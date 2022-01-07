Jason Kidd enters COVID-19 protocols

Tim Bontemps: The Mavericks say Jason Kidd has entered the health and safety protocols, and that assistant Sean Sweeney will coach the team in his place tonight against the Rockets.
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Followill @MFollowill
As of this AM, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd is in health and safety protocols. Assistant Sean Sweeney will be acting head coach for tonight’s game in Houston (7p, BSSW). According to @Marc Stein, 13 NBA head coaches have been in health and safety protocols this season. – 2:15 PM
As of this AM, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd is in health and safety protocols. Assistant Sean Sweeney will be acting head coach for tonight’s game in Houston (7p, BSSW). According to @Marc Stein, 13 NBA head coaches have been in health and safety protocols this season. – 2:15 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per @Dallas Mavericks PR with Jason Kidd testing positive for CoVid, Sean Sweeney will be the acting HC tonight. 7:00 tip @theeagledallas – 12:51 PM
Per @Dallas Mavericks PR with Jason Kidd testing positive for CoVid, Sean Sweeney will be the acting HC tonight. 7:00 tip @theeagledallas – 12:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Mavericks say Jason Kidd has entered the health and safety protocols, and that assistant Sean Sweeney will coach the team in his place tonight against the Rockets. – 12:46 PM
The Mavericks say Jason Kidd has entered the health and safety protocols, and that assistant Sean Sweeney will coach the team in his place tonight against the Rockets. – 12:46 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Mavs say Jason Kidd has entered the health & safety protocols and will not coach tonight’s game in Houston.
Assistant coach Sean Sweeney will serve as the acting head coach against the Rockets tonight. – 12:46 PM
Mavs say Jason Kidd has entered the health & safety protocols and will not coach tonight’s game in Houston.
Assistant coach Sean Sweeney will serve as the acting head coach against the Rockets tonight. – 12:46 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd enters health and safety protocols dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:45 PM
Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd enters health and safety protocols dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:45 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jason Kidd confirms that he tested positive for COVID-19. “I feel fine, feels like I’ve got a cold, but my test came back positive. Kidd says he’s in Houston with the team, learned of his positive test last night. – 12:33 PM
Jason Kidd confirms that he tested positive for COVID-19. “I feel fine, feels like I’ve got a cold, but my test came back positive. Kidd says he’s in Houston with the team, learned of his positive test last night. – 12:33 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks’ Jason Kidd is the NBA’s 13th head coach to enter health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s game in Houston, league sources tell me.
Mavs assistant coach Sean Sweeney is expected to take over the team against the Rockets.
More: marcstein.substack.com – 12:25 PM
The Mavericks’ Jason Kidd is the NBA’s 13th head coach to enter health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s game in Houston, league sources tell me.
Mavs assistant coach Sean Sweeney is expected to take over the team against the Rockets.
More: marcstein.substack.com – 12:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dinged up and dragging: Jason Kidd, Luka Doncic and the short-handed Mavericks are somehow on a roll dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:01 PM
Dinged up and dragging: Jason Kidd, Luka Doncic and the short-handed Mavericks are somehow on a roll dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:01 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd didn’t have an update on Luka’s ankle, but “he changed as fast as anyone [for Dirk’s ceremony], so I think he’s moving OK.” – 11:23 PM
Jason Kidd didn’t have an update on Luka’s ankle, but “he changed as fast as anyone [for Dirk’s ceremony], so I think he’s moving OK.” – 11:23 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
“Thank you, for you being you,” Jason Kidd said of Dirk. Added that Dirk “knows what it means to work. Knows what it means to win.” – 10:39 PM
“Thank you, for you being you,” Jason Kidd said of Dirk. Added that Dirk “knows what it means to work. Knows what it means to win.” – 10:39 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Jason Kidd to Dirk: “We’re giving out 10 days. You want to come back?” Dirk said he good. – 10:38 PM
Jason Kidd to Dirk: “We’re giving out 10 days. You want to come back?” Dirk said he good. – 10:38 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Final: Mavs beat the NBA-leading Warriors 99-82
The Mavs have won four consecutive games for the first time under Jason Kidd.
Now comes the real show. – 10:02 PM
Final: Mavs beat the NBA-leading Warriors 99-82
The Mavs have won four consecutive games for the first time under Jason Kidd.
Now comes the real show. – 10:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs lead the Warriors 50-39 at half.
Jason Kidd might want to make every night Dirk Night. – 8:44 PM
Mavs lead the Warriors 50-39 at half.
Jason Kidd might want to make every night Dirk Night. – 8:44 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Warriors guard Gary Payton II gave his former Bucks head coach, Jason Kidd, a hug by the scorer’s table before he checked in. – 8:12 PM
Warriors guard Gary Payton II gave his former Bucks head coach, Jason Kidd, a hug by the scorer’s table before he checked in. – 8:12 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd: “When you talk about Dirk, two things stand out: work and win. Those are the only things he cared about. … Luka has the perfect big brother mentor.” – 5:59 PM
Jason Kidd: “When you talk about Dirk, two things stand out: work and win. Those are the only things he cared about. … Luka has the perfect big brother mentor.” – 5:59 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
How will Jason Kidd and the Mavericks juggle the emotions of playing the Warriors and 8 minutes later honoring Dirk? pic.twitter.com/N7X1xm5Xy6 – 5:58 PM
How will Jason Kidd and the Mavericks juggle the emotions of playing the Warriors and 8 minutes later honoring Dirk? pic.twitter.com/N7X1xm5Xy6 – 5:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd joked (it’s a joke!) that Dirk is health and safety protocols like so many current Mavs, so he’s filling in for tonight. pic.twitter.com/MIc8avS0ma – 5:51 PM
Jason Kidd joked (it’s a joke!) that Dirk is health and safety protocols like so many current Mavs, so he’s filling in for tonight. pic.twitter.com/MIc8avS0ma – 5:51 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron said “We wanted him last year” regarding Malik Monk. Said he and Jason Kidd were monitoring Monk while he was in Charlotte last season. – 1:50 AM
LeBron said “We wanted him last year” regarding Malik Monk. Said he and Jason Kidd were monitoring Monk while he was in Charlotte last season. – 1:50 AM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: After missing nearly a month with a knee injury and Covid, Trail Blazers center Cody Zeller is expected to return to the lineup vs. Cleveland tonight, sources tell ESPN. Zeller has averaged 5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 24 games this season. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 7, 2022
Duane Rankin: Monty Williams said Landry Shamet hasn’t returned from health and safety protocols, but said JaVale McGee, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton got in a lot of cardio in today and he’ll see how their bodies respond for tomorrow’s game vs Miami. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / January 7, 2022