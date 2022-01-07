Hawks vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (17-20) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (19-19) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 7, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 69, Los Angeles Lakers 73 (Q3 07:57)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Curious to see what Pelinka can do at the deadline to get Monk some help before the playoffs start. BK – 11:31 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Who is the greatest Laker ever? RT for Malik Monk, Like for Malik Monk. AK – 11:30 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I can’t stop thinking of what this version of Malik Monk could have done for last season’s defense-heavy roster. Like, man, the No. 1 defense getting a scorer like this for the minimum? – 11:28 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Malik Monk is throwing flames tonight, now 7 for 8 from 3 towards his 27 points on 12 FGA’s, his latest pair of triples putting the Lakers up 73-61, forcing a Hawks time out. – 11:26 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Malik Monk is now 7-for-8 from 3 (the Hawks as a whole are 8-for-23) – 11:25 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Lakers 64, Hawks 61
Hawks trailed by 19 at the 7:05 mark of the second quarter before rallying.
Trae Young: 16 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds
Kevin Huerter: 12 points, 2 rebounds
Clint Capela: 8 points, 7 rebounds – 11:15 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Malik Monk (21 pts) and Avery Bradley (16 pts) are a combined 14-for-17. The rest of the Lakers are 10-for-31. LAL is up 64-61 on ATL at the half. – 11:11 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Feels a little disappointing to get 37 from Bradley and Monk in the first half, and only finish up by three. BK – 11:09 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 64, Hawks 61
Malik Monk has scored 15+ points in seven consecutive games. He leads LA w/ 21 points on 8 of 10 FGs (5 of 6 on 3s). Avery Bradley has 16 points. LeBron James has 9 points and 6 assists. Atlanta closed the half on a 27-11 run to make this a game. – 11:08 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Avery Bradley’s contract was guaranteed today. Here’s what he had to say about that: ocregister.com/2022/01/07/lak… – 11:08 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
HALFTIME: Lakers 64, Hawks 61.
Malik Monk has 21 points and Avery Bradley has 16 points. Hawks doing some damage in the paint (32 points) and Red Velvet (4 for 5 on threes) has gotten hot from deep. LeBron and Russ starting slow shooting tonight, but have 14 combined assists. – 11:07 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Up a triple at the half.
@Malik Monk: 21 pts, 8-10 FG
Avery Bradley: 16 pts, 6-7 FG pic.twitter.com/JsmUDn7dJm – 11:07 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Just a casual 37 points on 82% shooting from Avery Bradley and Malik Monk in the first half lol. – 11:06 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks cut the Lakers’ 19-point lead and trail 64-61 at halftime.
Young: 16/4/8, 5/11 FG
Huerter: 12, 4/7 FG
Monk has 21, Bradley 16, LeBron 9 for the Lakers – 11:06 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Kevin Huerter with 9 points (3-4 from 3) in his first 10 minutes off the bench.
Hawks have cut a 19-point deficit to seven – 11:03 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
An alarming number of Lakers are OK with pineapple on pizza, including Melo who allegedly is from New York? pic.twitter.com/vBJqPsq460 – 10:57 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his fourth free throw attempt tonight, Trae Young has surpassed Dikembe Mutombo to move into 19th place in team history with 1,747 FTA. – 10:53 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Malik Monk, Avery Bradley and Austin Reaves have secured their spots in the rotation.
Russ is going to continue playing major minutes.
When this team is healthy, either Kendrick Nunn or Talen Horton-Tucker is probably getting benched or traded. Not enough minutes to go around. – 10:52 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
We’re going to need every angle of Brodie to Bron.
(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/gwCplswQq5 – 10:47 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Rajon Rondo has scored as many points in his Cavaliers debut (8) as in any game he played for the Lakers this season. It’s three minutes into the second quarter. – 10:44 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Hawks defense, even with the team close to full strength, continues to be awful. Lakers getting whatever they want in the first half. – 10:43 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Onyeka Okongwu notched 8 points (4-4 FG) and 4 rebounds in tonight’s first quarter … It’s his second-highest scoring quarter of his career.
It’s also the only time he’s scored 8+ on a perfect clip from the floor, as well as 8+ points and 4+ rebounds in a single quarter. – 10:39 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
End of the first quarter: Lakers 34, Hawks 28
Onyeka Okongwu: 8 pts, 3 reb
Bogdan Bogdanovic: 5 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast
Trae Young: 4 pts, 4 ast, 3 reb
Hawks went 2-10 from 3, shot 48.1% FG (13-27) – 10:35 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 34-28 at the end of the first quarter.
