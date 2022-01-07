Cavaliers vs. Blazers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (21-17) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (23-23) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 7, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 62, Portland Trail Blazers 56 (Q3 08:25)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Big to big for the corner pocket! 🔥
📺 #CavsBlazers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/e4fozAT4MJ – 11:33 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Half Box Score: Cavaliers 57, Trail Blazers 47
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220107/… – 11:21 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Rondo makes immediate impact (11pts, 4reb, 3asst, stl, +8), #Cavs outscore POR, 33-26, in 2Q – lead at H, 57-47; CLE, 44%FG, 43% 3ptFG, just 2 T.O.; FTs: POR, 4-9, CLE, 14-20; Garland, 16pts, 6-11FG, 4-7 3ptFG, 3asst; Allen, 7pts, 2-2FG, 4reb, 2stl; Windler, 6pts, 2-2 3ptFG. pic.twitter.com/Ogdy7zjQZS – 11:20 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first half, #Cavs lead 57-47.
Rajon Rondo has a season-high 11 points in his debut. He also has 4 rebounds and 3 assists. – 11:14 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Cavs 57, Blazers 47: halftime. 11 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists for @Norman Powell. 6 points, 2 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. – 11:10 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Blazers gotta shake up their roster. I mean, they had to this offseason and wrongly chose to change their coach instead. But this should bring it into focus. – 11:10 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Who doesn't want to see this duo at #NBAAllStar in The Land?!
🌟 https://t.co/L66gQBEnVH 🌟 pic.twitter.com/dvn9ybrvzm – 11:07 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
After review, Covington is called for a flagrant 1 for making contact with Rondo. – 11:05 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#NBAAllStar this man 🔥
🌟 RTs count for 2 votes for #DariusGarland 🌟 pic.twitter.com/mnkzNR1IIe – 10:56 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland is just hitting 3s left and right tonight. He’s 4-of-7 from 3, and has 16 points with 3:52 left in the first half. – 10:55 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Rajon Rondo has scored as many points in his Cavaliers debut (8) as in any game he played for the Lakers this season. It’s three minutes into the second quarter. – 10:44 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
🔥🔥🔥 start for @Rajon Rondo! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/nzp5vAKssK – 10:43 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score: Cavaliers 24, Trail Blazers 21
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20220107/… – 10:42 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead Portland 24-21.
Evan Mobley leads the Cavs with 6 pts and 2 rebounds. In Rajon Rondo’s first 5 minutes on the floor, he has 3 pts, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. He was active on the defensive end and made some good passes to his teammates. – 10:38 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Rondo has such a great understanding of the game. Makes guys better. Makes things easier for his teammates. Exactly what’s needed behind Garland. – 10:36 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Rajon Rondo has checked into the game, making his debut with the #Cavs at the 5:07 mark. He’s back on the floor after that timeout. – 10:30 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
It is a little wild that Rajon Rondo + 3 Centers is a lineup a good team can trot out in 2022. But, friends, it’s pretty tight. – 10:27 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
I flipped this.
#Cavs are shooting 2-of-10 from the field and 1-of-4 from 3. Blazers shooting 3-of-12 from the field and 0-of-2 from 3. That was through the 6:52 mark in the first quarter. – 10:23 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Shootin' rainbows 🌈
@Darius Garland has us underway in #CavsBlazers! pic.twitter.com/0BzjR5KmOb – 10:18 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#FridayFeeling on the road! 😄
Tune in for #CavsBlazers on @BallySportsCLE! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/j8cfMrPziH – 9:58 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Friday night 🖐️
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
2⃣4⃣ @Norman Powell
9⃣ @Nassir Little
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/KZBKS5w8oL – 9:52 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro – who is out with a left elbow sprain – went through a workout on the floor before the game. He did one drill where he jogged from halfcourt to the corner, caught the ball and shot a 3. He also worked on 3s from both corners. – 9:46 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Cleveland Cavaliers
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/nSTcHynbtg – 9:43 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Per @RaptorsPR, VanVleet’s 17 straight points is most by a Raptor since rookie MoPete had the same on Feb. 27, 2001 vs. Cleveland. Vince holds the record, 18, vs. Orlando. – 9:39 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Per Raps PR, Fred’s 17 straight points tonight was the longest streak by a Raptor since Mo Pete scored 17 straight Feb. 27, 2001 vs. Cleveland. Vince Carter holds the franchise record with 18 consecutive points March 17, 2000 vs. Orlando. – 9:38 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
From the tireless Raptors PR crew:
Fred VanVleet’s 17 consecutive points tonight was the longest streak … since Morris Peterson scored 17 straight Feb. 27, 2001 vs. Cleveland. Vince Carter holds the franchise record with 18 consecutive points March 17, 2000 vs. Orlando. – 9:38 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting five tonight here in Portland: Darius Garland, Lamar Stevens, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 9:28 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Starting us off in Portland! #LetEmKnow
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The VanVleet/Beal/Garland choice for All-Star is going brutal for NBA coaches. – 9:26 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Rajon Rondo has taken part in two practices since joining the team, so I wouldn’t expect a big workload in his debut tonight. However, multiple sources say he has looked good in scrimmages. His smarts have already stood out. He’s not Rubio. But should give more than Pangos – 9:24 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Are we sure Sean Sweeney is the Mavs’ DEFENSIVE coach? At halftime of his first game as acting coach, Dallas leads 80-60.
