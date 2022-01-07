Gabriel Deck is returning to Spain

Real Madrid is reported to be bringing forward Gabriel Deck back. According to multiple reports in Spain (the first by Jose Luis Sanchez), Deck is signing a contract for two and a half seasons to return to the Blancos after nine months.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Gabriel Deck reportedly in advanced talks to return to Real Madrid sportando.basketball/en/gabriel-dec… – 9:53 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked On #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 : Josh Giddey bags another Rookie of the Month
🏀 : Shai Gilgeous-Alexander nominated for player of the month
🏀 : Gabriel Deck waived
🏀 : OKC gets creative ahead of the deadline
#ThunderUp #FirstListen: https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/9p7UfnB1KC – 2:47 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Also, FWIW: I don’t expect the #Nuggets to pursue Gabriel Deck, a former teammate of Facu Campazzo. – 12:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Every single fan from Argentina is trying to place Gabriel Deck on Denver’s roster right now in my mentions, and I’m worried that he couldn’t even play for the Oklahoma City Thunder this year. – 5:55 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Story on the Thunder waiving Gabriel Deck and adding a second-round pick: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 5:37 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Thunder reportedly waiving Gabriel Deck to complete trade sportando.basketball/en/thunder-rep… – 4:54 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The real tragedy in all of this, is that Josh Giddey couldn’t wear the number six because they just had to have 56 Gabriel Deck minutes this year. Pour one out. – 4:37 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC waived Gabriel Deck for a 2nd round pick and to open a roster spot.
While Deck didn’t fit with the Thunder’s rebuilding plans, I’ll remain a fan of La Tortuga’s inspiring story and the many passionate Argentinian fans who followed Gabi in OKC.
Wish Deck luck and success.🐢 – 4:23 PM
JD Shaw: The Thunder have officially acquired guard Miye Oni and a 2028 second-round pick from the Jazz in exchange for cash. Gabriel Deck was waived to create room. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / January 4, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Thunder are waiving Gabriel Deck to make roster room for the trade, source tells ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 4, 2022
Players like Deck always will have a solid plan B. Before the season, Deck firmly denied rumors about negotiations with FC Barcelona. But BasketNews sources around the EuroLeague suggest that Barcelona might be the top landing spot for Deck if he decides to return to Europe. However, Deck remains determined to stay in the NBA, sources say BasketNews. If not the OKC, Deck hopes there’s another NBA organization that could give him an appropriate NBA opportunity. -via BasketNews / December 11, 2021