Okongwu: 8/4, 4/4 FG
Bogdanovic: 5/2/2, 2/3 FG
Young: 4/3/4, 2/5 FG
Avery Bradley has 13 for the Lakers, LeBron has 5. – 10:34 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Avery Bradley looked at a roster with two Hall of Fame playmakers and a million other ball-handlers and shooters and had the novel thought that “hey, if I move around and play decisively, good stuff is probably going to happen.” – 10:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers survived Avery Bradley’s absence in bubble because they were healthier and had better roster. But Bradley’s been a godsend this season for Lakers, both with his dependable value and mitigating the team’s defensive issues – 10:27 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Note that when the Hawks needed more passing because of how LA was defending, Clint and TLC went out for OO and Huerter. – 10:26 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Avery Bradley was nearly out of the league three months ago and suddenly he’s like the perfect offensive role player. – 10:26 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Avery Bradley validating the Lakers decision to guarantee his contract today: 13 points in the first quarter while hounding Trae Young on the defensive end. – 10:26 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
And-1s are hard.
RTs to send @LeBron James to #NBAAllStar are easy. pic.twitter.com/XcSM8ONhXj – 10:25 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
The PA announcer is WILDLY mispronouncing Onyeka Okongwu’s name – 10:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Some Lakers trivia: how many Finals appearances have they made? pic.twitter.com/LtqcUaHWj1 – 10:18 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
One of the things that makes Trae great is that he can thread pick-and-roll passes without making the common sorts of turnovers, but he has made a couple of uncharacteristic ones tonight. Lakers are blitzing him often. – 10:18 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Strong start for the Lakeshow! Hawks are rusty, but at least the Lakers aren’t playing down to their competition thus far. – 10:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Once again, LeBron James doing everything to start off vs Hawks – 10:16 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 13-6 to the Lakers early. Couple of Hawks turnovers, five fastbreak points for Los Angeles. – 10:16 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Apparently everybody loves triple doubles unless they’re by Russell Westbrook. – 10:15 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers fans and Celtics fans have never agreed on anything more than Dennis Schroder. – 10:07 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
pregame read: the hawks are one of the most disappointing teams in the league. i wrote about a blockbuster trade that can help get them where they want to go: https://t.co/JY6ctB267o pic.twitter.com/cXvNII8u2E – 9:50 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
The last time Trae Young played in an NBA game he had 56 and 14. – 9:49 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young comes into tonight riding a franchise-high tying 16 game 25+ point scoring streak. In his last outing, Young made NBA history becoming the only player to ever notch 55+ PTS & 14+ AST in a single game. Over his last 3 games, Young is averaging 39.0 PTS and 12.0 AST. – 9:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
John Collins returns after missing the last 5 games, and Bogdan Bogdanovic the last 4, due to health and safety protocols. Both will start, as will Trae Young, who missed ATL’s last game with lower back soreness. – 9:41 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s back to the small lineup with LeBron at the 5, and Stanley Johnson in as he returns to the team on a 10-day deal.
This group has a net rating of +13.5 in three games together. pic.twitter.com/sVyM0BIEsQ – 9:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Weeks after baptizing LeBron James, Nic Claxton can add Giannis to his list. Arya Stark style. – 9:36 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
LeBron starting at center tonight in a good test for this Lakers super small lineup. Hawks are healthy with Clint Capela and John Collins in the starting lineup – 9:35 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Stan 🔙
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/h4viZjIgDF – 9:35 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks will start Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, John Collins and Clint Capela tonight vs. the Lakers.
Kevin Huerter coming off the bench again. – 9:34 PM
Hawks will start Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, John Collins and Clint Capela tonight vs. the Lakers.
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Lakers
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
John Collins
Clint Capela – 9:33 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers go back to the LeBron-at-5 and Stanley Johnson-at-4 lineup that is 3-0 as a starting group. The Hawks are healthier for this game than they’ve been — will be interesting to see how the microball Lakers match up with Capela and Collins. pic.twitter.com/UHDECMFAen – 9:31 PM
The Lakers go back to the LeBron-at-5 and Stanley Johnson-at-4 lineup that is 3-0 as a starting group. The Hawks are healthier for this game than they’ve been — will be interesting to see how the microball Lakers match up with Capela and Collins. pic.twitter.com/UHDECMFAen – 9:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel still featuring LeBron James at center even with the Hawks’ bigger frontcourt with Clint Capela and John Collins – 9:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Most fouls in the NBA for players who have played over 900 minutes this season
Tate: 133 fouls, 1016 minutes
Jackson Jr.: 133 fouls, 1070 minutes
McDaniels: 121 fouls, 931 minutes
Westbrook: 120 fouls, 1396 minutes
Sabonis: 118 fouls, 1313 minutes
Towns: 117 fouls, 1071 minutes – 9:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel on Atlanta Hawks: “They have a chance to win the East.” Vogel argued Hawk’s inconsistency mostly stemmed from injuries & protocols: “They’re extremely well coached and they have a great offensive system and they’ve done it before with this core.” – 9:17 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The last time the Hawks faced off against the Lakers in LA, forward John Collins finished with 27 points and a 2020-21 season-high 16 rebounds. Over his last two outings against LAL, Collins is averaging 24.5 points and 11.5 rebounds (.656 FG%, .429 3FG%, .800 FT%). – 9:08 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young, Bogi, John Collins and Jalen Johnson are all AVAILABLE, in great news for the Hawks: pic.twitter.com/rOnfgGiMX7 – 9:05 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young, John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jalen Johnson are all available for tonight’s game. – 9:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks say Trae Young, John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jalen Johnson and Cam Reddish are available. – 9:04 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
They reviewed some stupid bump between JB Derosa and Dwight Powell? – 8:59 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey is the 2nd fastest player to reach 200 assists in Thunder history (32 games). Chris Paul did it in 31 games.
Giddey just being mentioned in the same breath with the likes of CP3, LeBron and LaMelo on the regular now. – 8:56 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young, John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic are all warming up right now. They’re game-time decisions, per Joe Prunty. pic.twitter.com/YgrmUvYvJk – 8:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Trae Young getting some work in before the Lakers game pic.twitter.com/pxH6OgGkjK – 8:50 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Invest in preparation.
#LakeShow x @DWS_Group pic.twitter.com/iQ9S3Nu02V – 8:48 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Clint Capela notched his team-leading 22nd double-double on 1/5 against Sacramento and is riding a four-game double-double streak into tonight’s match. Over those four games, the big man is averaging 17.3 points and 15.8 rebounds. – 8:41 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
It’s still the plan for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Jalen Johnson and Trae Young to go through warm-ups tonight before determining their availability vs. the Lakers, per Prunty. – 8:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Hawks are “hopeful” to get certain players that have been in protocols back (including John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic), but they’ll be game-time calls after warm ups, per intermin coach Joe Prunty.
Trae Young (back) is also a game-time call. – 8:32 PM
Hawks are “hopeful” to get certain players that have been in protocols back (including John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic), but they’ll be game-time calls after warm ups, per intermin coach Joe Prunty.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Frank Vogel said that given the size of this weekend’s opponents (ATL tonight, MEM Sunday), he anticipates needing to use the bigs more, even while acknowledging the overarching goal of playing smaller. AK – 8:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel cited Atlanta’s offense as being “Very difficult to prepare for,” noting Trae Young + shooters and divers. (Hawks rank 2nd in the NBA in off. efficiency.)
Where ATL has struggled this year – and injuries have contributed – is defensively, where they’re 26th in the NBA. – 8:21 PM
Vogel cited Atlanta’s offense as being “Very difficult to prepare for,” noting Trae Young + shooters and divers. (Hawks rank 2nd in the NBA in off. efficiency.)
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel thinks Trae Young “doesn’t get enough credit” for his passing ability. – 8:20 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel said they won’t give any updates on Anthony Davis just yet. – 8:19 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel calls the Hawks an “elite offensive unit” and that they have a “team of lasers” and that it’s a “very difficult” team to prepare for. – 8:18 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs at Rockets about to tip off on BSSW. With Luka and KP out, the Mavs start Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell. Mavs on a season high 4-game winning streak. – 8:06 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks continue their season-long road trip tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers in LA. In their last meeting in Los Angeles, Atlanta snapped a four-game road losing streak to the Lakers, winning 99-94.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 8:00 PM
The Hawks continue their season-long road trip tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers in LA. In their last meeting in Los Angeles, Atlanta snapped a four-game road losing streak to the Lakers, winning 99-94.
Solomon Hill @solohill
on this date in 1912, John Martin Collins da 3rd, completed the first solo flight over the southeastern part of the U.S.
RT. #johncollins #allstar pic.twitter.com/xwqpzPLQyf – 7:45 PM
on this date in 1912, John Martin Collins da 3rd, completed the first solo flight over the southeastern part of the U.S.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Add Hawks to list of teams to watch in Ben Simmons trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/07/rep… – 7:06 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Good stuff from @Zach Lowe about the growing chemistry between LeBron and Malik Monk. AK pic.twitter.com/d42wASWWwr – 6:54 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Pregame listening! Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers’ early All-Star votes, future sacrifice for several players and LeBron’s comments about Kevin Porter Jr., Glenn Consor and media accountability. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 6:19 PM
Pregame listening! Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers’ early All-Star votes, future sacrifice for several players and LeBron’s comments about Kevin Porter Jr., Glenn Consor and media accountability. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
The Hawks are fully guaranteeing Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot’s contract for the rest of the season, @The Athletic learned. – 5:04 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Atlanta Hawks are keeping Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and will fully guarantee his contract for this season, a league source told @Jorge Sierra. – 5:04 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Post Cut-Down Date Spending Power Update:
-OKC can still generate $34M in cap space. Notable since they’re way below the salary floor.
-Grizzlies sign Killian Tillie using a chunk of their Room MLE.
-Utah, Cleveland, and Lakers create small TPEs (not listed). pic.twitter.com/bicIQKduPR – 5:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Friday Night Showdown in DTLA
⏰: 7:00 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN & ESPN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 5:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
50 years ago today, the 1971-72 Lakers did the impossible and won their 33rd straight game. That number still stands as the longest win streak in NBA history 👏 pic.twitter.com/abt5zcV2C0 – 4:00 PM
