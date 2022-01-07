Celtics planning to waive Jabari Parker

Shams Charania: The Boston Celtics are planning to waive forward Jabari Parker, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Celtics maintain roster flexibility with an open roster spot ahead of roster guarantee date. Parker showed scoring ability over the past season in Boston.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Cap/tax hit for the Boston Celtics for Jabari Parker will be $1,068,293, assuming he is not claimed off waivers. – 3:16 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: A closer look at the Celtics’ decision to waive Jabari Parker and what it means leading into the trade deadline next month masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 3:15 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Boston Celtics are planning to waive forward Jabari Parker, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Celtics maintain roster flexibility with an open roster spot ahead of roster guarantee date. Parker showed scoring ability over the past season in Boston. – 2:45 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Worth noting: Jabari Parker’s contract fully guarantees today for the remainder of the season if he isn’t waived. – 1:22 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
🔥NEW Big Board 3.0
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
I was asked what inspired me to place Jabari Smith atop my Big Board. Here is my answer.
You can find the full Q&A that I did for @basketbllnews here: https://t.co/3VPDuLtvwJ pic.twitter.com/ZVDFjIOeIi – 12:28 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New podcast with @J. Kyle Mann on the implications of LeBron at the 5, Monk, Fox-Haliburton fit, the state of the OKC Thunder, Franz Wagner, our Jabari Smith Jr. evaluation, and much more involving some of the NBA’s oldest and youngest teams. I absolutely loved having this convo. – 7:41 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Updated Celtics Injury Update vs. San Antonio for tonight’s game:
Updated Celtics Injury Update vs. San Antonio for tonight’s game:
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
New column on the state of the No. 1 pick, with notes on Jabari Smith’s emergence as a popular candidate around the league, Banchero maintaining his case, and what to make of Chet Holmgren: si.com/nba/2022/01/05… – 10:13 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Pod! An NBA deep dive on the Curry/LeBron Legacy Battle, Ja’s big leap, the stealth sleeper Grizzlies, the biding their time Suns, Jabari/Chet/Paolo roulette and much more w/ @Seerat Sohi @Rob Mahoney @J. Kyle Mann
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams listed as probable for tomorrow.
Robert Williams listed as probable for tomorrow.
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Robert Williams is probable vs. Spurs.
Celtics say Robert Williams is probable vs. Spurs.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report vs. San Antonio on Wed:
Celtics Injury Report vs. San Antonio on Wed:
Shams Charania: Jabari Parker has agreed on a new deal to re-sign with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Parker cleared waivers at 5 p.m. ET. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 19, 2021
Chris Forsberg: Celtics formally announce they have waived Jabari Parker. Roster at 14. One available 2-way slot as well. -via Twitter @ChrisForsberg_ / October 17, 2021
The Celtics are waiving forward Jabari Parker, according to a league source. Parker’s $2.3 million salary was set to guarantee at the start of the regular season. -via Boston Globe / October 17, 2021