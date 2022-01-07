Enes Kanter Freedom: If you want another contract, you have to keep your mouth shut

“He said, ‘I have so much things that I want to say, but I cannot because these teams got us,’” Kanter Freedom said. “If you want another contract, if you want more endorsement deals, if you want other companies to work with you, you have to keep your mouth shut. You cannot criticize the league, the companies, Nike, or whoever – the players or superstars.”
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
John Karalis @John_Karalis
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Enes Kanter @EnesFreedom
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Enes Kanter @EnesFreedom
Outspoken NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom, who has frequently criticized LeBron James for refusing to speak out against the human rights violations in China, claims a teammate of the Lakers superstar encouraged him to keep it up. “One of the teammates that LeBron had came up to me and said, ‘Dude, keep doing what you’re doing. What you’re doing is right. Don’t give up,’” Kanter Freedom said on “The Will Cain Podcast” on Fox News Radio. “I was very shocked. I thought he was gonna be like, ‘Dude stop talking,’” Kanter Freedom added. “He’s going to try to defend LeBron, right? He’s like, ‘Dude, do not stop.’” -via FOXnews.com / January 7, 2022
Enes Kanter Freedom: “I remember doing a basketball camp and I was signing autographs for kids. And while I was signing, one of the parents turned around and said, ‘How can you call yourself a human rights activist when your Muslim brothers and sisters are in pretty much genocide in China. And you’re still using your platform and focusing on only one region?’ And I was shocked. I turned back to that parent and said, ‘I’m going to get back to you. I promise.’ And I started to learn about China using their power to abuse many countries around — like Tibetan, even Mongolians, Taiwanese people, Hong Kongers and stuff. -via basketballnews.com / December 11, 2021
Enes Kanter Freedom: “Whenever I talk about it was never about Black or white athletes, or red or purple athletes. It was never about a color. I even had a conversation with many of my teammates, and a thing people don’t understand is that many of the Black athletes in the league are telling me to call out these people and [those] people. Not many people know that. They are the ones telling me to call out the hypocrisies of LeBron James, the hypocrisies of Michael Jordan, but they are the ones actually sending me talking points about you can’t say this, you can’t say that. I remember having one conversation with one of them, and he’s like, ‘Listen, these teams got us. We cannot talk, but you’re talking and you’re already out there, so you might as well just say this and say that.’ I don’t follow them blindly. I actually do research and if I believe it, I’ll go out there and say it. So, not many people know about it, but many Black athletes in the league are the ones reaching out to me saying you should talk about this and that.” -via basketballnews.com / December 11, 2021