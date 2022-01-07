Jazz vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (28-10) play against the Toronto Raptors (17-17) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday January 7, 2022
Utah Jazz 60, Toronto Raptors 44 (Q2 01:37)
Eric Walden @tribjazz
SL County indoor mask mandate means fans will be masking up again at Jazz games once the team is back at Vivint. pic.twitter.com/UIDSknezDu – 8:27 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
🗣️ OG FOR 3
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Jazz up 58-44, 3 minutes left in the half
Raptors a blistering 5-for-24 from three – 8:24 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Under three remaining in the first half. The Jazz lead the Raptors 58-44 – 8:23 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Jazz are shooting 55.6% from three and 53.8% from the floor right now – 8:22 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Malik Fitts is my Jarrell Brantley this year. He’s so much better than his opportunities have reflected. – 8:21 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz have been so good schematically in the first half. I thought the spacing was really going to be an issue tonight and it’s been pretty close to the normal spacing – 8:20 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Calling for bad weather in Toronto tonight 🌪🌪🌪
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jared Butler has been very good in the first half. Has broken the paint off the dribble, has created shots for others. Is reading the game wonderfully. – 8:15 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Jazz up 17, totally on merit; they’re just playing better and harder right now – 8:14 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
At least the piped in crowd noise hasn’t turned on the Raptors yet. They’re still cheering. – 8:11 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Jazz announce masks will be required at The Viv for the next month, per the Salt Lake County public health order pic.twitter.com/pTGlxScpoc – 8:09 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Malik Fitts hits a 48-foot three pointer at the buzzer to give the pseudo Jazz a 40-25 lead after a quarter. Fitting end to the quarter for a Raptors’ team that has not shown they deserve better. – 8:06 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
bahaha Malik Fitts banks home a 50-footer to end the 1st quarter because of course he did.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz lead the Raptors 40-25 at the end of the first quarter. Danuel House in his Jazz debut has 11….Paschall has 17….just a terrific first quarter from the Jazz…. – 8:06 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Um, not the 1Q anyone was expecting!! Raps trail sad Jazz 40-25. – 8:06 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
After 1Q, it’s Utah 40, Toronto 25.
One of these teams is missing 8 of its top-9 scorers. The other is playing like it.
Embarrassing effort from the Raptors, so far. – 8:05 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
No way. Malik Fitts from beyond halfcourt gives the Jazz a 40-25 lead after 1Q.
Just… insane. Honestly, I’ve been giggling the entire time. The Jazz are missing all of their top 8 players. – 8:05 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 40, Raptors 25. Stunned silence at ScotiaBank. Especially after Malik Fitts’ halfcourt 3 to beat the buzzer. PAschall with 17p, House with 8. Jazz shoot 53.6% overall and 7-13 from deep. Raptors at 36% FGs, 2-11 from deep. – 8:05 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors just gave up 40 in a quarter to eight guys who met each other on the bus to the gym
Jazz by 15 after one – 8:05 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
LOL, Fitts just banked in a half court shot, and it’s 40-25 Jazz after a quarter. They will check to make sure if he got it off in time. That was wretched stuff from the Raps. – 8:05 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Hassan Whiteside doesn’t get the vibe of this game, he’s actively not running down the floor – 8:02 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Raps down 32-18 to Jazz. Fred VanVleet ditches the glittery OVO gold kicks and goes plain black looking to change things up. – 8:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Eric Paschall has 17p in 9 minutes. Just wild. Jazz up 32-18 with 2:54 left 1Q. – 7:57 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Eric Paschall > plays important early season minutes > loses rotation spot to Rudy Gay > leaves team to become a father > comes back to a decimated team > starts > scores 17 points in the first 9 minutes – 7:56 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
The proud papa Eric Paschall is up to 15 points and three rebounds. He’s 6 of 8 from the field. – 7:55 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Justin Champagnie early minutes; the Raptors could use a boost of energy – 7:53 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Eric Paschall has 11 in the first 7 minutes of the 1Q. I forgot about how new dads get superpowers for a little while – 7:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Good start for the baby Jazz…..they lead 13-5….two threes from Hughes. A three from Eric Paschall…..Toronto sleepwalking a bit defensively to start, but the Jazz are making some shots – 7:46 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Ummmmm … the Utah Jazz are … leading? They’ve hit 5-9 shots, the Raptors are just 2-8, and Utah holds a 13-5 advantage with 8:21 left 1Q. Elijah Hughes with 6p, Eric Paschall with 5. – 7:45 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The people wearing Jazz uniforms can’t be stopped. They’re up 13-5 on Toronto. – 7:45 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors down 8 early and they’re certainly not flying around on defence – 7:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Can honestly say I did not envision a Jazz starting lineup this year of Whiteside, Hughes, Paschall, Butler, Forrest. But here we are. – 7:36 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Salt Lake County just released the mask mandate order from @DrAngelaCDunn.
