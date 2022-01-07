Jimmy Butler upgraded to questionable for tomorrow

Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Suns.
Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Where does the Heat stand in All-Star fan voting? Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro made the top-10 list at their positions, but Kyle Lowry did not miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, more impressive rebounding feats for rookie Omer Yurtseven – 2:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s Jimmy Butler fifth and Bam Adebayo seventh among East frontcourt players in first return of NBA All-Star fan balloting. Tyler Herro eighth among East guards and Kyle Lowry not in the top 10. pic.twitter.com/a1vWxwp8YA – 1:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler fifth, Bam Adebayo seventh in NBA All-Star fan balloting initial results for East frontcourt. Tyler Herro eighth in balloting for East backcourt. Lowry not in Top 10. – 1:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
SOUND ON
A quarantine film breakdown
(So excuse some things lol)
Miami’s offensive base in life without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo is quite intriguing
One entry pass, four guys on the weak-side, and a ton of off-ball movement:
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/7f3Sv5D5tx – 9:56 AM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
The Miami Heat are 7th in the NBA in net rating and Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry have played in just 14 of the 39 games together.
@5ReasonsSports – 9:25 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat is 11-7 since Bam Adebayo went out, with 10 of those 18 games coming on the road. Oh, and Jimmy Butler has played in only six of those games. Crazy. – 8:26 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro in his last 14 quarters: 10 of 43 shooting. The Heat need him to step up in the second half in Portland, especially without Jimmy Butler and now Kyle Lowry. – 11:28 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined All-Stars:
East Starters:
G: Trae Young
G: DeMar DeRozan
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Kevin Durant
F: Joel Embiid
Reserves:
G: James Harden
G: Zach LaVine
F: Jarrett Allen
F: Jimmy Butler
F: Jayson Tatum
WC: Domantas Sabonis
WC: Jrue Holiday pic.twitter.com/U7OCtgpo1c – 11:15 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler supportive of Max Strus exiting protocols… pic.twitter.com/5MGEKoXKqH – 10:00 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Bam Adebayo (thumb), Jimmy Butler (ankle), Dewayne Dedmon (knee), Markieff Morris (neck), Victor Oladipo (knee), KZ Okpala (wrist), Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent, Udonis Haslem and Marcus Garrett (all health/safety protocols) are out for Wednesday’s game versus Miami. – 8:22 PM
Wes Goldberg: Jimmy Butler (ankle) & KZ Okpala (wrist) have both been ruled out of tomorrow night’s game vs the Trail Blazers. -via Twitter @wcgoldberg / January 4, 2022
Ryan McDonough: Tremendous news for Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat Butler, who was helped off the court last night vs Golden State, has a minor ankle sprain He’s expected to return to the Heat lineup soon – possibly within the next week or so, per a league source -via Twitter @McDNBA / January 4, 2022
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler injured his right ankle late in the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors and will be evaluated on Tuesday. “He turned it,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the Warriors beat the Heat 115-108. “If you talk to Jimmy right now, he says he’s fine. “We will have to evaluate it and see how he feels.” -via ESPN / January 4, 2022