Daily statistical milestones: Bismack Biyombo moves past Chris Bosh and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Chris Paul No. 38 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mike Bibby with 1,518 three-pointers. He’s now 10 away from Nick Van Exel
Evan Fournier No. 90 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Wesley Person, Steve Smith and Kevin Martin with 1,151 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Jameer Nelson
Bismack Biyombo No. 112 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Chris Bosh and Chris Kaman with 933 blocks. He’s now tied with Sam Perkins
Jonas Valanciunas No. 167 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Grant Long with 6,158 rebounds. He’s now 11 away from Grant Hill
Andre Iguodala No. 180 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Alton Lister with 5,998 rebounds. He’s now tied with Hot Rod Williams
Jonas Valanciunas No. 183 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Christian Laettner and Dennis Johnson with 676 blocks. He’s now 5 away from Gerald Wallace
Marcus Smart No. 219 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Steve Kerr and John Salmons with 728 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Hubert Davis
Steven Adams No. 221 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Tom Burleson with 592 blocks. He’s now tied with Brad Miller
Jayson Tatum No. 232 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kerry Kittles, Austin Rivers and Rodney Rogers with 696 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Tony Snell
Nicolas Batum No. 238 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Kermit Washington with 552 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Nate Thurmond
Garrett Temple No. 242 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Carlos Deflino with 679 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Mickael Pietrus
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
51-21 last yr (2nd best record in NBA, made finals)
30-8 this yr (Best record)
Only missed two games with one being for rest.
Last night? Triple-double: 14 13 (career high) and 10 https://t.co/l4t4eOp7xa pic.twitter.com/TasSHcmeOQ – 11:00 AM
35.0 points on 55.6% shooting
6.7 made 3-pointers
Evan Fournier’s per-game averages in the 35 games he’s played against non-Boston teams this season:
11.6 points on 40.3% shooting
2.3 made 3-pointers – 9:51 AM
✅ 14 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 10 AST
Paul (36 years, 245 days) is the oldest player in @Phoenix Suns history to record a triple-double.
It was his 474th career game with at least 10p/10a, breaking a tie with Oscar Robertson for the third-most such games in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/yVTeERsc7s – 9:11 AM
✅ 41 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 10-14 3P
Fournier tied the @New York Knicks record for most 3PM in a game (JR Smith).
It was the first 40-point game of Fournier’s NBA career. He exceeded his previous career high by nine points. pic.twitter.com/KKxRisZYUv – 9:01 AM
Evan Fournier scored a career-high 41 and tied a franchise record with 10 three-pointers, but Julius Randle’s gesture was a big part of the postgame conversation. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 7:09 AM
Chris Paul when asked if he knew his career high for rebounds as he set a new career-best in Thursday’s win over the #ClipperNation as part of a triple double: 14 points. 13 rebounds and 10 assists. pic.twitter.com/oqKAq4rRQ3 – 2:00 AM
ocregister.com/2022/01/06/cli… – 1:59 AM
