Clippers to guarantee Isaiah Hartenstein

Michael Scotto: The Los Angeles Clippers are guaranteeing the contract of Isaiah Hartenstein for the rest of the season, league sources told @hoopshype. Hartenstein has made the most of his opportunity with the Clippers averaging 7.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 16.4 minutes per game.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Isaiah Hartenstein’s contract will become fully guaranteed at today’s deadline, per a league source. The 7-footer from Germany signed a one-year, $1.7 million deal in September and has been a big help to the Clips, averaging 7.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 29 games. – 4:48 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Los Angeles Clippers are guaranteeing the contract of Isaiah Hartenstein for the rest of the season, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. Hartenstein has made the most of his opportunity with the Clippers averaging 7.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 16.4 minutes per game. – 4:44 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The contract of Clippers center Isaiah Hartenstein will become fully guaranteed at today’s deadline, a source said. – 4:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Isaiah Hartenstein’s contract is now guaranteed for the rest of this season, league source tells @TheAthletic
Hartenstein won a training camp battle for last spot on Clippers roster, then earned backup center role prior to left ankle sprain. – 4:44 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue’s updates today:
– Brandon Boston Jr. (protocols): Available Thursday.
– Nico Batum (ankle): “Not sure.”
– Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle): “He’s not going to be able to play right now. But I haven’t been around a lot.”
– Ivica Zubac (protocols): “Frustrated.” – 2:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Not much to update on Isaiah Hartenstein (far corner).
Still dealing with ankle. Not expected to play tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/akoCDCBwJo – 2:01 PM
Hartenstein is currently earning the minimum but he is playing with a real-time contract of $7.5 million, which is equivalent to what teammate Ivica Zubac is making. His emergence can open up trade opportunities for the Clippers if they were to consider consolidating one of their other centers for an upgrade. If Hartenstein keeps this up, it will be hard for the Clippers to retain him without utilizing their taxpayer mid-level exception. Otherwise, due to his Non-Bird rights, the most they’d be able to pay him is 120 percent of his minimum salary, which is projected at $2.27 million. -via HoopsHype / November 27, 2021
Shams Charania: The Clippers are keeping center Isaiah Hartenstein for their final open roster spot, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Hartenstein averaged 7.5 points, 5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 blocks in four preseason games. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 16, 2021