In particular: there’s no exemption for arenas, so expect masks to be required at Vivint Arena Jazz games and events from now until Feb. 7.
David Locke @DLocke09
Utah Jazz starters
Trent Forrest
Jared Butler
Elijah Hughes
Eric Paschall
Hassan Whiteside – 7:33 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
David Locke @DLocke09
Such a strange scene on Toronto no fans moments before the game. pic.twitter.com/kbdLk5HhNW – 7:29 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon played through a non-COVID illness against the Jazz two nights ago. He wasn’t 100%. The Nuggets sent him and Bones Hyland, who also hasn’t been feeling well, home yesterday. Both have continued to test negative and are excepted to play tonight. – 7:28 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
After brief delay eight Utah Jazz players have taken the floor for pre-game warm-ups, so I guess we have quarem. Hassan Whiteside — who was questionable — jogs in and does the Hulk Hogan “I can’t hear you” to the empty seats, so points for that. – 7:21 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Utah Jazz will have nine active players tonight. Should be a fun one! – 7:21 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors game ops have kept up with the ‘fan code of conduct’ warnings @ScotiabankArena even tho there are no fans and I can’t help but feel like @strizzzy is talking directly at me, warning me to behave myself or face ejection. pic.twitter.com/4fqSbW9RcB – 7:16 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Rudy Gay is actually out for the Jazz. So they will have 9 guys: Hughes, Paschall, Whiteside, Forrest, Butler starting, Azubuike, Fitts, House and Pelle off bench. – 7:15 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Again. Rudy Gay is OUT tonight….Jazz will have nine available…. – 7:14 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Honestly might be one of the more entertaining Jazz games of the season tonight – 7:10 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz starters: Trent Forrest, Jared Butler, Elijah Hughes, Eric Paschall and Hassan Whiteside
Let’s get weird! – 7:08 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors will have the same starters vs. Utah, who have none of the same starters. – 7:08 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Out Of An Abundance Of Caution, the Raptors are planning to start VanVleet, Trent Jr., Anunoby, Barnes and Siakam tonight against Utah – 7:06 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz starters: Trent Forrest, Jared Butler, Elijah Hughes, Eric Paschall, Hassan Whiteside. – 7:05 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
My guess for tonight’s starting lineup
Trent Forrest
Elijah Hughes
Eric Paschall
Rudy Gay
Hassan Whiteside
With
Jared Butler
Danuel House
Malik Fitts
Dok
Norvelle
Coming off the bench – 6:59 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Royce O’Neale and Jordan Clarkson are also OUT for the Utah Jazz tonight, joining Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles.
Hassan Whiteside and Rudy Gay are AVAILABLE. – 6:56 PM
Royce O’Neale and Jordan Clarkson are also OUT for the Utah Jazz tonight, joining Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Joe Ingles.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
This is the full list of @Utah Jazz players who are available tonight.
Backcourt:
Trent Forrest
Jared Butler
Danuel House
Frontcourt:
Elijah Hughes
Eric Paschall
Malik Fitts
Rudy Gay
Norvel Pelle
Udoka Azubuike
Hassan Whiteside
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 6:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
No Jordan Clarkson or Royce O’Neale tonight. Rudy Gay and Hassan Whiteside are both available – 6:52 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Little news from Nick Nurse pre-game, Jazz will have Gay and Whiteside in (they were questionable) and 10 players available. – 6:50 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gay and Hassan Whiteside will play tonight.
