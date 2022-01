Clippers to guarantee Isaiah Hartenstein

Hartenstein is currently earning the minimum but he is playing with a real-time contract of $7.5 million, which is equivalent to what teammate Ivica Zubac is making. His emergence can open up trade opportunities for the Clippers if they were to consider consolidating one of their other centers for an upgrade. If Hartenstein keeps this up, it will be hard for the Clippers to retain him without utilizing their taxpayer mid-level exception. Otherwise, due to his Non-Bird rights, the most they’d be able to pay him is 120 percent of his minimum salary, which is projected at $2.27 million. -via HoopsHype / November 27, 2021