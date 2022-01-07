USA Today Sports

Jason Kidd enters COVID-19 protocols

Jason Kidd enters COVID-19 protocols

Main Rumors

Jason Kidd enters COVID-19 protocols

January 7, 2022- by

By |

Tim Bontemps: The Mavericks say Jason Kidd has entered the health and safety protocols, and that assistant Sean Sweeney will coach the team in his place tonight against the Rockets.
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mark Followill @MFollowill
As of this AM, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd is in health and safety protocols. Assistant Sean Sweeney will be acting head coach for tonight’s game in Houston (7p, BSSW). According to @Marc Stein, 13 NBA head coaches have been in health and safety protocols this season. – 2:15 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has entered health and safety protocols, the team says. Assistant Sean Sweeney will serve as acting head coach tonight. – 1:04 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per @Dallas Mavericks PR with Jason Kidd testing positive for CoVid, Sean Sweeney will be the acting HC tonight. 7:00 tip @theeagledallas12:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Mavericks say Jason Kidd has entered the health and safety protocols, and that assistant Sean Sweeney will coach the team in his place tonight against the Rockets. – 12:46 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Mavs say Jason Kidd has entered the health & safety protocols and will not coach tonight’s game in Houston.
Assistant coach Sean Sweeney will serve as the acting head coach against the Rockets tonight. – 12:46 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd enters health and safety protocols dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…12:45 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jason Kidd confirms that he tested positive for COVID-19. “I feel fine, feels like I’ve got a cold, but my test came back positive. Kidd says he’s in Houston with the team, learned of his positive test last night. – 12:33 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks’ Jason Kidd is the NBA’s 13th head coach to enter health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s game in Houston, league sources tell me.
Mavs assistant coach Sean Sweeney is expected to take over the team against the Rockets.
More: marcstein.substack.com12:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dinged up and dragging: Jason Kidd, Luka Doncic and the short-handed Mavericks are somehow on a roll dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…8:01 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd didn’t have an update on Luka’s ankle, but “he changed as fast as anyone [for Dirk’s ceremony], so I think he’s moving OK.” – 11:23 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
“Thank you, for you being you,” Jason Kidd said of Dirk. Added that Dirk “knows what it means to work. Knows what it means to win.” – 10:39 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Jason Kidd to Dirk: “We’re giving out 10 days. You want to come back?” Dirk said he good. – 10:38 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Final: Mavs beat the NBA-leading Warriors 99-82
The Mavs have won four consecutive games for the first time under Jason Kidd.
Now comes the real show. – 10:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs lead the Warriors 50-39 at half.
Jason Kidd might want to make every night Dirk Night. – 8:44 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Warriors guard Gary Payton II gave his former Bucks head coach, Jason Kidd, a hug by the scorer’s table before he checked in. – 8:12 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd: “When you talk about Dirk, two things stand out: work and win. Those are the only things he cared about. … Luka has the perfect big brother mentor.” – 5:59 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
How will Jason Kidd and the Mavericks juggle the emotions of playing the Warriors and 8 minutes later honoring Dirk? pic.twitter.com/N7X1xm5Xy65:58 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd joked (it’s a joke!) that Dirk is health and safety protocols like so many current Mavs, so he’s filling in for tonight. pic.twitter.com/MIc8avS0ma5:51 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron said “We wanted him last year” regarding Malik Monk. Said he and Jason Kidd were monitoring Monk while he was in Charlotte last season. – 1:50 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron says of Malik Monk, “We wanted him last year.” He and Jason Kidd noticed last year when he was having up-and-down minutes in Charlotte, and the two would wonder aloud if there was a way they could “snatch” him for the Lakers. – 1:50 AM

More on this storyline

Adrian Wojnarowski: After missing nearly a month with a knee injury and Covid, Trail Blazers center Cody Zeller is expected to return to the lineup vs. Cleveland tonight, sources tell ESPN. Zeller has averaged 5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 24 games this season. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 7, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home