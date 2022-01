Ime Udoka call out Celtics' lack of mental toughness

After the Boston Celtics blew their latest lead of the season in a heartbreaking 108-105 defeat at the hands of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, coach Ime Udoka repeatedly called out his team for a lack of mental toughness. “I think it’s a lack of mental toughness to fight through those adverse times,” Udoka said after Knicks forward RJ Barrett’s banked-in 3-pointer at the buzzer completed a 25-point Knicks comeback to stun the Celtics. “To your point, it’s across the board. It’s a turnover here, a bad shot here, a missed defensive assignment here, and several missed rebounds tonight.Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN