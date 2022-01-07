Jazz adding big man Norvel Pelle

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Jazz are planning to sign center Norvel Pelle to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN, He’s expected to play vs. Toronto tonight.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Utah Jazz have signed Norvel Pelle to a 10-day hardship contract. The center, who has had contracts with the Nets, Kings, Knicks, and Celtics this season, will give the short-handed Jazz another body to throw in the big-man rotation. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 10:56 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Can confirm the Utah Jazz have signed Norvel Pelle to a 10-day hardship contract, per agent @bjbass2 of @rbashowcase. Intent of signing was first reported by Woj. – 10:27 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz plan to sign Norvel Pelle to hardship contract https://t.co/E7r1QNH8EM pic.twitter.com/lf1U9YVf9x – 10:24 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Norvel Pelle to join Utah Jazz sportando.basketball/en/norvel-pell… – 9:53 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Can confirm the Jazz intend to sign Norvel Pelle to a hardship deal. Pelle started his career w/ the 76ers D League team in 2013-14. – 9:51 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are signing center Norvel Pelle to a 10-day. He’s appeared in 37 career games, including 13 this season for the Nets, Kings and Knicks. pic.twitter.com/9EzhjjYP67 – 9:28 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Jazz are planning to sign center Norvel Pelle to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN, He’s expected to play vs. Toronto tonight. – 9:23 AM
Boston Celtics: We have signed 10-year NBA veteran Al-Farouq Aminu and center Norvel Pelle to 10-day contracts. -via Twitter @celtics / December 25, 2021
Shams Charania: The Boston Celtics are planning to sign 11-year NBA veteran Al-Farouq Aminu and G League center Norvel Pelle to 10-day hardship deals, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. With eight players in COVID-19 protocols, two big men en route to join the Celtics. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 24, 2021
JD Shaw: Norvel Pelle is receiving interest from Crvena zvezda and Zalgiris Kaunas, per source. Pelle holds past NBA experience with the Sixers, Nets, Kings and Knicks. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / October 15, 2021