Hawks to keep Timothe Luwawu

Michael Scotto: The Atlanta Hawks are keeping Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and will fully guarantee his contract for this season, a league source told @hoopshype.
Source: Twitter @MikeAScotto
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
The Hawks are fully guaranteeing Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot’s contract for the rest of the season, @The Athletic learned. – 5:04 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Atlanta Hawks are keeping Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and will fully guarantee his contract for this season, a league source told @Jorge Sierra. – 5:04 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters:
Delon Wright
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Cam Reddish
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 9:45 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Kings
Delon Wright
Cam Reddish
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 9:38 PM
