPN)-9PM. At Memphis Monday (TNT) 2:30–EVERY game with the local call @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 4:05 PM
National TV / Bulls: Bulls-Warriors now 6:30 NEXT Friday the 14th ESPN)-also network coverage Wednesday vs. Nets ( ESPN)-9PM. At Memphis Monday (TNT) 2:30–EVERY game with the local call @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 4:05 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Golden State at #Bulls next Friday has been added to ESPN schedule, is now a 6:30 p.m. start at the UC.
Reminder Wed vs.Brooklyn is a 9 p.m. start because it’s Game 2 of an ESPN DH – 3:54 PM
Golden State at #Bulls next Friday has been added to ESPN schedule, is now a 6:30 p.m. start at the UC.
Reminder Wed vs.Brooklyn is a 9 p.m. start because it’s Game 2 of an ESPN DH – 3:54 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on Boston’s problems, Udoka calling out the team, Clippers and Kawhi, Pistons, the return of Kyrie, how the Hawks should approach the deadline and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/6910Wm… – 3:47 PM
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on Boston’s problems, Udoka calling out the team, Clippers and Kawhi, Pistons, the return of Kyrie, how the Hawks should approach the deadline and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/6910Wm… – 3:47 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Julius Randle is currently averaging 19.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in a “down year.”
Only three other players are averaging more than 19 points, ten boards and four dimes per game this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo,
Nikola Jokić and
Joel Embiid. – 3:44 PM
Julius Randle is currently averaging 19.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in a “down year.”
Only three other players are averaging more than 19 points, ten boards and four dimes per game this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo,
Nikola Jokić and
Joel Embiid. – 3:44 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Have you seen Vol. 2 of the Hive 75 NFTs? 🤩 Collect all 8 volumes by 4/1 to get 2 suite tickets for the regular-season finale!
Get Vol. 3 at tomorrow’s game vs MIL! You can also buy Hive 75 NFTs in the secondary market (as long as they last!): https://t.co/qHY5mw62R3 pic.twitter.com/ReHUbYBaWQ – 3:31 PM
Have you seen Vol. 2 of the Hive 75 NFTs? 🤩 Collect all 8 volumes by 4/1 to get 2 suite tickets for the regular-season finale!
Get Vol. 3 at tomorrow’s game vs MIL! You can also buy Hive 75 NFTs in the secondary market (as long as they last!): https://t.co/qHY5mw62R3 pic.twitter.com/ReHUbYBaWQ – 3:31 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Patty Mills always looks the part. RT to send him to the All-Star Game! @Patrick Mills #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Ma5J1DhBzd – 3:30 PM
Patty Mills always looks the part. RT to send him to the All-Star Game! @Patrick Mills #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Ma5J1DhBzd – 3:30 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Mentoring matters.
Hear from Coach Jenkins and @Milwaukee Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer on the impact it makes. #MentoringAmplifies
Watch the full conversation: https://t.co/UVR8fFmoL8 pic.twitter.com/0jjJITSCLH – 3:29 PM
Mentoring matters.
Hear from Coach Jenkins and @Milwaukee Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer on the impact it makes. #MentoringAmplifies
Watch the full conversation: https://t.co/UVR8fFmoL8 pic.twitter.com/0jjJITSCLH – 3:29 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bucks signing Jeff Dowtin jr to a 10-day hardship deal
sportando.basketball/en/bucks-signi… – 3:20 PM
Bucks signing Jeff Dowtin jr to a 10-day hardship deal
sportando.basketball/en/bucks-signi… – 3:20 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
🌟 1 RETWEET = 2 VOTES 🌟
Vote @Giannis Antetokounmpo for #NBAAllStar – 3:17 PM
🌟 1 RETWEET = 2 VOTES 🌟
Vote @Giannis Antetokounmpo for #NBAAllStar – 3:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Hornets vs. MIL 1/8/21
Vernon Carey (H&S Protocols) is OUT
Kulboka/Lewis (transferred to G League) are OUT
#AllFly – 2:44 PM
INJURY UPDATE: @Hornets vs. MIL 1/8/21
Vernon Carey (H&S Protocols) is OUT
Kulboka/Lewis (transferred to G League) are OUT
#AllFly – 2:44 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Marcus Smart, bro, swing the ball. pic.twitter.com/5qOHUMUuzV – 2:33 PM
Marcus Smart, bro, swing the ball. pic.twitter.com/5qOHUMUuzV – 2:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have transferred two-way players Arnoldas Kulboka and Scottie Lewis to the @greensboroswarm. Both players will be available for the Swarm for tonight’s contest against the Long Island Nets.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/7sQmK94FPW – 2:30 PM
OFFICIAL: We have transferred two-way players Arnoldas Kulboka and Scottie Lewis to the @greensboroswarm. Both players will be available for the Swarm for tonight’s contest against the Long Island Nets.
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/7sQmK94FPW – 2:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A 6-1, 200-pound guard, Galloway most recently appeared in four games with the Brooklyn Nets.
https://t.co/vP0lobDIP0 pic.twitter.com/4zsUV870ua – 2:15 PM
A 6-1, 200-pound guard, Galloway most recently appeared in four games with the Brooklyn Nets.
https://t.co/vP0lobDIP0 pic.twitter.com/4zsUV870ua – 2:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
DeAndre’ Bembry has never signed to more than a minimum deal and has significantly outplayed his current contract with the Nets: “I want more and feel like I deserve more, and I’m definitely gonna go out there and take it,” he told @NYDNSports nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:11 PM
DeAndre’ Bembry has never signed to more than a minimum deal and has significantly outplayed his current contract with the Nets: “I want more and feel like I deserve more, and I’m definitely gonna go out there and take it,” he told @NYDNSports nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:11 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Milwaukee Bucks are planning to sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dowtin played in four games for the Warriors this season on a two-way contract. – 2:08 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks are planning to sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dowtin played in four games for the Warriors this season on a two-way contract. – 2:08 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
The rules that stop Kyrie Irving from playing home games are stupid and it’s okay to say so houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/let-kyrie-co… – 1:40 PM
The rules that stop Kyrie Irving from playing home games are stupid and it’s okay to say so houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/let-kyrie-co… – 1:40 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Brooklyn Nets plan to keep DeAndre’ Bembry and fully guarantee his contract for this season, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. Bembry has shot a career-high 59.9 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from 3-point range so far this season. – 1:37 PM
The Brooklyn Nets plan to keep DeAndre’ Bembry and fully guarantee his contract for this season, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. Bembry has shot a career-high 59.9 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from 3-point range so far this season. – 1:37 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Friday Night Live w/ Bala @Patrick Mills ! @Brooklyn Nets v @Milwaukee Bucks on @YESNetwork #GoodVibesOnly
@itsjkav this is flyyy👏👏 pic.twitter.com/rGUz9dH1b6 – 1:34 PM
Friday Night Live w/ Bala @Patrick Mills ! @Brooklyn Nets v @Milwaukee Bucks on @YESNetwork #GoodVibesOnly
@itsjkav this is flyyy👏👏 pic.twitter.com/rGUz9dH1b6 – 1:34 PM