Jordan Clarkson, Royce O’Neale will be OUT along with Joe Ingles, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Donovan Mitchell. – 6:48 PM
Rudy Gay and Hassan Whiteside will play tonight.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Jazz Injury Report (As of 1/7)
*AVAILABLE – Rudy Gay (Right Heel Injury recovery)
*AVAILABLE – Hassan Whiteside (Concussion Protocol)
*OUT – Jordan Clarkson (Low Back Tightness)
*OUT – Royce O’Neale (Right Patellar Tendonitis)
OUT – Joe Ingles (Health & Safety protocols) – 6:46 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jordan Clarkson (low back tightness) and Royce O’Neale (patellar tendonitis) are both out vs. Toronto.
Rudy Gay and Hassan Whiteside will play. – 6:44 PM
Jordan Clarkson (low back tightness) and Royce O’Neale (patellar tendonitis) are both out vs. Toronto.
Tony East @TEastNBA
“It was not great,” Chris Duarte said about his isolation period. He’s back at practice and working to get his conditioning back. He’s listed as questionable to play tomorrow vs Utah. pic.twitter.com/yZkVCzDr62 – 6:12 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder on expectations for the two new @Utah Jazz players.
“More than anything for Novel and Danuel, I don’t want them to expect too much of themselves as far as thinking through a play or something like that.” – 6:11 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“If a guy goes out there and produces, goes out and produces and goes out and produces, you might as well keep rolling him out there,” — Nick Nurse on Justin Champagnie. – 5:54 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Torrey Craig and Justin Anderson have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and are out for tomorrow’s game against Utah. – 5:42 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Clearing up a question from yesterday: Both Danuel House and Norvel Pelle signed with the Utah Jazz via the 10-Day hardship exception. Neither count towards the cap nor tax.
There was a question if House’s deal would be a standard 10-Day because Utah was below the roster minimum. – 5:29 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Post Cut-Down Date Spending Power Update:
-OKC can still generate $34M in cap space. Notable since they’re way below the salary floor.
-Grizzlies sign Killian Tillie using a chunk of their Room MLE.
-Utah, Cleveland, and Lakers create small TPEs (not listed). pic.twitter.com/bicIQKduPR – 5:00 PM
Post Cut-Down Date Spending Power Update:
-OKC can still generate $34M in cap space. Notable since they’re way below the salary floor.
-Grizzlies sign Killian Tillie using a chunk of their Room MLE.
-Utah, Cleveland, and Lakers create small TPEs (not listed). pic.twitter.com/bicIQKduPR – 5:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Oklahoma City Thunder should have a cap hit for Miye Oni of $850,331.
Thunder sent the Utah Jazz cash in the deal for Oni and a 2028 second-round pick. Essentially, OKC bought that second rounder from the Jazz. – 4:38 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder should have a cap hit for Miye Oni of $850,331.
Thunder sent the Utah Jazz cash in the deal for Oni and a 2028 second-round pick. Essentially, OKC bought that second rounder from the Jazz. – 4:38 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Several prospects could go as high as 5th in this draft: Keegan Murray, Patrick Baldwin Jr, Johnny Davis, Jalen Duren, Kendall Brown, Jaden Hardy to name a few.
But two I would bet could make a Scottie Barnes-like rise are Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin and Duke’s AJ Griffin. – 2:10 PM
Several prospects could go as high as 5th in this draft: Keegan Murray, Patrick Baldwin Jr, Johnny Davis, Jalen Duren, Kendall Brown, Jaden Hardy to name a few.
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
OFFICIAL: We’ve signed D.J. Wilson to a 10-day contract
Welcome back @DJ Wilson pic.twitter.com/pjAGtdw5ye – 2:09 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Hopping on @ESPN700 at noon, presumably to discuss matters pertaining to the University of Utah and its athletics programs. – 1:50 PM