Mavs’ previous high for a first half this season was 72 at Portland on Dec. 27.
It’s Dallas’ highest-scoring first half since 85 vs. Rockets in the bubble. – 9:09 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Ready for his Cavalier debut! #LetEmKnow
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Per @EliasSports, over the last 25 seasons, Anthony Edwards is the second @Minnesota Timberwolves player to record 5+ threes in a quarter multiple times (Kevin Love, 2013-14).
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Rajon Rondo is out here on the floor going through his pregame workout. – 8:51 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
30 games in for #EvanMobley 👀🦄
14.8 PPG | 8.2 RPG | 2.5 APG
1.8 BPG | .501 FG%
#NBAAllStar | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/w0W1g8FHq6 – 8:50 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
It’ll be great to see Cedi Osman back in action tonight!
JB Bickerstaff said he expects him to play.
Rajon Rondo will make his debut.
It’s all coming up on @BallySportsCLE at 10pmEST with @CavsJMike and @MrCavalier34 !!! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/E3rZjByXIZ – 8:49 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#FROHIO 🤩
RETWEET for a chance to win this signed polaroid of #JarrettAllen!
#NBAAllStar | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/ukxljruFNw – 8:02 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
𝑭𝒐𝒖𝒓.
RETWEET for a chance to win this signed polaroid of our rookie #EvanMobley!
#NBAAllStar | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/BGqT6pQpAN – 7:30 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Know what would be a good way to warm up for tonight’s road trip opener v. POR? Checking out @Kevin Love on this week’s episode of Wine and Gold Radio. The 5-time All-Star discusses a variety of topics, including @ElalcaldeRafa intimating my dog was fat.
nba.com/cavaliers/feat… – 7:24 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
"𝐃𝐆"
RETWEET for a chance to win this signed polaroid of #DariusGarland!
#NBAAllStar | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/u5QP7igyz4 – 7:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Tonight’s Gameday Poster 🎨
Art by Brendan Loscar pic.twitter.com/tXRdJS0PK4 – 7:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I just submitted my mid-season awards ballot for a piece we’re running soon so I figured I’d share my votes:
MVP: Nikola Jokic
DPOY: Draymond Green
6MOY: Tyler Herro
ROY: Evan Mobley
MIP: Ja Morant
COY: Billy Donovan
EOY: Arturas Karnisovas – 5:46 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Late night with the squad!
🆚 @Portland Trail Blazers
🕙 10:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/jOlXuf14qK – 5:30 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Cleveland Cavaliers have guaranteed the contract of Ed Davis for this season, @Jorge Sierra has learned. – 5:29 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Post Cut-Down Date Spending Power Update:
-OKC can still generate $34M in cap space. Notable since they’re way below the salary floor.
-Grizzlies sign Killian Tillie using a chunk of their Room MLE.
-Utah, Cleveland, and Lakers create small TPEs (not listed). pic.twitter.com/bicIQKduPR – 5:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
7 shots. 7th All-Star Game. 2:53 of Logo Lillard.
⭐ RT to vote ⭐
#DamianLillard #NBAAllStar ⭐ pic.twitter.com/xajIy1RV5t – 5:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Game 3 of 5 at our place 🏠
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/hG6yK5hUuZ – 4:00 PM
