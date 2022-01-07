Jazz entertained Joe Ingles trade in the offseason

League sources say that the Jazz did entertain the prospect of trading Ingles in the offseason, before Ainge joined them, but ultimately decided it couldn’t stomach the culture hit of sending him away. Ainge, as we all know by now, is far less sentimental than most. He’s capable of trading pretty much anyone.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Royce O’Neale and Jordan Clarkson are also OUT for the Utah Jazz tonight, joining Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles.
Hassan Whiteside and Rudy Gay are AVAILABLE. – 6:56 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gay and Hassan Whiteside will play tonight.
Jordan Clarkson, Royce O’Neale will be OUT along with Joe Ingles, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell. – 6:48 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
We knew it was coming — Jazz injury/H&S report following testing to enter Canada:
Rudy Gobert now joins Joe Ingles in the health and safety protocols. – 5:23 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz beat Nuggets 115-109. Without Rudy Gobert, without Hassan Whiteside, without Joe Ingles, Jazz get a win against Denver on the road.
Jokic had 26 points, 21 rebs, 11 assists. Bogdanovic had 36 points on 12-20 FG, including 11-14 from 2-point range. – 12:24 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles and Hassan Whiteside are out for Utah tonight in Denver. Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Royce O’Neale are available. – 8:48 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert, Hassan Whiteside, and Joe Ingles are all OUT for the Jazz tonight. Everyone else is AVAILABLE (including Udoka Azubuike). – 8:26 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert (non-Covid illness), Hassan Whiteside (concussion), and Joe Ingles (Covid protocols) are all out tonight.
Everyone else is available, including Udoka Azubuike. – 8:20 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jazz injury report for tonight:
– Joe Ingles (out)
– Rudy Gobert (questionable)
– Bojan Bogdanovic (questionable)
– Royce O’Neale (questionable)
– Udoka Azubuike (questionable)
– Donovan Mitchell (probable)
– Jordan Clarkson (probable) – 1:53 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
A snippet from my chat with San Antonio Spurs big man Jock Landale. Jock outlines the support he has received from his Boomers teammates, including Joe Ingles, Patty Mills and Andrew Bogut as he navigates his rookie season in the NBA.
Full chat: https://t.co/pfISinnSvH pic.twitter.com/r685WDNKeH – 11:30 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Extensive Jazz injury report, highlighted by Joe Ingles being OUT (health and safety protocols) pic.twitter.com/SOG1jbyydN – 7:05 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Jazz confirm that Joe Ingles is in health and safety protocols – 7:04 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Vlatko Cancar fractured his right foot last night, per the injury report. No timetable for his return is available yet. Austin Rivers and Zeke Nnaji are questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Utah. The Jazz will be without Joe Ingles (health and safety protocols), per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/rFy4ybcB7l – 5:58 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Utah Jazz’s Joe Ingles reportedly in COVID protocols https://t.co/0eFZyPGDrf pic.twitter.com/Nvb4W8DVC6 – 5:53 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Joe Ingles has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Jazz had been the only team without a player in the protocols this season. pic.twitter.com/2LYE354eCI – 5:33 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Guess there’s now a newsletter jinx to go with the old Power Rankings jinx. Ran a note in today’s Tuesday Extravaganza about the Jazz somehow sending ZERO players into health and safety protocols … unblemished mark perishes almost instantly (Joe Ingles): https://t.co/jrLm9CNESG pic.twitter.com/IRotzJ2vlp – 5:24 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
A first for the Utah Jazz this season: Joe Ingles has entered the league’s Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. – 5:20 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Scotto: Joe Ingles’ name has come up since the draft in trade talks, according to rival executives I’ve spoken to. It’s unclear who’s initiating that, but his name has been brought up. -via HoopsHype / December 29, 2021
Ingles is a name to watch up to the trade deadline; in spitballing sessions, a lot of rival executives have wondered what the Jazz might be able to get in exchange for Ingles and a first-round pick. Ingles is on an expiring contract, and has lost maybe an eighth of a step. -via ESPN / December 24, 2021